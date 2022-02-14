ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrothermal synthesis, structure, and antibacterial studies of a nanosized iron zeolite

By Karam S. El-Nassera, T.A. Taha, Ibraheem O. Alia, Hossam Donya
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

The present research explores the effects of Percentage Fe incorporation on the structure and antibacterial activity of Fe ZSM 5. Silica extracted from local rice husk straw (white particles) by applying NaOH and HCl solutions for consecutive chemical treatment was used...

