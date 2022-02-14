ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Effect of combined pitching and heaving on propulsion of tandem flapping foils

By Amit S. Hegde, Vaibhav Joshi, Pardha S. Gurugubelli
 2 days ago

Flow dynamics across flapping foils in tandem arrangement at Reynolds number of Re = 1100 has been numerically investigated in the present study. The kinematic motion of the foils consists of sinusoidal heaving and pitching motion. The effects of the heave amplitude, pitch amplitude and the flapping frequency on the propulsive...

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
Thermodynamics of the spin-half square-kagome lattice antiferromagnet

Over the last decade, the interest in the spin-$1/2$ Heisenberg antiferromagnet (HAF) on the square-kagome (also called shuriken) lattice has been growing as a model system of quantum magnetism with a quantum paramagnetic ground state, flat-band physics near the saturation field, and quantum scars. Here, we present large-scale numerical investigations of the specific heat $C(T)$, the entropy $S(T)$ as well as the susceptibility $\chi(T)$ by means of the finite-temperature Lanczos method for system sizes of $N=18,24,30,36,42,48$, and $N=54$. We find that the specific heat exhibits a low-temperature shoulder below the major maximum which can be attributed to low-lying singlet excitations filling the singlet-triplet gap, which is significantly larger than the singlet-singlet gap. This observation is further supported by the behavior of the entropy $S(T)$, where a change in the curvature is present just at about $T/J=0.2$, the same temperature where the shoulder in $C$ sets in. For the susceptibility the low-lying singlet excitations are irrelevant, and the singlet-triplet gap leads to an exponentially activated low-temperature behavior. The maximum in $\chi(T)$ is found at a pretty low temperature $T_{\rm max}/J=0.146$ (for $N=42$) compared to $T_{\rm max}/J=0.935$ for the unfrustrated square-lattice HAF signaling the crucial role of frustration also for the susceptibility. We find a striking similarity of our square-kagome data with the corresponding ones for the kagome HAF down to very low $T$. The magnetization process featuring plateaus and jumps and the field dependence of the specific heat that exhibits characteristic peculiarities attributed to the existence of a flat one-magnon band are as well discussed.
Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
Contrasting pseudo-criticality in the classical two-dimensional Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: zero-temperature phase transition versus finite-temperature crossover

Tensor-network methods are used to perform a comparative study of the two-dimensional classical Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models. We demonstrate that uniform matrix product states (MPS) with explicit $\mathrm{SO}(3)$ symmetry can probe correlation lengths up to $\mathcal{O}(10^3)$ sites accurately, and we study the scaling of entanglement entropy and universal features of MPS entanglement spectra. For the Heisenberg model, we find no signs of a finite-temperature phase transition, supporting the scenario of asymptotic freedom. For the $\mathrm{RP}^2$ model we observe an abrupt onset of scaling behaviour, consistent with hints of a finite-temperature phase transition reported in previous studies. A careful analysis of the softening of the correlation length divergence, the scaling of the entanglement entropy and the MPS entanglement spectra shows that our results are inconsistent with true criticality, but are rather in agreement with the scenario of a crossover to a pseudo-critical region which exhibits strong signatures of nematic quasi-long-range order at length scales below the true correlation length. Our results reveal a fundamental difference in scaling behaviour between the Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: Whereas the emergence of scaling in the former shifts to zero temperature if the bond dimension is increased, it occurs at a finite bond-dimension independent crossover temperature in the latter.
#Propulsion #Flapping #Foil #Propulsive Efficiency #Physics #Reynolds #Fluid Dynamics
Cooperative effect of electrons spin polarization in a hybrid nanostructure of a magnetic thin film with adsorbed chiral molecules studied with non-spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy

Nguyen T. N. Ha, L. Rasabathina, O. Hellwig, A. Sharma, G. Salvan, S. Yochelis, Y. Paltiel, L.T. Baczewski, C. Tegenkamp. Polyalanine molecules (PA) with an {\alpha}-helix conformation gathered recently a lot of interest as the propagation of electrons through the chiral backbone structure comes along with spin polarization of the transmitted electrons. By means of scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy at ambient conditions, PA molecules adsorbed on surfaces of epitaxial magnetic Al2O3/Pt/Au/Co/Au nanostructures with perpendicular anisotropy were studied. Thereby, a correlation between the PA molecules ordering at the surface with the electron tunneling across this hybrid system as a function of the substrate magnetization orientation as well as the coverage density and helicity of the was observed. The highest spin polarization values, P, were found for well-ordered self-assembled monolayers and with a defined chemical coupling of the molecules to the magnetic substrate surface, showing that the current induced spin selectivity is a cooperative effect. Thereby, P deduced from the electron transmission along unoccupied molecular orbitals of the helical molecules is larger as compared to values derived from the occupied molecular orbitals. Apparently, the larger orbital overlap is resulting in a higher electron mobility yielding a higher P value. By switching the magnetization direction of the Co-layer, it was demonstrated that the non-spin-polarized STM can be used to study chiral molecules with a sub-molecular resolution, to detect properties of buried magnetic layers and to detect the spin polarization of the molecules from the change of the magnetoresistance of such hybrid structures.
NICER Observing the Evidence of Poynting-Robertson Drag and Disk Reflection During Type I X-Ray Bursts from 4U 1636$-$536

Type I X-ray bursts are unstable thermonuclear burning of accreting matter on neutron star (NS) surface. The quick releasing of energetic X-ray photons during bursts interact with the surrounding accretion disk, which increases the accretion rate due to the Poynting-Robertson drag and a fraction of burst emission is reflected. We analysed two photospheric radius expansion bursts in the NS low-mass X-ray binary 4U 1636$-$536 in 2017 using data from Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer. The time resolved burst spectra showed clear deviations from a blackbody model. The spectral fitting can be significantly improved by introducing either the enhanced persistent emission (the $f_a$ model) or the reflection from the accretion disk (the relxillNS model). The $f_a$ model provides larger blackbody temperature and higher burst flux compared with the relxillNS model. The peak fluxes of two bursts, $4.36\times10^{-8}~\mathrm{erg~cm^{-2}~s^{-1}}$ and $9.10\times10^{-8}~\mathrm{erg~cm^{-2}~s^{-1}}$, from the $f_a$ model, are slightly higher than the Eddington limits of mixed hydrogen/helium and pure helium bursts from previous observations, respectively. If the disk reflections have been taken into account simultaneously, the peak fluxes are lower to match the preferred values. We find the evidence that both the Poynting-Robertson drag and disk reflection have been appeared during these two X-ray bursts. Moreover, the disk reflection can contribute $\sim20-30\%$ of the total burst emissions.
Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
Selective measurement of longitudinal electron spin relaxation time $T_1$ of Ce$^{3+}$ ions in YAG lattice: Resonant spin inertia

Electron spin oriented along an external magnetic field is subject to longitudinal spin relaxation with characteristic time $T_1$. The corresponding decay is nonoscillating, so one cannot readily ascribe $T_1$ to a certain $g$ factor. This becomes a problem when several electronic states with different $g$ factors are present in the system, e.g. electrons and holes. We solve this problem by optically pumping spin polarization and then selectively depolarizing it using a radio frequency (rf) field. By modulating the rf field one can observe the retarded modulation of spin polarization which depends on the relation between the modulation period and $T_1$. Using this selective spin inertia method, we unveil the strong anisotropy of $T_1$ for rare-earth Ce$^{3+}$ ions in a YAG crystal at low temperatures and low magnetic fields. We also show that the large spread of Larmor frequencies within the electron ensemble in this system is not static, but results from the fluctuations of internal magnetic fields on a timescale much shorter than $T_1$.
$\texttt{matryoshka}$ II: Accelerating Effective Field Theory Analyses of the Galaxy Power Spectrum

In this paper we present an extension to the $\texttt{matryoshka}$ suite of neural network based emulators. The new editions have been developed to accelerate EFTofLSS analyses of galaxy power spectrum multipoles in redshift space. They are collectively referred to as the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$. We test the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ at the power spectrum level and achieve a prediction accuracy of better than 1\% with BOSS-like bias parameters and counterterms on scales $0.001\ h\ \mathrm{Mpc}^{-1} \leq k \leq 0.19\ h\ \mathrm{Mpc}^{-1}$. We also run a series of mock full shape analyses to test the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ at the inference level. Through these mock analyses we verify that the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ recovers the true cosmology within $1\sigma$ at several redshifts ($z=[0.38,0.51,0.61]$), and with several noise levels (the most stringent of which being a Gaussian covariance associated with a volume of $5000^3 \ \mathrm{Mpc}^3 \ h^{-3}$). We compare mock inference results from the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ to those obtained with a fully analytic EFTofLSS model and again find no significant bias, whilst speeding up the inference by three orders of magnitude. The $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ is publicly available as part of the $\texttt{matryoshka}$ $\texttt{Python}$ package this https URL.
Multiple crossed non-Hermitian Su-Schrieffer-Heeger chains coupled via a mutual defect site

We analyze topological systems with dimensions larger than one, comprised of several one-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) lattices coupled through a single defect. The defect induces edges inside the bulk, producing protected localized states centered around it. Whenever more than two lattices are coupled by the defect - namely in a dimension larger than one - the system supports two distinct types of localized eigenstates around the defect, in addition to the regular topological edge-states of the native SSH lattice. One type is highly controllable and by a modification of the defect coupling strength, the eigenenergies are tuned in a broad range from being merged in the bulk band to becoming highly isolated. We show that in general, the crossed-chain system is isospectral with a system consisting of several uncoupled SSH chains and a single chain coupled nonreciprocally to an external reservoir. The latter forms a separate singlet pseudospectrum both for the bulk and localized states, with spatially symmetric amplitude profiles. We generalize our analysis to a non-Hermitian crossed-chain structure by adding gain and loss to alternating sites and show that the same isospectral system is valid also here. In the non-Hermitian regime, we observe spatial symmetry breaking not only for the localized but also for the bulk singlet states at exceptional points and show that the combination of the non-Hermiticity and higher-dimensionality yields novel phases.
Semi-metallicity and electron-hole liquid in two-dimensional C and BN based compounds

Insulating-metallic transition mediated by substitutional atoms is predicted in a series of two-dimensional carbon-based structures. Introducing Si atoms in selected sites of tetrahexcarbon [Carbon 137 (2018) 266] according to rational chemical rules, metallicity by trivial band inversion without band gap opening is induced. Additional substitution of remaining C atoms by BN dimers introduces no changes in the metallic properties. A series of isomorphous two-dimensional materials with isoelectronic structures derived by exchanging group IV elements exhibiting various band gaps is obtained. Dynamical stability is verified with phonon analysis and beyond the harmonic approximation with molecular dynamics up to room temperature. The semi-metallic compounds have well-nested pockets of carriers and are good candidates for the formation of an excitonic insulator.
Measuring frequency and period separations in red-giant stars using machine learning

Siddharth Dhanpal, Othman Benomar, Shravan Hanasoge, Abhisek Kundu, Dattaraj Dhuri, Dipankar Das, Bharat Kaul. Asteroseismology is used to infer the interior physics of stars. The \textit{Kepler} and TESS space missions have provided a vast data set of red-giant light curves, which may be used for asteroseismic analysis. These data sets are expected to significantly grow with future missions such as \textit{PLATO}, and efficient methods are therefore required to analyze these data rapidly. Here, we describe a machine learning algorithm that identifies red giants from the raw oscillation spectra and captures \textit{p} and \textit{mixed} mode parameters from the red-giant power spectra. We report algorithmic inferences for large frequency separation ($\Delta \nu$), frequency at maximum amplitude ($\nu_{max}$), and period separation ($\Delta \Pi$) for an ensemble of stars. In addition, we have discovered $\sim$25 new probable red giants among 151,000 \textit{Kepler} long-cadence stellar-oscillation spectra analyzed by the method, among which four are binary candidates which appear to possess red-giant counterparts. To validate the results of this method, we selected $\sim$ 3,000 \textit{Kepler} stars, at various evolutionary stages ranging from subgiants to red clumps, and compare inferences of $\Delta \nu$, $\Delta \Pi$, and $\nu_{max}$ with estimates obtained using other techniques. The power of the machine-learning algorithm lies in its speed: it is able to accurately extract seismic parameters from 1,000 spectra in $\sim$5 seconds on a modern computer (single core of the Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 CPU).
Noise correction of large deviations with anomalous scaling

We present a path integral calculation of the probability distribution associated with the time-integrated moments of the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that includes the Gaussian prefactor in addition to the dominant path or instanton term obtained in the low-noise limit. The instanton term was obtained recently [D. Nickelsen, H. Touchette, Phys. Rev. Lett. 121, 090602 (2018)] and shows that the large deviations of the time-integrated moments are anomalous in the sense that the logarithm of their distribution scales nonlinearly with the integration time. The Gaussian prefactor gives a correction to the low-noise approximation and leads us to define an instanton variance giving some insights as to how anomalous large deviations are created in time. The results are compared with simulations based on importance sampling, extending our previous results based on direct Monte Carlo simulations. We conclude by explaining why many of the standard analytical and numerical methods of large deviation theory fail in the case of anomalous large deviations.
Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
Electronic Excitations of Hematite Heteroepitaxial Films Measured by Resonant Inelastic X-Ray Scattering at the Fe L-edge

David S. Ellis, Ru-Pan Wang, Deniz Wong, Jason K. Cooper, Christian Schulz, Yi-De Chuang, Yifat Piekner, Daniel A. Grave, Markus Schleuning, Dennis Friedrich, Frank M. F. de Groot, Avner Rothschild. Resonant Inelastic X-Ray Scattering (RIXS) spectra of hematite were measured at the Fe L3-edge for heteroepitaxial thin films which were...
Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
On the robustness of the velocity anisotropy parameter in probing the stellar kinematics in Milky Way like galaxies: Take away from TNG50 simulation

We analyze the velocity anisotropy of stars in real and energy space for a sample of Milky Way-like galaxies in the TNG50 simulation. We employ different selection criteria, including spatial, kinematic and metallicity cuts, and make three halo classes ($\mathcal{A}$-$\mathcal{C}$) which show mild-to-strong sensitivity to different selections. The above classes cover 48%, 16% and 36% of halos, respectively. We analyze the $\beta$ radial profiles and divide them into either monotonically increasing radial profiles or ones with peaks and troughs. We demonstrate that halos with monotonically increasing $\beta$ profiles are mostly from class $\mathcal{A}$, whilst those with peaks/troughs are part of classes $\mathcal{B}$-$\mathcal{C}$. This means that care must be taken as the observationally reported peaks/troughs might be a consequence of different selection criteria. We infer the anisotropy parameter $\beta$ energy space and compare that against the $\beta$ radial profile. It is seen that 65% of halos with very mild sensitivity to different selections in real space, are those for which the $\beta$ radial and energy profiles are closely related. Consequently, we propose that comparing the $\beta$ radial and energy profiles might be a novel way to examine the sensitivity to different selection criteria and thus examining the robustness of the anisotropy parameter in tracing stellar kinematics. We compare simulated $\beta$ radial profiles against various isolated and extended observations and demonstrate that, in most cases, the model diversity is comparable with the error bars from different observations, meaning that the TNG50 models are in good overall agreement with observations.
Optically-induced magnetization switching in NiCo2O4 thin films using ultrafast lasers

Recently, all-optical magnetization control has been garnering considerable attention in realizing next-generation ultrafast magnetic information devices. Here, employing a magneto-optical Kerr effect (MOKE) microscope, we observed the laser-induced magnetization switching of ferrimagnetic oxide NiCo2O4 (NCO) epitaxial thin films with perpendicular magnetic anisotropy, where the sample was pumped at 1030-nm laser pulses, and magnetic domain images were acquired via the MOKE microscope with a white light emitting diode. Laser pulses irradiated an NCO thin film at various temperatures from 300 K to 400 K while altering the parameters of pulse interval, fluence, and the number of pulses with the absence of the external magnetic field. We observed accumulative all-optical switching at 380 K and above. Our observation of oxide NCO thin films facilitates the realization of chemically stable magnetization switching using ultrafast lasers, and without applying a magnetic field.
