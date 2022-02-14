ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modified Poisson-Nernst-Planck theory for low-to-mid frequency immittance of electric double-layer capacitors

By Anis Allagui, Hachemi Benaoum, Hichem Eleuch
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Understanding the system-level spectral immittance response of capacitive energy storage devices with analytically tractable physics-based models is not only important for the progress of the technology, but also allows to develop new physical insights more easily. Here, we report a modified...

arxiv.org

Knowridge Science Report

Cornell researchers reveal cause of key sodium-ion battery flaw

Scientists have uncovered the source of a persistent problem limiting the durability of sodium-ion batteries. This provides manufacturers with new strategies for powering the 21st century. Sodium-ion batteries are a promising technology for electric vehicles, the energy grid and other applications because they are made from abundant materials that are...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pulsar Observations at Low Frequencies: Applications to Pulsar Timing and Solar Wind Models

Efforts are underway to use high-precision timing of pulsars in order to detect low-frequency gravitational waves. A limit to this technique is the timing noise generated by dispersion in the plasma along the line of sight to the pulsar, including the solar wind. The effects due to the solar wind vary with time, influenced by the change in solar activity on different time scales, ranging up to $\sim 11$ years for a solar cycle. The solar wind contribution depends strongly on the angle between the pulsar line of sight and the solar disk, and is a dominant effect at small separations. Although solar wind models to mitigate these effects do exist, they do not account for all the effects of the solar wind and its temporal changes. Since low-frequency pulsar observations are most sensitive to these dispersive delays, they are most suited to test the efficacy of these models and identify alternative approaches. Here, we investigate the efficacy of some solar wind models commonly used in pulsar timing using long-term, high-cadence data on 6 pulsars taken with the Long Wavelength Array, and compare them with an operational solar wind model. Our results show that stationary models of the solar wind correction are insufficient to achieve the timing noise desired by pulsar timing experiments, and we need to use non-stationary models, which are informed by other solar wind observations, to obtain accurate timing residuals.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Electric double layer of colloidal particles in salt-free concentrated suspensions including non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles

The response of a suspension under a variety of static or alternating external fields strongly depends on the equilibrium electric double layer that surrounds the colloidal particles in the suspension. The theoretical models for salt-free suspensions can be improved by incorporating non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles neglected in previous mean-field approaches, which are based on the Poisson-Boltzmann approach. Our model including non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles seems to have quite a promising effect because the model can predict the phenomena like a heavy decrease in relative permittivity of the suspension and counterion stratification near highly charged colloidal particle. In this work we numerically obtain the electric potential, the counterions concentration and the relative permittivity around a charged particle in a concentrated salt-free suspension corrected by non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles. The results show the worth of such corrections for medium to high particle charges at every particle volume fraction. We conclude that non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles are necessary for the development of new theoretical models to study non-equilibrium properties in concentrated colloidal suspensions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Projecting local and global symmetries to the Planck scale

The Standard Model of the elementary particles is controlled by more than 20 parameters, of which it is not known today how they can be linked to deeper principles. Any attempt to clean up this theory, in general results in producing more such parameters rather than less. Yet it is clear that, at distance scales of the order of the Planck length, the gravitational force presents itself in such a way that the need for new physical principles is evident. A stand-in-the-way is then quantum mechanics, a theory that demands the occurrence of superpositions of physical states in such a way that, when combined with general relativity, space and time themselves may require new formalisms for being used as primary frames for the descriptions of events. In previous papers the author proposed that quantum mechanics as a theory for the elementary particles should be rephrased as originating from a combination of deterministic evolution laws and discreteness at the Planck scale. This may well have a drastic effect on the symmetry structures and algebras. Local, discrete and continuous symmetries do not emerge without a cause, and we suggest that the symmetries can tell us more about fundamental constants, among which the Higgs mass is the most peculiar and the most challenging one.
SCIENCE
Planck
arxiv.org

Low energy switching of phase change materials using a 2D thermal boundary layer

Jing Ning, Yunzheng Wang, Ting Yu Teo, Chung-Che Huang, Ioannis Zeimpekis, Katrina Morgan, Siew Lang Teo, Daniel W. Hewak, Michel Bosman, Robert E. Simpson. The switchable optical and electrical properties of phase change materials (PCMs) are finding new applications beyond data storage in reconfigurable photonic devices. However, high power heat pulses are needed to melt-quench the material from crystalline to amorphous. This is especially true in silicon photonics, where the high thermal conductivity of the waveguide material makes heating the PCM energy inefficient. Here, we improve the energy efficiency of the laser-induced phase transitions by inserting a layer of two-dimensional (2D) material, either MoS2 or WS2, between the silica or silicon and the PCM. The 2D material reduces the required laser power by at least 40% during the amorphization (RESET) process, depending on the substrate. Thermal simulations confirm that both MoS2 and WS2 2D layers act as a thermal barrier, which efficiently confines energy within the PCM layer. Remarkably, the thermal insulation effect of the 2D layer is equivalent to a ~100 nm layer of SiO2. The high thermal boundary resistance induced by the van der Waals (vdW)-bonded layers limits the thermal diffusion through the layer interfaces. Hence, 2D materials with stable vdW interfaces can be used to improve the thermal efficiency of PCM-tuned Si photonic devices. Furthermore, our waveguide simulations show that the 2D layer does not affect the propagating mode in the Si waveguide, thus this simple additional thin film produces a substantial energy efficiency improvement without degrading the optical performance of the waveguide. Our findings pave the way for energy-efficient laser-induced structural phase transitions in PCM-based reconfigurable photonic devices.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effect of solvent polarization on electric double layer of a charged soft surface in an electrolyte solution

We study the electric double layer near a charged soft surface by using a mean-field approach including non-uniform size effect and solvent polarization. Based on a free energy model, electrostatic potential and number densities of water and ions are obtained numerically by solving coupled differential equations including the Poisson's equation. We find that the solvent polarization significantly affects electrostatic potential, ion number densities and permittivity in an electrolyte solution near a charged soft surface. We prove that the consideration of the solvent polarization increases the magnitude of Donnan potential. We also demonstrate that within the fixed charge layer the number densities of counterions and coions are slightly smaller than when the solvent polarization is not considered. An increase in the ionic size enhances the influence of solvent polarization on the electrostatic properties within the fixed charged layer of charged soft surface. In the region of high surface-charge-density, the permittivity and the number density of water dipoles considerably decrease due to water polarization.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Asymmetric electrostatic properties of an electric double layer: a generalized Poisson-Boltzmann approach taking into account non-uniform size effects and water polarization

We theoretically study electrostatic properties of electric double layer using a generalized Poisson-Boltzmann approach taking into account the orientational ordering of water dipoles and the excluded volume effect of water molecules as well as those of positive and negative ions with different sizes in electrolyte solution. Our approach enables one to predict that the number densities of water molecules, counterions and coions and the permittivity of electrolyte solution close to a charged surface, asymmetrically vary depending on both of sign and magnitude of the surface charge density and the volume of counterion. We treat several phenomena in more detail. Firstly, an increase in the volume of counterions and an increase in the surface charge density can cause the position of the minimum number density of water molecules to be farther from the charged surface. Secondly, width of the range of voltage in which the properties at the charged surface symmetrically vary decreases with increasing bulk salt concentration. In addition, we show that the excluded volume effect of water molecules and the orientational ordering of water dipoles can lead to early onset and lowering of the maximum of electric capacitance according to surface voltage. Our approach and results can be applied to describing electrostatic properties of biological membranes and electric double layer capacitor for which excluded volume effects of water molecules and ions with different sizes may be important.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Influence of asymmetric depletion of solvents on the electric double layer of charged objects in binary polar solvent mixture

For binary solvent mixtures composed of ions and two kinds of polar solvents, electric double layer near a charged object is strongly affected by not only the binary solvent composition but also nature of solvents such as volume and dipole moment of a solvent molecule. Accounting for difference in sizes of solvents and orientational ordering of solvent dipoles, we theoretically obtain general expressions for the spatial distribution functions of solvents and ions, in planar geometry and within the mean-field approach. Although focusing on long-range electrostatic interaction, we neglect short-range interactions such as preferential solvation, our approach predicts an asymmetric depletion of the two solvents from the charged surface and a behavior of decreased permittivity of the binary solvent mixture. Furthermore, we suggest that the key factor for the depletion is the ratio of the solvent dipole moment to the solvent volume. The influence of binary solvent composition, volume of solvent and dipole moment of solvent on the number density of solvents, permittivity and differential capacitance are presented and discussed, respectively. We conclude that accounting for difference in the volume and dipole moment between polar solvents is necessary for new approach to represent more realistic situations such as preferential solvation.
PHYSICS
#Electric Current#Frequency#Electric Potential#Pnp#Chemical Physics
arxiv.org

Moiré-like superlattice generated van Hove singularities in strained CuO$_2$ double layer

While it is known that the double-layer Bi$_2$Sr$_2$CaCu$_2$O$_{8+y}$ (BSCCO) cuprate superconductor exhibits an incommensurate superlattice (IS), the effect of IS on the electronic structure remains elusive. The interlayer interaction produces a double-peaked van Hove singularity (VHS) in the density of states (called bilayer splitting) which is strongly changed by the incommensurate period of the superlattice controlled by the misfit strain between different atomic layers in BSCCO. Recently the wave vector $\textbf{q} = \epsilon \textbf{b}$ (where $\textbf{b}$ is the reciprocal lattice vector of the average lattice) of the superlattice in a high-quality single crystal has been measured with high precision [N.~Poccia et al., Phys. Rev. Materials $\mathbf{4}$, 114007 (2020)]. This work reports the calculation of the VHS bilayer splitting in a {\it quasi-commensurate} phase with a rational number $\epsilon=9/43$ for the pure BSCCO crystal. We extend the calculation to the devil's staircase observed in the high entropy perovskite Bi$_2$Sr$_2$Ca$_{1-x}$Y$_x$Cu$_2$O$_{8+y}$ (BSCYCO), where the wave vector $\epsilon =9/\eta$ changes in the range $36 > \eta > 43$ for $1>x>0$ controlled by the lattice misfit strain. Our results are of high relevance where the chemical potential is tuned in the optimum and overdoped regime where the superconductor to metal transition takes place. The similarity of the complex VHS splitting due to the devil's staircase in mismatched CuO$_2$ bilayer with VHS due to moir{é} lattice in strained twisted graphene. This makes mismatched CuO$_2$ bilayer quite promising for constructing quantum devices with tuned physical characteristics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Unusual electrical and magnetic properties in layered EuZn2As2

Eu-based compounds often exhibit unusual magnetism, which is critical for nontrivial topological properties seen in materials such as EuCd2As2. We investigate the structure and physical properties of EuZn2As2 through measurements of the electrical resistivity, Hall effect, magnetization, and neutron diffraction. Our data show that EuZn2As2 orders antiferromagnetically with an A-type spin configuration below TN = 19 K. Surprisingly, there is strong evidence for dominant ferromagnetic fluctuations above TN, as reflected by positive Curie-Weiss temperature and extremely large negative magnetoresistance (MR) between TN and Tfl » 200 K. Furthermore, the angle dependence of the MRab indicates field-induced spin reorientation from the ab-plane to a direction approximately 45° from the ab plane. Compared to EuCd2As2, the doubled TN and Tfl make EuZn2As2 a better platform for exploring topological properties in both magnetic fluctuation (TN < T < Tfl) and ordered (T < TN) regimes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Laser-patterned submicron Bi2Se3-WS2 pixels with tunable circular polarization at room temperature

Zachariah Hennighausen, Darshana Wickramaratne, Kathleen M. McCreary, Bethany M. Hudak, Todd Brintlinger, Hsun-Jen Chuang, Mehmet A. Noyan, Berend T. Jonker, Rhonda M. Stroud, Olaf M. vant Erve. Characterizing and manipulating the circular polarization of light is central to numerous emerging technologies, including spintronics and quantum computing. Separately, monolayer tungsten disulfide...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Time-dependent variational Monte Carlo study of the dynamic structure factor for bosons in an optical lattice

We study the dynamics of a one-dimensional Bose gas at unit filling in both shallow and deep optical lattices and obtain the dynamic structure factor $S(k,\omega)$ by monitoring the linear response to a weak probe pulse. In order to do that we introduce a new procedure, based on the time-dependent variational Monte Carlo method (tVMC), which allows to evolve the system in real time, using as a variational model a Jastrow-Feenberg wave function that includes pair correlations. Comparison with exact diagonalization results of $S(k,\omega)$ obtained on a lattice in the Bose-Hubbard limit shows good agreement of the dispersion relation for sufficiently deep optical lattices, while for shallow lattices we observe the influence of higher Bloch bands. We also investigate non-linear response and obtain the excitation spectrum, albeit broadened, by higher harmonic generation after a strong pulse with a single low wave number. As a remarkable feature of our simulations we demonstrate that the full excitation spectrum can be retrieved from the stochastic noise inherent in any Monte Carlo method, without applying an actual perturbation.
SCIENCE
Science
johndcook.com

Chaos in the frequency domain

Are chaotic. It’s more common to see plots of chaotic systems in the time domain, so I wanted to write a post looking at the power spectrum in the frequency domain. The following plot was created by solving the equation above over the time interval [0, 256] at 1024 points, i.e. sampling the solution at 4 Hz. I then took the FFT and multiplied it by its conjugate to get the power spectrum. Then I took the log base 10 and multiplied by 10 to convert to decibels.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Theory of perturbatively nonlinear quantum transport II: Hilbert space truncation, gauge invariance, and second order transport in a spatially uniform, time-varying electric field

This article is the second of a trilogy that addresses the perturbative response of general quantum systems, with possibly nontrivial ground state geometry, beyond linear order. Here, we establish concise, general formulae for second order response to a spatially uniform, time-varying electric field in the velocity gauge that are $\textit{manifestly}$ free of static limit spurious divergences. We first discuss general quantum evolution in a curved space, then detail how such a situation is a natural byproduct of Hilbert space truncation, and point out crucial subtleties associated with the resulting finite curvatures. We then present a geometric perspective of the two popular gauges often used in quantum transport theories, the velocity gauge and the length gauge, and discuss how they, taking truncation-induced curvature effects into account, naturally lead to the same results in spite of the truncation. We highlight subtle formal discrepancies in the literature. Finally, we provide a general scheme for removing static limit spurious divergences in the velocity gauge $\textit{without}$ frequency expansions and present concise and comprehensive Green's function formulae for responses up to second order. As an application of specific aspects of our theory, second order charge current responses in selected cases are analyzed in parts I and III.
SCIENCE
chemistryworld.com

Double-layer hollow spheres catalyse syngas conversion into clean fuels

Researchers have engineered a nested catalyst that combines the best of both metal oxide and zeolite catalysts, turning carbon monoxide and hydrogen directly into liquid hydrocarbons. Its unique layered structure maximises performance and selectivity for liquid hydrocarbons, particularly the traditional ingredients of petrol. ‘Tandem catalysts with metal oxides and zeolites...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Nonlinear Hall effect with non-centrosymmetric topological phase in ZrTe$_5$

Naizhou Wang, Jing-Yang You, Aifeng Wang, Xiaoyuan Zhou, Zhaowei Zhang, Shen Lai, Hung-Ju Tien, Tay-Rong Chang, Yuan-Ping Feng, Hsin Lin, Guoqing Chang, Wei-bo Gao. The non-centrosymmetric topological material has attracted intense attention due to its superior characters as compared to the centrosymmetric one. On one side, the topological phase coming from global geometric properties of the quantum wave function remains unchanged, on the other side, abundant exotic phenomena are predicted to be merely emerged in non-centrosymmetric ones, due to the redistribution of local quantum geometry. Whereas, probing the local quantum geometry in non-centrosymmetric topological material remains challenging. Here, we report a non-centrosymmetric topological phase in ZrTe$_5$, probed by the nonlinear Hall (NLH) effect. The angle-resolved and temperature-dependent NLH measurement reveals the inversion and ab-plane mirror symmetries breaking under 30 K, consistent with our theoretical calculation. Our findings identify a new non-centrosymmetric phase of ZrTe$_5$ and provide a platform to probe and control local quantum geometry via crystal symmetries.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Design Principles and Physical Properties of Two-Dimensional Heterostructured Borides

Principles of design to create dynamically stable transition metal, lanthanide, and actinide based low-dimensional borides are presented. A charge transfer analysis of donor metal atoms to electron deficient honeycombed B lattices allows to predict complex covalent heterostructures hosting Dirac states. The applicable guidelines are supported with the analysis of phonon spectra computed with first-principles calculations to demonstrate the physical stability of nanometer-thick heterostructures. Similar or dissimilar layered borides can be stacked on top of each other in a layer-by-layer fashion creating an interface that can be fundamentally different from the individual layers, opening a rich playground to explore novel physical properties and new materials. Functionalities such as multiple Dirac states, highly dispersive electronic bands, and decoupled acoustic-optical phonon are studied. The combination of appealing electronic properties and physical realization make of predicted layered borides promising materials to integrate a new generation of two-dimensional materials.
DESIGN
arxiv.org

Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Layer-dependent Raman spectroscopy and electronic applications of wide-bandgap 2D semiconductor \b{eta}-ZrNCl

In recent years, two-dimensional (2D) layered semiconductors have received much attention for their potential in next-generation electronics and optoelectronics. Wide-bandgap 2D semiconductors are especially important in blue and ultraviolet wavelength region, while there are very few 2D materials in this region. Here, monolayer \b{eta}-type zirconium nitride chloride (\b{eta}-ZrNCl) is isolated for the first time, which is an air-stable layered material with a bandgap of ~3.0 eV in bulk. Systematical investigation of layer-dependent Raman scattering of ZrNCl from monolayer, bilayer, to bulk reveals a blue shift of its out-of-plane A1g peak at ~189 cm-1. Importantly, this A1g peak is absent in monolayer, suggesting that it is a fingerprint to quickly identify monolayer and for the thickness determination of 2D ZrNCl. The back-gate field-effect transistor based on few-layer ZrNCl shows a high on/off ratio of 108. These results suggest the potential of 2D \b{eta}-ZrNCl for electronic applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS

