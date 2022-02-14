ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Study on the Kinetics of Rayleigh Particle Jets Converging by Laser Beams

By Z. L. Wang, Zhenyu Nu, Kai Huang
 2 days ago

This paper discusses laser-induced flow stabilizing of Rayleigh particle jets. Laser technology, has important applications in micro/nano-scale static monomer particle operations, such as optical tweezers, or is used for the passive measurement of macroscopic physical features of particle groups. However, it is relatively rare for...

#Particle Physics#Jets#Laser Beam#Fluid Dynamics#Applied Physics
Comments / 0

