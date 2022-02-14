ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Non-BPS Black Branes in M-theory over Calabi-Yau Threefolds

By Alessio Marrani, Anshul Mishra, Prasanta K. Tripathy
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

[abridged version] We study extremal solutions arising in M-theory compactifications on Calabi-Yau threefolds, focussing on non-BPS attractors for their importance in relation to the Weak Gravity Conjecture. In the low-energy/field theory limit one obtains minimal N=2, D=5 supergravity coupled to Abelian vector multiplets. By making use of the effective black hole...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Simulation of Primordial Black Holes with large negative non-Gaussianity

In this work, we have performed numerical simulations of primordial black hole (PBH) formation in the Friedman-Lemaître-Robertson-Walker universe filled by radiation fluid, introducing the local-type non-Gaussianity to the primordial curvature fluctuation. We have compared the numerical results from simulations with previous analytical estimations on the threshold value for PBH formation done in the previous paper arXiv:2109.00791, particularly for negative values of the non-linearity parameter $f_{\rm NL}$. Our numerical results show the existence of PBH formation of (the so-called) type I also in the case $f_{\rm NL} \lesssim -0.336$, which was not found in the previous analytical expectations using the critical averaged compaction function. In particular, although the universal value for the averaged critical compaction function $\bar{\mathcal{C}}_{c}=2/5$ found previously in the literature is not satisfied for all the profiles considered in this work, an alternative direct analytical estimate has been found to be roughly accurate to estimate the thresholds, which gives the value of the critical averaged density with a few $\%$ deviation from the numerical one for $f_{\rm NL}\gtrsim -1$.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Brownian non-Gaussian polymer diffusion and queing theory in the mean-field limit

We link the Brownian non-Gaussian diffusion of a polymer center of mass to a microscopic cause: the polymerization/depolymerization phenomenon occurring when the polymer is in contact with a monomer chemostat. The anomalous behavior is triggered by the polymer critical point, separating the dilute and the dense phase in the grand canonical ensemble. In the mean-field limit we establish contact with queuing theory and show that the kurtosis of the polymer center of mass diverges alike a response function when the system becomes critical, a result which holds for general polymer dynamics (Zimm, Rouse, reptation). Both the equilibrium and nonequilibrium behaviors are solved exactly as a reference study for novel stochastic modeling and experimental setup.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

BPS equations and solutions for Maxwell-scalar theory

Energy minimizing BPS equations and solutions are obtained for a class of models in Maxwell-scalar theory, where an abelian electric charge is immersed in an effective dielectric of a real scalar field. The first order BPS equations are developed using the straightforward on-shell method introduced by Atmaja and Ramadhan. Employment of an auxiliary function of the scalar field allows a scalar potential that displays a tachyonic instability. Consequently, a nontopological scalar soliton is found to form around the charge. Examples and solutions are provided for (1) a point charge or sphere in a flat Minkowski background, and (2) an overcharged compact object in a Reissner-Nordstrom background. The solutions presented here for the former (Minkowski) case recover those that have been previously obtained, while the latter solutions are new BPS solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Large and Small Non-extremal Black Holes, Thermodynamic Dualities, and the Swampland

In this paper we discuss black hole solutions parametrized by their entropy $\mathcal{S}$ and temperature $\mathcal{T}$ in gravitational effective theories. We are especially interested in the analysis of the boundary regions in the $\mathcal{T}-\mathcal{S}$ diagram, i.e. large/small values of entropy and temperature, and their relation to Swampland constraints. To explore this correlation, we couple the gravitational theories to scalar fields and connect limits of thermodynamic quantities of black holes to scalar field excursions in the corresponding solutions. Whenever the scalar fields traverse an infinite field distance, the Swampland Distance Conjecture allows for a reformulation in terms of {\it entropy-} or {\it temperature-distance}. The effective theories with scalars we investigate are Einstein-Maxwell-dilaton theory as well as $\mathcal{N} = 2$ supergravity in four dimensions. The relation of the latter to type II string theory compactified on Calabi-Yau 3-folds often allows for a direct identification of the corresponding light tower of states. These setups also point towards various dualities between asymptotic regions of the black hole solution. In the context of $\mathcal{N} = 2$ supergravity black holes, these {\it thermodynamic dualities} have an interpretation in terms of T- and S-dualities along the internal directions and their natural action on Kaluza-Klein and winding states.
ASTRONOMY
#M Theory#Extremal Black Hole#Attractor#Hypersurface#Cicy#Thcy
arxiv.org

Shortcut in codimension-2 brane cosmology in light of GW170817

In this paper, our universe is regarded as a codimension-2 brane embedded in a noncompact six-dimensional Anti-de Sitter (AdS) spacetime. We derive the gravitational horizon radius on the brane under the low-energy approximation, which reflects how the extra dimensions cause the shortcut effect of gravitational waves (GWs). We also study the time delay between a GW signal and an electromagnetic (EM) wave signal in the low-redshift limit by combining with the joint observations of GW170817/GRB 170817A, which gives an upper limit to the $\text{AdS}_{6}^{~}$ radius as $\ell~\!^{2}_{~} \lesssim 3.84\,\text{Mpc}^{2}_{~}$. For a high-redshift source, the time delay is converted into the discrepancy between the source redshift derived from the GW signal and the one derived from the EM counterpart. It is found that if one expects to detect the EM counterpart of a high-redshift GW event within a reasonable observation time, it requires a stronger constraint on the $\text{AdS}_{6}^{~}$ radius. Our research shows that the $\text{AdS}_{6}^{~}$ radius should satisfy $\ell~\!_{~}^{2}\lesssim0.02\,\text{Mpc}^{2}_{~}$ for the DECIGO and BBO.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Supersymmetry Breaking Soft Terms, and Fermion Masses and Mixings in the Supersymmetric Pati-Salam Model from Intersecting D6-branes

A supersymmetric Pati-Salam model with wrapping number equal to 5 has been constructed in Type IIA orientifolds on $\mathbf{T}^6/(\mathbb{Z}_2\times \mathbb{Z}_2)$ with intersecting D6-branes recently. In particular, the string-scale gauge coupling unification can be achieved due to the intermediate-scale vector-like particles from $\mathcal{N}=2$ sector. We calculate the supersymmetry breaking soft terms, and study the Standard Model (SM) fermion masses and mixings. There are nine pairs of Higgs doublets from $\mathcal{N}=2$ sector. Interestingly, we can explain the SM quark masses and mixings, as well as the charged leptons masses from three point and four-point Yukawa interactions. Moreover, we calculate the supersymmetry breaking soft terms in a previous model with gauge coupling unification since we find a typo in the previous study.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Emergent Non-Abelian Gauge Theory in Coupled Spin-Electron Dynamics

A clear separation of the time scales governing the dynamics of "slow" and "fast" degrees of freedom often serves as a prerequisite for the emergence of an independent low-energy theory. Here, we consider (slow) classical spins exchange coupled to a tight-binding system of (fast) conduction electrons. The effective equations of motion are derived under the constraint that the quantum state of the electron system at any instant of time $t$ lies in the $n$-dimensional low-energy subspace for the corresponding spin configuration at $t$. The effective low-energy theory unfolds itself straightforwardly and takes the form of a non-abelian gauge theory with the gauge freedom given by the arbitrariness of the basis spanning the instantaneous low-energy sector. The holonomic constraint generates a gauge covariant spin-Berry curvature tensor in the equations of motion for the classical spins. In the non-abelian theory for $n>1$, opposed to the $n=1$ adiabatic spin dynamics theory, the spin-Berry curvature is generically nonzero, even for time-reversal symmetric systems. Its expectation value with the representation of the electron state is gauge invariant and gives rise to an additional {\em geometrical} spin torque. Besides anomalous precession, the $n\ge 2$ theory also captures the spin nutational motion, which is usually considered as a retardation effect. This is demonstrated by proof-of-principle numerical calculations for a minimal model with a single classical spin. Already for $n=2$ and in parameter regimes where the $n=1$ adiabatic theory breaks down, we find good agreement with results obtained from the full (unconstrained) theory.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hydrodynamical Evolution of Black-Hole Binaries Embedded in AGN Discs

Stellar-mass binary black holes (BBHs) embedded in active galactic nucleus (AGN) discs are possible progenitors of black-hole mergers detected in gravitational waves by LIGO/VIRGO. To better understand the hydrodynamical evolution of BBHs interacting with the disc gas, we perform a suite of high-resolution 2D simulations of binaries in local disc (shearing-box) models, considering various binary mass ratios, eccentricities and background disc properties. We use the $\gamma$-law equation of state and adopt a robust post-processing treatment to evaluate the mass accretion rate, torque and energy transfer rate on the binary to determine its long-term orbital evolution. We find that circular comparable-mass binaries contract, with an orbital decay rate of a few times the mass doubling rate. Eccentric binaries always experience eccentricity damping. Prograde binaries with higher eccentricities or smaller mass ratios generally have slower orbital decay rates, with some extreme cases exhibiting orbital expansion. The averaged binary mass accretion rate depends on the physical size of the accretor. The accretion flows are highly variable, and the dominant variability frequency is the apparent binary orbital frequency (in the rotating frame around the central massive BH) for circular binaries but gradually shifts to the radial epicyclic frequency as the binary eccentricity increases. Our findings demonstrate that the dynamics of BBHs embedded in AGN discs is quite different from that of isolated binaries in their own circumbinary discs. Furthermore, our results suggest that the hardening timescales of the binaries are much shorter than their migration timescales in the disc, for all reasonable binary and disc parameters.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Constraining Brans-Dicke cosmology with the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey

The Brans-Dicke (BD) theory is the simplest Scalar-Tensor theory of gravity, which can be considered as a candidate of modified Einstein's theory of general relativity. In this work, we forecast the constraints on BD theory in the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey with a magnitude limit $\sim 23$ AB mag for point-source 5$\sigma$ detection. We generate mock data based on the zCOSMOS catalog and consider the observational and instrumental effects of the CSST spectroscopic survey. We predicate galaxy power spectra in the BD theory from $z=0$ to 1.5, and the galaxy bias and other systematical parameters are also included. The Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) technique is employed to find the best-fits and probability distributions of the cosmological and systematical parameters. A Brans-Dicke parameter $\zeta$ is introduced, which satisfies $\zeta=\ln \left(1+\frac{1}{\omega}\right)$. We find that the CSST spectroscopic galaxy clustering survey can give $|\zeta|<10^{-2}$, or equivalently $|\omega|>\mathcal{O}(10^2)$ and $|\dot{G}/G|<10^{-13}$, under the assumption $\zeta = 0$. These constraints are almost at the same order of magnitude compared to the joint constraints using the current cosmic microwave background (CMB), baryon acoustic oscillations (BAO), and Type Ia supernova (SN Ia) data, indicating that the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey would be powerful to constrain the BD theory and other modified gravity theories.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Exact Penalty Algorithm of Strong Convertible Nonconvex Optimization

This paper defines a strong convertible nonconvex(SCN) function for solving the unconstrained optimization problems with the nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) function. First, many examples of SCN function are given, where the SCN functions are nonconvex or nonsmooth. Second, the operational properties of the SCN functions are proved, including addition, multiplication, compound operations and so on. Third, the SCN forms of some special functions common in machine learning and engineering applications are presented respectively where these SCN function optimization problems can be transformed into minmax problems with a convex and concave objective function. Fourth,a minmax optimization problem of SCN function and its penalty function are defined. The optimization condition,exactness and stability of the minmax optimization problem are proved. Finally, an algorithm of penalty function to solve the minmax optimization problem and its convergence are given. This paper provides an efficient technique for solving unconstrained nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) optimization problems to avoid using subdifferentiation or smoothing techniques.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Inner Skin Effects on Non-Hermitian Topological Fractals

Non-Hermitian (NH) crystals, quasicrystals and amorphous network with only open boundary condition feature skin effect, displaying accumulation of a macroscopic number of states near one of its specific interfaces (edge, surface, hinge or corner, for example) with vacuum. In this regard fractals, by virtue of manifesting self-similarity, resulting in inner boundaries in the interior of the system harbor a novel phenomenon, the \emph{inner skin effect} (ISE), in which the skin effect appears at inner boundaries of the fractal lattice with periodic boundary condition. We showcase this observation by implementing paradigmatic models for NH insulators and superconductors on representative planar Sierpinski carpet fractals, accommodating both first- and second-order ISEs at inner edges and corners, respectively, for charged and neutral Majorana fermions. Furthermore, over extended parameter regimes ISEs are tied with nontrivial bulk topological invariants, thereby yielding intrinsic ISEs. With the recent success in engineering NH topological phases on highly tunable metamaterial platforms, such as photonic and phononic lattices, as well as topolectric circuits, the proposed ISEs can be observed experimentally at least on periodic fractal metamaterials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

D-Branes in Para-Hermitian Geometries

We introduce T-duality invariant versions of D-branes in doubled geometry using a global covariant framework based on para-Hermitian geometry and metric algebroids. We define D-branes as conformal boundary conditions for the open string version of the Born sigma-model, where they are given by maximally isotropic vector bundles which do not generally admit the standard geometric picture in terms of submanifolds. When reduced to the conventional sigma-model description of a physical string background as the leaf space of a foliated para-Hermitian manifold, integrable branes yield D-branes as leaves of foliations which are interpreted as Dirac structures on the physical spacetime. We define a notion of generalised para-complex D-brane, which realises our D-branes as para-complex versions of topological A/B-branes. We illustrate how our formalism recovers standard D-branes in the explicit example of reductions from doubled nilmanifolds.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent: Unified Theory and New Efficient Methods

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent (SGDA) is one of the most prominent algorithms for solving min-max optimization and variational inequalities problems (VIP) appearing in various machine learning tasks. The success of the method led to several advanced extensions of the classical SGDA, including variants with arbitrary sampling, variance reduction, coordinate randomization, and distributed variants with compression, which were extensively studied in the literature, especially during the last few years. In this paper, we propose a unified convergence analysis that covers a large variety of stochastic gradient descent-ascent methods, which so far have required different intuitions, have different applications and have been developed separately in various communities. A key to our unified framework is a parametric assumption on the stochastic estimates. Via our general theoretical framework, we either recover the sharpest known rates for the known special cases or tighten them. Moreover, to illustrate the flexibility of our approach we develop several new variants of SGDA such as a new variance-reduced method (L-SVRGDA), new distributed methods with compression (QSGDA, DIANA-SGDA, VR-DIANA-SGDA), and a new method with coordinate randomization (SEGA-SGDA). Although variants of the new methods are known for solving minimization problems, they were never considered or analyzed for solving min-max problems and VIPs. We also demonstrate the most important properties of the new methods through extensive numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The Blazar sequence and its Physical Understanding

Introduced in 1998 to attempt a first unified view of the broad-band emission properties of blazars, the blazar sequence has been extensively used in the past 25 years to guide observations as well as physical interpretation of the overall emission from these galaxies. In this review, we describe the evolution of the sequence along with the tremendous advances in the observational field, in particular in the gamma-ray band. A new version of the sequence built on TeV-detected objects is also presented. Two extreme classes of objects (MeV and hard-TeV blazars) are included in the discussion, given their relevance for future observatories. Finally, the current physical understanding at the base of the sequence is presented along with the major criticisms to the blazar sequence.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

$q$-deformed rational numbers and the 2-Calabi--Yau category of type $A_2$

We describe a family of compactifications of the space of Bridgeland stability conditions of any triangulated category following earlier work by Bapat, Deopurkar, and Licata. We particularly consider the case of the 2-Calabi--Yau category of the $A_2$ quiver. The compactification is the closure of an embedding (depending on $q$) of the stability space into an infinite-dimensional projective space.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Pre-planetary nebulae: a context for principles, progress, and questions on how binaries and magnetic fields produce jets

Astrophysical outflows treated initially as spherically symmetric often show evidence for asymmetry once seen at higher resolution. The preponderance of aspherical and multipolar planetary nebulae (PN) and pre-planetary nebulae (PPN) was evident after many observations from the Hubble Space Telescope. Binary interactions have long been thought to be essential for shaping asymmetric PN/PPN, but how? PPN are the more kinematically demanding of the two, and warrant particular focus. I address how progress from observation and theory suggests two broad classes of accretion driven PPN jets: one for wider binaries (PPN-W) where the companion is outside the outer radius of the giant and accretes via Roche lobe overflow, and the other which occurs in the later stages of CE for close binaries (PPN-C). The physics within these scenarios connects to progress and open questions about the role and origin of magnetic fields in the engines and in astrophysical jets more generally.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Equilibrium Fluctuations in Mean-field Disordered Models

Mean-field models of glasses that present a random first order transition exhibit highly non-trivial fluctuations. Building on previous studies that focused on the critical scaling regime, we here obtain a fully quantitative framework for all equilibrium conditions. By means of the replica method we evaluate Gaussian fluctuations of the overlaps around the thermodynamic limit, decomposing them in thermal fluctuations inside each state and heterogeneous fluctuations between different states. We first test and compare our analytical results with numerical simulation results for the $p$-spin spherical model and the random orthogonal model, and then analyze the random Lorentz gas. In all cases, a strong quantitative agreement is obtained. Our analysis thus provides a robust scheme for identifying the key finite-size (or finite-dimensional) corrections to the mean-field treatment of these paradigmatic glass models, and opens the way for later identifying instantonic corrections.
SCIENCE

