ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

GeMSE: a Low-Background Facility for Gamma-Spectrometry at Moderate Rock Overburden

By Diego Ramírez García, Daniel Baur, Jaron Grigat, Beda A. Hofmann, Sebastian Lindemann, Darryl Masson, Marc Schumann, Moritz von Sivers, Francesco Toschi
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Diego Ramírez García, Daniel Baur, Jaron Grigat, Beda A. Hofmann, Sebastian Lindemann, Darryl Masson, Marc Schumann, Moritz von Sivers, Francesco Toschi. The GeMSE (Germanium Material and meteorite Screening Experiment) facility operates a low-background HPGe crystal in an underground laboratory with a...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Active anaerobic methane oxidation and sulfur disproportionation in the deep terrestrial subsurface

Microbial life is widespread in the terrestrial subsurface and present down to several kilometers depth, but the energy sources that fuel metabolism in deep oligotrophic and anoxic environments remain unclear. In the deep crystalline bedrock of the Fennoscandian Shield at Olkiluoto, Finland, opposing gradients of abiotic methane and ancient seawater-derived sulfate create a terrestrial sulfate-methane transition zone (SMTZ). We used chemical and isotopic data coupled to genome-resolved metaproteogenomics to demonstrate active life and, for the first time, provide direct evidence of active anaerobic oxidation of methane (AOM) in a deep terrestrial bedrock. Proteins from Methanoperedens (formerly ANME-2d) are readily identifiable despite the low abundance (â‰¤1%) of this genus and confirm the occurrence of AOM. This finding is supported by 13C-depleted dissolved inorganic carbon. Proteins from Desulfocapsaceae and Desulfurivibrionaceae, in addition to 34S-enriched sulfate, suggest that these organisms use inorganic sulfur compounds as both electron donor and acceptor. Zerovalent sulfur in the groundwater may derive from abiotic rock interactions, or from a non-obligate syntrophy with Methanoperedens, potentially linking methane and sulfur cycles in Olkiluoto groundwater. Finally, putative episymbionts from the candidate phyla radiation (CPR) and DPANN archaea represented a significant diversity in the groundwater (26/84 genomes) with roles in sulfur and carbon cycling. Our results highlight AOM and sulfur disproportionation as active metabolisms and show that methane and sulfur fuel microbial activity in the deep terrestrial subsurface.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Graphene-based metasurface solar absorber design with absorption prediction using machine learning

Solar absorber is required to absorb most of the energy of the solar spectral irradiance. We propose a graphene-based solar absorber design with two different metasurfaces to improve this absorption and increase the efficiency of the solar absorber. The metasurfaces are selected based on their symmetrical/asymmetrical nature (O-shape and L-shape). The O-shape metasurface design is showing better performance over the L-shape metasurface design. The absorption performance is also compared with AM 1.5 solar spectral irradiance to show the effectiveness of the solar absorber. The absorption values are also enhanced by varying the parameters like resonator thickness and substrate thickness. The proposed solar absorber design gives maximum absorption in the ultraviolet and visible range. Furthermore, the design is also showing a high and similar absorption rate over a wide angle of incidence. The absorption of O-shape metasurface design is also predicted using machine learning. 1D-Convolutional Neural Network Regression is used to develop a Machine Learning model to determine absorption values of intermediate wavelength for assorted values of angle of incidence, resonator thickness, and substrate thickness. The results of experiments reveal that absorption values may be predicted with a high degree of accuracy. The proposed absorber with its high absorbing capacity can be applied for green energy applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hemicellulosa-derived Arenga pinnata bunches as free-standing carbon nanofiber membranes for electrode material supercapacitors

Carbon nanofibers derived from lignocellulosic materials have become the most prevalent free-standing electrode material for supercapacitors due to their renewable and sustainable nature. This study used Arenga pinnata bunches (APB) as raw material for hemicellulose compounds to produce carbon electrodes through carbonization processes at 650Â Â°C, 700Â Â°C, 750Â Â°C, and 800Â Â°C, in the presence of flowing N2 gas. The variations in carbonization temperature resulted in carbon electrodes with surface morphology having a nanofiber structure with micro-meso pore distribution. According to the results, the carbonization temperature of 700Â Â°C (APB-700) is the optimum temperature for producing electrode surface morphology with a combination of nanofiber, micro-and mesopore distributions, as well as specific surface area, specific capacitance, energy density, and power density of 1231.896 m2Â gâˆ’1, 201.6 F gâˆ’1, 28.0 Wh kgâˆ’1, and 109.5 W kgâˆ’1, respectively, for the two electrode systems. This shows the combination of nanofibers and the distribution of micro-and mesopores produced with variations in carbonization temperature has the capacity to improve the performance of supercapacitor cells. Therefore, carbon nanofibers derived from Arenga pinnata bunches have the potential to be used as free-standing electrode materials for supercapacitors without employing doping, binder, electrospinning, and heteroatom template methods.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Differential clock comparisons with a multiplexed optical lattice clock

Rapid progress in optical atomic clock performance has advanced the frontiers of timekeeping, metrology and quantum science1,2,3. Despite considerable efforts, the instabilities of most optical clocks remain limited by the local oscillator rather than the atoms themselves4,5. Here we implement a 'multiplexed' one-dimensional optical lattice clock, in which spatially resolved strontium atom ensembles are trapped in the same optical lattice, interrogated simultaneously by a shared clock laser and read-out in parallel. In synchronous Ramsey interrogations of ensemble pairs we observe atom"“atom coherence times of 26"‰s, a 270-fold improvement over the measured atom"“laser coherence time, demonstrate a relative instability of \(9.7(4)\times {10}^{-18}/\sqrt{\tau }\) (where Ï„ is the averaging time) and reach a relative statistical uncertainty of 8.9"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’20 after 3.3"‰h of averaging. These results demonstrate that applications involving optical clock comparisons need not be limited by the instability of the local oscillator. We further realize a miniaturized clock network consisting of 6 atomic ensembles and 15 simultaneous pairwise comparisons with relative instabilities below \(3\times {10}^{-17}/\sqrt{\tau }\), and prepare spatially resolved, heterogeneous ensemble pairs of all four stable strontium isotopes. These results pave the way for multiplexed precision isotope shift measurements, spatially resolved characterization of limiting clock systematics, the development of clock-based gravitational wave and dark matter detectors6,7,8,9,10,11,12 and new tests of relativity in the lab13,14,15,16.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamma#Isotopes#Muon
Nature.com

Hydrogen trapping and embrittlement in high-strength Al alloys

Ever more stringent regulations on greenhouse gas emissions from transportation motivate efforts to revisit materials used for vehicles1. High-strength aluminium alloys often used in aircrafts could help reduce the weight of automobiles, but are susceptible to environmental degradation2,3. Hydrogen 'embrittlement' is often indicated as the main culprit4; however, the exact mechanisms underpinning failure are not precisely known: atomic-scale analysis of H inside an alloy remains a challenge, and this prevents deploying alloy design strategies to enhance the durability of the materials. Here we performed near-atomic-scale analysis of H trapped in second-phase particles and at grain boundaries in a high-strength 7xxx Al alloy. We used these observations to guide atomistic ab"‰initio calculations, which show that the co-segregation of alloying elements and H favours grain boundary decohesion, and the strong partitioning of H into the second-phaseÂ particles removes solute H from the matrix, hence preventing H embrittlement. Our insights further advance the mechanistic understanding of H-assisted embrittlement in Al alloys, emphasizing the role of H traps in minimizing cracking and guiding new alloy design.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Constraining Brans-Dicke cosmology with the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey

The Brans-Dicke (BD) theory is the simplest Scalar-Tensor theory of gravity, which can be considered as a candidate of modified Einstein's theory of general relativity. In this work, we forecast the constraints on BD theory in the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey with a magnitude limit $\sim 23$ AB mag for point-source 5$\sigma$ detection. We generate mock data based on the zCOSMOS catalog and consider the observational and instrumental effects of the CSST spectroscopic survey. We predicate galaxy power spectra in the BD theory from $z=0$ to 1.5, and the galaxy bias and other systematical parameters are also included. The Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) technique is employed to find the best-fits and probability distributions of the cosmological and systematical parameters. A Brans-Dicke parameter $\zeta$ is introduced, which satisfies $\zeta=\ln \left(1+\frac{1}{\omega}\right)$. We find that the CSST spectroscopic galaxy clustering survey can give $|\zeta|<10^{-2}$, or equivalently $|\omega|>\mathcal{O}(10^2)$ and $|\dot{G}/G|<10^{-13}$, under the assumption $\zeta = 0$. These constraints are almost at the same order of magnitude compared to the joint constraints using the current cosmic microwave background (CMB), baryon acoustic oscillations (BAO), and Type Ia supernova (SN Ia) data, indicating that the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey would be powerful to constrain the BD theory and other modified gravity theories.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
arxiv.org

Nonlinear Hall effect with non-centrosymmetric topological phase in ZrTe$_5$

Naizhou Wang, Jing-Yang You, Aifeng Wang, Xiaoyuan Zhou, Zhaowei Zhang, Shen Lai, Hung-Ju Tien, Tay-Rong Chang, Yuan-Ping Feng, Hsin Lin, Guoqing Chang, Wei-bo Gao. The non-centrosymmetric topological material has attracted intense attention due to its superior characters as compared to the centrosymmetric one. On one side, the topological phase coming from global geometric properties of the quantum wave function remains unchanged, on the other side, abundant exotic phenomena are predicted to be merely emerged in non-centrosymmetric ones, due to the redistribution of local quantum geometry. Whereas, probing the local quantum geometry in non-centrosymmetric topological material remains challenging. Here, we report a non-centrosymmetric topological phase in ZrTe$_5$, probed by the nonlinear Hall (NLH) effect. The angle-resolved and temperature-dependent NLH measurement reveals the inversion and ab-plane mirror symmetries breaking under 30 K, consistent with our theoretical calculation. Our findings identify a new non-centrosymmetric phase of ZrTe$_5$ and provide a platform to probe and control local quantum geometry via crystal symmetries.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Time-dependent variational Monte Carlo study of the dynamic structure factor for bosons in an optical lattice

We study the dynamics of a one-dimensional Bose gas at unit filling in both shallow and deep optical lattices and obtain the dynamic structure factor $S(k,\omega)$ by monitoring the linear response to a weak probe pulse. In order to do that we introduce a new procedure, based on the time-dependent variational Monte Carlo method (tVMC), which allows to evolve the system in real time, using as a variational model a Jastrow-Feenberg wave function that includes pair correlations. Comparison with exact diagonalization results of $S(k,\omega)$ obtained on a lattice in the Bose-Hubbard limit shows good agreement of the dispersion relation for sufficiently deep optical lattices, while for shallow lattices we observe the influence of higher Bloch bands. We also investigate non-linear response and obtain the excitation spectrum, albeit broadened, by higher harmonic generation after a strong pulse with a single low wave number. As a remarkable feature of our simulations we demonstrate that the full excitation spectrum can be retrieved from the stochastic noise inherent in any Monte Carlo method, without applying an actual perturbation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Semi-metallicity and electron-hole liquid in two-dimensional C and BN based compounds

Insulating-metallic transition mediated by substitutional atoms is predicted in a series of two-dimensional carbon-based structures. Introducing Si atoms in selected sites of tetrahexcarbon [Carbon 137 (2018) 266] according to rational chemical rules, metallicity by trivial band inversion without band gap opening is induced. Additional substitution of remaining C atoms by BN dimers introduces no changes in the metallic properties. A series of isomorphous two-dimensional materials with isoelectronic structures derived by exchanging group IV elements exhibiting various band gaps is obtained. Dynamical stability is verified with phonon analysis and beyond the harmonic approximation with molecular dynamics up to room temperature. The semi-metallic compounds have well-nested pockets of carriers and are good candidates for the formation of an excitonic insulator.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Theoretical Investigation of Structural, Electronic Properties and Half-Metallic Ferromagnetism in Ti doped CaS

In this research paper, we investigated the structural, electronic, and magnetic features of titanium atom substituting calciumatom in rock salt structure of CaS to explore the new dilute magnetic semiconductor compounds. The calculations are carried out using the full potential linearized augmented plane wave (FP-LAPW) method based on spin-polarized density functional theory, implemented in WIEN2k code. The generalized gradient approximation and Tran-Balaha modified Becke-Johnson exchange potential. The stability of Ti doped CaS in ferromagnetic state is provided by the total energy released from the optimized structures and defect formation energies. The classical model of Heisenberg is employed to estimate Curie temperature of these compounds. It is found that the room temperature ferromagnetism is achieved at low concentrations. The studied materials exhibit half metallic ferromagnetic demeanor. The half metallic gaps (GHM) are the extremely significant factors to consider for spintronic applications. The insertion of impurity significantly decreased the value of GHM due the broadening of 3d Ti states in the gap of the minority spin. Furthermore, to evaluate the effects of the exchange splitting process, the pd exchange splitting and the exchange constants are predicted.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Layer-dependent Raman spectroscopy and electronic applications of wide-bandgap 2D semiconductor \b{eta}-ZrNCl

In recent years, two-dimensional (2D) layered semiconductors have received much attention for their potential in next-generation electronics and optoelectronics. Wide-bandgap 2D semiconductors are especially important in blue and ultraviolet wavelength region, while there are very few 2D materials in this region. Here, monolayer \b{eta}-type zirconium nitride chloride (\b{eta}-ZrNCl) is isolated for the first time, which is an air-stable layered material with a bandgap of ~3.0 eV in bulk. Systematical investigation of layer-dependent Raman scattering of ZrNCl from monolayer, bilayer, to bulk reveals a blue shift of its out-of-plane A1g peak at ~189 cm-1. Importantly, this A1g peak is absent in monolayer, suggesting that it is a fingerprint to quickly identify monolayer and for the thickness determination of 2D ZrNCl. The back-gate field-effect transistor based on few-layer ZrNCl shows a high on/off ratio of 108. These results suggest the potential of 2D \b{eta}-ZrNCl for electronic applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Inner Skin Effects on Non-Hermitian Topological Fractals

Non-Hermitian (NH) crystals, quasicrystals and amorphous network with only open boundary condition feature skin effect, displaying accumulation of a macroscopic number of states near one of its specific interfaces (edge, surface, hinge or corner, for example) with vacuum. In this regard fractals, by virtue of manifesting self-similarity, resulting in inner boundaries in the interior of the system harbor a novel phenomenon, the \emph{inner skin effect} (ISE), in which the skin effect appears at inner boundaries of the fractal lattice with periodic boundary condition. We showcase this observation by implementing paradigmatic models for NH insulators and superconductors on representative planar Sierpinski carpet fractals, accommodating both first- and second-order ISEs at inner edges and corners, respectively, for charged and neutral Majorana fermions. Furthermore, over extended parameter regimes ISEs are tied with nontrivial bulk topological invariants, thereby yielding intrinsic ISEs. With the recent success in engineering NH topological phases on highly tunable metamaterial platforms, such as photonic and phononic lattices, as well as topolectric circuits, the proposed ISEs can be observed experimentally at least on periodic fractal metamaterials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The Blazar sequence and its Physical Understanding

Introduced in 1998 to attempt a first unified view of the broad-band emission properties of blazars, the blazar sequence has been extensively used in the past 25 years to guide observations as well as physical interpretation of the overall emission from these galaxies. In this review, we describe the evolution of the sequence along with the tremendous advances in the observational field, in particular in the gamma-ray band. A new version of the sequence built on TeV-detected objects is also presented. Two extreme classes of objects (MeV and hard-TeV blazars) are included in the discussion, given their relevance for future observatories. Finally, the current physical understanding at the base of the sequence is presented along with the major criticisms to the blazar sequence.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Assessing the Influence of Input Magnetic Maps on Global Modeling of the Solar Wind and CME-driven Shock in the 2013 April 11 Event

In the past decade, significant efforts have been made in developing physics-based solar wind and coronal mass ejection (CME) models, which have been or are being transferred to national centers (e.g., SWPC, CCMC) to enable space weather predictive capability. However, the input data coverage for space weather forecasting is extremely limited. One major limitation is the solar magnetic field measurements, which are used to specify the inner boundary conditions of the global magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) models. In this study, using the Alfven wave solar model (AWSoM), we quantitatively assess the influence of the magnetic field map input (synoptic/diachronic vs. synchronic magnetic maps) on the global modeling of the solar wind and the CME-driven shock in the 2013 April 11 solar energetic particle (SEP) event. Our study shows that due to the inhomogeneous background solar wind and dynamical evolution of the CME, the CME-driven shock parameters change significantly both spatially and temporally as the CME propagates through the heliosphere. The input magnetic map has a great impact on the shock connectivity and shock properties in the global MHD simulation. Therefore this study illustrates the importance of taking into account the model uncertainty due to the imperfect magnetic field measurements when using the model to provide space weather predictions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Photometric Redshifts for Cosmology: Improving Accuracy and Uncertainty Estimates Using Bayesian Neural Networks

We present results exploring the role that probabilistic deep learning models can play in cosmology from large scale astronomical surveys through estimating the distances to galaxies (redshifts) from photometry. Due to the massive scale of data coming from these new and upcoming sky surveys, machine learning techniques using galaxy photometry are increasingly adopted to predict galactic redshifts which are important for inferring cosmological parameters such as the nature of dark energy. Associated uncertainty estimates are also critical measurements, however, common machine learning methods typically provide only point estimates and lack uncertainty information as outputs. We turn to Bayesian neural networks (BNNs) as a promising way to provide accurate predictions of redshift values. We have compiled a new galaxy training dataset from the Hyper Suprime-Cam Survey, designed to mimic large surveys, but over a smaller portion of the sky. We evaluate the performance and accuracy of photometric redshift (photo-z) predictions from photometry using machine learning, astronomical and probabilistic metrics. We find that while the Bayesian neural network did not perform as well as non-Bayesian neural networks if evaluated solely by point estimate photo-z values, BNNs can provide uncertainty estimates that are necessary for cosmology.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy