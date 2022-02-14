ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-Boussinesq stability analysis of natural-convection gaseous flow on inclined hot plates

By P. Rajamanickam, W. Coenen, A. L. Sánchez
 2 days ago

The buoyancy-driven boundary-layer flow that develops over a semi-infinite inclined hot plate is known to become unstable at a finite distance from the leading edge, characterized by a critical value of the Grashof number Gr based on the local boundary-layer thickness. The nature of the resulting instability depends on the inclination...

Natural Inflation with non minimal coupling to gravity in $R^2$ gravity under the Palatini formalism

Natural Inflation with non-minimal coupling NMC to gravity $(\xi \phi^2)$ is investigated in the context of an extended gravity of the form $R+ \alpha R^2$. The treatment is performed in the Palatini formalism.We discuss various limitations of the model "$\alpha \gg 1$ and $\alpha \ll 1$" in light of two scenarios of inflation: a "Slow roll" and a "Constant roll".By analyzing the observational consequences of the model, our results show a significant improvement regarding compatibility between the theoretical results of this model and the experimental ones from Planck 2018, as exemplified by the tensor-to-scalar ratio and spectral index. Furthermore, a broader range of parameter space for natural inflation is now compatible with the confidence contours of Planck results. The notable effect of both NMC and $\alpha R^2$'s contributions makes it a significant improvement. $\alpha R^2$ gravity influences scalar-tensor ratio values. In contrast, NMC has a more significant impact on the spectral index values. Contributions to this area allow more excluded intervals to be included and are compatible with observational data.
BUSINESS
Finite dimensional boundary uniform stabilization of the Boussinesq system in Besov spaces by critical use of Carleman estimate-based inverse theory

We consider the d-dimensional Boussinesq system defined on a sufficiently smooth bounded domain, and subject to a pair $\{ v, \boldsymbol{u} \}$ of controls localized on $\{ \widetilde{\Gamma}, \omega \}$. Here, $v$ is a scalar Dirichlet boundary control for the thermal equation, acting on an arbitrary small connected portion $\widetilde{\Gamma}$ of the boundary $\Gamma = \partial \Omega$. Instead, $\boldsymbol{u}$ is a $d$-dimensional internal control for the fluid equation acting on an arbitrary small collar $\omega$ supported by $\widetilde{\Gamma}$ (Fig 1). The initial conditions for both fluid and heat equations are taken of low regularity. We then seek to uniformly stabilize such Boussinesq system in the vicinity of an unstable equilibrium pair, in the critical setting of correspondingly low regularity spaces, by means of an explicitly constructed, finite dimensional feedback control pair $\{ v, \boldsymbol{u} \}$ localized on $\{ \widetilde{\Gamma}, \omega \}$. In addition, they will be minimal in number, and of reduced dimension: more precisely, $\boldsymbol{u}$ will be of dimension $(d-1)$, to include necessarily its $d$\textsuperscript{th} component, and $v$ will be of dimension $1$. The resulting space of well-posedness and stabilization is a suitable, tight Besov space for the fluid velocity component (close to $\boldsymbol{L}^3(\Omega$) for $ d = 3 $) and a corresponding Besov space for the thermal component, $ q > d $. Unique continuation inverse theorems for suitably over determined adjoint static problems play a critical role in the constructive solution. Their proof rests on Carleman-type estimates, a topic pioneered by M. V. Klibanov since the early 80's, after the 1939- breakthrough publication \cite{Car}.
MATHEMATICS
Translation and Rotation Equivariant Normalizing Flow (TRENF) for Optimal Cosmological Analysis

Our universe is homogeneous and isotropic, and its perturbations obey translation and rotation symmetry. In this work we develop Translation and Rotation Equivariant Normalizing Flow (TRENF), a generative Normalizing Flow (NF) model which explicitly incorporates these symmetries, defining the data likelihood via a sequence of Fourier space-based convolutions and pixel-wise nonlinear transforms. TRENF gives direct access to the high dimensional data likelihood p(x|y) as a function of the labels y, such as cosmological parameters. In contrast to traditional analyses based on summary statistics, the NF approach has no loss of information since it preserves the full dimensionality of the data. On Gaussian random fields, the TRENF likelihood agrees well with the analytical expression and saturates the Fisher information content in the labels y. On nonlinear cosmological overdensity fields from N-body simulations, TRENF leads to significant improvements in constraining power over the standard power spectrum summary statistic. TRENF is also a generative model of the data, and we show that TRENF samples agree well with the N-body simulations it trained on, and that the inverse mapping of the data agrees well with a Gaussian white noise both visually and on various summary statistics: when this is perfectly achieved the resulting p(x|y) likelihood analysis becomes optimal. Finally, we develop a generalization of this model that can handle effects that break the symmetry of the data, such as the survey mask, which enables likelihood analysis on data without periodic boundaries.
SCIENCE
Stabilization of a multi-frequency open cavity flow with gradient-enriched machine learning control

We stabilize an open cavity flow experiment to 1% of its original fluctuation level. For the first time, a multi-modal feedback control is automatically learned for this configuration. The key enabler is automatic in-situ optimization of control laws with machine learning augmented by a gradient descent algorithm, named gradient-enriched machine learning control (Cornejo Maceda et al. 2021, gMLC). gMLC is shown to learn one order of magnitude faster than MLC (Duriez et al. 2017, MLC). The physical interpretation of the feedback mechanism is assisted by a novel cluster-based control law visualization for flow dynamics and corresponding actuation commands. Starting point of the control experiment are two unforced open cavity benchmark configurations: a narrow-bandwidth regime with a single dominant frequency and a mode-switching regime where two frequencies compete. The feedback control commands the DBD actuator located at the leading edge. The flow is monitored by a downstream hot-wire sensor over the trailing edge. The feedback law is optimized with respect to the monitored fluctuation level. As reference, the self-oscillations of the mixing layer are mitigated with steady actuation. Then, feedback controller is optimized with gMLC. As expected, feedback control outperforms steady actuation by achieving both, a better amplitude reduction and a significantly smaller actuation power, about about 1% of the actuation energy required for similarly effective steady forcing. Intriguingly, optimized laws learned for one regime performs well for the other untested regime as well. The proposed control strategy can be expected to be applicable for many other shear flow experiments.
COMPUTERS
#Convection#Linear Stability#Hot Plate#Temperature#Non Boussinesq#Fluid Dynamics
Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
Prescribed mean curvature flow of non-compact space-like Cauchy hypersurfaces

In this paper we consider the prescribed mean curvature flow of a non-compact space-like Cauchy hypersurface of bounded geometry in a generalized Robertson-Walker space-time. We prove that the flow preserves the space-likeness condition and exists for infinite time. We also prove convergence in the setting of manifolds with boundary. Our discussion generalizes previous work by Ecker, Huisken, Gerhardt and others with respect to a crucial aspects: we consider any non-compact Cauchy hypersurface under the assumption of bounded geometry. Moreover, we specialize the aforementioned works by considering globally hyperbolic Lorentzian space-times equipped with a specific class of warped product metrics.
MATHEMATICS
Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
SCIENCE
Stability Analysis of Recurrent Neural Networks by IQC with Copositive Mutipliers

This paper is concerned with the stability analysis of the recurrent neural networks (RNNs) by means of the integral quadratic constraint (IQC) framework. The rectified linear unit (ReLU) is typically employed as the activation function of the RNN, and the ReLU has specific nonnegativity properties regarding its input and output signals. Therefore, it is effective if we can derive IQC-based stability conditions with multipliers taking care of such nonnegativity properties. However, such nonnegativity (linear) properties are hardly captured by the existing multipliers defined on the positive semidefinite cone. To get around this difficulty, we loosen the standard positive semidefinite cone to the copositive cone, and employ copositive multipliers to capture the nonnegativity properties. We show that, within the framework of the IQC, we can employ copositive multipliers (or their inner approximation) together with existing multipliers such as Zames-Falb multipliers and polytopic bounding multipliers, and this directly enables us to ensure that the introduction of the copositive multipliers leads to better (no more conservative) results. We finally illustrate the effectiveness of the IQC-based stability conditions with the copositive multipliers by numerical examples.
COMPUTERS
Non-Boussinesq subgrid-scale model with dynamic tensorial coefficients

A major drawback of Boussinesq-type subgrid-scale stress models used in large-eddy simulations is the inherent assumption of alignment between large-scale strain rates and filtered subgrid-stresses. A priori analyses using direct numerical simulation (DNS) data has shown that this assumption is invalid locally as subgrid-scale stresses are poorly correlated with the large-scale strain rates [Bardina et al., AIAA 1980; Meneveau and Liu, Ann. Rev. Fluid Mech. 2002]. In the present work, a new, non-Boussinesq subgrid-scale model is presented where the model coefficients are computed dynamically. Some previous non-Boussinesq models have observed issues in providing adequate dissipation of turbulent kinetic energy [e.g.: Bardina et al., AIAA 1980; Clark et al. J. Fluid Mech., 1979; Stolz and Adams, Phys. of Fluids, 1999]; however, the present model is shown to provide sufficient dissipation using dynamic coefficients. Modeled subgrid-scale Reynolds stresses satisfy the consistency requirements of the governing equations, vanish in laminar flow and at solid boundaries, and have the correct asymptotic behavior in the near-wall region of a turbulent boundary layer. The new model, referred to as the dynamic tensor-coefficient Smagorinsky model (DTCSM), has been tested in simulations of canonical flows: decaying and forced homogeneous isotropic turbulence (HIT), and wall-modeled turbulent channel flow at high Reynolds numbers; the results show favorable agreement with DNS data. In order to assess the performance of DTCSM in more complex flows, wall-modeled simulations of flow over a Gaussian bump (Boeing Speed Bump) exhibiting smooth-body flow separation are performed. Predictions of surface pressure and skin friction, compared against DNS and experimental data, show improved accuracy from DTCSM in comparison to existing static coefficient (Vreman) and dynamic models (dynamic Smagorinsky).
SCIENCE
Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
Variational integrators for non-autonomous systems with applications to stabilization of multi-agent formations

Numerical methods that preserve geometric invariants of the system, such as energy, momentum or the symplectic form, are called geometric integrators. Variational integrators are an important class of geometric integrators. The general idea for those variational integrators is to discretize Hamilton's principle rather than the equations of motion in a way that preserves some of the invariants of the original system. In this paper we construct variational integrators with fixed time step for time-dependent Lagrangian systems modelling an important class of autonomous dissipative systems. These integrators are derived via a family of discrete Lagrangian functions each one for a fixed time-step. This allows to recover at each step on the set of discrete sequences the preservation properties of variational integrators for autonomous Lagrangian systems, such as symplecticity or backward error analysis for these systems. We also present a discrete Noether theorem for this class of systems. Applications of the results are shown for the problem of formation stabilization of multi-agent systems.
MATHEMATICS
Experimental study of turbulent transport of nanoparticles in convective turbulence

We perform experimental study of turbulent transport of nanoparticles in convective turbulence with the Rayleigh number $\sim 10^8$ in the air flow. We measure temperature field in many locations by a temperature probe equipped with 11 E-thermocouples. Nanoparticles of the size $\sim 70$ nm in diameter are produced by Advanced Electrospray Aerosol Generator. To determine the number density of nanoparticles, we use Condensation Particle Counter. We demonstrate that the combination of turbulent effects (which are important in the core flow) and molecular effects (which are essential near the boundaries of the chamber) result in an effective accumulation of nanoparticles at the cold wall of the chamber. The turbulent effects are characterised by turbulent diffusion and turbulent thermal diffusion of nanoparticles, while the molecular effects are described by the Brownian diffusion and thermophoresis, as well as the adhesion of nanoparticles at the cold wall of the chamber. In different experiments in convective turbulence in a chamber with the temperature difference $\Delta T$ between the bottom and top walls varying between $\Delta T= 29$ K to $\Delta T= 61$ K, we find that the mean number density of nanoparticles decreases exponentially in time. For instance, the characteristic decay time of the mean number density of nanoparticles varies from 12.8 min for $\Delta T= 61$ K to 24 min for $\Delta T= 29$ K. For better understanding of experimental results, we perform one-dimensional mean-field numerical simulations of the evolution of the mean number density of nanoparticles for conditions pertinent to the laboratory experiments. The obtained numerical results are in a good agreement with the experimental results.
SCIENCE
Uniform stabilization of Boussinesq systems in critical $\mathbf{L}^q$-based Sobolev and Besov spaces by finite dimensional interior localized feedback controls

We consider the d-dimensional Boussinesq system defined on a sufficiently smooth bounded domain, with homogeneous boundary conditions, and subject to external sources, assumed to cause instability. The initial conditions for both fluid and heat equations are taken of low regularity. We then seek to uniformly stabilize such Boussinesq system in the vicinity of an unstable equilibrium pair, in the critical setting of correspondingly low regularity spaces, by means of explicitly constructed, feedback controls, which are localized on an arbitrarily small interior subdomain. In addition, they will be minimal in number, and of reduced dimension: more precisely, they will be of dimension $(d-1)$ for the fluid component and of dimension $1$ for the heat component. The resulting space of well-posedness and stabilization is a suitable, tight Besov space for the fluid velocity component (close to $\mathbf{L}^3(\Omega$) for $ d = 3 $) and the space $L^q(\Omega$) for the thermal component, $ q > d $. Thus, this paper may be viewed as an extension of \cite{LPT.1}, where the same interior localized uniform stabilization outcome was achieved by use of finite dimensional feedback controls for the Navier-Stokes equations, in the same Besov setting.
SCIENCE
Deciphering stellar chorus: apollinaire, a Python 3 module for Bayesian peakbagging in helio- and asteroseismology

Since the asteroseismic revolution, availability of efficient and reliable methods to extract stellar-oscillation mode parameters has been one of the keystone of modern stellar physics. In the helio- and asteroseismology fields, these methods are usually referred as peakbagging. We introduce in this paper the apollinaire module, a new Python 3 open-source Markov Chains Monte Carlo (MCMC) framework dedicated to peakbagging. The theoretical framework necessary to understand MCMC peakbagging methods for integrated helio- and asteroseismic observations are extensively described. In particular, we present the models that are used to compute the posterior probability in a peakbagging framework. A description of the apollinaire module is then provided. We explain how the module enables stellar background, p-mode global pattern and individual-mode parameters extraction. By taking into account instrumental particularities, stellar inclination angle, rotational splittings, and asymmetries, the module allows fitting a large variety of p-mode models suited for solar as well as stellar data analysis with different instruments. After having been validated through a Monte Carlo fitting trial on synthetic data, the module is benchmarked by comparing its outputs with results obtained with other peakbagging codes. An analysis of the PSD of 89 one-year subseries of GOLF observations is performed. Six stars are also selected from the Kepler LEGACY sample in order to demonstrate the code abilities on asteroseismic data. The parameters we extract with apollinaire are in good agreement with those presented in the literature and demonstrate the precision and reliability of the module.
COMPUTERS
An assessment of implicit-explicit time integrators for the pseudo-spectral approximation of Boussinesq thermal convection in an annulus

We analyze the behaviour of an ensemble of time integrators applied to the semi-discrete problem resulting from the spectral discretization of the equations describing Boussinesq convection in a cylindrical annulus. The equations are cast in a vorticity-streamfunction formulation that yields a differential algebraic equation (DAE). The ensemble comprises 28 members: 4 implicit-explicit multistep schemes, 22 implicit-explicit Runge-Kutta (IMEX-RK) schemes, and 2 fully explicit schemes used for reference. The schemes are assessed for 11 different physical setups that cover laminar and turbulent regimes. Multistep and order 2 IMEX-RK methods exhibit their expected order of convergence under all circumstances. IMEX-RK methods of higher-order show occasional order reduction that impacts both algebraic and differential field variables. We ascribe the order reduction to the stiffness of the problem and, to a larger extent, the presence of the DAE. Using the popular Crank-Nicolson Adams-Bashforth of order 2 (CNAB2) integrator as reference, performance is defined by the ratio of maximum admissible time step to the cost of performing one iteration; the maximum admissible time step is determined by inspection of the time series of viscous dissipation within the system, which guarantees a physically acceptable solution. Relative performance is bounded between 0.5 and 1.5 across all studied configurations. Considering accuracy jointly with performance, we find that 6 schemes consistently outperform CNAB2, meaning that in addition to allowing for a more efficient calculation, the accuracy that they achieve at their operational limit of stability yields a lower error. In our most turbulent setup, where the behaviour of the methods is almost entirely dictated by their explicit component, 13 IMEX-RK integrators outperform CNAB2 in terms of accuracy and efficiency.
SCIENCE
New Penalized Stochastic Gradient Methods for Linearly Constrained Strongly Convex Optimization

For minimizing a strongly convex objective function subject to linear inequality constraints, we consider a penalty approach that allows one to utilize stochastic methods for problems with a large number of constraints and/or objective function terms. We provide upper bounds on the distance between the solutions to the original constrained problem and the penalty reformulations, guaranteeing the convergence of the proposed approach. We give a nested accelerated stochastic gradient method and propose a novel way for updating the smoothness parameter of the penalty function and the step-size. The proposed algorithm requires at most $\tilde O(1/\sqrt{\epsilon})$ expected stochastic gradient iterations to produce a solution within an expected distance of $\epsilon$ to the optimal solution of the original problem, which is the best complexity for this problem class to the best of our knowledge. We also show how to query an approximate dual solution after stochastically solving the penalty reformulations, leading to results on the convergence of the duality gap. Moreover, the nested structure of the algorithm and upper bounds on the distance to the optimal solutions allows one to safely eliminate constraints that are inactive at an optimal solution throughout the algorithm, which leads to improved complexity results. Finally, we present computational results that demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our algorithm.
SCIENCE
Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
MATHEMATICS
Design Principles and Physical Properties of Two-Dimensional Heterostructured Borides

Principles of design to create dynamically stable transition metal, lanthanide, and actinide based low-dimensional borides are presented. A charge transfer analysis of donor metal atoms to electron deficient honeycombed B lattices allows to predict complex covalent heterostructures hosting Dirac states. The applicable guidelines are supported with the analysis of phonon spectra computed with first-principles calculations to demonstrate the physical stability of nanometer-thick heterostructures. Similar or dissimilar layered borides can be stacked on top of each other in a layer-by-layer fashion creating an interface that can be fundamentally different from the individual layers, opening a rich playground to explore novel physical properties and new materials. Functionalities such as multiple Dirac states, highly dispersive electronic bands, and decoupled acoustic-optical phonon are studied. The combination of appealing electronic properties and physical realization make of predicted layered borides promising materials to integrate a new generation of two-dimensional materials.
DESIGN
Semi-metallicity and electron-hole liquid in two-dimensional C and BN based compounds

Insulating-metallic transition mediated by substitutional atoms is predicted in a series of two-dimensional carbon-based structures. Introducing Si atoms in selected sites of tetrahexcarbon [Carbon 137 (2018) 266] according to rational chemical rules, metallicity by trivial band inversion without band gap opening is induced. Additional substitution of remaining C atoms by BN dimers introduces no changes in the metallic properties. A series of isomorphous two-dimensional materials with isoelectronic structures derived by exchanging group IV elements exhibiting various band gaps is obtained. Dynamical stability is verified with phonon analysis and beyond the harmonic approximation with molecular dynamics up to room temperature. The semi-metallic compounds have well-nested pockets of carriers and are good candidates for the formation of an excitonic insulator.
CHEMISTRY
Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE

