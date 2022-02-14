Non-Boussinesq stability analysis of natural-convection gaseous flow on inclined hot plates

We perform experimental study of turbulent transport of nanoparticles in convective turbulence with the Rayleigh number $\sim 10^8$ in the air flow. We measure temperature field in many locations by a temperature probe equipped with 11 E-thermocouples. Nanoparticles of the size $\sim 70$ nm in diameter are produced by Advanced Electrospray Aerosol Generator. To determine the number density of nanoparticles, we use Condensation Particle Counter. We demonstrate that the combination of turbulent effects (which are important in the core flow) and molecular effects (which are essential near the boundaries of the chamber) result in an effective accumulation of nanoparticles at the cold wall of the chamber. The turbulent effects are characterised by turbulent diffusion and turbulent thermal diffusion of nanoparticles, while the molecular effects are described by the Brownian diffusion and thermophoresis, as well as the adhesion of nanoparticles at the cold wall of the chamber. In different experiments in convective turbulence in a chamber with the temperature difference $\Delta T$ between the bottom and top walls varying between $\Delta T= 29$ K to $\Delta T= 61$ K, we find that the mean number density of nanoparticles decreases exponentially in time. For instance, the characteristic decay time of the mean number density of nanoparticles varies from 12.8 min for $\Delta T= 61$ K to 24 min for $\Delta T= 29$ K. For better understanding of experimental results, we perform one-dimensional mean-field numerical simulations of the evolution of the mean number density of nanoparticles for conditions pertinent to the laboratory experiments. The obtained numerical results are in a good agreement with the experimental results.

