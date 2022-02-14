Studying quantum algorithms for particle track reconstruction in the LUXE experiment

Molecular vibronic spectra is an essential property of molecules, which is an important tool to analyze chemical components and study molecular structures. Computing molecular vibronic spectra has been a challenging task, and its best-known classical algorithm scales combinatorially in the system size. Recently, a quantum simulator, specifically Gaussian boson sampling, has been proposed to generate the spectra efficiently. Thus, molecular vibronic spectra is a candidate of tasks for which a quantum device provides a computational advantage. In this work, we propose a quantum-inspired classical algorithm for molecular vibronic spectra. We find an exact solution of the Fourier components of molecular vibronic spectra at zero temperature using the positive $P$-representation method. Thus, we can obtain the molecular vibronic spectra exactly by the inverse Fourier transformation for the solution for a given resolution. We also show that the same method applies to a finite temperature case. Therefore, computing molecular vibronic spectra, which can be mapped to a Gaussian boson sampling, does not require a quantum device. We then generalize the method beyond the Gaussian framework and find that the Fourier components are written as a loop hafnian, the exact computation of which is known to be \#P-hard. It presents an interesting theoretical separation between non-Gaussian boson sampling and Gaussian boson sampling. Meanwhile, since running an actual boson sampling circuit would incur an $1/\text{poly}(N)$ additive error for $N$ samples, we also study the possibility of achieving the same accuracy using a classical algorithm. Interestingly, when there is no squeezing in the process, one may use Gurvits's algorithm to compute the Fourier components within an additive error. We finally provide possible approaches to approximate the Fourier components and discuss their limitations.

