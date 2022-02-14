ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Studying quantum algorithms for particle track reconstruction in the LUXE experiment

By Lena Funcke, Tobias Hartung, Beate Heinemann, Karl Jansen, Annabel Kropf, Stefan Kühn, Federico Meloni, David Spataro, Cenk Tüysüz, Yee Chinn Yap
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Lena Funcke, Tobias Hartung, Beate Heinemann, Karl Jansen, Annabel Kropf, Stefan Kühn, Federico Meloni, David Spataro, Cenk Tüysüz, Yee Chinn Yap. The LUXE experiment (LASER Und XFEL Experiment) is a new experiment in planning at DESY Hamburg, which will study Quantum Electrodynamics (QED) at the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

What is Einstein’s Theory of Relativity?

In the history of science and physics, several scholars, theories, and equations have become household names. In terms of scientists, notable examples include Pythagoras, Aristotle, Galileo, Newton, Planck, and Hawking. In terms of theories, there’s Archimede’s “Eureka,” Newton’s Apple (Universal Gravitation), and Schrodinger’s Cat (quantum mechanics). But the most famous and renowned is arguably Albert Einstein, Relativity, and the famous equation, E=mc2. In fact, Relativity may be the best-known scientific concept that few people truly understand.
SCIENCE
Inverse

Scientists weigh one of the most mysterious particles in the universe

Neutrinos may be the most mysterious particles in the universe. These ghostly entities zip around at nearly the speed of light and can fly through matter easily — a light-year's worth of lead would only stop about half of the neutrinos flying through it. They are so light that no experiment to date has successfully weighed them.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Particle Physics#Quantum Computing#Luxe#Quantum Physics#Laser Und Xfel Experiment#Desy Hamburg#Quantum Electrodynamics#Qed#Physics Research#Mit
Wired

How the Physics of Resonance Shapes Reality

Almost anytime physicists announce that they’ve discovered a new particle, whether it’s the Higgs boson or the recently bagged double-charm tetraquark, what they’ve actually spotted is a small bump rising from an otherwise smooth curve on a plot. Such a bump is the unmistakable signature of “resonance,” one of the most ubiquitous phenomena in nature.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Experiments Show How Sugar Molecules Can Be Used To Track Stem Cells in the Brain

A Johns Hopkins Medicine scientist who spent 30 years figuring out how to put chemical labels into cells to track their movement in living tissues has found that certain self-renewing stem cells have built-in tracers — made out of sugars — that can do the job without added chemical “labels” when injected into mouse brains. The finding, made with stem cells widely engineered into experimental therapies for multiple sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases, was a welcome surprise, the investigators say.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

$\it COD:$ An Algorithm for Shape Reconstruction of Transiting Celestial Bodies through Topological Optimization

We introduce a novel algorithm, $\textit{COD}$ -- Compact Opacity Distribution, for shape reconstruction of a celestial body that has been observed to occult a star, using the photometric time-series observations of the occultation. $\textit{COD}$ finds a solution to the light-curve inversion problem for an optically thick occulter having an approximately convex shape, together with an estimate of its size, impact parameter and velocity, relative to the occulted star. The algorithm is based on an optimization scheme that uses topological constraints and an objective function for the geometry of the occulter. The constraints of the problem follow linear relations, which enable the use of linear programming optimization as the mathematical framework. Multiple tests of the algorithm were performed, all of which resulted in high correlations between the simulated and obtained shapes of the occulting objects, with errors within $5\%$ in their projected velocities and horizontal sizes, and within $0.1$ in their impact parameters. These tests include a video of a solar eclipse by Phobos, as seen by NASA's Curiosity rover, which was collapsed into its corresponding light curve and reconstructed afterwards. We applied $\textit{COD}$ to the mysterious case of VVV-WIT-08 -- a single deep occultation ($\sim 96 \%$) of a giant star lasting for over 200 days. The analysis, which did not assume any specific shape of the occulter, suggested an object with a projected opacity distribution resembling an ellipse with an eccentricity of $\sim 0.5$, tilted at $\sim 30$ degrees relative to the direction of motion, with a semi-minor axis similar to the stellar radius.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Muon Track Reconstruction in a Segmented Bolometric Array Using Multi-Objective Optimization

Recent advances in segmented solid-state detector arrays for rare-event searches have allowed the technology to approach the ton-scale in detector mass and the scale of meters in size. Often focused around searches for neutrinoless double-beta decay or direct dark matter detection, such experiments also have the capability to search for exotic particles that leave track-like signatures across their volume. However, the segmented nature of such detector arrays often sets the spatial resolution and makes the problem of reconstructing track-like paths non-trivial. In this paper, we present an algorithm that improves reconstruction of track-like events in segmented detectors using multi-objective optimization - a computational technique that optimizes more than one cost function at a time without specifying a quantitative weighting between them. Such a technique allows the reconstruction of tracks through a detector and the determination of path-lengths through individual elements. When combined with the reconstructed energy depositions in each element this allows for a calculation of the stopping power of track-like particles and opens the door to searches for particles with abnormal stopping power like monopoles or lightly-ionizing particles (LIPs). Results are presented which evaluate the precision of the reconstruction tools as they currently stand against Monte Carlo generated data. The algorithm is presented in the context of the CUORE experiment, but has applications to other segmented calorimeter detectors.
SCIENCE
buffalonynews.net

Researchers solve mystery of black holes

Computer simulation produced a highly detailed model of the processes inside the event horizon. A computer simulation of a black hole has revealed that magnetic fields generate the massive flares that sometimes erupt from stellar objects, scientists said in a study first released last month. According to research co-led by...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Improved quantum algorithms for linear and nonlinear differential equations

We present substantially generalized and improved quantum algorithms over prior work for inhomogeneous linear and nonlinear ordinary differential equations (ODE). In Berry et al., (2017), a quantum algorithm for a certain class of linear ODEs is given, where the matrix involved needs to be diagonalizable. The quantum algorithm for linear ODEs presented here extends to many classes of non-diagonalizable matrices. The algorithm here can also be exponentially faster for certain classes of diagonalizable matrices. Our linear ODE algorithm is then applied to nonlinear differential equations using Carleman linearization (an approach taken recently by us in Liu et al., (2021)). The improvement over that result is two-fold. First, we obtain an exponentially better dependence on error. This kind of logarithmic dependence on error has also been achieved by Xue et al., (2021), but only for homogeneous nonlinear equations. Second, the present algorithm can handle any sparse, invertible matrix (that models dissipation) if it has a negative log-norm (including non-diagonalizable matrices), whereas Liu et al., (2021) and Xue et al., (2021) additionally require normality.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Tuning the rheology and microstructure of particle-laden fluid interfaces with Janus particles

Particle-laden fluid interfaces are the central component of many natural and engineering systems. Extensive research efforts have been dedicated to understand the mechanical properties and improve the stability of such interfaces. Here, we explore the effect of Janus particle additives on the interfacial rheology and microscopic structure of particle-laden fluid interfaces. Using a custom-built interfacial stress rheometer, we show that the addition of a small amount of platinum-polystyrene (Pt-PS) Janus particles within a monolayer of PS colloids (1:40 number ratio) can lead to more than an order-of-magnitude increase in surface moduli with enhanced elasticity, which greatly improves the stability of the interface. This drastic change in interfacial rheology is associated with the formation of local particle clusters surrounding each Janus particle. We further explain the origin of local particle clusters by considering the interparticle interactions at the interface. Our experiments reveal the effect of local particle structures on the macroscopic rheological behaviors of particle monolayers and demonstrate a new way to tune the microstructure and mechanical properties of particle-laden fluid interfaces.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Particle Transformer for Jet Tagging

Jet tagging is a critical yet challenging classification task in particle physics. While deep learning has transformed jet tagging and significantly improved performance, the lack of a large-scale public dataset impedes further enhancement. In this work, we present JetClass, a new comprehensive dataset for jet tagging. The JetClass dataset consists of 100 M jets, about two orders of magnitude larger than existing public datasets. A total of 10 types of jets are simulated, including several types unexplored for tagging so far. Based on the large dataset, we propose a new Transformer-based architecture for jet tagging, called Particle Transformer (ParT). By incorporating pairwise particle interactions in the attention mechanism, ParT achieves higher tagging performance than a plain Transformer and surpasses the previous state-of-the-art, ParticleNet, by a large margin. The pre-trained ParT models, once fine-tuned, also substantially enhance the performance on two widely adopted jet tagging benchmarks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum-inspired classical algorithm for molecular vibronic spectra

Molecular vibronic spectra is an essential property of molecules, which is an important tool to analyze chemical components and study molecular structures. Computing molecular vibronic spectra has been a challenging task, and its best-known classical algorithm scales combinatorially in the system size. Recently, a quantum simulator, specifically Gaussian boson sampling, has been proposed to generate the spectra efficiently. Thus, molecular vibronic spectra is a candidate of tasks for which a quantum device provides a computational advantage. In this work, we propose a quantum-inspired classical algorithm for molecular vibronic spectra. We find an exact solution of the Fourier components of molecular vibronic spectra at zero temperature using the positive $P$-representation method. Thus, we can obtain the molecular vibronic spectra exactly by the inverse Fourier transformation for the solution for a given resolution. We also show that the same method applies to a finite temperature case. Therefore, computing molecular vibronic spectra, which can be mapped to a Gaussian boson sampling, does not require a quantum device. We then generalize the method beyond the Gaussian framework and find that the Fourier components are written as a loop hafnian, the exact computation of which is known to be \#P-hard. It presents an interesting theoretical separation between non-Gaussian boson sampling and Gaussian boson sampling. Meanwhile, since running an actual boson sampling circuit would incur an $1/\text{poly}(N)$ additive error for $N$ samples, we also study the possibility of achieving the same accuracy using a classical algorithm. Interestingly, when there is no squeezing in the process, one may use Gurvits's algorithm to compute the Fourier components within an additive error. We finally provide possible approaches to approximate the Fourier components and discuss their limitations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A 20 Gbps PAM4 Data Transmitter ASIC for Particle Physics Experiments

We present the design and test results of a novel data transmitter ASIC operating up to 20.48 Gbps with 4-level Pulse-Amplitude-Modulation (PAM4) for particle physics experiments. This ASIC, named GBS20, is fabricated in a 65 nm CMOS technology. Two serializers share a 5.12 GHz Phase Locked Loop (PLL) clock. The outputs from the serializers are combined into a PAM4 signal that directly drives a Vertical-Cavity-Surface-Emitting-Laser (VCSEL). The input data channels, each at 1.28 Gbps, are scrambled with an internal 27-1 Pseudo-Random Binary Sequence (PRBS), which also serves as a frame aligner. GBS20 is tested to work at 10.24 and 20.48 Gbps with a VCSEL-based Transmitter-Optical-Subassembly (TOSA). The power consumption of GBS20 is below 238 mW and reduced to 164 mW in the low-power mode.
COMPUTERS
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

ORNL researchers recognized for quantum study

A recent study by two Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers highlights an approach to quantum simulation that could help lead to newer and more robust quantum technologies. The findings by Travis Humble, an ORNL distinguished scientist and interim director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Quantum Science Center, and Paul...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Scaling of the quantum approximate optimization algorithm on superconducting qubit based hardware

Johannes Weidenfeller, Lucia C. Valor, Julien Gacon, Caroline Tornow, Luciano Bello, Stefan Woerner, Daniel J. Egger. Quantum computers may provide good solutions to combinatorial optimization problems by leveraging the Quantum Approximate Optimization Algorithm (QAOA). The QAOA is often presented as an algorithm for noisy hardware. However, hardware constraints limit its applicability to problem instances that closely match the connectivity of the qubits. Furthermore, the QAOA must outpace classical solvers. Here, we investigate swap strategies to map dense problems into linear, grid and heavy-hex coupling maps. A line-based swap strategy works best for linear and two-dimensional grid coupling maps. Heavy-hex coupling maps require an adaptation of the line swap strategy. By contrast, three-dimensional grid coupling maps benefit from a different swap strategy. Using known entropic arguments we find that the required gate fidelity for dense problems lies deep below the fault-tolerant threshold. We also provide a methodology to reason about the execution-time of QAOA. Finally, we present a QAOA Qiskit Runtime program and execute the closed-loop optimization on cloud-based quantum computers with transpiler settings optimized for QAOA. This work highlights some obstacles to improve to make QAOA competitive, such as gate fidelity, gate speed, and the large number of shots needed. The Qiskit Runtime program gives us a tool to investigate such issues at scale on noisy superconducting qubit hardware.
COMPUTERS
albuquerquenews.net

Study tracks cells that host HIV

Washington [US], February 5 (ANI): A new research has found the lifespans and location of the cells that are responsible for producing HIV, preventing its eradication. The study has been published in the 'Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Journal'. "When chronically HIV-1 infected individuals are put on potent...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Largest And Most Accurate Simulation Of The Universe Created Using Supercomputers

The entire evolution of the cosmos, covering the 13.7 billion years since the Big Bang, has been accurately simulated by a supercomputer. Describing this leviathan achievement in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, researchers say that the model accurately positions the galaxies and other structures in our local universe, thereby indicating that our understanding of the forces that drive the evolution of the universe is correct.
SCIENCE
Photonics.com

Particle Analyzer

The BeNano 180 Zeta Pro particle analyzer from Bettersize Instruments Ltd. is designed for nanoparticle size, zeta potential, and molecular weight analysis. Dynamic light scattering, electrophoretic light scattering, and static light scattering are integrated into the system. It features a high-power solid-state laser with high beam quality and long service life, avalanche photodiodes with high sensitivity for low concentration or weak scattering samples, an optical fiber detection system, backscattering detection optics, and a temperature control system that can handle a wide temperature range.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy