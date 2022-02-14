ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Modular Pulse Synthesizer for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation with Flexible User-Defined Pulse Shaping and Rapidly Changing Pulses in Sequences

By Z. Li, J. Zhang, A. V. Peterchev, S. M. Goetz
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

The temporal shape of a pulse in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) influences which neuron populations are activated preferentially as well as the strength and even direction of neuromodulation effects. Furthermore, various pulse shapes differ in their efficiency, coil heating, sensory perception, and clicking sound. However, the available TMS pulse shape repertoire...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

TURF: A Two-factor, Universal, Robust, Fast Distribution Learning Algorithm

Approximating distributions from their samples is a canonical statistical-learning problem. One of its most powerful and successful modalities approximates every distribution to an $\ell_1$ distance essentially at most a constant times larger than its closest $t$-piece degree-$d$ polynomial, where $t\ge1$ and $d\ge0$. Letting $c_{t,d}$ denote the smallest such factor, clearly $c_{1,0}=1$, and it can be shown that $c_{t,d}\ge 2$ for all other $t$ and $d$. Yet current computationally efficient algorithms show only $c_{t,1}\le 2.25$ and the bound rises quickly to $c_{t,d}\le 3$ for $d\ge 9$. We derive a near-linear-time and essentially sample-optimal estimator that establishes $c_{t,d}=2$ for all $(t,d)\ne(1,0)$. Additionally, for many practical distributions, the lowest approximation distance is achieved by polynomials with vastly varying number of pieces. We provide a method that estimates this number near-optimally, hence helps approach the best possible approximation. Experiments combining the two techniques confirm improved performance over existing methodologies.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
Newswise

Algorithm marks the spot: making brain stimulation more reliable

Newswise — Medical practitioners have used transcranial magnetic brain stimulation (TMS) for years to treat brain disorders like chronic pain and depression, yet much of the treatment’s success has relied on the hands operating the manual device. To bring a better quality of life to more patients, a research team led by Aalto University in Finland has developed a way to quickly find the optimal stimulation for any individual. The results are now published online in Brain Stimulation, the leading journal in the field.
HEALTH
arxiv.org

Robust Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization Under Input Noise

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach for tuning design parameters to optimize expensive-to-evaluate, black-box performance metrics. In many manufacturing processes, the design parameters are subject to random input noise, resulting in a product that is often less performant than expected. Although BO methods have been proposed for optimizing a single objective under input noise, no existing method addresses the practical scenario where there are multiple objectives that are sensitive to input perturbations. In this work, we propose the first multi-objective BO method that is robust to input noise. We formalize our goal as optimizing the multivariate value-at-risk (MVaR), a risk measure of the uncertain objectives. Since directly optimizing MVaR is computationally infeasible in many settings, we propose a scalable, theoretically-grounded approach for optimizing MVaR using random scalarizations. Empirically, we find that our approach significantly outperforms alternative methods and efficiently identifies optimal robust designs that will satisfy specifications across multiple metrics with high probability.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Stimulation#Modular Synthesizer#Pulses#Mps#Tms
arxiv.org

Identifying strongly correlated groups of sections in a large motorway network

In a motorway network, correlations between the different links, i.e. between the parts of (different) motorways, are of considerable interest. Knowledge of fluxes and velocities on individual motorways is not sufficient, rather, their correlations determine or reflect, respectively, the functionality of and the dynamics on the network as a whole. These correlations are time dependent as the dynamics on the network is highly non-stationary, as it strongly varies during the day and over the week. Correlations are indispensable to detect risks of failure in a traffic network. Discovery of alternative routes less correlated with the vulnerable ones helps to make the traffic network robust and to avoid a collapse. Hence, the identification of, especially, groups of strongly correlated road sections is needed. To this end, we employ an optimized $k$-means clustering method. A major ingredient is the spectral information of certain correlation matrices in which the leading collective motion of the network has been removed. We identify strongly correlated groups of sections in the large motorway network of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany. The groups classify the motorway sections in terms of spectral and geographic features as well as of traffic phases during different time periods. The representation and visualization of the groups on the real topology, i.e. on the road map, provides new results on the dynamics on the motorway network. Our approach is very general and can also be applied to other correlated complex systems.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Random Feature Amplification: Feature Learning and Generalization in Neural Networks

In this work, we provide a characterization of the feature-learning process in two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent on the logistic loss following random initialization. We consider data with binary labels that are generated by an XOR-like function of the input features. We permit a constant fraction of the training labels to be corrupted by an adversary. We show that, although linear classifiers are no better than random guessing for the distribution we consider, two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent achieve generalization error close to the label noise rate, refuting the conjecture of Malach and Shalev-Shwartz that 'deeper is better only when shallow is good'. We develop a novel proof technique that shows that at initialization, the vast majority of neurons function as random features that are only weakly correlated with useful features, and the gradient descent dynamics 'amplify' these weak, random features to strong, useful features.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent: Unified Theory and New Efficient Methods

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent (SGDA) is one of the most prominent algorithms for solving min-max optimization and variational inequalities problems (VIP) appearing in various machine learning tasks. The success of the method led to several advanced extensions of the classical SGDA, including variants with arbitrary sampling, variance reduction, coordinate randomization, and distributed variants with compression, which were extensively studied in the literature, especially during the last few years. In this paper, we propose a unified convergence analysis that covers a large variety of stochastic gradient descent-ascent methods, which so far have required different intuitions, have different applications and have been developed separately in various communities. A key to our unified framework is a parametric assumption on the stochastic estimates. Via our general theoretical framework, we either recover the sharpest known rates for the known special cases or tighten them. Moreover, to illustrate the flexibility of our approach we develop several new variants of SGDA such as a new variance-reduced method (L-SVRGDA), new distributed methods with compression (QSGDA, DIANA-SGDA, VR-DIANA-SGDA), and a new method with coordinate randomization (SEGA-SGDA). Although variants of the new methods are known for solving minimization problems, they were never considered or analyzed for solving min-max problems and VIPs. We also demonstrate the most important properties of the new methods through extensive numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

New Penalized Stochastic Gradient Methods for Linearly Constrained Strongly Convex Optimization

For minimizing a strongly convex objective function subject to linear inequality constraints, we consider a penalty approach that allows one to utilize stochastic methods for problems with a large number of constraints and/or objective function terms. We provide upper bounds on the distance between the solutions to the original constrained problem and the penalty reformulations, guaranteeing the convergence of the proposed approach. We give a nested accelerated stochastic gradient method and propose a novel way for updating the smoothness parameter of the penalty function and the step-size. The proposed algorithm requires at most $\tilde O(1/\sqrt{\epsilon})$ expected stochastic gradient iterations to produce a solution within an expected distance of $\epsilon$ to the optimal solution of the original problem, which is the best complexity for this problem class to the best of our knowledge. We also show how to query an approximate dual solution after stochastically solving the penalty reformulations, leading to results on the convergence of the duality gap. Moreover, the nested structure of the algorithm and upper bounds on the distance to the optimal solutions allows one to safely eliminate constraints that are inactive at an optimal solution throughout the algorithm, which leads to improved complexity results. Finally, we present computational results that demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our algorithm.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Exploiting deterministic algorithms to perform global sensitivity analysis for continuous-time Markov chain compartmental models with application to epidemiology

Henri Mermoz Kouye (INRAE, MaIAGE, AIRSEA), Gildas Mazo (INRAE, MaIAGE), Clémentine Prieur (UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, AIRSEA), Elisabeta Vergu (INRAE, MaIAGE) In this paper, we develop an approach of global sensitivity analysis for compartmental models based on continuous-time Markov chains. We propose to measure the sensitivity of quantities of interest by representing the Markov chain as a deterministic function of the uncertain parameters and a random variable with known distribution modeling intrinsic randomness. This representation is exact and does not rely on meta-modeling. An application to a SARS-CoV-2 epidemic model is included to illustrate the practical impact of our approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Statistical Learning View of Simple Kriging

In the Big Data era, with the ubiquity of geolocation sensors in particular, massive datasets exhibiting a possibly complex spatial dependence structure are becoming increasingly available. In this context, the standard probabilistic theory of statistical learning does not apply directly and guarantees of the generalization capacity of predictive rules learned from such data are left to establish. We analyze here the simple Kriging task, the flagship problem in Geostatistics: the values of a square integrable random field $X=\{X_s\}_{s\in S}$, $S\subset \mathbb{R}^2$, with unknown covariance structure are to be predicted with minimum quadratic risk, based upon observing a single realization of the spatial process at a finite number of locations $s_1,\; \ldots,\; s_n$ in $S$. Despite the connection of this minimization problem with kernel ridge regression, establishing the generalization capacity of empirical risk minimizers is far from straightforward, due to the non i.i.d. nature of the spatial data $X_{s_1},\; \ldots,\; X_{s_n}$ involved. In this article, nonasymptotic bounds of order $O_{\mathbb{P}}(1/n)$ are proved for the excess risk of a plug-in predictive rule mimicking the true minimizer in the case of isotropic stationary Gaussian processes observed at locations forming a regular grid. These theoretical results, as well as the role played by the technical conditions required to establish them, are illustrated by various numerical experiments and hopefully pave the way for further developments in statistical learning based on spatial data.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Cooperative effect of electrons spin polarization in a hybrid nanostructure of a magnetic thin film with adsorbed chiral molecules studied with non-spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy

Nguyen T. N. Ha, L. Rasabathina, O. Hellwig, A. Sharma, G. Salvan, S. Yochelis, Y. Paltiel, L.T. Baczewski, C. Tegenkamp. Polyalanine molecules (PA) with an {\alpha}-helix conformation gathered recently a lot of interest as the propagation of electrons through the chiral backbone structure comes along with spin polarization of the transmitted electrons. By means of scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy at ambient conditions, PA molecules adsorbed on surfaces of epitaxial magnetic Al2O3/Pt/Au/Co/Au nanostructures with perpendicular anisotropy were studied. Thereby, a correlation between the PA molecules ordering at the surface with the electron tunneling across this hybrid system as a function of the substrate magnetization orientation as well as the coverage density and helicity of the was observed. The highest spin polarization values, P, were found for well-ordered self-assembled monolayers and with a defined chemical coupling of the molecules to the magnetic substrate surface, showing that the current induced spin selectivity is a cooperative effect. Thereby, P deduced from the electron transmission along unoccupied molecular orbitals of the helical molecules is larger as compared to values derived from the occupied molecular orbitals. Apparently, the larger orbital overlap is resulting in a higher electron mobility yielding a higher P value. By switching the magnetization direction of the Co-layer, it was demonstrated that the non-spin-polarized STM can be used to study chiral molecules with a sub-molecular resolution, to detect properties of buried magnetic layers and to detect the spin polarization of the molecules from the change of the magnetoresistance of such hybrid structures.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Gigahertz Sub-Landauer Momentum Computing

We introduce a fast and highly-efficient physically-realizable bit swap. Employing readily available and scalable Josephson junction microtechnology, the design implements the recently introduced paradigm of momentum computing. Its nanosecond speeds and sub-Landauer thermodynamic efficiency arise from dynamically storing memory in momentum degrees of freedom. As such, during the swap, the microstate distribution is never near equilibrium and the memory-state dynamics fall far outside of stochastic thermodynamics that assumes detailed-balanced Markovian dynamics. The device implements a bit-swap operation -- a fundamental operation necessary to build reversible universal computing. Extensive, physically-calibrated simulations demonstrate that device performance is robust and that momentum computing can support thermodynamically-efficient, high-speed, large-scale general-purpose computing.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Information-Theoretic Analysis of Minimax Excess Risk

Two main concepts studied in machine learning theory are generalization gap (difference between train and test error) and excess risk (difference between test error and the minimum possible error). While information-theoretic tools have been used extensively to study the generalization gap of learning algorithms, the information-theoretic nature of excess risk has not yet been fully investigated. In this paper, some steps are taken toward this goal. We consider the frequentist problem of minimax excess risk as a zero-sum game between algorithm designer and the world. Then, we argue that it is desirable to modify this game in a way that the order of play can be swapped. We prove that, under some regularity conditions, if the world and designer can play randomly the duality gap is zero and the order of play can be changed. In this case, a Bayesian problem surfaces in the dual representation. This makes it possible to utilize recent information-theoretic results on minimum excess risk in Bayesian learning to provide bounds on the minimax excess risk. We demonstrate the applicability of the results by providing information theoretic insight on two important classes of problems: classification when the hypothesis space has finite VC-dimension, and regularized least squares.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Between Stochastic and Adversarial Online Convex Optimization: Improved Regret Bounds via Smoothness

Stochastic and adversarial data are two widely studied settings in online learning. But many optimization tasks are neither i.i.d. nor fully adversarial, which makes it of fundamental interest to get a better theoretical understanding of the world between these extremes. In this work we establish novel regret bounds for online convex optimization in a setting that interpolates between stochastic i.i.d. and fully adversarial losses. By exploiting smoothness of the expected losses, these bounds replace a dependence on the maximum gradient length by the variance of the gradients, which was previously known only for linear losses. In addition, they weaken the i.i.d. assumption by allowing adversarially poisoned rounds or shifts in the data distribution. To accomplish this goal, we introduce two key quantities associated with the loss sequence, that we call the cumulative stochastic variance and the adversarial variation. Our upper bounds are attained by instances of optimistic follow the regularized leader, and we design adaptive learning rates that automatically adapt to the cumulative stochastic variance and adversarial variation. In the fully i.i.d. case, our bounds match the rates one would expect from results in stochastic acceleration, and in the fully adversarial case they gracefully deteriorate to match the minimax regret. We further provide lower bounds showing that our regret upper bounds are tight for all intermediate regimes for the cumulative stochastic variance and the adversarial variation.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Deciphering stellar chorus: apollinaire, a Python 3 module for Bayesian peakbagging in helio- and asteroseismology

Since the asteroseismic revolution, availability of efficient and reliable methods to extract stellar-oscillation mode parameters has been one of the keystone of modern stellar physics. In the helio- and asteroseismology fields, these methods are usually referred as peakbagging. We introduce in this paper the apollinaire module, a new Python 3 open-source Markov Chains Monte Carlo (MCMC) framework dedicated to peakbagging. The theoretical framework necessary to understand MCMC peakbagging methods for integrated helio- and asteroseismic observations are extensively described. In particular, we present the models that are used to compute the posterior probability in a peakbagging framework. A description of the apollinaire module is then provided. We explain how the module enables stellar background, p-mode global pattern and individual-mode parameters extraction. By taking into account instrumental particularities, stellar inclination angle, rotational splittings, and asymmetries, the module allows fitting a large variety of p-mode models suited for solar as well as stellar data analysis with different instruments. After having been validated through a Monte Carlo fitting trial on synthetic data, the module is benchmarked by comparing its outputs with results obtained with other peakbagging codes. An analysis of the PSD of 89 one-year subseries of GOLF observations is performed. Six stars are also selected from the Kepler LEGACY sample in order to demonstrate the code abilities on asteroseismic data. The parameters we extract with apollinaire are in good agreement with those presented in the literature and demonstrate the precision and reliability of the module.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Nonlinear tidal excitation of super-harmonic gravity waves in main-sequence stars in binary and exoplanetary systems

We study the role of nonlinear effects on tidally-excited internal gravity waves in stellar radiation zones in exoplanetary or binary systems. We are partly motivated to study tides due to massive short-period hot Jupiters, which preferentially orbit stars with convective cores, for which wave breaking near the stellar centre cannot operate. We develop a theory (and test it with numerical calculations) for the nonlinear excitation of super-harmonic "secondary" waves (with frequencies $2\omega_p$) by a "primary" tidal wave (with frequency $\omega_p$) near the interface between the radiation zone and convective envelope. These waves have the same horizontal phase speeds to leading order, and this nonlinear effect could contribute importantly to tidal dissipation if the secondary waves can efficiently damp the primary. We derive criteria involving the orbital and stellar parameters required to excite these secondary waves to large amplitudes using a local model of the radiative/convective interface, which we convert to apply to tides in a spherical star. We numerically evaluate the critical amplitudes required for this new nonlinear effect to become important using stellar models, comparing them to the "conventional" criteria for wave breaking in radiative cores and the application of WKBJ theory near convective cores. The criteria for this new effect are easier to satisfy than the conventional measures of nonlinearity in $1.4$ and $2M_\odot$ stars on the main-sequence. We predict nonlinear effects to be important even for planetary-mass companions around the latter, but this effect is probably less important in stars with radiative cores.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Long-term Causal Inference Under Persistent Confounding via Data Combination

We study the identification and estimation of long-term treatment effects when both experimental and observational data are available. Since the long-term outcome is observed only after a long delay, it is not measured in the experimental data, but only recorded in the observational data. However, both types of data include observations of some short-term outcomes. In this paper, we uniquely tackle the challenge of persistent unmeasured confounders, i.e., some unmeasured confounders that can simultaneously affect the treatment, short-term outcomes and the long-term outcome, noting that they invalidate identification strategies in previous literature. To address this challenge, we exploit the sequential structure of multiple short-term outcomes, and develop three novel identification strategies for the average long-term treatment effect. We further propose three corresponding estimators and prove their asymptotic consistency and asymptotic normality. We finally apply our methods to estimate the effect of a job training program on long-term employment using semi-synthetic data. We numerically show that our proposals outperform existing methods that fail to handle persistent confounders.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Beyond the Policy Gradient Theorem for Efficient Policy Updates in Actor-Critic Algorithms

In Reinforcement Learning, the optimal action at a given state is dependent on policy decisions at subsequent states. As a consequence, the learning targets evolve with time and the policy optimization process must be efficient at unlearning what it previously learnt. In this paper, we discover that the policy gradient theorem prescribes policy updates that are slow to unlearn because of their structural symmetry with respect to the value target. To increase the unlearning speed, we study a novel policy update: the gradient of the cross-entropy loss with respect to the action maximizing $q$, but find that such updates may lead to a decrease in value. Consequently, we introduce a modified policy update devoid of that flaw, and prove its guarantees of convergence to global optimality in $\mathcal{O}(t^{-1})$ under classic assumptions. Further, we assess standard policy updates and our cross-entropy policy updates along six analytical dimensions. Finally, we empirically validate our theoretical findings.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Measuring frequency and period separations in red-giant stars using machine learning

Siddharth Dhanpal, Othman Benomar, Shravan Hanasoge, Abhisek Kundu, Dattaraj Dhuri, Dipankar Das, Bharat Kaul. Asteroseismology is used to infer the interior physics of stars. The \textit{Kepler} and TESS space missions have provided a vast data set of red-giant light curves, which may be used for asteroseismic analysis. These data sets are expected to significantly grow with future missions such as \textit{PLATO}, and efficient methods are therefore required to analyze these data rapidly. Here, we describe a machine learning algorithm that identifies red giants from the raw oscillation spectra and captures \textit{p} and \textit{mixed} mode parameters from the red-giant power spectra. We report algorithmic inferences for large frequency separation ($\Delta \nu$), frequency at maximum amplitude ($\nu_{max}$), and period separation ($\Delta \Pi$) for an ensemble of stars. In addition, we have discovered $\sim$25 new probable red giants among 151,000 \textit{Kepler} long-cadence stellar-oscillation spectra analyzed by the method, among which four are binary candidates which appear to possess red-giant counterparts. To validate the results of this method, we selected $\sim$ 3,000 \textit{Kepler} stars, at various evolutionary stages ranging from subgiants to red clumps, and compare inferences of $\Delta \nu$, $\Delta \Pi$, and $\nu_{max}$ with estimates obtained using other techniques. The power of the machine-learning algorithm lies in its speed: it is able to accurately extract seismic parameters from 1,000 spectra in $\sim$5 seconds on a modern computer (single core of the Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 CPU).
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy