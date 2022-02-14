ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Violation of the fluctuation-dissipation theorem and effective temperatures in spin ice

By Valentin Raban, Ludovic Berthier, Peter C. W. Holdsworth
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We present numerical tests of the fluctuation-dissipation theorem (FDT) in the dumbbell model of spin ice with parameters suitable for dysprosium titanate. The tests are made for local spin variables, magnetic monopole density, and energy. We are able...

arxiv.org


PHYSICS

