Violation of the fluctuation-dissipation theorem and effective temperatures in spin ice

Polycrystalline CrTe1-xSex samples were prepared using the conventional solid-state reaction technique and characterized by x-rad diffraction, temperature- and field- dependent magnetization for possible use in magnetocaloric cooling. Rietveld refinement revealed two phases in all prepared samples; a minor monoclinic phase that decreases with Se concentration until it vanishes near 10% of Se, and a major hexagonal one. At high temperature, CrTe1-xSex is paramagnetic, with ferromagnetic phase transition occurs at Tc ~332, 320, 318, 310, 299, and 295 K for x= 0.00, 0.02, 0.04, 0.06, 0.08, and 0.10, respectively. The magnetocaloric effect analysis (at H=5T) revealed a maximum magnetic entropy change of about 8.3, 7.9, 8.2, 9.1, 9.2, and 8.5 (J/kg.K) with a relative cooling power (RCP) value of about 555, 568, 547, 638, 694, and 668 (J/kg) around Tc for x= 0.00, 0.02, 0.04, 0.06, 0.08, and 0.10, respectively. Critical behavior analysis showed that the magnetic isotherms measured near Tc follow 3D Mean field critical exponents and a second order phase transition. A rigorous iteration estimated the critical exponents based on modified Arrott and Kouvel-fisher plots analysis, giving $\beta$ ~ 0.44, 0.51, 0.46, 0.49, 0.42, 0.49 and $\gamma$ ~ 1.02, 1.00, 0.99, 1.08, 1.07, 0.96, and 1.01 for x= 0.00, 0.02, 0.04, 0.06, 0.08, and 0.10, respectively.
