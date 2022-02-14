ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Temperature-dependent thermal transport of single molecular junctions from semi-classical Langevin molecular dynamics

By Gen Li, Bing-Zhong Hu, Nuo Yang, Jing-Tao Lü
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Thermal conductance of single molecular junctions at room temperature has been measured recently using picowatt-resolution scanning probes. However, fully understanding thermal transport in a much wider temperature range is needed for the exploration of energy transfer...

CHEMISTRY

