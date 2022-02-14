Temperature-dependent thermal transport of single molecular junctions from semi-classical Langevin molecular dynamics

Naizhou Wang, Jing-Yang You, Aifeng Wang, Xiaoyuan Zhou, Zhaowei Zhang, Shen Lai, Hung-Ju Tien, Tay-Rong Chang, Yuan-Ping Feng, Hsin Lin, Guoqing Chang, Wei-bo Gao. The non-centrosymmetric topological material has attracted intense attention due to its superior characters as compared to the centrosymmetric one. On one side, the topological phase coming from global geometric properties of the quantum wave function remains unchanged, on the other side, abundant exotic phenomena are predicted to be merely emerged in non-centrosymmetric ones, due to the redistribution of local quantum geometry. Whereas, probing the local quantum geometry in non-centrosymmetric topological material remains challenging. Here, we report a non-centrosymmetric topological phase in ZrTe$_5$, probed by the nonlinear Hall (NLH) effect. The angle-resolved and temperature-dependent NLH measurement reveals the inversion and ab-plane mirror symmetries breaking under 30 K, consistent with our theoretical calculation. Our findings identify a new non-centrosymmetric phase of ZrTe$_5$ and provide a platform to probe and control local quantum geometry via crystal symmetries.
