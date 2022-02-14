ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Meshfree Peridynamic Model for Brittle Fracture in Randomly Heterogeneous Materials

By Yiming Fan, Huaiqian You, Xiaochuan Tian, Xiu Yang, Xingjie Li, Naveen Prakash, Yue Yu
 2 days ago

In this work we aim to develop a unified mathematical framework and a reliable computational approach to model the brittle fracture in heterogeneous materials with variability in material microstructures, and to provide statistic metrics for quantities of interest, such as the fracture toughness. To depict the material responses and naturally describe...

Related
Hidden Heterogeneity: When to Choose Similarity-Based Calibration

Trustworthy classifiers are essential to the adoption of machine learning predictions in many real-world settings. The predicted probability of possible outcomes can inform high-stakes decision making, particularly when assessing the expected value of alternative decisions or the risk of bad outcomes. These decisions require well calibrated probabilities, not just the correct prediction of the most likely class. Black-box classifier calibration methods can improve the reliability of a classifier's output without requiring retraining. However, these methods are unable to detect subpopulations where calibration could improve prediction accuracy. Such subpopulations are said to exhibit "hidden heterogeneity" (HH), because the original classifier did not detect them. The paper proposes a quantitative measure for HH. It also introduces two similarity-weighted calibration methods that can address HH by adapting locally to each test item: SWC weights the calibration set by similarity to the test item, and SWC-HH explicitly incorporates hidden heterogeneity to filter the calibration set. Experiments show that the improvements in calibration achieved by similarity-based calibration methods correlate with the amount of HH present and, given sufficient calibration data, generally exceed calibration achieved by global methods. HH can therefore serve as a useful diagnostic tool for identifying when local calibration methods are needed.
Heterogeneous Calibration: A post-hoc model-agnostic framework for improved generalization

We introduce the notion of heterogeneous calibration that applies a post-hoc model-agnostic transformation to model outputs for improving AUC performance on binary classification tasks. We consider overconfident models, whose performance is significantly better on training vs test data and give intuition onto why they might under-utilize moderately effective simple patterns in the data. We refer to these simple patterns as heterogeneous partitions of the feature space and show theoretically that perfectly calibrating each partition separately optimizes AUC. This gives a general paradigm of heterogeneous calibration as a post-hoc procedure by which heterogeneous partitions of the feature space are identified through tree-based algorithms and post-hoc calibration techniques are applied to each partition to improve AUC. While the theoretical optimality of this framework holds for any model, we focus on deep neural networks (DNNs) and test the simplest instantiation of this paradigm on a variety of open-source datasets. Experiments demonstrate the effectiveness of this framework and the future potential for applying higher-performing partitioning schemes along with more effective calibration techniques.
Misspecification Tests on Models of Random Graphs

A class of models that have been widely used are the exponential random graph (ERG) models, which form a comprehensive family of models that include independent and dyadic edge models, Markov random graphs, and many other graph distributions, in addition to allow the inclusion of covariates that can lead to a better fit of the model.
Two-Stage Deep Anomaly Detection with Heterogeneous Time Series Data

We introduce a data-driven anomaly detection framework using a manufacturing dataset collected from a factory assembly line. Given heterogeneous time series data consisting of operation cycle signals and sensor signals, we aim at discovering abnormal events. Motivated by our empirical findings that conventional single-stage benchmark approaches may not exhibit satisfactory performance under our challenging circumstances, we propose a two-stage deep anomaly detection (TDAD) framework in which two different unsupervised learning models are adopted depending on types of signals. In Stage I, we select anomaly candidates by using a model trained by operation cycle signals; in Stage II, we finally detect abnormal events out of the candidates by using another model, which is suitable for taking advantage of temporal continuity, trained by sensor signals. A distinguishable feature of our framework is that operation cycle signals are exploited first to find likely anomalous points, whereas sensor signals are leveraged to filter out unlikely anomalous points afterward. Our experiments comprehensively demonstrate the superiority over single-stage benchmark approaches, the model-agnostic property, and the robustness to difficult situations.
Heterogeneous manifolds for curvature-aware graph embedding

Graph embeddings, wherein the nodes of the graph are represented by points in a continuous space, are used in a broad range of Graph ML applications. The quality of such embeddings crucially depends on whether the geometry of the space matches that of the graph. Euclidean spaces are often a poor choice for many types of real-world graphs, where hierarchical structure and a power-law degree distribution are linked to negative curvature. In this regard, it has recently been shown that hyperbolic spaces and more general manifolds, such as products of constant-curvature spaces and matrix manifolds, are advantageous to approximately match nodes pairwise distances. However, all these classes of manifolds are homogeneous, implying that the curvature distribution is the same at each point, making them unsuited to match the local curvature (and related structural properties) of the graph. In this paper, we study graph embeddings in a broader class of heterogeneous rotationally-symmetric manifolds. By adding a single extra radial dimension to any given existing homogeneous model, we can both account for heterogeneous curvature distributions on graphs and pairwise distances. We evaluate our approach on reconstruction tasks on synthetic and real datasets and show its potential in better preservation of high-order structures and heterogeneous random graphs generation.
Adaptive Bandit Convex Optimization with Heterogeneous Curvature

We consider the problem of adversarial bandit convex optimization, that is, online learning over a sequence of arbitrary convex loss functions with only one function evaluation for each of them. While all previous works assume known and homogeneous curvature on these loss functions, we study a heterogeneous setting where each function has its own curvature that is only revealed after the learner makes a decision. We develop an efficient algorithm that is able to adapt to the curvature on the fly. Specifically, our algorithm not only recovers or \emph{even improves} existing results for several homogeneous settings, but also leads to surprising results for some heterogeneous settings -- for example, while Hazan and Levy (2014) showed that $\widetilde{O}(d^{3/2}\sqrt{T})$ regret is achievable for a sequence of $T$ smooth and strongly convex $d$-dimensional functions, our algorithm reveals that the same is achievable even if $T^{3/4}$ of them are not strongly convex, and sometimes even if a constant fraction of them are not strongly convex. Our approach is inspired by the framework of Bartlett et al. (2007) who studied a similar heterogeneous setting but with stronger gradient feedback. Extending their framework to the bandit feedback setting requires novel ideas such as lifting the feasible domain and using a logarithmically homogeneous self-concordant barrier regularizer.
Misspecification Analysis of High-Dimensional Random Effects Models for Estimation of Signal-to-Noise Ratios

Estimation of signal-to-noise ratios and noise variances in high-dimensional linear models have important applications in statistical inference, hyperparameter selection, and heritability estimation in genomics. One common approach in practice is maximum likelihood estimation under random effects models. This paper aims to conduct model misspecification analysis on the consistency of this method, in which the true model only has fixed effects. Assume that the ratio between the number of samples and features converges to a nonzero constant, our results provide conditions on the design matrices under which random effects model based maximum likelihood estimation is asymptotically consistent in estimating the SNR and noise variance. Our model misspecification analysis also extends to the high-dimensional linear models with feature groups, in which group SNR estimation has important applications such as tuning parameter selection for group ridge regression.
Approximate isomorphism of randomization pairs

We study approximate $\aleph_0$-categoricity of theories of beautiful pairs of randomizations, in the sense of continuous logic. This leads us to disprove a conjecture of Ben Yaacov, Berenstein and Henson, by exhibiting $\aleph_0$-categorical, $\aleph_0$-stable metric theories $Q$ for which the corresponding theory $Q_P$ of beautiful pairs is not approximately $\aleph_0$-categorical, i.e., has separable models that are not isomorphic even up to small perturbations of the smaller model of the pair. The theory $Q$ of randomized infinite vector spaces over a finite field is such an example.
Fast and accurate domain decomposition methods for reduced fracture models with nonconforming time grids

This paper is concerned with the numerical solution of compressible fluid flow in a fractured porous medium. The fracture represents a fast pathway (i.e., with high permeability) and is modeled as a hypersurface embedded in the porous medium. We aim to develop fast-convergent and accurate global-in-time domain decomposition (DD) methods for such a reduced fracture model, in which smaller time step sizes in the fracture can be coupled with larger time step sizes in the subdomains. Using the pressure continuity equation and the tangential PDEs in the fracture-interface as transmission conditions, three different DD formulations are derived; each method leads to a space-time interface problem which is solved iteratively and globally in time. Efficient preconditioners are designed to accelerate the convergence of the iterative methods while preserving the accuracy in time with nonconforming grids. Numerical results for two-dimensional problems with non-immersed and partially immersed fractures are presented to show the improved performance of the proposed methods.
Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
Random walk informed community detection reveals heterogeneities in large networks

Random walks on networks are widely used to model stochastic processes such as search strategies, transportation problems or disease propagation. A prominent biological example of search by random walkers on a network is the guiding of naive T cells by the lymphatic conduits network in the lymph node. Motivated by this case study, we propose a general framework to find network heterogeneities, which we define as connectivity patterns that affect the random walk. We propose to characterize and measure these heterogeneities by i) ranking nodes and ii) detecting communities in a way that is interpretable in terms of random walk, moreover, we propose iii) an approximation to accurately and efficiently compute these quantities on large networks. The ranking parameter we propose is the probability of presence field, and the community detection method adapts previously defined diffusion coordinates. In addition, we propose an interactive data visualization platform to follow the dynamics of the random walks and their characteristics on our datasets, and a ready-to-use pipeline for other datasets upon download. We first showcase the properties of our method on toy models. We highlight this way the efficiency of our methods at contrasting two highly similar networks (identical degree distribution, same number of nodes). Moreover, we show numerically that the ranking and communities defined in this way are not redundant with any other classical methods (centralities, global mean first passage, louvain, node2vec). We then use our methods to characterize the lymph node conduits network. We show that the lymph node conduits network appears homogeneous and therefore has a global structure that promotes a uniform exploration of space by T-cells.
Machine Learning in Heterogeneous Porous Materials

Marta D'Elia, Hang Deng, Cedric Fraces, Krishna Garikipati, Lori Graham-Brady, Amanda Howard, George Karniadakis, Vahid Keshavarzzadeh, Robert M. Kirby, Nathan Kutz, Chunhui Li, Xing Liu, Hannah Lu, Pania Newell, Daniel O'Malley, Masa Prodanovic, Gowri Srinivasan, Alexandre Tartakovsky, Daniel M. Tartakovsky, Hamdi Tchelepi, Bozo Vazic, Hari Viswanathan, Hongkyu Yoon, Piotr Zarzycki.
Random Feature Amplification: Feature Learning and Generalization in Neural Networks

In this work, we provide a characterization of the feature-learning process in two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent on the logistic loss following random initialization. We consider data with binary labels that are generated by an XOR-like function of the input features. We permit a constant fraction of the training labels to be corrupted by an adversary. We show that, although linear classifiers are no better than random guessing for the distribution we consider, two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent achieve generalization error close to the label noise rate, refuting the conjecture of Malach and Shalev-Shwartz that 'deeper is better only when shallow is good'. We develop a novel proof technique that shows that at initialization, the vast majority of neurons function as random features that are only weakly correlated with useful features, and the gradient descent dynamics 'amplify' these weak, random features to strong, useful features.
Heterogeneous Mixed Populations of Coordinating, Anticoordinating, and Imitating Individuals

Decision-making individuals are typically either an imitator, who mimics the action of the most successful individual(s), a conformist (or coordinating individual), who chooses an action if enough others have done so, or a nonconformist (or anticoordinating individual), who chooses an action if few others have done so. Researchers have studied the asymptotic behavior of populations comprising one or two of these types of decision-makers, but not altogether, which we do for the first time. We consider a population of heterogeneous individuals, each either cooperates or defects, and earns payoffs according to their possibly unique payoff matrix and the total number of cooperators in the population. Over a discrete sequence of time, the individuals revise their choices asynchronously based on the best-response or imitation update rule. Those who update based on the best-response are a conformist (resp. nonconformist) if their payoff matrix is that of a coordination (resp. anticoordination) game. We take the distribution of cooperators over the three types of individuals with the same payoff matrix as the state of the system. First, we provide our simulation results, showing that a population may admit zero, one or more equilibria at the same time, and several non-singleton minimal positively invariant sets. Second, we find the necessary and sufficient condition for equilibrium existence. Third, we perform stability analysis and find that only those equilibria where the imitators either all cooperate or all defect are likely to be stable. Fourth, we proceed to the challenging problem of characterizing the minimal positively invariant sets and find conditions for the existence of such sets. Finally, we study the stochastic stability of the states under the perturbed dynamics, where the agents are allowed to make mistakes in their decisions with a certain small probability.
TURF: A Two-factor, Universal, Robust, Fast Distribution Learning Algorithm

Approximating distributions from their samples is a canonical statistical-learning problem. One of its most powerful and successful modalities approximates every distribution to an $\ell_1$ distance essentially at most a constant times larger than its closest $t$-piece degree-$d$ polynomial, where $t\ge1$ and $d\ge0$. Letting $c_{t,d}$ denote the smallest such factor, clearly $c_{1,0}=1$, and it can be shown that $c_{t,d}\ge 2$ for all other $t$ and $d$. Yet current computationally efficient algorithms show only $c_{t,1}\le 2.25$ and the bound rises quickly to $c_{t,d}\le 3$ for $d\ge 9$. We derive a near-linear-time and essentially sample-optimal estimator that establishes $c_{t,d}=2$ for all $(t,d)\ne(1,0)$. Additionally, for many practical distributions, the lowest approximation distance is achieved by polynomials with vastly varying number of pieces. We provide a method that estimates this number near-optimally, hence helps approach the best possible approximation. Experiments combining the two techniques confirm improved performance over existing methodologies.
Deep learning and differential equations for modeling changes in individual-level latent dynamics between observation periods

When modeling longitudinal biomedical data, often dimensionality reduction as well as dynamic modeling in the resulting latent representation is needed. This can be achieved by artificial neural networks for dimension reduction, and differential equations for dynamic modeling of individual-level trajectories. However, such approaches so far assume that parameters of individual-level dynamics are constant throughout the observation period. Motivated by an application from psychological resilience research, we propose an extension where different sets of differential equation parameters are allowed for observation sub-periods. Still, estimation for intra-individual sub-periods is coupled for being able to fit the model also with a relatively small dataset. We subsequently derive prediction targets from individual dynamic models of resilience in the application. These serve as interpretable resilience-related outcomes, to be predicted from characteristics of individuals, measured at baseline and a follow-up time point, and selecting a small set of important predictors. Our approach is seen to successfully identify individual-level parameters of dynamic models that allows us to stably select predictors, i.e., resilience factors. Furthermore, we can identify those characteristics of individuals that are the most promising for updates at follow-up, which might inform future study design. This underlines the usefulness of our proposed deep dynamic modeling approach with changes in parameters between observation sub-periods.
Mean field limits of co-evolutionary heterogeneous networks

Many science phenomena are modelled as interacting particle systems (IPS) coupled on static networks. In reality, network connections are far more dynamic. Connections among individuals receive feedback from nearby individuals and make changes to better adapt to the world. Hence, it is reasonable to model myriad real-world phenomena as co-evolutionary (or adaptive) networks. In this paper, we propose a rigorous formulation for limits of a sequence of co-evolutionary Kuramoto oscillators coupled on heterogeneous co-evolutionary networks, which receive feedback from the dynamics of the oscillators on the networks. We show under mild conditions, the mean field limit (MFL) of the co-evolutionary network exists and the sequence of co-evolutionary Kuramoto networks converges to this MFL. Such MFL is described by solutions of a generalized Vlasov type equation. We treat the graph limits as graph measures, motivated by the recent work in [Kuehn, Xu. Vlasov equations on digraph measures, arXiv:2107.08419, 2021]. Under a mild condition on the initial graph measure, we show that the graph measures are positive over a finite time interval. In comparison to the recently emerging works on MFLs of IPS coupled on non-co-evolutionary networks (i.e., static networks or time-dependent networks independent of the dynamics of the IPS), our work is the first to rigorously address the MFL of a co-evolutionary network model. The approach is based on our formulation of a generalization of the co-evolutionary network as a hybrid system of ODEs and measure differential equations parametrized by a vertex variable, together with an analogue of the variation of parameters formula, as well as the generalized Neunzert's in-cell-particle method developed in [Kuehn, Xu. Vlasov equations on digraph measures, arXiv:2107.08419, 2021].
Moments and multiplets in moiré materials: A pseudo-fermion functional renormalization group for spin-valley models

The observation of strongly-correlated states in moiré systems has renewed the conceptual interest in magnetic systems with higher SU(4) spin symmetry, e.g. to describe Mott insulators where the local moments are coupled spin-valley degrees of freedom. Here, we discuss a numerical renormalization group scheme to explore the formation of spin-valley ordered and unconventional spin-valley liquid states at zero temperature based on a pseudo-fermion representation. Our generalization of the conventional pseudo-fermion functional renormalization group approach for $\mathfrak{su}$(2) spins is capable of treating diagonal and off-diagonal couplings of generic spin-valley exchange Hamiltonians in the self-conjugate representation of the $\mathfrak{su}$(4) algebra. To achieve proper numerical efficiency, we derive a number of symmetry constraints on the flow equations that significantly limit the number of ordinary differential equations to be solved. As an example system, we investigate a diagonal SU(2)$_{\textrm{spin}}$ $\otimes$ U(1)$_{\textrm{valley}}$ model on the triangular lattice which exhibits a rich phase diagram of spin and valley ordered phases.
Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
Equilibrium Fluctuations in Mean-field Disordered Models

Mean-field models of glasses that present a random first order transition exhibit highly non-trivial fluctuations. Building on previous studies that focused on the critical scaling regime, we here obtain a fully quantitative framework for all equilibrium conditions. By means of the replica method we evaluate Gaussian fluctuations of the overlaps around the thermodynamic limit, decomposing them in thermal fluctuations inside each state and heterogeneous fluctuations between different states. We first test and compare our analytical results with numerical simulation results for the $p$-spin spherical model and the random orthogonal model, and then analyze the random Lorentz gas. In all cases, a strong quantitative agreement is obtained. Our analysis thus provides a robust scheme for identifying the key finite-size (or finite-dimensional) corrections to the mean-field treatment of these paradigmatic glass models, and opens the way for later identifying instantonic corrections.
