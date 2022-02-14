ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effect of orientational ordering of water dipoles on stratification of counterions of different size in multicomponent electrolyte solution near charged surface -- a mean field approach

By Jun-Sik Sin, Kwang-Il Kim, Chung-Sik Sin
 2 days ago

We theoretically studied electric double layer by using the mean-field approach including the non-uniform size effect and the orientational ordering of water dipoles in electrolyte solution. Performing the minimization of the free energy, the...

The Independent

‘Impossible’ material is twice as strong as steel and as light as plastic – and could transform phones and cars

Scientists have created a new material that is twice as strong as steel but as light as plastic.The material, previously thought impossible, is able to withstand up to six times more force than bulletproof glass and is twice as strong as steel.What’s more, it can be easily made in large quantities, thanks to a new breakthrough. And it could transform the way we make things such as cars and phones, or building structures such as bridges, its creators say.Objects could be coated in the material to allow them to be extra strong. Or whole, large things could be built...
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Ab initio approach for thermodynamic surface phases with full consideration of anharmonic effects -- the example of hydrogen at Si(100)

A reliable description of surfaces structures in a reactive environment is crucial to understand materials functions. We present a first-principles theory of replica-exchange grand-canonical-ensemble molecular dynamics (REGC-MD) and apply it to evaluate phase equilibria of surfaces in reactive gas-phase environment. We identify the different surface phases and locate phase boundaries including triple and critical points. The approach is demonstrated by addressing open questions for the Si(100) surface in contact with a hydrogen atmosphere. In the range from 300 to 1 000 K, we find 25 distinct thermodynamically stable surface phases, for which we also provide microscopic descriptions. Most of the identified phases, including few order-disorder phase transitions, have not yet been observed experimentally. The REGC-MD-derived phase diagram shows significant, qualitative differences to the description by the state-of-the-art "ab initio atomistic thermodynamics" approach.
CHEMISTRY
nanowerk.com

Beyond scifi: Manipulating liquid metals without contact

(Nanowerk News) In a landmark discovery, FLEET University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers have realised the non-contact manipulation of liquid metal. The metals can be controlled to move in any direction, and manipulated into unique, levitated shapes such as loops and squares by using a small voltage and a magnet. The...
MATHEMATICS
#Surface Charge#Ion#Electrolyte#Stratification#Solution#Counterions#Chemical Physics
arxiv.org

Impact forces of water drops falling on superhydrophobic surfaces

A falling liquid drop, after impact on a rigid substrate, deforms and spreads, owing to the normal reaction force. Subsequently, if the substrate is non-wetting, the drop retracts and then jumps off. As we show here, not only is the impact itself associated with a distinct peak in the temporal evolution of the normal force, but also the jump-off, which was hitherto unknown. We characterize both peaks and elucidate how they relate to the different stages of the drop impact process. The time at which the second peak appears coincides with the formation of a Worthington jet, emerging through flow-focusing, and it is independent of the impact velocity. However, the magnitude of this peak is dictated by the drop's inertia and surface tension. We show that even low-velocity impacts can lead to a surprisingly high peak in the normal force, namely when a more pronounced singular Worthington jet occurs due to the collapse of an air cavity in the drop.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Glyme-based electrolytes: suitable solutions for next-generation lithium batteries

The concept of green in a battery involves the chemical nature of electrodes and electrolytes as well as the economic sustainability of the cell. Although these aspects are typically discussed separately, they are deeply interconnected: indeed, a new electrolyte can allow the use of different cathodes with higher energy, lower cost or more pronounced environmental compatibility. We focus on alternative class of electrolyte solutions for lithium batteries formed by dissolving LiX salts in glyme solvents, i.e., organic ethers with the molecular formula CH3O[CH2CH2O]nCH3 differing by chain length. The advantages of these electrolytes are illustrated in terms of flammability, stability, toxicity, environmental compatibility, cell performances and economic impact. A particular light is shed on the stability of these systems, particularly in the polymer state, and in various environments including oxygen, sulfur and high-energy lithium metal. The most relevant studies on the chemical-physical features, the characteristic structures, the favorable properties, and the electrochemical behavior of the glyme-based solutions are discussed, and the most recent technological achievements in terms of cell design and battery performance are described. The use of glyme-based electrolytes in high-energy cells arranged by coupling the lithium-metal anode with conventional insertion cathodes as well as in alternative and new batteries exploiting the Li-S and Li-O2 conversion processes are described in detail. The paragraphs reveal bonuses, including safety, low cost and sustainability, that can be achieved by employing the glyme-based electrolytes with respect to the commercially available ones, in particular taking into account future and alternative applications. Particular relevance is given by the glymes with long chain that reveal a remarkable stability, high safety and very low toxicity.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Effects of orientational order on modulated cylindrical interfaces

Cylindrical interfaces occur in sheared or deformed emulsions and as biological or technological lipid monolayer or bilayer tubules. Like the corresponding spherical droplets and vesicles, these cylinder-like surfaces may host orientaional order with $n$-fold rotational symmetry, for example in the positions of lipid molecules or of spherical nanoparticles. We examine how that order interacts with and induces shape modulations of cylindrical interfaces. While on spherical droplets $2n$ topological defects necessarily exist and can induce icosahedral droplet shapes, the cylindrical topology is compatible with a defect-free patterning. Nevertheless, once a modulation is introduced by a mechanism such as spontaneous curvature, nontrivial patterns of order, including ones with excess defects, emerge and have nonlinear effects on the shape of the tube. Examining the equilibrium energetics of the system analytically and with a lattice-based Markov chain Monte Carlo simulation, we predict low-temperature morphologies of modulated cylindrical interfaces hosting orientational order. A shape modulation induces a banded pattern of alternatingly isotropic and ordered interfacial material. Furthermore cylindrical systems can be divided into Type I, without defects, and Type II, which go through a spectrum of defect states with up to $4n$ excess defects. The character of the curvature-induced shape transition from unmodulated to modulated cylinders is continuous or discontinuous accordingly.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Electric double layer of colloidal particles in salt-free concentrated suspensions including non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles

The response of a suspension under a variety of static or alternating external fields strongly depends on the equilibrium electric double layer that surrounds the colloidal particles in the suspension. The theoretical models for salt-free suspensions can be improved by incorporating non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles neglected in previous mean-field approaches, which are based on the Poisson-Boltzmann approach. Our model including non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles seems to have quite a promising effect because the model can predict the phenomena like a heavy decrease in relative permittivity of the suspension and counterion stratification near highly charged colloidal particle. In this work we numerically obtain the electric potential, the counterions concentration and the relative permittivity around a charged particle in a concentrated salt-free suspension corrected by non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles. The results show the worth of such corrections for medium to high particle charges at every particle volume fraction. We conclude that non-uniform size effects and orientational ordering of water dipoles are necessary for the development of new theoretical models to study non-equilibrium properties in concentrated colloidal suspensions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Steric effect of water molecule clusters on electrostatic interaction and electroosmotic transport in aqueous electrolytes: a mean-field approach

We theoretically study the size effect of water molecule clusters not only on electrostatic interaction between two charged surfaces in an aqueous electrolyte but also on electroosmotic transport in a nanofluidic channel. Applying a free energy based mean-field approach accounting for different sizes of ions and water molecule clusters, we derive a set of coupled equations to compute electrostatic and electroosmotic properties between charged surfaces. We verify that the smaller the size of a water cluster, the stronger the electroosmotic transport in nanofluidic channels. In addition, we find that an increase in size of a water cluster yields a decrease in electrostatic interaction strength between similar or oppositely charged planar surfaces.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The modified quasichemical model in the Distinguishable-Pair Approximation for multicomponent solutions

The Modified Quasichemcial Model in the Distinguishable-Pair Approximation (MQMDPA) for manifold short-range orders in liquids has been successfully extended to multicomponent solutions. The extension is conducted by means of the geometrical interpolation method. Three types of interpolation models, namely Kohler, Toop and Chou, are introduced to initially formulate the pair interaction energies in ternary solutions by employing those in their constituent binary solutions. The pair energies can be expanded in terms of the pair fractions (configuration-dependent) or in terms of the coordination-equivalent fractions (composition-dependent). These methods are subsequently extended for use in multicomponent solutions. A general formalism for the combined Kohler-Toop model is employed to permit complete freedom of choice to treat any ternary subsystems with a symmetric or asymmetric model. Meanwhile, a general Chou model is also used to treat all ternary subsystems without any human interference to select symmetric or asymmetric components but only dependent upon the similarity and difference in properties from each two binary solutions with a co-member. Advantages and shortcomings are critically discussed regarding the utilization of different interpolation models.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Influence of solvent polarization and non-uniform ion size on electrostatic properties between charged surfaces in an electrolyte solution

In this paper, we study electrostatic properties between two similar or oppositely charged surfaces immersed in an electrolyte solution by using mean-field approach accounting for solvent polarization and non-uniform size effect. Applying a free energy formalism accounting for unequal ion sizes and orientational ordering of water dipoles, we derive coupled and self-consistent equations to calculate electrostatic properties between charged surfaces. Electrostatic properties for similarly charged surfaces depend on counterion size but not coion size. Moreover, electrostatic potential and osmotic pressure between similarly charged surfaces are found to be increased with increasing counterion size. On the other hand, the corresponding ones between oppositely charged surfaces are related to both sizes of positive and negative ions. For oppositely charged surfaces, the electrostatic potential, number density of solvent molecules and relative permittivity of an electrolyte having unequal ion sizes are not symmetric about the centerline between the charged surfaces. For either case, the consideration of solvent polarization results in an decrease in the electrostatic potential and the osmotic pressure compared to the case without the effect.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Nucleon-nucleon scattering up to next-to-next-to-leading order in manifestly Lorentz-invariant chiral effective field theory: peripheral phases

We study the nucleon-nucleon interaction up to next-to-next-to-leading order using time-ordered perturbation theory in the framework of manifestly Lorentz-invariant chiral effective field theory. We present the two-pion exchange contribution at one-loop level, which is consistent with the corresponding non-relativistic expressions in the large-nucleon-mass limit. Using the Born series truncated at one-loop order, we calculate the phase shifts and mixing angles of the partial waves with the angular momentum $l\geq 2$. Comparing with the results of non-relativistic formulation, we find an improved description of the phase shifts for some $D$ waves such as the $^3D_3$ one. For the other partial waves, both approaches show the globally similar results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Boundary behaviors of spacelike constant mean curvature surfaces in Schwarzschild spacetime

We prove that a spacelike spherical symmetric constant mean curvature (SSCMC) surface and a general spacelike constant mean curvature (CMC) surface with certain boundary condition at the future null-infinity in Schwarzschild spacetime are asymptotically hyperbolic in the sense of Wang \cite{Wang2001} and Chruściel-Herzlich \cite{ChruscielHerzlich} respectively. Near the future null-infinity ($s=0$), we derive that the boundary data of spacelike CMC surfaces can be expressed as those on $\mathbb{S}^{2}$ up to three order and obtain a compatibility condition for fourth order derivatives near $s=0$. We also show that if the trace free part of the second fundamental forms $\mathring A$ of this spacelike CMC surface decay fast enough then the restriction of its associate function $P$ (for definition, see \eqref{defofp} ) on the null-infinity must be a first eigenfunction of the Laplace on $\mathbb{S}^2$ or constant. In particular in Minkowski spacetime, a uniqueness result and constructions of spacelike CMC surfaces near $s=0$ are proved. Also, we show that the inner boundary of certain spacelike CMC surfaces are totally geodesic.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Local ice-like structure at the liquid water surface

Experiments and computer simulations have established that liquid water's surfaces can deviate in important ways from familiar bulk behavior. Even in the simplest case of an air-water interface, distinctive layering, orientational biases, and hydrogen bond arrangements have been reported, but an overarching picture of their origins and relationships has been incomplete. Here we show that a broad set of such observations can be understood through an analogy with the basal face of crystalline ice. Using simulations, we specifically demonstrate that water and ice surfaces share a set of structural features suggesting the presence of nanometer-scale ice-like domains at the air-water interface. Most prominent is a shared characteristic layering of molecular density and orientation perpendicular to the interface. Similarities in two-point correlations of hydrogen bond network geometry point to shared ice-like intermolecular structure in the parallel direction as well. Our results bolster and significantly extend previous conceptions of ice-like structure at the liquid's boundary, and suggest that the much-discussed quasi-liquid layer on ice evolves subtly above the melting point into a quasi-ice layer at the surface of liquid water.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Artificial Dynamical Effects in Quantum Field Theory

In Newtonian mechanics, inertial pseudoforces - or fictitious forces - appear in systems studied in non-Galilean reference frames; e.g., a centrifugal force seems to arise if the dynamics is analyzed in a rotating reference frame. The equivalent of Galilean invariance for relativistic kinematics is Poincaré invariance; analogous artificial effects may arise in relativistic quantum field theory (QFT) if a system is studied in a framework violating Poincaré invariance. We highlight how such issues complicate the traditional canonical quantization of QFTs and can lead to a subjective description of natural phenomena. In fact, if the system involves the strong interaction, obtaining objective results can become an intractable problem using canonical quantization because the pseudoforces are essentially nonperturbative. In contrast, the treatment of the same problem using light-front (LF) quantization is free of spurious pseudoeffects because Poincaré invariance is manifest; thus the treatment of strong interaction problems becomes simpler. These statements are illustrated using several examples: the Gerasimov-Drell-Hearn (GDH) relation, a fundamental feature of QFT; the absence of any measurable impact of Lorentz contraction in high-energy collisions; and the fictitious character of vacuum fluctuation contributions to the cosmological constant.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Mean field limits of co-evolutionary heterogeneous networks

Many science phenomena are modelled as interacting particle systems (IPS) coupled on static networks. In reality, network connections are far more dynamic. Connections among individuals receive feedback from nearby individuals and make changes to better adapt to the world. Hence, it is reasonable to model myriad real-world phenomena as co-evolutionary (or adaptive) networks. In this paper, we propose a rigorous formulation for limits of a sequence of co-evolutionary Kuramoto oscillators coupled on heterogeneous co-evolutionary networks, which receive feedback from the dynamics of the oscillators on the networks. We show under mild conditions, the mean field limit (MFL) of the co-evolutionary network exists and the sequence of co-evolutionary Kuramoto networks converges to this MFL. Such MFL is described by solutions of a generalized Vlasov type equation. We treat the graph limits as graph measures, motivated by the recent work in [Kuehn, Xu. Vlasov equations on digraph measures, arXiv:2107.08419, 2021]. Under a mild condition on the initial graph measure, we show that the graph measures are positive over a finite time interval. In comparison to the recently emerging works on MFLs of IPS coupled on non-co-evolutionary networks (i.e., static networks or time-dependent networks independent of the dynamics of the IPS), our work is the first to rigorously address the MFL of a co-evolutionary network model. The approach is based on our formulation of a generalization of the co-evolutionary network as a hybrid system of ODEs and measure differential equations parametrized by a vertex variable, together with an analogue of the variation of parameters formula, as well as the generalized Neunzert's in-cell-particle method developed in [Kuehn, Xu. Vlasov equations on digraph measures, arXiv:2107.08419, 2021].
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effect of initial infection size on network SIR model

We consider the effect of a nonvanishing fraction of initially infected nodes (seeds) on the SIR epidemic model on random networks. This is relevant when, for example, the number of arriving infected individuals is large, but also to the modeling of a large number of infected individuals, but also to more general situations such as the spread of ideas in the presence of publicity campaigns. This model is frequently studied by mapping to a bond percolation problem, in which edges in the network are occupied with the probability, $p$, of eventual infection along an edge connecting an infected individual to a susceptible neighbor. This approach allows one to calculate the total final size of the infection and epidemic threshold in the limit of a vanishingly small seed fraction. We show, however, that when the initial infection occupies a nonvanishing fraction $f$ of the network, this method yields ambiguous results, as the correspondence between edge occupation and contagion transmission no longer holds. We propose instead to measure the giant component of recovered individuals within the original contact network. This has an unambiguous interpretation and correctly captures the dependence of the epidemic size on $f$. We give exact equations for the size of the epidemic and the epidemic threshold in the infinite size limit. We observe a second order phase transition as in the original formulation, however with an epidemic threshold which decreases with increasing $f$. When the seed fraction $f$ tends to zero we recover the standard results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Magnetic field-temperature phase diagrams for multiple-$Q$ magnetic orderings: Exact steepest decent approach to long-range interacting spin systems

Multiple-$Q$ magnetic orderings represent magnetic textures composed of superpositions of multiple spin density waves or spin spirals, as represented by skyrmion crystals and hedgehog lattices. Such magnetic orderings have been observed in various magnetic materials in recent years, and attracted enormous attention, especially from the viewpoint of topology and emergent electromagnetic fields originating from noncoplanar magnetic structures. Although they often exhibit successive phase transitions among different multiple-$Q$ states while changing temperature and an external magnetic field, it is not straightforward to elucidate the phase diagrams, mainly due to the lack of concise theoretical tools as well as appropriate microscopic models. Here, we provide a theoretical framework for a class of effective spin models with long-range magnetic interactions mediated by conduction electrons in magnetic metals. Our framework is based on the steepest decent method with a set of self-consistent equations that leads to exact solutions in the thermodynamic limit, and has many advantages over existing methods such as biased variational calculations and numerical Monte Carlo simulations. Applying the framework to the models with instabilities toward triple- and hextuple-$Q$ magnetic orderings, we find that interesting reentrant phase transitions where the multiple-$Q$ phases appear only at finite temperature and/or nonzero magnetic field. Furthermore, we show that the multiple-$Q$ states can be topologically-nontrivial stacked skyrmion crystals or hedgehog lattices, which exhibit large net spin scalar chirality associated with nonzero skyrmion number. The results demonstrate that our framework could be a versatile tool for studying magnetic and topological phase transitions and related quantum phenomena in actual magnetic metals hosting multiple-$Q$ magnetic orderings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Optically-induced magnetization switching in NiCo2O4 thin films using ultrafast lasers

Recently, all-optical magnetization control has been garnering considerable attention in realizing next-generation ultrafast magnetic information devices. Here, employing a magneto-optical Kerr effect (MOKE) microscope, we observed the laser-induced magnetization switching of ferrimagnetic oxide NiCo2O4 (NCO) epitaxial thin films with perpendicular magnetic anisotropy, where the sample was pumped at 1030-nm laser pulses, and magnetic domain images were acquired via the MOKE microscope with a white light emitting diode. Laser pulses irradiated an NCO thin film at various temperatures from 300 K to 400 K while altering the parameters of pulse interval, fluence, and the number of pulses with the absence of the external magnetic field. We observed accumulative all-optical switching at 380 K and above. Our observation of oxide NCO thin films facilitates the realization of chemically stable magnetization switching using ultrafast lasers, and without applying a magnetic field.
PHYSICS

