Chemistry

Size-dependent thermal stability and optical properties of ultra-small nanodiamonds synthesized under high pressure

By E.A. Ekimov, A.A. Shiryaev, Yu. Grigoriev, A. Averin, E. Shagieva, S. Stehlik, M.V. Kondrin
 2 days ago

Diamond properties down to the quantum-size region are still poorly understood. High-pressure high-temperature (HPHT) synthesis from chloroadamantane molecules allows precise control of nanodiamond size. Thermal stability and optical properties of nanodiamonds with sizes spanning range from...

