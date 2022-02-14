ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverse-designed metaphotonics for hypersensitive detection

By Maxim S. Elizarov, Yuri S. Kivshar, A. Fratalocchi
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Controlling the flow of broadband electromagnetic energy at the nanoscale remains a critical challenge in optoelectronics. Surface plasmon polaritons (or plasmons) provide subwavelength localization of light, but are affected by significant losses. On the contrary, dielectrics lack a sufficiently robust response in the visible to trap photons similar to metallic structures....

scitechdaily.com

Crucial Superabsorption Breakthrough Unlocks Key to Next-Generation Quantum Batteries

Researchers at the University of Adelaide and their overseas partners have taken a key step in making quantum batteries a reality. They have successfully proved the concept of superabsorption, a crucial idea underpinning quantum batteries. “Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time...
ENGINEERING
nanowerk.com

Beyond scifi: Manipulating liquid metals without contact

(Nanowerk News) In a landmark discovery, FLEET University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers have realised the non-contact manipulation of liquid metal. The metals can be controlled to move in any direction, and manipulated into unique, levitated shapes such as loops and squares by using a small voltage and a magnet. The...
MATHEMATICS
electropages.com

Researchers demonstrate scalable single-molecule sensors

Researchers have recently demonstrated a full-scale integrated circuit that can detect individual molecules. What challenges does individual molecular detection face, what did the researchers demonstrate, and where could this technology be used?. What challenges does molecular detection face?. When it comes to molecular science, the ingeniousness of researchers cannot go...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Cornell researchers reveal cause of key sodium-ion battery flaw

Scientists have uncovered the source of a persistent problem limiting the durability of sodium-ion batteries. This provides manufacturers with new strategies for powering the 21st century. Sodium-ion batteries are a promising technology for electric vehicles, the energy grid and other applications because they are made from abundant materials that are...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Inverse covariance operators of multivariate nonstationary time series

For multivariate stationary time series many important properties, such as partial correlation, graphical models and autoregressive representations are encoded in the inverse of its spectral density matrix. This is not true for nonstationary time series, where the pertinent information lies in the inverse infinite dimensional covariance matrix operator associated with the multivariate time series. This necessitates the study of the covariance of a multivariate nonstationary time series and its relationship to its inverse. We show that if the rows/columns of the infinite dimensional covariance matrix decay at a certain rate then the rate (up to a factor) transfers to the rows/columns of the inverse covariance matrix. This is used to obtain a nonstationary autoregressive representation of the time series and a Baxter-type bound between the parameters of the autoregressive infinite representation and the corresponding finite autoregressive projection. The aforementioned results lay the foundation for the subsequent analysis of locally stationary time series. In particular, we show that smoothness properties on the covariance matrix transfer to (i) the inverse covariance (ii) the parameters of the vector autoregressive representation and (iii) the partial covariances. All results are set up in such a way that the constants involved depend only on the eigenvalue of the covariance matrix and can be applied in the high-dimensional settings with non-diverging eigenvalues.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Posterior temperature optimized Bayesian models for inverse problems in medical imaging

We present Posterior Temperature Optimized Bayesian Inverse Models (POTOBIM), an unsupervised Bayesian approach to inverse problems in medical imaging using mean-field variational inference with a fully tempered posterior. Bayesian methods exhibit useful properties for approaching inverse tasks, such as tomographic reconstruction or image denoising. A suitable prior distribution introduces regularization, which is needed to solve the ill-posed problem and reduces overfitting the data. In practice, however, this often results in a suboptimal posterior temperature, and the full potential of the Bayesian approach is not being exploited. In POTOBIM, we optimize both the parameters of the prior distribution and the posterior temperature with respect to reconstruction accuracy using Bayesian optimization with Gaussian process regression. Our method is extensively evaluated on four different inverse tasks on a variety of modalities with images from public data sets and we demonstrate that an optimized posterior temperature outperforms both non-Bayesian and Bayesian approaches without temperature optimization. The use of an optimized prior distribution and posterior temperature leads to improved accuracy and uncertainty estimation and we show that it is sufficient to find these hyperparameters per task domain. Well-tempered posteriors yield calibrated uncertainty, which increases the reliability in the predictions. Our source code is publicly available at this http URL.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Deep learning of inverse water waves problems using multi-fidelity data: Application to Serre-Green-Naghdi equations

We consider strongly-nonlinear and weakly-dispersive surface water waves governed by equations of Boussinesq type, known as the Serre-Green-Naghdi system; it describes future states of the free water surface and depth averaged horizontal velocity, given their initial state. The lack of knowledge of the velocity field as well as the initial states provided by measurements lead to an ill-posed problem that cannot be solved by traditional techniques. To this end, we employ physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) to generate solutions to such ill-posed problems using only data of the free surface elevation and depth of the water. PINNs can readily incorporate the physical laws and the observational data, thereby enabling inference of the physical quantities of interest. In the present study, both experimental and synthetic (generated by numerical methods) training data are used to train PINNs. Furthermore, multi-fidelity data are used to solve the inverse water wave problem by leveraging both high- and low-fidelity data sets. The applicability of the PINN methodology for the estimation of the impact of water waves onto solid obstacles is demonstrated after deriving the corresponding equations. The present methodology can be employed to efficiently design offshore structures such as oil platforms, wind turbines, etc. by solving the corresponding ill-posed inverse water waves problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Verifying Inverse Model Neural Networks

Inverse problems exist in a wide variety of physical domains from aerospace engineering to medical imaging. The goal is to infer the underlying state from a set of observations. When the forward model that produced the observations is nonlinear and stochastic, solving the inverse problem is very challenging. Neural networks are an appealing solution for solving inverse problems as they can be trained from noisy data and once trained are computationally efficient to run. However, inverse model neural networks do not have guarantees of correctness built-in, which makes them unreliable for use in safety and accuracy-critical contexts. In this work we introduce a method for verifying the correctness of inverse model neural networks. Our approach is to overapproximate a nonlinear, stochastic forward model with piecewise linear constraints and encode both the overapproximate forward model and the neural network inverse model as a mixed-integer program. We demonstrate this verification procedure on a real-world airplane fuel gauge case study. The ability to verify and consequently trust inverse model neural networks allows their use in a wide variety of contexts, from aerospace to medicine.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robust Audio Anomaly Detection

We propose an outlier robust multivariate time series model which can be used for detecting previously unseen anomalous sounds based on noisy training data. The presented approach doesn't assume the presence of labeled anomalies in the training dataset and uses a novel deep neural network architecture to learn the temporal dynamics of the multivariate time series at multiple resolutions while being robust to contaminations in the training dataset. The temporal dynamics are modeled using recurrent layers augmented with attention mechanism. These recurrent layers are built on top of convolutional layers allowing the network to extract features at multiple resolutions. The output of the network is an outlier robust probability density function modeling the conditional probability of future samples given the time series history. State-of-the-art approaches using other multiresolution architectures are contrasted with our proposed approach. We validate our solution using publicly available machine sound datasets. We demonstrate the effectiveness of our approach in anomaly detection by comparing against several state-of-the-art models.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multi-Output Physics-Informed Neural Networks for Forward and Inverse PDE Problems with Uncertainties

Physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) have recently been used to solve various computational problems which are governed by partial differential equations (PDEs). In this paper, we propose a multi-output physics-informed neural network (MO-PINN) which can provide solutions with uncertainty distributions for both forward and inverse PDE problems with noisy data. In this framework, the uncertainty arising from the noisy data is first translated into multiple measurements regarding the prior noise distribution using the bootstrap method, and then the outputs of neural networks are designed to satisfy the measurements as well as the underlying physical laws.The posterior estimation of target parameters can be obtained at the end of training, which can be further used for uncertainty quantification and decision making. In this paper, MO-PINNs are demonstrated with a series of numerical experiments including both linear and nonlinear, forward and inverse problems. The results show that MO-PINN is able to provide accurate predictions with noisy this http URL addition, we also demonstrate that the prediction and posterior distributions from MO-PINNs are consistent with the solutions from traditional a finite element method (FEM) solver and Monte Carlo methods given the same data and prior knowledge. Finally, we show that additional statistical knowledge can be incorporated into the training to improve the prediction if available.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Inverse-Compton Scattering of the Cosmic Infrared Background

The thermal Sunyaev-Zel'dovich (tSZ) effect is the distortion generated in the cosmic microwave background (CMB) spectrum by the inverse-Compton scattering of CMB photons off free, energetic electrons, primarily located in the intracluster medium (ICM). Cosmic infrared background (CIB) photons from thermal dust emission in star-forming galaxies are expected to undergo the same process. In this work, we perform the first calculation of the resulting tSZ-like distortion in the CIB. Focusing on the CIB monopole, we use a halo model approach to calculate both the CIB signal and the Compton-$y$ field that generates the distortion. We self-consistently account for the redshift co-evolution of the CIB and Compton-$y$ fields: they are (partially) sourced by the same dark matter halos, which introduces new aspects to the calculation as compared to the CMB case. We find that the inverse-Compton distortion to the CIB monopole spectrum has a positive (negative) peak amplitude of $\approx 4$ Jy/sr ($\approx -5$ Jy/sr) at 2250 GHz (940 GHz). In contrast to the usual tSZ effect, the distortion to the CIB spectrum has two null frequencies, at approximately 196 GHz and 1490 GHz. We perform a Fisher matrix calculation to forecast the detectability of this new distortion signal by future experiments. $\textit{PIXIE}$ would have sufficient instrumental sensitivity to detect the signal at $4\sigma$, but foreground contamination reduces the projected signal-to-noise by a factor of $\approx 40$. A future ESA Voyage 2050 spectrometer would detect the CIB distortion at $\approx 2$-$10\sigma$ significance, even after marginalizing over foregrounds. A measurement of this signal would provide new information on the star formation history of the Universe, and the distortion anisotropies may be accessible by near-future ground-based experiments.
ASTRONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Virus-Detecting Breathalyzers

A group of researchers and scientists based in Singapore have developed an innovative breathalyzer prototype that is designed to be able to contribute to COVID-19 testing with a high degree of efficiency. This particular breathalyzer doesn't detect the virus that causes COVID-19 directly, but rather assesses the presence of volatile...
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Finite dimensional boundary uniform stabilization of the Boussinesq system in Besov spaces by critical use of Carleman estimate-based inverse theory

We consider the d-dimensional Boussinesq system defined on a sufficiently smooth bounded domain, and subject to a pair $\{ v, \boldsymbol{u} \}$ of controls localized on $\{ \widetilde{\Gamma}, \omega \}$. Here, $v$ is a scalar Dirichlet boundary control for the thermal equation, acting on an arbitrary small connected portion $\widetilde{\Gamma}$ of the boundary $\Gamma = \partial \Omega$. Instead, $\boldsymbol{u}$ is a $d$-dimensional internal control for the fluid equation acting on an arbitrary small collar $\omega$ supported by $\widetilde{\Gamma}$ (Fig 1). The initial conditions for both fluid and heat equations are taken of low regularity. We then seek to uniformly stabilize such Boussinesq system in the vicinity of an unstable equilibrium pair, in the critical setting of correspondingly low regularity spaces, by means of an explicitly constructed, finite dimensional feedback control pair $\{ v, \boldsymbol{u} \}$ localized on $\{ \widetilde{\Gamma}, \omega \}$. In addition, they will be minimal in number, and of reduced dimension: more precisely, $\boldsymbol{u}$ will be of dimension $(d-1)$, to include necessarily its $d$\textsuperscript{th} component, and $v$ will be of dimension $1$. The resulting space of well-posedness and stabilization is a suitable, tight Besov space for the fluid velocity component (close to $\boldsymbol{L}^3(\Omega$) for $ d = 3 $) and a corresponding Besov space for the thermal component, $ q > d $. Unique continuation inverse theorems for suitably over determined adjoint static problems play a critical role in the constructive solution. Their proof rests on Carleman-type estimates, a topic pioneered by M. V. Klibanov since the early 80's, after the 1939- breakthrough publication \cite{Car}.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Hair Color Digitization through Imaging and Deep Inverse Graphics

Hair appearance is a complex phenomenon due to hair geometry and how the light bounces on different hair fibers. For this reason, reproducing a specific hair color in a rendering environment is a challenging task that requires manual work and expert knowledge in computer graphics to tune the result visually. While current hair capture methods focus on hair shape estimation many applications could benefit from an automated method for capturing the appearance of a physical hair sample, from augmented/virtual reality to hair dying development. Building on recent advances in inverse graphics and material capture using deep neural networks, we introduce a novel method for hair color digitization. Our proposed pipeline allows capturing the color appearance of a physical hair sample and renders synthetic images of hair with a similar appearance, simulating different hair styles and/or lighting environments. Since rendering realistic hair images requires path-tracing rendering, the conventional inverse graphics approach based on differentiable rendering is untractable. Our method is based on the combination of a controlled imaging device, a path-tracing renderer, and an inverse graphics model based on self-supervised machine learning, which does not require to use differentiable rendering to be trained. We illustrate the performance of our hair digitization method on both real and synthetic images and show that our approach can accurately capture and render hair color.
HAIR CARE
arxiv.org

AD-NEGF: An End-to-End Differentiable Quantum Transport Simulator for Sensitivity Analysis and Inverse Problems

Since proposed in the 70s, the Non-Equilibrium Green Function (NEGF) method has been recognized as a standard approach to quantum transport simulations. Although it achieves superiority in simulation accuracy, the tremendous computational cost makes it unbearable for high-throughput simulation tasks such as sensitivity analysis, inverse design, etc. In this work, we propose AD-NEGF, to our best knowledge the first end-to-end differentiable NEGF model for quantum transport simulations. We implement the entire numerical process in PyTorch, and design customized backward pass with implicit layer techniques, which provides gradient information at an affordable cost while guaranteeing the correctness of the forward simulation. The proposed model is validated with applications in calculating differential physical quantities, empirical parameter fitting, and doping optimization, which demonstrates its capacity to accelerate the material design process by conducting gradient-based parameter optimization.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bayesian Inverse Uncertainty Quantification of the Physical Model Parameters for the Spallation Neutron Source First Target Station

The reliability of the mercury spallation target is mission-critical for the neutron science program of the spallation neutron source at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. We present an inverse uncertainty quantification (UQ) study using the Bayesian framework for the mercury equation of state model parameters, with the assistance of polynomial chaos expansion surrogate models. By leveraging high-fidelity structural mechanics simulations and real measured strain data, the inverse UQ results reveal a maximum-a-posteriori estimate, mean, and standard deviation of $6.5\times 10^4$ ($6.49\times 10^4 \pm 2.39\times 10^3$) Pa for the tensile cutoff threshold, $12112.1$ ($12111.8 \pm 14.9$) kg/m$^3$ for the mercury density, and $1850.4$ ($1849.7 \pm 5.3$) m/s for the mercury speed of sound. These values do not necessarily represent the nominal mercury physical properties, but the ones that fit the strain data and the solid mechanics model we have used, and can be explained by three reasons: The limitations of the computer model or what is known as the model-form uncertainty, the biases and errors in the experimental data, and the mercury cavitation damage that also contributes to the change in mercury behavior. Consequently, the equation of state model parameters try to compensate for these effects to improve fitness to the data. The mercury target simulations using the updated parametric values result in an excellent agreement with 88% average accuracy compared to experimental data, 6% average increase compared to reference parameters, with some sensors experiencing an increase of more than 25%. With a more accurate simulated strain response, the component fatigue analysis can utilize the comprehensive strain history data to evaluate the target vessel's lifetime closer to its real limit, saving tremendous target costs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Solving integral equations in free-space with inverse-designed ultrathin optical metagratings

As standard microelectronic technology approaches fundamental limitations in speed and power consumption, novel computing strategies are strongly needed. Analog optical computing enables processing large amounts of data at a negligible energy cost and high speeds. Based on these principles, ultrathin optical metasurfaces have been recently explored to process large images in real-time, in particular for edge detection. By incorporating feedback, it has also been recently shown that metamaterials can be tailored to solve complex mathematical problems in the analog domain, although these efforts have so far been limited to guided-wave systems and bulky setups. Here, we present an ultrathin Si metasurface-based platform for analog computing that is able to solve Fredholm integral equations of the second kind using free-space visible radiation. A Si-based metagrating was inverse-designed to implement the scattering matrix synthesizing a prescribed Kernel corresponding to the mathematical problem of interest. Next, a semi-transparent mirror was incorporated into the sample to provide adequate feedback and thus perform the required Neumann series, solving the corresponding equation in the analog domain at the speed of light. Visible wavelength operation enables a highly compact, ultrathin device that can be interrogated from free-space, implying high processing speeds and the possibility of on-chip integration.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Symmetry and inverse-closedness of some $p$-Beurling algebras

Let $(G,d)$ be a metric space with the counting measure $\mu$ satisfying some growth conditions. Let $\omega(x,y)=(1+d(x,y))^\delta$ for some $0<\delta\leq1$. Let $0<p\leq1$. Let $\mathcal A_{p\omega}$ be the collection of kernels $K$ on $G\times G$ satisfying $\max\{\sup_x\sum_y |K(x,y)|^p\omega(x,y)^p, \sup_y\sum_x |K(x,y)|^p\omega(x,y)^p\}<\infty$. Each $K \in \mathcal A_{p\omega}$ defines a bounded linear operator on $\ell^2(G)$. If in addition, $\omega$ satisfies the weak growth condition, then we show that $\mathcal A_{p\omega}$ is inverse closed in $B(\ell^2(G))$. We shall also discuss inverse-closedness of $p$-Banach algebra of infinite matrices over $\mathbb Z^d$ and the $p$-Banach algebra of weighted $p$-summable sequences over $\mathbb Z^{2d}$ with the twisted convolution. In order to show these results, we prove Hulanicki's lemma and Barnes' lemma for $p$-Banach algebras.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

MGCVAE: Multi-objective Inverse Design via Molecular Graph Conditional Variational Autoencoder

The ultimate goal of various fields is to directly generate molecules with desired properties, such as finding water-soluble molecules in drug development and finding molecules suitable for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) or photosensitizers in the field of development of new organic materials. In this respect, this study proposes a molecular graph generative model based on the autoencoder for de novo design. The performance of molecular graph conditional variational autoencoder (MGCVAE) for generating molecules having specific desired properties is investigated by comparing it to molecular graph variational autoencoder (MGVAE). Furthermore, multi-objective optimization for MGCVAE was applied to satisfy two selected properties simultaneously. In this study, two physical properties -- logP and molar refractivity -- were used as optimization targets for the purpose of designing de novo molecules, especially in drug discovery. As a result, it was confirmed that among generated molecules, 25.89% optimized molecules were generated in MGCVAE compared to 0.66% in MGVAE. Hence, it demonstrates that MGCVAE effectively produced drug-like molecules with two target properties. The results of this study suggest that these graph-based data-driven models are one of the effective methods of designing new molecules that fulfill various physical properties, such as drug discovery.
CHEMISTRY

