Inverse-designed metaphotonics for hypersensitive detection

The thermal Sunyaev-Zel'dovich (tSZ) effect is the distortion generated in the cosmic microwave background (CMB) spectrum by the inverse-Compton scattering of CMB photons off free, energetic electrons, primarily located in the intracluster medium (ICM). Cosmic infrared background (CIB) photons from thermal dust emission in star-forming galaxies are expected to undergo the same process. In this work, we perform the first calculation of the resulting tSZ-like distortion in the CIB. Focusing on the CIB monopole, we use a halo model approach to calculate both the CIB signal and the Compton-$y$ field that generates the distortion. We self-consistently account for the redshift co-evolution of the CIB and Compton-$y$ fields: they are (partially) sourced by the same dark matter halos, which introduces new aspects to the calculation as compared to the CMB case. We find that the inverse-Compton distortion to the CIB monopole spectrum has a positive (negative) peak amplitude of $\approx 4$ Jy/sr ($\approx -5$ Jy/sr) at 2250 GHz (940 GHz). In contrast to the usual tSZ effect, the distortion to the CIB spectrum has two null frequencies, at approximately 196 GHz and 1490 GHz. We perform a Fisher matrix calculation to forecast the detectability of this new distortion signal by future experiments. $\textit{PIXIE}$ would have sufficient instrumental sensitivity to detect the signal at $4\sigma$, but foreground contamination reduces the projected signal-to-noise by a factor of $\approx 40$. A future ESA Voyage 2050 spectrometer would detect the CIB distortion at $\approx 2$-$10\sigma$ significance, even after marginalizing over foregrounds. A measurement of this signal would provide new information on the star formation history of the Universe, and the distortion anisotropies may be accessible by near-future ground-based experiments.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO