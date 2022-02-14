ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Nonsymmorphic Symmetry-Protected Band Crossings in a Square-Net Metal PtPb$_4$

By Han Wu, Alannah M. Hallas, Xiaochan Cai, Jianwei Huang, Ji Seop Oh, Vaideesh Loganathan, Ashley Weiland, Gregory T. McCandless, Julia Y. Chan, Sung-Kwan Mo, Donghui Lu, Makoto Hashimoto, Jonathan Denlinger, Robert J. Birgeneau, Andriy H. Nevidomskyy, Gang Li, Emilia Morosan, Ming Yi
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

arxiv.org

Time-Reversal Symmetry Breaking Superconductivity in Three-Dimensional Dirac Semimetallic Silicides

Superconductors with broken time-reversal symmetry represent arguably one of the most promising venues for realizing highly sought-after topological superconductivity that is vital to fault-tolerant quantum computation. Here, by using extensive muon-spin relaxation and rotation measurements, we report that the isostructural silicide superconductors (Ta, Nb)OsSi spontaneously break time-reversal symmetry at the superconducting transition while surprisingly showing a fully-gapped superconductivity characteristic of conventional superconductors. The first-principles calculations show that (Ta, Nb)OsSi are three-dimensional Dirac semimetals protected by nonsymmorphic symmetries. Taking advantage of the exceptional low symmetry crystal structure of these materials, we have performed detailed theoretical calculations to establish that the superconducting ground state for both (Ta, Nb)OsSi is most likely a nonunitary triplet state.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Physical symmetries and gauge choices in the Landau problem

Due to a special nature of the Landau problem, in which the magnetic field is uniformly spreading over the whole two-dimensional plane, there necessarily exist three conserved quantities, i.e. two conserved momenta and one conserved orbital angular momentum for the electron, independently of the choice of the gauge potential. Accordingly, the quantum eigen-functions of the Landau problem can be obtained by diagonalizing the Landau Hamiltonian together with one of the above three conserved operators with the result that the quantum mechanical eigen-functions of the Landau problem can be written down for arbitrary gauge potential. The purpose of the present paper is to pursue the logical consequences of this gauge-potential-independent formulation of the Landau problem, with a particular intention of unraveling the physical significance of the concept of gauge-invariant-extension of the canonical orbital angular momentum advocated in recent literature on the nucleon spin decomposition problem. At the end, our analysis is shown to disclose physically insubstantial aspects of the gauge symmetry concept.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Electronic Excitations of Hematite Heteroepitaxial Films Measured by Resonant Inelastic X-Ray Scattering at the Fe L-edge

David S. Ellis, Ru-Pan Wang, Deniz Wong, Jason K. Cooper, Christian Schulz, Yi-De Chuang, Yifat Piekner, Daniel A. Grave, Markus Schleuning, Dennis Friedrich, Frank M. F. de Groot, Avner Rothschild. Resonant Inelastic X-Ray Scattering (RIXS) spectra of hematite were measured at the Fe L3-edge for heteroepitaxial thin films which were...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Unconventional dual 1D-2D quantum spin liquid revealed by $ab$ $initio$ studies on organic solids family

Organic solids host various electronic phases. Especially, a milestone compound of organic solid, $\beta'$-$X$[Pd(dmit)$_2$]$_2$ with $X$=EtMe$_3$Sb shows quantum spin-liquid (QSL) properties suggesting a novel state of matter. However, nature of the QSL has been largely unknown. Here, we computationally study five compounds comprehensively with different $X$ using 2D $ab$ $initio$ Hamiltonians and correctly reproduce experimental phase diagram with antiferromagnetic order for $X$=Me$_4$P, Me$_4$As, Me$_4$Sb, Et$_2$Me$_2$As and a QSL for $X$=EtMe$_3$Sb without adjustable parameters. We find that the QSL for $X$=EtMe$_3$Sb exhibits 1D nature characterized by algebraic decay of spin correlation along one direction, while exponential decay in the other direction, indicating dimensional reduction from 2D to 1D. The 1D nature indeed accounts for the experimental specific heat, thermal conductivity and magnetic susceptibility. The identified QSL, however, preserves 2D nature as well consistently with spin fractionalization into spinon with Dirac-like gapless excitations and reveals unprecedented duality bridging the 1D and 2D QSLs.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Cooperative effect of electrons spin polarization in a hybrid nanostructure of a magnetic thin film with adsorbed chiral molecules studied with non-spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy

Nguyen T. N. Ha, L. Rasabathina, O. Hellwig, A. Sharma, G. Salvan, S. Yochelis, Y. Paltiel, L.T. Baczewski, C. Tegenkamp. Polyalanine molecules (PA) with an {\alpha}-helix conformation gathered recently a lot of interest as the propagation of electrons through the chiral backbone structure comes along with spin polarization of the transmitted electrons. By means of scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy at ambient conditions, PA molecules adsorbed on surfaces of epitaxial magnetic Al2O3/Pt/Au/Co/Au nanostructures with perpendicular anisotropy were studied. Thereby, a correlation between the PA molecules ordering at the surface with the electron tunneling across this hybrid system as a function of the substrate magnetization orientation as well as the coverage density and helicity of the was observed. The highest spin polarization values, P, were found for well-ordered self-assembled monolayers and with a defined chemical coupling of the molecules to the magnetic substrate surface, showing that the current induced spin selectivity is a cooperative effect. Thereby, P deduced from the electron transmission along unoccupied molecular orbitals of the helical molecules is larger as compared to values derived from the occupied molecular orbitals. Apparently, the larger orbital overlap is resulting in a higher electron mobility yielding a higher P value. By switching the magnetization direction of the Co-layer, it was demonstrated that the non-spin-polarized STM can be used to study chiral molecules with a sub-molecular resolution, to detect properties of buried magnetic layers and to detect the spin polarization of the molecules from the change of the magnetoresistance of such hybrid structures.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A Ta-TaS2 monolithic catalyst with robust and metallic interface for superior hydrogen evolution

Qiangmin Yu, Zhiyuan Zhang, Siyao Qiu, Yuting Luo, Zhibo Liu, Fengning Yang, Heming Liu, Shiyu Ge, Xiaolong Zou, Baofu Ding, Wencai Ren, Hui-Ming Cheng, Chenghua Sun, Bilu Liu. The use of highly active and robust catalysts is crucial for producing green hydrogen by water electrolysis as we strive to achieve global carbon neutrality. Noble metals like platinum are currently used in industry for the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), but suffer from scarcity, high price and unsatisfied performance and stability at large current density, restricting their large scale implementations. Here we report the synthesis of a new type of monolithic catalyst (MC) consisting of a metal disulfide (e.g., TaS2) catalyst vertically bonded to a conductive substrate of the same metal by strong covalent bonds. These features give the MC a mechanically robust and electrically near zero resistance interface, leading to an outstanding HER performance including rapid charge transfer and excellent durability, together with a low overpotential of 398 mV to achieve a current density of 2,000 mA cm-2 as required by industry. The Ta TaS2 MC has a negligible performance decay after 200 h operation at large current densities. In light of its unique interface and the various choice of metal elements giving the same structure, such monolithic materials may have broad uses besides catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Selective measurement of longitudinal electron spin relaxation time $T_1$ of Ce$^{3+}$ ions in YAG lattice: Resonant spin inertia

Electron spin oriented along an external magnetic field is subject to longitudinal spin relaxation with characteristic time $T_1$. The corresponding decay is nonoscillating, so one cannot readily ascribe $T_1$ to a certain $g$ factor. This becomes a problem when several electronic states with different $g$ factors are present in the system, e.g. electrons and holes. We solve this problem by optically pumping spin polarization and then selectively depolarizing it using a radio frequency (rf) field. By modulating the rf field one can observe the retarded modulation of spin polarization which depends on the relation between the modulation period and $T_1$. Using this selective spin inertia method, we unveil the strong anisotropy of $T_1$ for rare-earth Ce$^{3+}$ ions in a YAG crystal at low temperatures and low magnetic fields. We also show that the large spread of Larmor frequencies within the electron ensemble in this system is not static, but results from the fluctuations of internal magnetic fields on a timescale much shorter than $T_1$.
PHYSICS
nanowerk.com

Beyond scifi: Manipulating liquid metals without contact

(Nanowerk News) In a landmark discovery, FLEET University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers have realised the non-contact manipulation of liquid metal. The metals can be controlled to move in any direction, and manipulated into unique, levitated shapes such as loops and squares by using a small voltage and a magnet. The...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Theoretical Investigation of Structural, Electronic Properties and Half-Metallic Ferromagnetism in Ti doped CaS

In this research paper, we investigated the structural, electronic, and magnetic features of titanium atom substituting calciumatom in rock salt structure of CaS to explore the new dilute magnetic semiconductor compounds. The calculations are carried out using the full potential linearized augmented plane wave (FP-LAPW) method based on spin-polarized density functional theory, implemented in WIEN2k code. The generalized gradient approximation and Tran-Balaha modified Becke-Johnson exchange potential. The stability of Ti doped CaS in ferromagnetic state is provided by the total energy released from the optimized structures and defect formation energies. The classical model of Heisenberg is employed to estimate Curie temperature of these compounds. It is found that the room temperature ferromagnetism is achieved at low concentrations. The studied materials exhibit half metallic ferromagnetic demeanor. The half metallic gaps (GHM) are the extremely significant factors to consider for spintronic applications. The insertion of impurity significantly decreased the value of GHM due the broadening of 3d Ti states in the gap of the minority spin. Furthermore, to evaluate the effects of the exchange splitting process, the pd exchange splitting and the exchange constants are predicted.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Semi-metallicity and electron-hole liquid in two-dimensional C and BN based compounds

Insulating-metallic transition mediated by substitutional atoms is predicted in a series of two-dimensional carbon-based structures. Introducing Si atoms in selected sites of tetrahexcarbon [Carbon 137 (2018) 266] according to rational chemical rules, metallicity by trivial band inversion without band gap opening is induced. Additional substitution of remaining C atoms by BN dimers introduces no changes in the metallic properties. A series of isomorphous two-dimensional materials with isoelectronic structures derived by exchanging group IV elements exhibiting various band gaps is obtained. Dynamical stability is verified with phonon analysis and beyond the harmonic approximation with molecular dynamics up to room temperature. The semi-metallic compounds have well-nested pockets of carriers and are good candidates for the formation of an excitonic insulator.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Higher-Group Symmetries and Weak Gravity Conjecture Mixing

In four-dimensional axion electrodynamics, a Chern-Simons coupling of the form $\theta F \wedge F$ leads to a higher-group global symmetry between background gauge fields. At the same time, such a Chern-Simons coupling leads to a mixing between the Weak Gravity Conjectures for the axion and the gauge field, so that the charged excitations of a Weak Gravity Conjecture-satisfying axion string will also satisfy the Weak Gravity Conjecture for the gauge field. In this paper, we argue that these higher-group symmetries and this phenomenon of Weak Gravity Conjecture mixing are related to one another. We show that this relationship extends to supergravities in 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 dimensions, so higher-dimensional supergravity is endowed with precisely the structure needed to ensure consistency with emergent higher-group symmetries and with the Weak Gravity Conjecture. We further argue that a similar mixing of Weak Gravity Conjectures can occur in two-term Chern-Simons theories or in theories with kinetic mixing, though the connection with higher-group symmetries here is more tenuous, and accordingly the constraints on effective field theory are not as sharp.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Evolution of density fluctuations in the Lemaître--Tolman--Bondi metric containing coupled dark energy

We consider inhomogeneous spherically symmetric models based on the Lemaître-Tolman-Bondi (LTB) metric, assuming as its source an interactive mixture of ordinary baryonic matter, cold dark matter and dark energy with a coupling term proportional to the addition of energy densities of both dark fluids. We reduce Einstein's field equations to a first order 7-dimensional autonomous dynamical system of evolution equations and algebraic constraints. We study in detail the evolution of the energy density and spatial curvature profiles along the phase space by means of two subspace projections: a three-dimensional projection associated with the solutions of the Friedman-Lema\^ıtre-Robertson-Walker metric (invariant subspace) and a four-dimensional projection describing the evolution of the inhomogeneous fluctuations. We also classify and study the critical points of the system in comparison with previous work on similar sources, as well as solving numerically the equations for initial energy density and curvature profiles that lead to a spherical bounce whose collapsing time we estimate appropriately.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Orientated energy absorption from mid-infrared laser pulses in constrained water systems

The energy acquisition based on resonant excitations are of great importance in chemical and biological systems. Here, the intramolecular resonant absorption of polarized mid-infrared pulses by bulk water and surface water is investigated using molecular dynamics simulation. The consequent heating based on the OH stretching vibrations is found to be very prompt, achieving more than 100 K temperature jump under irradiation of a pulse with 1 ps width and maximum intensity of 0.5 V/nm. A general anisotropic phenomenon is manifested as a result of preferential resonant excitation of symmetric or asymmetric OH stretching vibration, depending on the relationships between the orientations of water molecules and the polarized direction of the pulse. In the case of water molecules with the preferred dipole orientation, constrained by applied static electric field or spacial confinement, parallel to the polarized direction of the pulses, the energy absorption is dominated by the symmetric stretching mode (around 99 THz), while in the perpendicular case, the asymmetric stretching mode (around 101 THz) is more efficient. Since orientated water molecules are prevalent in chemical and biological systems, these findings concerning orientation-dependent excitation of intramolecular vibrations are of special significance to understood the energy absorption and transition in relevant biochemical processes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Full rotational symmetry from reflections or rotational symmetries in finitely many subspaces

Two related questions are discussed. The first is when reflection symmetry in a finite set of $i$-dimensional subspaces, $i\in \{1,\dots,n-1\}$, implies full rotational symmetry, i.e., the closure of the group generated by the reflections equals $O(n)$. For $i=n-1$, this has essentially been solved by Burchard, Chambers, and Dranovski, but new results are obtained for $i\in \{1,\dots,n-2\}$. The second question, to which an essentially complete answer is given, is when (full) rotational symmetry with respect to a finite set of $i$-dimensional subspaces, $i\in \{1,\dots,n-2\}$, implies full rotational symmetry, i.e., the closure of the group generated by all the rotations about each of the subspaces equals $SO(n)$. The latter result also shows that a closed set in $\mathbb{R}^n$ that is invariant under rotations about more than one axis must be a union of spheres with their centers at the origin.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Impact of charge noise on electron exchange interactions in semiconductors

The electron exchange interaction is a promising medium for the entanglement of single-spin qubits in semiconductors as it results in high-speed two-qubit gates. The quality of such entangling gates is reduced by the presence of noise caused by nearby defects acting as two-level fluctuators. To date, the effect of charge noise has been calculated assuming a Gaussian distribution of exchange interaction frequencies between the qubits equivalent to a linear coupling of charge noise with the exchange interaction. In reality the coupling can differ significantly from this linear-coupling approximation depending on the inter-qubit tunnel coupling, detuning of the qubit system, and the magnitude of charge noise. We derive analytical expressions for the frequency spectra of exchange oscillations that encompasses both linear and non-linear coupling to charge-noise. The resulting decoherence times and decay profiles of the exchange oscillations vary considerably. When compared with recent experiments our model shows that non-linear charge-noise coupling is significant and requires consideration to characterise and optimise exchange-based entangling gates.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Projecting local and global symmetries to the Planck scale

The Standard Model of the elementary particles is controlled by more than 20 parameters, of which it is not known today how they can be linked to deeper principles. Any attempt to clean up this theory, in general results in producing more such parameters rather than less. Yet it is clear that, at distance scales of the order of the Planck length, the gravitational force presents itself in such a way that the need for new physical principles is evident. A stand-in-the-way is then quantum mechanics, a theory that demands the occurrence of superpositions of physical states in such a way that, when combined with general relativity, space and time themselves may require new formalisms for being used as primary frames for the descriptions of events. In previous papers the author proposed that quantum mechanics as a theory for the elementary particles should be rephrased as originating from a combination of deterministic evolution laws and discreteness at the Planck scale. This may well have a drastic effect on the symmetry structures and algebras. Local, discrete and continuous symmetries do not emerge without a cause, and we suggest that the symmetries can tell us more about fundamental constants, among which the Higgs mass is the most peculiar and the most challenging one.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonlinear Hall effect with non-centrosymmetric topological phase in ZrTe$_5$

Naizhou Wang, Jing-Yang You, Aifeng Wang, Xiaoyuan Zhou, Zhaowei Zhang, Shen Lai, Hung-Ju Tien, Tay-Rong Chang, Yuan-Ping Feng, Hsin Lin, Guoqing Chang, Wei-bo Gao. The non-centrosymmetric topological material has attracted intense attention due to its superior characters as compared to the centrosymmetric one. On one side, the topological phase coming from global geometric properties of the quantum wave function remains unchanged, on the other side, abundant exotic phenomena are predicted to be merely emerged in non-centrosymmetric ones, due to the redistribution of local quantum geometry. Whereas, probing the local quantum geometry in non-centrosymmetric topological material remains challenging. Here, we report a non-centrosymmetric topological phase in ZrTe$_5$, probed by the nonlinear Hall (NLH) effect. The angle-resolved and temperature-dependent NLH measurement reveals the inversion and ab-plane mirror symmetries breaking under 30 K, consistent with our theoretical calculation. Our findings identify a new non-centrosymmetric phase of ZrTe$_5$ and provide a platform to probe and control local quantum geometry via crystal symmetries.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Realizing exceptional points of any order in the presence of symmetry

Exceptional points~(EPs) appear as degeneracies in the spectrum of non-Hermitian matrices at which the eigenvectors coalesce. In general, an EP of order $n$ may find room to emerge if $2(n-1)$ real constraints are imposed. Our results show that these constraints can be expressed in terms of the determinant and traces of the non-Hermitian matrix. Our findings further reveal that the total number of constraints may reduce in the presence of unitary and antiunitary symmetries. Additionally, we draw generic conclusions for the low-energy dispersion of the EPs. Based on our calculations, we show that in odd dimensions the presence of sublattice or pseudo-chiral symmetry enforces $n$th order EPs to disperse with the $(n-1)$th root. For two-, three- and four-band systems, we explicitly present the constraints needed for the occurrence of EPs in terms of system parameters and classify EPs based on their low-energy dispersion relations.
MATHEMATICS

