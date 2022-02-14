ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

On the influence of input triggering on the dynamics of the Jansen-Rit oscillators network

By Sheida Kazemia, Yousef Jamali
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We investigate the dynamical properties of a network of coupled neural oscillators with identical Jansen-Rit masses. The connections between nodes follow the regular Watts-Strogatz topology. Each node receives deterministic external input plus internal input based on the output signal from the neighbors. This paper aims to change these two inputs and...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Distributed State Estimation with Deep Neural Networks for Uncertain Nonlinear Systems under Event-Triggered Communication

Distributed state estimation is examined for a sensor network tasked with reconstructing a system's state through the use of a distributed and event-triggered observer. Each agent in the sensor network employs a deep neural network (DNN) to approximate the uncertain nonlinear dynamics of the system, which is trained using a multiple timescale approach. Specifically, the outer weights of each DNN are updated online using a Lyapunov-based gradient descent update law, while the inner weights and biases are trained offline using a supervised learning method and collected input-output data. The observer utilizes event-triggered communication to promote the efficient use of network resources. A nonsmooth Lyapunov analysis shows the distributed event-triggered observer has a uniformly ultimately bounded state reconstruction error. A simulation study is provided to validate the result and demonstrate the performance improvements afforded by the DNNs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Dynamic Virtual Network Embedding Algorithm based on Graph Convolution Neural Network and Reinforcement Learning

Network virtualization (NV) is a technology with broad application prospects. Virtual network embedding (VNE) is the core orientation of VN, which aims to provide more flexible underlying physical resource allocation for user function requests. The classical VNE problem is usually solved by heuristic method, but this method often limits the flexibility of the algorithm and ignores the time limit. In addition, the partition autonomy of physical domain and the dynamic characteristics of virtual network request (VNR) also increase the difficulty of VNE. This paper proposed a new type of VNE algorithm, which applied reinforcement learning (RL) and graph neural network (GNN) theory to the algorithm, especially the combination of graph convolutional neural network (GCNN) and RL algorithm. Based on a self-defined fitness matrix and fitness value, we set up the objective function of the algorithm implementation, realized an efficient dynamic VNE algorithm, and effectively reduced the degree of resource fragmentation. Finally, we used comparison algorithms to evaluate the proposed method. Simulation experiments verified that the dynamic VNE algorithm based on RL and GCNN has good basic VNE characteristics. By changing the resource attributes of physical network and virtual network, it can be proved that the algorithm has good flexibility.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Multistability and Paradoxes in Lossy Oscillator Networks

The analysis of dissipatively coupled oscillators is a challenging problem with high stakes in actual applications, such as large scale physical systems. Many standard mathematical methods are not applicable to such systems, due to the lack of symmetry of the network induced by dissipative couplings. Here we emphasize that the synchronization of coupled oscillators can be equivalently interpreted as the problem of flow distribution over a network. Based on these equivalent interpretations, we demonstrate a close correspondence between multiple stable synchronous states and \emph{winding cells} in systems of dissipatively coupled oscillators. The recently introduced notion of winding cells, associated to a graph, forms a natural winding partition of the $n$-torus and capture essential characteristics of synchronous states in lossless systems. Leveraging the winding partition of the $n$-torus, we provide algorithms to compute the synchronous solutions of general networks of coupled oscillators. Furthermore, we identify three paradoxical behaviors of lossy networked systems, to be contrasted with the behavior lossless systems. Namely, we show that loop flows and dissipation can increase the system's transfer capacity, and that dissipation can promote multistability.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Multi-Task Recurrent Neural Network for End-to-End Dynamic Occupancy Grid Mapping

A common approach for modeling the environment of an autonomous vehicle are dynamic occupancy grid maps, in which the surrounding is divided into cells, each containing the occupancy and velocity state of its location. Despite the advantage of modeling arbitrary shaped objects, the used algorithms rely on hand-designed inverse sensor models and semantic information is missing. Therefore, we introduce a multi-task recurrent neural network to predict grid maps providing occupancies, velocity estimates, semantic information and the driveable area. During training, our network architecture, which is a combination of convolutional and recurrent layers, processes sequences of raw lidar data, that is represented as bird's eye view images with several height channels. The multi-task network is trained in an end-to-end fashion to predict occupancy grid maps without the usual preprocessing steps consisting of removing ground points and applying an inverse sensor model. In our evaluations, we show that our learned inverse sensor model is able to overcome some limitations of a geometric inverse sensor model in terms of representing object shapes and modeling freespace. Moreover, we report a better runtime performance and more accurate semantic predictions for our end-to-end approach, compared to our network relying on measurement grid maps as input data.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Topology#The Dynamics#Network Analysis#Epilepsy##Disordered Systems#Neural Networks
arxiv.org

Reliable Community Search in Dynamic Networks

Local community search is an important research topic to support complex network data analysis in various scenarios like social networks, collaboration networks, and cellular networks. The evolution of networks over time has motivated several recent studies to identify local communities from dynamic networks. However, they only utilized the aggregation of disjoint structural information to measure the quality of communities, which ignores the reliability of communities in a continuous time interval. To fill this research gap, we propose a novel $(\theta,k)$-$core$ reliable community (CRC) model in the weighted dynamic networks, and define the problem of the most reliable community search that couples the desirable properties of connection strength, cohesive structure continuity, and the maximal member engagement. To solve this problem, we first develop an online CRC search algorithm by proposing a definition of eligible edge set and deriving the eligible edge set based pruning rules. % called the Eligible Edge Filtering-based CRC algorithm. After that, we devise a Weighted Core Forest-Index and index-based dynamic programming CRC search algorithm, which can prune a large number of insignificant intermediate results according to the maintained weight and structure information in the index, as well as the proposed upper bound properties. % our proposed pruning properties and upper bound properties. Finally, we conduct extensive experiments to verify the efficiency of our proposed algorithms and the effectiveness of our proposed community model on eight real datasets under different parameter settings.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Collective neutrino oscillations with tensor networks using a time-dependent variational principle

Michael J. Cervia, Pooja Siwach, Amol V. Patwardhan, A. B. Balantekin, S. N. Coppersmith, Calvin W. Johnson. A system of oscillating neutrinos at high densities, wherein neutrino-neutrino coherent forward scatterings are non-negligible, represents a many-body problem engendered by the weak interaction. Whether an interplay between the one-body and two-body interaction terms in the neutrino Hamiltonian could result in significant nontrivial quantum entanglement developing between the constituent neutrinos remains an open question. Numerical computations of the time-evolution of many-body quantum systems are challenging because the size of the Hilbert space scales exponentially with the number of particles in the system. Such calculations therefore tend to become extremely memory intensive even at a relatively small number of particles. As a result, approximate numerical treatments become necessary in order to facilitate comparisons with mean-field calculations at larger values of N. Here we investigate the efficacy of tensor network methods for extending the calculations of time-evolving systems of interacting neutrinos to larger values of N than are possible with conventional methods. In particular, we introduce the use of time-dependent variational principle methods to address the long-range (in momentum space) interactions of the neutrino Hamiltonian when including many distinct vacuum oscillation frequencies. Furthermore, we define new error measures based upon the instantaneously conserved charge operators known for this Hamiltonian to determine validity of large-N tensor network calculations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Local majority-with-inertia rule can explain global consensus dynamics in a network coordination game

We study how groups reach consensus by varying communication network structure and individual incentives. In 342 networks of seven individuals, single opinionated "leaders" can drive decision outcomes, but do not accelerate consensus formation, whereas conflicting opinions slow consensus. While networks with more links reach consensus faster, this advantage disappears under conflict. Unopinionated individuals make choices consistent with a local majority rule combined with "inertia" favouring their previous choice, while opinionated individuals favour their preferred option but yield under high peer or time pressure. Simulations show these individual rules can account for group patterns, and allow rapid consensus while preventing deadlocks.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Event-Triggered Optimal Attitude Consensus of Multiple Rigid Body Networks with Unknown Dynamics

In this paper, an event-triggered Reinforcement Learning (RL) method is proposed for the optimal attitude consensus of multiple rigid body networks with unknown dynamics. Firstly, the consensus error is constructed through the attitude dynamics. According to the Bellman optimality principle, the implicit form of the optimal controller and the corresponding Hamilton-Jacobi-Bellman (HJB) equations are obtained. Because of the augmented system, the optimal controller can be obtained directly without relying on the system dynamics. Secondly, the self-triggered mechanism is applied to reduce the computing and communication burden when updating the controller. In order to address the problem that the HJB equations are difficult to solve analytically, a RL method which only requires measurement data at the event-triggered instants is proposed. For each agent, only one neural network is designed to approximate the optimal value function. Each neural network is updated only at the event triggered instants. Meanwhile, the Uniformly Ultimately Bounded (UUB) of the closed-loop system is obtained, and the Zeno behavior is also avoided. Finally, the simulation results on a multiple rigid body network demonstrate the validity of the proposed method.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Partition of free energy for a Brownian quantum oscillator: Effect of dissipation and magnetic field

Recently, the quantum counterpart of energy equipartition theorem has drawn considerable attention. Motivated by this, we formulate and investigate an analogous statement for the free energy of a quantum oscillator linearly coupled to a passive heat bath consisting of an infinite number of independent harmonic oscillators. We explicitly demonstrate that the free energy of the Brownian oscillator can be expressed in the form $F(T) = \langle f(\omega,T) \rangle $ where $f(\omega,T)$ is the free energy of an individual bath oscillator. The overall averaging process involves two distinct averages: the first one is over the canonical ensemble for the bath oscillators, whereas the second one signifies averaging over the entire bath spectrum of frequencies from zero to infinity. The latter is performed over a relevant probability distribution function $\mathcal{P}(\omega)$ which can be derived from the knowledge of the generalized susceptibility encountered in linear response theory. The effect of different dissipation mechanisms is also exhibited. We find two remarkable consequences of our results. First, the quantum counterpart of energy equipartition theorem follows naturally from our analysis. The second corollary we obtain is a natural derivation of the third law of thermodynamics for open quantum systems. Finally, we generalize the formalism to three spatial dimensions in the presence of an external magnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Direct observation of a dynamical glass transition in a nanomagnetic artificial Hopfield network

Michael Saccone, Francesco Caravelli, Kevin Hofhuis, Sergii Parchenko, Yorick A. Birkhölzer, Scott Dhuey, Armin Kleibert, Sebastiaan van Dijken, Cristiano Nisoli, Alan Farhan. Spin glasses, generally defined as disordered systems with randomized competing interactions, are a widely investigated complex system. Theoretical models describing spin glasses are broadly used in other complex systems, such as those describing brain function, error-correcting codes, or stock-market dynamics. This wide interest in spin glasses provides strong motivation to generate an artificial spin glass within the framework of artificial spin ice systems. Here, we present the experimental realization of an artificial spin glass consisting of dipolar coupled single-domain Ising-type nanomagnets arranged onto an interaction network that replicates the aspects of a Hopfield neural network. Using cryogenic x-ray photoemission electron microscopy (XPEEM), we performed temperature-dependent imaging of thermally driven moment fluctuations within these networks and observed characteristic features of a two-dimensional Ising spin glass. Specifically, the temperature dependence of the spin glass correlation function follows a power law trend predicted from theoretical models on two-dimensional spin glasses. Furthermore, we observe clear signatures of the hard to observe rugged spin glass free energy in the form of sub-aging, out of equilibrium autocorrelations and a transition from stable to unstable dynamics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Parametrising CCQE uncertainties in the Spectral Function model for neutrino oscillation analyses

A substantial fraction of systematic uncertainties in neutrino oscillation experiments stems from the lack of precision in modeling the nucleus when describing the neutrino-nucleus interactions. The Spectral Function (SF) model features a distribution of momenta and removal energies of nucleons inside the nucleus within the shell-model picture, and also accounts for short-range correlations between nucleons. These characteristics offer significant improvements with respect to the more commonly used Fermi gas-based models. Electron scattering experiments offer a precise probe of the structure of the nucleus and have been used to both construct and validate the SF model. SF is thus an interesting reference model for long baseline neutrino experiments.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Computer Validation of Neural Network Dynamics: A First Case Study

A large number of current machine learning methods rely upon deep neural networks. Yet, viewing neural networks as nonlinear dynamical systems, it becomes quickly apparent that mathematically rigorously establishing certain patterns generated by the nodes in the network is extremely difficult. Indeed, it is well-understood in the nonlinear dynamics of complex systems that, even in low-dimensional models, analytical techniques rooted in pencil-and-paper approaches reach their limits quickly. In this work, we propose a completely different perspective via the paradigm of rigorous numerical methods of nonlinear dynamics. The idea is to use computer-assisted proofs to validate mathematically the existence of nonlinear patterns in neural networks. As a case study, we consider a class of recurrent neural networks, where we prove via computer assistance the existence of several hundred Hopf bifurcation points, their non-degeneracy, and hence also the existence of several hundred periodic orbits. Our paradigm has the capability to rigorously verify complex nonlinear behaviour of neural networks, which provides a first step to explain the full abilities, as well as potential sensitivities, of machine learning methods via computer-assisted proofs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Enabling Imitation-Based Cooperation in Dynamic Social Networks

The emergence of cooperation among self-interested agents has been a key concern of the multi-agent systems community for decades. With the increased importance of network-mediated interaction, researchers have shifted the attention on the impact of social networks and their dynamics in promoting or hindering cooperation, drawing various context-dependent conclusions. For example, some lines of research, theoretical and experimental, suggest the existence of a threshold effect in the ratio of timescales of network evolution, after which cooperation will emerge, whereas other lines dispute this, suggesting instead a Goldilocks zone. In this paper we provide an evolutionary game theory framework to understand coevolutionary processes from a bottom up perspective - in particular the emergence of a cooperator-core and defector-periphery - clarifying the impact of partner selection and imitation strategies in promoting cooperative behaviour, without assuming underlying communication or reputation mechanisms. In doing so we provide a unifying framework to study imitation-based cooperation in dynamic social networks and show that disputes in the literature can in fact coexist in so far as the results stem from different equally valid assumptions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

SABRE Enhancement with Oscillating Pulse Sequences: Symmetry Reduces Robustness

SABRE (Signal Amplification by Reversible Exchange) methods provide a simple, fast, and cost-effective method to hyperpolarize a wide variety of molecules in solution, and have been demonstrated with protons and, more recently, with heteronuclei (X-SABRE). The conventional analysis of the SABRE effect is based on level anti-crossings (LACs), which requires very low magnetic fields (~ 0.6uT) to achieve resonance and transfer spin order from the para-hydrogen to target heteronuclei. We have demonstrated in our recent study that the validity of LACs used in SABRE is very limited, so the maximum SABRE polarization predicted with LACs is not correct. Here, we present several oscillating pulse sequences that use magnetic fields far away from the resonance condition and can commonly triple the polarization. An analysis with average Hamiltonian theory indicates that the oscillating pulse, in effect, adjusts the J-couplings between hydrides and target nuclei and that a much weaker coupling produces maximum polarization. This theoretical treatment, combined with simulations and experiment, show substantial magnetization improvements relative to traditional X-SABRE methods. It also shows that, in contrast to most pulse sequence applications, waveforms with reduced time symmetry in the toggling frame make magnetization generation more robust to experimental imperfections.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

AstroSat Detection of a Quasi-periodic Oscillation at ~ 42 Hz in Cygnus X-2

We report the results of AstroSat observations of Cygnus X-2 during February 2016. The source's power density spectrum generated using LAXPC data revealed the presence of a prominent Quasi-periodic Oscillation (QPO) at $\sim42$ Hz with broadband continuum noise at lower frequencies at $\sim10$ Hz. The large effective area of LAXPC at $\gtrsim$30 keV allowed for an unprecedented study of the energy dependence of the QPO and the broad noise continuum. The fractional r.m.s increases with energy, and its shape is similar for both the QPO and the continuum noise, suggesting a common radiative origin. However, while the QPO exhibits hard time lags, with the high energy photons lagging the low ones by a few milliseconds, the continuum noise shows the opposite behavior. The photon spectrum from SXT and LAXPC in $0.7-30$ keV band comprises the soft component from a disc and a hard Comptonized component from a hot corona. While the energy dependence of the r.m.s shows that the QPO and the continuum noise variability are dominated by the Comptonized component, the change in sign of the time-lag suggests that the dynamic origin of the QPO may be in the disk while the noise continuum may originate from the corona.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Random Feature Amplification: Feature Learning and Generalization in Neural Networks

In this work, we provide a characterization of the feature-learning process in two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent on the logistic loss following random initialization. We consider data with binary labels that are generated by an XOR-like function of the input features. We permit a constant fraction of the training labels to be corrupted by an adversary. We show that, although linear classifiers are no better than random guessing for the distribution we consider, two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent achieve generalization error close to the label noise rate, refuting the conjecture of Malach and Shalev-Shwartz that 'deeper is better only when shallow is good'. We develop a novel proof technique that shows that at initialization, the vast majority of neurons function as random features that are only weakly correlated with useful features, and the gradient descent dynamics 'amplify' these weak, random features to strong, useful features.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exploiting deterministic algorithms to perform global sensitivity analysis for continuous-time Markov chain compartmental models with application to epidemiology

Henri Mermoz Kouye (INRAE, MaIAGE, AIRSEA), Gildas Mazo (INRAE, MaIAGE), Clémentine Prieur (UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, AIRSEA), Elisabeta Vergu (INRAE, MaIAGE) In this paper, we develop an approach of global sensitivity analysis for compartmental models based on continuous-time Markov chains. We propose to measure the sensitivity of quantities of interest by representing the Markov chain as a deterministic function of the uncertain parameters and a random variable with known distribution modeling intrinsic randomness. This representation is exact and does not rely on meta-modeling. An application to a SARS-CoV-2 epidemic model is included to illustrate the practical impact of our approach.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Information-Theoretic Analysis of Minimax Excess Risk

Two main concepts studied in machine learning theory are generalization gap (difference between train and test error) and excess risk (difference between test error and the minimum possible error). While information-theoretic tools have been used extensively to study the generalization gap of learning algorithms, the information-theoretic nature of excess risk has not yet been fully investigated. In this paper, some steps are taken toward this goal. We consider the frequentist problem of minimax excess risk as a zero-sum game between algorithm designer and the world. Then, we argue that it is desirable to modify this game in a way that the order of play can be swapped. We prove that, under some regularity conditions, if the world and designer can play randomly the duality gap is zero and the order of play can be changed. In this case, a Bayesian problem surfaces in the dual representation. This makes it possible to utilize recent information-theoretic results on minimum excess risk in Bayesian learning to provide bounds on the minimax excess risk. We demonstrate the applicability of the results by providing information theoretic insight on two important classes of problems: classification when the hypothesis space has finite VC-dimension, and regularized least squares.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Robust Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization Under Input Noise

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach for tuning design parameters to optimize expensive-to-evaluate, black-box performance metrics. In many manufacturing processes, the design parameters are subject to random input noise, resulting in a product that is often less performant than expected. Although BO methods have been proposed for optimizing a single objective under input noise, no existing method addresses the practical scenario where there are multiple objectives that are sensitive to input perturbations. In this work, we propose the first multi-objective BO method that is robust to input noise. We formalize our goal as optimizing the multivariate value-at-risk (MVaR), a risk measure of the uncertain objectives. Since directly optimizing MVaR is computationally infeasible in many settings, we propose a scalable, theoretically-grounded approach for optimizing MVaR using random scalarizations. Empirically, we find that our approach significantly outperforms alternative methods and efficiently identifies optimal robust designs that will satisfy specifications across multiple metrics with high probability.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy