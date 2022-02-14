ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Superballistic boundary conductance and hydrodynamic transport in microstructures

By O. E. Raichev
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

It is shown that the ideal boundary between a perfectly conducting electrode and electron liquid state acts as a contact whose conductance per unit area is higher than the fundamental Sharvin conductance by a numerical coefficient $2 \alpha$, where $\alpha$ is slightly smaller than...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Microstructure Effects on Performance and Deactivation of Hierarchically Structured Porous Catalyst: a Pore Network Model

In this paper, the pore network model to investigate the reaction-diffusion process in the hierarchically structured porous catalyst particle is extended to consider the phenomenon of deactivation by coking. In this framework, the interaction of internal particle pore structure and mass transfer under the condition of coke deposition are examined. A primitive experimental investigation has been performed as an introduction to the development of the model. Then, the effect of structural features namely macroporosity and pore size ratio, the deactivation properties, the maximum loading of coke as well as the transport properties, the pore Damkohler number on the net reaction rate and deactivation of the particle have been investigated. Three deactivation mechanisms are accounted for, namely, the site coverage, the pore narrowing, and the pore blockage. It is found that the deactivation of the catalyst particle can be divided into two conditions: the kineticsal deactivation and the structural deactivation. It is shown that depending on the Damkohler number, increasing the macroporosity does not necessarily improve the reactivity and deactivation resistance of the catalyst. The key finding of this work is to demonstrate and quantify how changing the typical fresh catalyst microstructure observed in the experimental characterization into a hierarchical one influences the reactivity and deactivation.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Simulating Hydrodynamics in Cosmology with CRK-HACC

Nicholas Frontiere, J.D. Emberson, Michael Buehlmann, Joseph Adamo, Salman Habib, Katrin Heitmann, Claude-André Faucher-Giguère. We introduce CRK-HACC, an extension of the Hardware/Hybrid Accelerated Cosmology Code (HACC), to resolve gas hydrodynamics in large-scale structure formation simulations of the universe. The new framework couples the HACC gravitational N-body solver with a modern smoothed particle hydrodynamics (SPH) approach called CRKSPH. $\underline{\text{C}}$onservative $\underline{\text{R}}$eproducing $\underline{\text{K}}$ernel $\underline{\text{SPH}}$ utilizes smoothing functions that exactly interpolate linear fields while manifestly preserving conservation laws (momentum, mass, and energy). The CRKSPH method has been incorporated to accurately model baryonic effects in cosmology simulations - an important addition targeting the generation of precise synthetic sky predictions for upcoming observational surveys. CRK-HACC inherits the performance design specifications of HACC and is optimized to run effectively on modern GPU-accelerated supercomputers. In this work, we summarize the primary solver components and present a number of standard validation tests to demonstrate efficacy, including idealized hydrodynamic and cosmological setups, as well as self-similarity measurements.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tuning the rheology and microstructure of particle-laden fluid interfaces with Janus particles

Particle-laden fluid interfaces are the central component of many natural and engineering systems. Extensive research efforts have been dedicated to understand the mechanical properties and improve the stability of such interfaces. Here, we explore the effect of Janus particle additives on the interfacial rheology and microscopic structure of particle-laden fluid interfaces. Using a custom-built interfacial stress rheometer, we show that the addition of a small amount of platinum-polystyrene (Pt-PS) Janus particles within a monolayer of PS colloids (1:40 number ratio) can lead to more than an order-of-magnitude increase in surface moduli with enhanced elasticity, which greatly improves the stability of the interface. This drastic change in interfacial rheology is associated with the formation of local particle clusters surrounding each Janus particle. We further explain the origin of local particle clusters by considering the interparticle interactions at the interface. Our experiments reveal the effect of local particle structures on the macroscopic rheological behaviors of particle monolayers and demonstrate a new way to tune the microstructure and mechanical properties of particle-laden fluid interfaces.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Nanoscale electromagnetism with the boundary element method

In Yang et al. [Nature 576, 248 (2019)], the authors introduced a general theoretical framework for nanoscale electromagnetism based on Feibelman parameters. Here quantum effects of the optically excited electrons at the interface between two materials are lumped into two complex-valued and frequency-dependent parameters, which can be incorporated into modified boundary conditions for Maxwell's equations, the so-called mesoscopic boundary conditions. These modifications can in principle be implemeted in any Maxwell solver, although the technicalities can be subtle and depend on the chosen computational approach. In this paper we show how to implement the mesoscopic boundary conditions in a boundary element method approach, based on a Galerkin scheme with Raviart-Thomas shape elements for the representation of the tangential electromagnetic fields at the boundary. We demonstrate that the results of our simulations are in perfect agreement with Mie theory including Feibelman parameters, and that for typical simulation scenarios the computational overhead is usually small.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conductance#Boltzmann#Corbino#Nanoscale Physics
arxiv.org

An effective model for boundary vortices in thin-film micromagnetics

Ferromagnetic materials are governed by a variational principle which is nonlocal, nonconvex and multiscale. The main object is given by a unit-length three-dimensional vector field, the magnetization, that corresponds to the stable states of the micromagnetic energy. Our aim is to analyze a thin film regime that captures the asymptotic behavior of boundary vortices generated by the magnetization and their interaction energy. This study is based on the notion of "global Jacobian" detecting the topological defects that a priori could be located in the interior and at the boundary of the film. A major difficulty consists in estimating the nonlocal part of the micromagnetic energy in order to isolate the exact terms corresponding to the topological defects. We prove the concentration of the energy around boundary vortices via a $\Gamma$-convergence expansion at the second order. The second order term is the renormalized energy that represents the interaction between the boundary vortices and governs their optimal position. We compute the expression of the renormalized energy for which we prove the existence of minimizers having two boundary vortices of multiplicity $1$. Compactness results are also shown for the magnetization and the corresponding global Jacobian.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

RAMSES-RTZ: Non-Equilibrium Metal Chemistry and Cooling Coupled to On-The-Fly Radiation Hydrodynamics

Emission and absorption lines from elements heavier than helium (metals) represent one of our strongest probes of galaxy formation physics across nearly all redshifts accessible to observations. The vast majority of simulations that model these metal lines often assume either collisional or photoionisation equilibrium, or a combination of the two. For the few simulations that have relaxed these assumptions, a redshift-dependent meta-galactic UV background or fixed spectrum is often used in the non-equilibrium photoionisation calculation, which is unlikely to be accurate in the interstellar medium where the gas can self-shield as well as in the high-redshift circumgalactic medium where locally emitted radiation may dominate over the UV background. In this work, we relax this final assumption by coupling the ionisation states of individual metals to the radiation hydrodynamics solver present in RAMSES-RT. Our chemical network follows radiative recombination, dielectronic recombination, collisional ionisation, photoionisation, and charge transfer and we use the ionisation states to compute non-equilibrium optically-thin metal-line cooling. The fiducial model solves for the ionisation states of C, N, O, Mg, Si, S, Fe, and Ne in addition to H, He, and H$_2$, but can be easily extended for other ions. We provide interfaces to two different ODE solvers that are competitive in both speed and accuracy. The code has been benchmarked across a variety of gas conditions to reproduce results from CLOUDY when equilibrium is reached. We show an example isolated galaxy simulation with on-the-fly radiative transfer that demonstrates the utility of our code for translating between simulations and observations without the use of idealised photoionisation models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Hydrodynamics of Clustered Clouds: Drafting, Survival, Condensation, and Ablation

For et al., who catalogued Magellanic Stream (MS) clouds, suggested that there is substantial large-scale turbulence in the MS. Here we follow up with a series of FLASH simulations that model the hydrodynamic effects that clouds have on each other. The suite of simulations includes a range of cloud separation distances and densities. The ambient conditions are similar to those surrounding the MS but also relevant to the circumgalactic medium and intergalactic medium. Ten simulations are presented, eight of which model clustered clouds and two of which model isolated clouds. The isolated clouds are used as controls for comparison with the multicloud simulations. We find that if the clouds are initially near each other, then hydrodynamical drafting helps the trailing cloud to catch the leading cloud and mix together. We present the measured acceleration due to drafting and find that lower-density clouds in lower-density environments experience more acceleration due to drafting than their denser cohorts. We find that the clustering of clouds also increases the condensation of ambient material and affects longevity. We analyze the velocity dispersion of the clouds using a single component method and a multicomponent decomposition method. We find that the presence of a second cloud increases the velocity dispersion behind the trailing cloud at some times. We find that the velocity dispersion due to gas motion in our simulations is significantly less than the actual dispersion observed by For et al., indicating that the thermal component must dominate in the MS.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Microstructural pattern formation during liquid metal dealloying: Phase-field simulations and theoretical analyses

In recent years, liquid metal dealloying (LMD) has emerged as a promising material processing method to generate micro and nano-scale bicontinuous or porous structures. Most previous studies focused on the experimental characterization of the dealloying process and on the properties of the dealloyed materials, leaving the theoretical study incomplete to fully understand the fundamental mechanisms of LMD. In this paper, we use theoretical models and phase-field simulations to clarify the kinetics and pattern formation during LMD. Our study starts from a theoretical analysis of the 1D dissolution of a binary precursor alloy, which reveals that the 1D dissolution process involves two regimes. In the first regime, due to the low solubility of one of the elements in the melt, it accumulates at the solid-liquid interface, which reduces the dissolution kinetics. In the second regime, the interface kinetics reaches a stationary regime where both elements of the precursor alloy dissolve into the melt. Previous works revealed that in the early dealloying stage, the dealloying front is destabilized by an interfacial spinodal decomposition, which triggers the formation of interconnected ligaments. We extend this line of work by proposing a linear stability analysis able to predict the initial length-scale of the ligaments formed in the initial stage of the dealloying. Combining this analysis with the 1D dissolution model proposed here enables us to better understand the initial conditions (composition of the precursor alloy and the melt) leading to a planar dissolution without interface destabilization. Finally, we report a strong influence of solid-state diffusion on dealloying that was overlooked in previous studies. Although the solid-state diffusivity is four to five orders of magnitude smaller than in the liquid phase, it is found to affect both dissolution kinetics and ligament morphologies.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Interplay of leakage radiation and protection in topological photonic crystal cavities

René Barczyk (1), Nikhil Parappurath (1), Sonakshi Arora (2), Thomas Bauer (2), L. Kuipers (2), Ewold Verhagen (1) ((1) AMOLF, (2) Delft University of Technology) The introduction of topological concepts to the design of photonic crystal cavities holds great promise for applications in integrated photonics due to the prospect of topological protection. This study examines the signatures of topological light confinement in the leakage radiation of two-dimensional topological photonic crystal cavities. The cavities are implemented in an all-dielectric platform that features the photonic quantum spin Hall effect at telecom wavelengths and supports helical edge states that are weakly coupled to the radiation continuum. The modes of resonators scaling down to single point defects in the surrounding bulk lattice are characterized via spectral position and multipolar nature of the eigenstates. The mode profiles in real and momentum space are mapped using far field imaging and Fourier spectropolarimetry, revealing how certain properties of the cavity modes reflect on their origin in the topological bandstructure. This includes band-inversion-induced confinement and inverted scaling of mode spectra for trivial and topological defect cavities. Furthermore, hallmarks of topological protection in the loss rates are demonstrated, which are largely unaffected by cavity shape and size. The results constitute an important step toward the use of radiative topological cavities for on-chip confinement of light, control of emitted wave fronts, and enhancing light-matter interactions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the role of the microstructure in the deformation of porous solids

This study explores the role that the microstructure plays in determining the macroscopic static response of porous elastic continua and exposes the occurrence of position-dependent nonlocal effects that are strictly correlated to the configuration of the microstructure. Then, a nonlocal continuum theory based on variable-order fractional calculus is developed in order to accurately capture the complex spatially distributed nonlocal response. The remarkable potential of the fractional approach is illustrated by simulating the nonlinear thermoelastic response of porous beams. The performance, evaluated both in terms of accuracy and computational efficiency, is directly contrasted with high-fidelity finite element models that fully resolve the pores' geometry. Results indicate that the reduced-order representation of the porous microstructure, captured by the synthetic variable-order parameter, offers a robust and accurate representation of the multiscale material architecture that largely outperforms classical approaches based on the concept of average porosity.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Inner Skin Effects on Non-Hermitian Topological Fractals

Non-Hermitian (NH) crystals, quasicrystals and amorphous network with only open boundary condition feature skin effect, displaying accumulation of a macroscopic number of states near one of its specific interfaces (edge, surface, hinge or corner, for example) with vacuum. In this regard fractals, by virtue of manifesting self-similarity, resulting in inner boundaries in the interior of the system harbor a novel phenomenon, the \emph{inner skin effect} (ISE), in which the skin effect appears at inner boundaries of the fractal lattice with periodic boundary condition. We showcase this observation by implementing paradigmatic models for NH insulators and superconductors on representative planar Sierpinski carpet fractals, accommodating both first- and second-order ISEs at inner edges and corners, respectively, for charged and neutral Majorana fermions. Furthermore, over extended parameter regimes ISEs are tied with nontrivial bulk topological invariants, thereby yielding intrinsic ISEs. With the recent success in engineering NH topological phases on highly tunable metamaterial platforms, such as photonic and phononic lattices, as well as topolectric circuits, the proposed ISEs can be observed experimentally at least on periodic fractal metamaterials.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonlinear Hall effect with non-centrosymmetric topological phase in ZrTe$_5$

Naizhou Wang, Jing-Yang You, Aifeng Wang, Xiaoyuan Zhou, Zhaowei Zhang, Shen Lai, Hung-Ju Tien, Tay-Rong Chang, Yuan-Ping Feng, Hsin Lin, Guoqing Chang, Wei-bo Gao. The non-centrosymmetric topological material has attracted intense attention due to its superior characters as compared to the centrosymmetric one. On one side, the topological phase coming from global geometric properties of the quantum wave function remains unchanged, on the other side, abundant exotic phenomena are predicted to be merely emerged in non-centrosymmetric ones, due to the redistribution of local quantum geometry. Whereas, probing the local quantum geometry in non-centrosymmetric topological material remains challenging. Here, we report a non-centrosymmetric topological phase in ZrTe$_5$, probed by the nonlinear Hall (NLH) effect. The angle-resolved and temperature-dependent NLH measurement reveals the inversion and ab-plane mirror symmetries breaking under 30 K, consistent with our theoretical calculation. Our findings identify a new non-centrosymmetric phase of ZrTe$_5$ and provide a platform to probe and control local quantum geometry via crystal symmetries.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Time-dependent variational Monte Carlo study of the dynamic structure factor for bosons in an optical lattice

We study the dynamics of a one-dimensional Bose gas at unit filling in both shallow and deep optical lattices and obtain the dynamic structure factor $S(k,\omega)$ by monitoring the linear response to a weak probe pulse. In order to do that we introduce a new procedure, based on the time-dependent variational Monte Carlo method (tVMC), which allows to evolve the system in real time, using as a variational model a Jastrow-Feenberg wave function that includes pair correlations. Comparison with exact diagonalization results of $S(k,\omega)$ obtained on a lattice in the Bose-Hubbard limit shows good agreement of the dispersion relation for sufficiently deep optical lattices, while for shallow lattices we observe the influence of higher Bloch bands. We also investigate non-linear response and obtain the excitation spectrum, albeit broadened, by higher harmonic generation after a strong pulse with a single low wave number. As a remarkable feature of our simulations we demonstrate that the full excitation spectrum can be retrieved from the stochastic noise inherent in any Monte Carlo method, without applying an actual perturbation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generic thermodynamic model for ternary solutions in various configurations

A generic thermodynamic model for ternary solutions has been derived regardless of whether the solutions contain short-ranger ordering configurations or how to select geometric interpolation methods. The model is formulated by extensions of the Modified Quasichemical Model in the Pair Approximation (MQMPA) into ternary solutions using an unbiased interpolation scheme which might be ergodic over all reported geometric solution models, such as Kohler, Toop, Muggianu and Chou models, with changeable interpolation parameters. The interpolation is practically conducted to express the pair interaction energies in ternary solutions by employing the counterparts in their constituent binary solutions. The pair energies could be expanded in terms of either the coordination-equivalent fractions (composition-dependent) or the pair fractions (configuration-dependent). The generic thermodynamic model is eventually validated by the real Li-Cu-Sn liquid with complicated solution configurations over the entire composition zone to demonstrate its effectiveness and accuracy.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Relaxation and a non-local, resistivity boundary layer in superconductors

Superconductors like other solids cannot relax instantaneously from thermally excited (disturbed) states to thermodynamic equilibrium. In this paper, relaxation of a multi-filamentary and of a thin film superconductor from thermal excitations is simulated. Absorption of radiation or, under conductor movement, release and transformation of mechanical tension to thermal energy are examples. The paper applies numerical simulations of superconductor energy states, as many-particle systems, under basic thermodynamic and standard, multi-component heat transfer principles (solid conduction plus radiation in thin films). A recently described microscopic stability model and application of a traditional, continuum cell model allows to explain curvature of the resistance vs. temperature excursion below critical temperature, TCrit, and suggests an alternative to standard explanation of increased electrical conductivity at temperature exceeding TCrit. A non-local, resistivity boundary layer (a temperature uncertainty) is observed near critical temperature within which the resistivity curve smoothly approaches, from the superconducting state, the normal conduction resistivity.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy