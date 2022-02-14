ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Long-range electron-electron interactions in quantum dot systems and applications in quantum chemistry

By Johannes Knörzer, Cornelis J. van Diepen, Tzu-Kan Hsiao, Géza Giedke, Uditendu Mukhopadhyay, Christian Reichl, Werner Wegscheider, J. Ignacio Cirac, Lieven M. K. Vandersypen
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Johannes Knörzer, Cornelis J. van Diepen, Tzu-Kan Hsiao, Géza Giedke, Uditendu Mukhopadhyay, Christian Reichl, Werner Wegscheider, J. Ignacio Cirac, Lieven M. K. Vandersypen. Long-range interactions play a key role in several phenomena of quantum physics and chemistry. To study these phenomena, analog quantum simulators provide an...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Reliably assessing the electronic structure of cytochrome P450 on today's classical computers and tomorrow's quantum computers

Joshua J. Goings, Alec White, Joonho Lee, Christofer S. Tautermann, Matthias Degroote, Craig Gidney, Toru Shiozaki, Ryan Babbush, Nicholas C. Rubin. An accurate assessment of how quantum computers can be used for chemical simulation, especially their potential computational advantages, provides important context on how to deploy these future devices. In order to perform this assessment reliably, quantum resource estimates must be coupled with classical simulations attempting to answer relevant chemical questions and to define the classical simulation frontier. Herein, we explore the quantum and classical resources required to assess the electronic structure of cytochrome P450 enzymes (CYPs) and thus define a classical-quantum advantage boundary. This is accomplished by analyzing the convergence of DMRG+NEVPT2 and coupled cluster singles doubles with non-iterative triples (CCSD(T)) calculations for spin-gaps in models of the CYP catalytic cycle that indicate multireference character. The quantum resources required to perform phase estimation using qubitized quantum walks are calculated for the same systems. Compilation into the surface-code provides runtime estimates to compare directly to DMRG runtimes and to evaluate potential quantum advantage. Both classical and quantum resource estimates suggest that simulation of CYP models at scales large enough to balance dynamic and multiconfigurational electron correlation has the potential to be a quantum advantage problem and emphasizes the important interplay between classical simulations and quantum algorithms development for chemical simulation.
COMPUTERS
nanowerk.com

'Quantum friction' slows water flow through carbon nanotubes, resolving long-standing fluid dynamics mystery

(Nanowerk News) For 15 years, scientists have been baffled by the mysterious way water flows through the tiny passages of carbon nanotubes — pipes with walls that can be just one atom thick. The streams have confounded all theories of fluid dynamics; paradoxically, fluid passes more easily through narrower nanotubes, and in all nanotubes it moves with almost no friction. What friction there is has also defied explanation.
CHEMISTRY
parabolicarc.com

Department of Space Demonstrates Entanglement Based Quantum Communication Over 300m Free Space Along with Real Time Cryptographic Applications

AHMEDABAD, India (ISRO PR) — On 27 January 2022, scientists from the two premier laboratories of Department of Space (DOS), viz. Space Applications Centre (SAC) and Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), both from the city of Ahmedabad, have jointly demonstrated quantum entanglement based real time Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) over 300m atmospheric channel along with quantum-secure text, image transmission and quantum-assisted two-way video calling.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Dots#Quantum Physics#Quantum Chemistry#Quantum Dot Arrays
techxplore.com

A CMOS-based chip that integrates silicon quantum dots and multiplexed readout electronics

Researchers at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and the Hitachi Cambridge Laboratory have recently designed an integrated circuit (IC) that integrates silicon quantum dots with conventional readout electronics. This chip, introduced in a paper published in Nature Electronics, is based on a 40-nm cryogenic complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) technology that is readily and commercially available.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Infinite-horizon risk-sensitive performance criteria for translation invariant networks of linear quantum stochastic systems

This paper is concerned with networks of identical linear quantum stochastic systems which interact with each other and external bosonic fields in a translation invariant fashion. The systems are associated with sites of a multidimensional lattice and are governed by coupled linear quantum stochastic differential equations (QSDEs). The block Toeplitz coefficients of these QSDEs are specified by the energy and coupling matrices which quantify the Hamiltonian and coupling operators for the component systems. We discuss the invariant Gaussian quantum state of the network when it satisfies a stability condition and is driven by statistically independent vacuum fields. A quadratic-exponential functional (QEF) is considered as a risk-sensitive performance criterion for a finite fragment of the network over a bounded time interval. This functional involves a quadratic function of dynamic variables of the component systems with a block Toeplitz weighting matrix. Assuming the invariant state, we study the spatio-temporal asymptotic rate of the QEF per unit time and per lattice site in the thermodynamic limit of unboundedly growing time horizons and fragments of the lattice. A spatio-temporal frequency-domain formula is obtained for the QEF rate in terms of two spectral functions associated with the real and imaginary parts of the invariant quantum covariance kernel of the network variables. A homotopy method and asymptotic expansions for evaluating the QEF rate are also discussed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Symmetry-induced many-body quantum interference in chaotic bosonic systems: an augmented Truncated Wigner method

Although highly successful, the Truncated Wigner Approximation (TWA) does not account for genuine many-body quantum interference between different solutions of the mean-field equations of a bosonic many-body (MB) system. This renders the TWA essentially classical, where a large number of particles formally takes the role of the inverse of Planck's constant $\hbar$. The failure to describe genuine interference phenomena, such as localization and scarring in Fock space, can be seen as a virtue of this quasiclassical method, which thereby allows one to identify genuine quantum effects when being compared with "exact" quantum calculations that do not involve any a priori approximation. A rather prominent cause for such quantum effects that are not accounted for by the TWA is the constructive interference between the contributions of symmetry-related trajectories, which would occur in the presence of discrete symmetries provided the phase-space distribution of the initial state and the observable to be evaluated feature a strong localization about the corresponding symmetry subspaces. Here we show how one can conceive an augmented version of the TWA which can account for this particular effect. This augmented TWA effectively amounts to complementing conventional TWA calculations by separate Truncated Wigner simulations that are restricted to symmetric subspaces and involve weight factors that account for the dynamical stability of sampling trajectories with respect to perpendicular deviations from those subspaces. We illustrate the validity of this method at pre- as well as post-Ehrenfest time scales in prototypical Bose-Hubbard systems displaying chaotic classical dynamics, where it also reveals the existence of additional MB interference effects.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Single photon emission and recombination dynamics in self-assembled GaN/AlN quantum dots

III-nitride quantum dots (QDs) are a promising system actively studied for their ability to maintain single photon emission up to room temperature. Here, we report on the evolution of the emission properties of self-assembled GaN/AlN QDs for temperatures ranging from 5 to 300K. We carefully track the photoluminescence of a single QD and measure an optimum single photon purity of g(2)(0) = 0.05+-0.02 at 5 K and 0.17+-0.8 at 300 K. We complement this study with temperaturedependent time-resolved photoluminescence measurements (TRPL) performed on a QD ensemble to further investigate the exciton recombination dynamics of such polar zero-dimensional nanostructures. By comparing our results to past reports, we emphasize the complexity of recombination processes in this system. Instead of the more conventional mono-exponential decay typical of exciton recombination, TRPL transients display a bi-exponential feature with short- and long-lived components that persist in the low excitation regime. From the temperature insensitivity of the long-lived excitonic component, we first discard the interplay of dark-to-bright state refilling in the exciton recombination process. Besides, this temperature-invariance also highlights the absence of nonradiative exciton recombinations, a likely direct consequence of the strong carrier confinement observed in GaN/AlN QDs up to 300K. Overall, our results support the viability of these dots as a potential single-photon source for quantum applications at room temperature.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Phys.org

Using the principle of coherent feedback to cool a quantum system

We've all experienced the principle of feedback—for example, when we use a thermostat in conjunction with a heating system to regulate indoor temperature. The thermostat measures the current temperature, compares it with the target value and regulates the flow of heat accordingly. Control loops of this kind appear in many areas of everyday life and technology.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Scrambling and quantum feedback in a nanomechanical system

The question of how swiftly entanglement spreads over a system has attracted vital interest. In this regard, the out-of-time ordered correlator (OTOC) is a quantitative measure of the entanglement spreading process. Particular interest concerns the propagation of quantum correlations in the lattice systems, {\it e.g.}, spin chains. In a seminal paper D. A. Roberts, D. Stanford and L. Susskind, J. High Energy Phys. 03, 051, (2015) the concept of the OTOC's radius was introduced. The radius of the OTOC defines the front line reached by the spread of entanglement. Beyond this radius operators commute. In the present work, we propose a model of two nanomechanical systems coupled with two Nitrogen-vacancy (NV) center spins. Oscillators are coupled to each other directly while NV spins are not. Therefore, the correlation between the NV spins may arise only through the quantum feedback exerted from the first NV spin to the first oscillator and transferred from the first oscillator to the second oscillator via the direct coupling. Thus nonzero OTOC between NV spins quantifies the strength of the quantum feedback. We show that NV spins cannot exert quantum feedback on classical nonlinear oscillators. We also discuss the inherently quantum case with a linear quantum harmonic oscillator indirectly coupling the two spins and verify that in the classical limit of the oscillator, the OTOC vanishes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Taming quantum noise for efficient low temperature simulations of open quantum systems

The hierarchical equations of motion (HEOM), derived from the exact Feynman-Vernon path integral, is one of the most powerful numerical methods to simulate the dynamics of open quantum systems that are embedded in thermal environments. However, its applicability is restricted to specific forms of spectral reservoir distributions and relatively elevated temperatures. Here we solve this problem and introduce an effective treatment of quantum noise in frequency space by systematically clustering higher order Matsubara poles equivalent to an optimized rational decomposition. This leads to an elegant extension of the HEOM to arbitrary temperatures and very general reservoirs in combination with efficiency, high accuracy and long-time stability. Moreover, the technique can directly be implemented in alternative approaches such as Greens-function, stochastic, and pseudo-mode formulations. As one highly non-trivial application, for the sub-ohmic spin-boson model at vanishing temperature the Shiba relation is quantitatively verified which predicts the long-time decay of correlation functions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Unveiling quantum entanglement and correlation of sub-Ohmic and Ohmic baths for quantum phase transitions in dissipative systems

By employing the spin-boson model in a dense limit of environmental modes, quantum entanglement and correlation of sub-Ohmic and Ohmic baths for dissipative quantum phase transitions are numerically investigated based on the variational principle. With several measures borrowed from quantum information theory, three different types of singularities are found for the first-order, second-order, and Kosterlitz-Thouless phase transitions, respectively, and the values of transition points and critical exponents are accurately determined. Besides, the scaling form of the quantum discord in the Ohmic case is identified, quite different from that in the sub-Ohmic regime. In a two-spin model, two distinct behaviors of the quantum discord are uncovered: one is related to the quantum entanglement between two spins and the other is decided by the correlation function in the position space rather than the entanglement.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Beyond scifi: Manipulating liquid metals without contact

(Nanowerk News) In a landmark discovery, FLEET University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers have realised the non-contact manipulation of liquid metal. The metals can be controlled to move in any direction, and manipulated into unique, levitated shapes such as loops and squares by using a small voltage and a magnet. The...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Computing in Pharma: A Multilayer Embedding Approach for Near Future Applications

Robert Izsak, Christoph Riplinger, Nick S. Blunt, Bernardo de Souza, Nicole Holzmann, Ophelia Crawford, Joan Camps, Frank Neese, Patrick Schopf. Quantum computers are special purpose machines that are expected to be particularly useful in simulating strongly correlated chemical systems. The quantum computer excels at treating a moderate number of orbitals within an active space in a fully quantum mechanical manner. We present a quantum phase estimation calculation on F$_2$ in a (2,2) active space on Rigetti's Aspen-11 QPU. While this is a promising start, it also underlines the need for carefully selecting the orbital spaces treated by the quantum computer. In this work, a scheme for selecting such an active space automatically is described and simulated results obtained using both the quantum phase estimation (QPE) and variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) algorithms are presented and combined with a subtractive method to enable accurate description of the environment. The active occupied space is selected from orbitals localized on the chemically relevant fragment of the molecule, while the corresponding virtual space is chosen based on the magnitude of interactions with the occupied space calculated from perturbation theory. This protocol is then applied to two chemical systems of pharmaceutical relevance: the enzyme [Fe] hydrogenase and the photosenzitizer temoporfin. While the sizes of the active spaces currently amenable to a quantum computational treatment are not enough to demonstrate quantum advantage, the procedure outlined here is applicable to any active space size, including those that are outside the reach of classical computation.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Coordinately Assisted Distillation of Quantum Coherence in Multipartite System

We investigate the issue of assisted coherence distillation in the asymptotic limit (considering infinite copies of the resource states), by coordinately performing the identical local operations on the auxiliary systems of each copy. When we further restrict the coordinate operations to projective measurements, the distillation process is branched into many sub-processes. Finally, a simple formula is given that the assisted distillable coherence should be the maximal average coherence of the residual states. The formula makes the experimental research of assisted coherence distillation possible and convenient, especially for the case that the system and its auxiliary are in mixed states. By using the formula,\ we for the first time study the assisted coherence distillation in multipartite systems. Monogamy-like inequalities are given to constrain the distribution of the assisted distillable coherence in the subsystems. Taking three-qubit system for example, we experimentally prepare two types of tripartite correlated states, i.e., the $W$-type and GHZ-type states in a linear optical setup, and experimentally explore the assisted coherence distillation. Theoretical and experimental results agree well to verify the distribution inequalities given by us. Three measures of multipartite quantum correlation are also considered. The close relationship between the assisted coherence distillation and the genuine multipartite correlation is revealed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Parallel Quantum Chemistry on Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum Computers

A novel parallel hybrid quantum-classical algorithm for the solution of the quantum-chemical ground-state energy problem on gate-based quantum computers is presented. This approach is based on the reduced density-matrix functional theory (RDMFT) formulation of the electronic structure problem. For that purpose, the density-matrix functional of the full system is decomposed into an indirectly coupled sum of density-matrix functionals for all its subsystems using the adaptive cluster approximation to RDMFT. The approximations involved in the decomposition and the adaptive cluster approximation itself can be systematically converged to the exact result. The solutions for the density-matrix functionals of the effective subsystems involves a constrained minimization over many-particle states that are approximated by parametrized trial states on the quantum computer similarly to the variational quantum eigensolver. The independence of the density-matrix functionals of the effective subsystems introduces a new level of parallelization and allows for the computational treatment of much larger molecules on a quantum computer with a given qubit count. In addition, for the proposed algorithm techniques are presented to reduce the qubit count, the number of quantum programs, as well as its depth. The new approach is demonstrated for Hubbard-like systems on IBM quantum computers based on superconducting transmon qubits.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Massless minimal quantum scalar field with an asymmetric self interaction in de Sitter spacetime

Massless minimally coupled quantum scalar field with an asymmetric self interaction, $V(\phi)=\lambda \phi^4/4!+ \beta \phi^3/3! $ (with $\lambda >0$) is considered in the $(3+1)$-dimensional inflationary de Sitter spacetime. This potential is bounded from below irrespective of the sign of $\beta$. Earlier computations mostly considered the symmetric self interaction. First using the in-in formalism, the renormalised quantum correction to the cubic potential appearing in the energy-momentum tensor at two loop is computed, which is the leading order correction in this case. The quantum correction to the kinetic term at two loop are subleading compared to the above result at late cosmological times. Next, using some of these results we compute the renormalised vacuum expectation value of $ \phi$, by computing the tadpoles at ${\cal O}(\beta)$ and ${\cal O}(\lambda \beta)$. Due to the appearance of the de Sitter breaking logarithm in the massless minimal scalar's propagators, the tadpoles cannot be completely renormalised away in this case. All these results, as usual, show secularly growing logarithms at late cosmological times. We next use a recently proposed renormalisation group inspired formalism to resum perturbative secular effects, to compute a non-perturbative $\langle \phi \rangle$ at late cosmological times. The result turns out to be approximately one order of magnitude less compared to the position of the minima of $V(\phi)$, $\phi=-3\beta/\lambda$. Estimation on the possible shift of the inflationary cosmological constant due to this $\langle \phi \rangle$ is also made.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Magnetic field-temperature phase diagrams for multiple-$Q$ magnetic orderings: Exact steepest decent approach to long-range interacting spin systems

Multiple-$Q$ magnetic orderings represent magnetic textures composed of superpositions of multiple spin density waves or spin spirals, as represented by skyrmion crystals and hedgehog lattices. Such magnetic orderings have been observed in various magnetic materials in recent years, and attracted enormous attention, especially from the viewpoint of topology and emergent electromagnetic fields originating from noncoplanar magnetic structures. Although they often exhibit successive phase transitions among different multiple-$Q$ states while changing temperature and an external magnetic field, it is not straightforward to elucidate the phase diagrams, mainly due to the lack of concise theoretical tools as well as appropriate microscopic models. Here, we provide a theoretical framework for a class of effective spin models with long-range magnetic interactions mediated by conduction electrons in magnetic metals. Our framework is based on the steepest decent method with a set of self-consistent equations that leads to exact solutions in the thermodynamic limit, and has many advantages over existing methods such as biased variational calculations and numerical Monte Carlo simulations. Applying the framework to the models with instabilities toward triple- and hextuple-$Q$ magnetic orderings, we find that interesting reentrant phase transitions where the multiple-$Q$ phases appear only at finite temperature and/or nonzero magnetic field. Furthermore, we show that the multiple-$Q$ states can be topologically-nontrivial stacked skyrmion crystals or hedgehog lattices, which exhibit large net spin scalar chirality associated with nonzero skyrmion number. The results demonstrate that our framework could be a versatile tool for studying magnetic and topological phase transitions and related quantum phenomena in actual magnetic metals hosting multiple-$Q$ magnetic orderings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Grid-based methods for chemistry modelling on a quantum computer

We explore grid-based techniques for simulating multi-electron dynamics using a quantum computer, an approach sometimes called first quantized chemistry. Using a split-operator Fourier transform (SO-FT) method on exactly-emulated quantum computers with up to 36 qubits, we model the dynamics of 2D and 3D atoms with single and paired particles interacting via the Coulomb potential. The grid-based method enables direct visualisation of quantum dynamics, including the behaviour of bound states, electron ionization by an applied electric field, and electron-electron scattering. We exploit ancilla-qubit measurements for iterative phase estimation, state preparation and for implementing complex (absorbing) potentials. Ancilla-based methods for obtaining observables such as binding energies are found to be far more efficient and robust than direct sampling. We also introduce an augmented split-operator (ASO) method where the usual kinetic and potential operators are supplemented by a core-stabilisation operator that dramatically improves wavepacket propagation near a Coulomb singularity. Overall, the grid-based method scales well in terms of the quantum processor's size and execution time; we extrapolate the resource requirements for accurate modelling of classically-intractable systems from our numerical results, and we describe suitable quantum architectures. We conclude by noting that the approach should be successful in far broader settings, from high energy physics to financial portfolio modelling.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Tuning quantum-classical correspondence of molecular systems in a cavity

We show that the correspondence between quantum and classical mechanics can be tuned by varying the coupling strength between the cavity modes and an atom or a molecule. In the acceleration gauge the cavity-matter system is represented by an effective Hamiltonian with a non-trivial coupling appearing in the potential, and a renormaized mass. Importantly, the acceleration-gauge coupling is non-monotonic with the strength cavity-matter interaction. As a result one obtain effective approximately decoupled field-matter dynamics for weak and strong interactions. In the weak coupling regime the effective mass is essentially the original mass. In contrast, the renormalized mass is increased as the interaction is increased. This results in acceleration gauge dynamics of atom/molecule with the original Hamiltonian and effective Planck's constant that is reduced when the interaction is increased. This approach might lead in particular to the possibility of studying the correspondence of "quantum-chaos" (quantum stochasticity) with classical chaos, as well as either enhancement or suppression of tunneling, by varying a controllable physical parameter. Physical realization of our findings is briefly discussed.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy