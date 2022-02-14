Path-integral approach to information processing in complex networks: information core emerges from entropic transitions

Random walks on networks are widely used to model stochastic processes such as search strategies, transportation problems or disease propagation. A prominent biological example of search by random walkers on a network is the guiding of naive T cells by the lymphatic conduits network in the lymph node. Motivated by this case study, we propose a general framework to find network heterogeneities, which we define as connectivity patterns that affect the random walk. We propose to characterize and measure these heterogeneities by i) ranking nodes and ii) detecting communities in a way that is interpretable in terms of random walk, moreover, we propose iii) an approximation to accurately and efficiently compute these quantities on large networks. The ranking parameter we propose is the probability of presence field, and the community detection method adapts previously defined diffusion coordinates. In addition, we propose an interactive data visualization platform to follow the dynamics of the random walks and their characteristics on our datasets, and a ready-to-use pipeline for other datasets upon download. We first showcase the properties of our method on toy models. We highlight this way the efficiency of our methods at contrasting two highly similar networks (identical degree distribution, same number of nodes). Moreover, we show numerically that the ranking and communities defined in this way are not redundant with any other classical methods (centralities, global mean first passage, louvain, node2vec). We then use our methods to characterize the lymph node conduits network. We show that the lymph node conduits network appears homogeneous and therefore has a global structure that promotes a uniform exploration of space by T-cells.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO