ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Path-integral approach to information processing in complex networks: information core emerges from entropic transitions

By Pablo Villegas, Andrea Gabrielli, Francesca Santucci, Guido Caldarelli, Tommaso Gili
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Complex networks usually exhibit a rich architecture organized over multiple intertwined scales. Information pathways are expected to pervade these scales reflecting structural insights that are not manifest from analyses of the network topology. Moreover, small-world effects correlate the different network hierarchies complicating the identification of coexisting...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Age of Information-based Scheduling for Wireless D2D Systems with a Deep Learning Approach

Device-to-device (D2D) links scheduling for avoiding excessive interference is critical to the success of wireless D2D communications. Most of the traditional scheduling schemes only consider the maximum throughput or fairness of the system and do not consider the freshness of information. In this paper, we propose a novel D2D links scheduling scheme to optimize an age of information (AoI) and throughput jointly scheduling problem when D2D links transmit packets under the last-come-first-serve policy with packet-replacement (LCFS-PR). It is motivated by the fact that the maximum throughput scheduling may reduce the activation probability of links with poor channel conditions, which results in terrible AoI performance. Specifically, We derive the expression of the overall average AoI and throughput of the network under the spatio-temporal interfering queue dynamics with the mean-field assumption. Moreover, a neural network structure is proposed to learn the mapping from the geographic location to the optimal scheduling parameters under a stationary randomized policy, where the scheduling decision can be made without estimating the channel state information(CSI) after the neural network is well-trained. To overcome the problem that implicit loss functions cannot be back-propagated, we derive a numerical solution of the gradient. Finally, numerical results reveal that the performance of the deep learning approach is close to that of a local optimal algorithm which has a higher computational complexity. The trade-off curve of AoI and throughput is also obtained, where the AoI tends to infinity when throughput is maximized.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spectrally Adapted Physics-Informed Neural Networks for Solving Unbounded Domain Problems

Solving analytically intractable partial differential equations (PDEs) that involve at least one variable defined in an unbounded domain requires efficient numerical methods that accurately resolve the dependence of the PDE on that variable over several orders of magnitude. Unbounded domain problems arise in various application areas and solving such problems is important for understanding multi-scale biological dynamics, resolving physical processes at long time scales and distances, and performing parameter inference in engineering problems. In this work, we combine two classes of numerical methods: (i) physics-informed neural networks (PINNs) and (ii) adaptive spectral methods. The numerical methods that we develop take advantage of the ability of physics-informed neural networks to easily implement high-order numerical schemes to efficiently solve PDEs. We then show how recently introduced adaptive techniques for spectral methods can be integrated into PINN-based PDE solvers to obtain numerical solutions of unbounded domain problems that cannot be efficiently approximated by standard PINNs. Through a number of examples, we demonstrate the advantages of the proposed spectrally adapted PINNs (s-PINNs) over standard PINNs in approximating functions, solving PDEs, and estimating model parameters from noisy observations in unbounded domains.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Physics-informed neural networks for solving parametric magnetostatic problems

The optimal design of magnetic devices becomes intractable using current computational methods when the number of design parameters is high. The emerging physics-informed deep learning framework has the potential to alleviate this curse of dimensionality. The objective of this paper is to investigate the ability of physics-informed neural networks to learn the magnetic field response as a function of design parameters in the context of a two-dimensional (2-D) magnetostatic problem. Our approach is as follows. We derive the variational principle for 2-D parametric magnetostatic problems, and prove the existence and uniqueness of the solution that satisfies the equations of the governing physics, i.e., Maxwell's equations. We use a deep neural network (DNN) to represent the magnetic field as a function of space and a total of ten parameters that describe geometric features and operating point conditions. We train the DNN by minimizing the physics-informed loss function using a variant of stochastic gradient descent. Subsequently, we conduct systematic numerical studies using a parametric EI-core electromagnet problem. In these studies, we vary the DNN architecture trying more than one hundred different possibilities. For each study, we evaluate the accuracy of the DNN by comparing its predictions to those of finite element analysis. In an exhaustive non-parametric study, we observe that sufficiently parameterized dense networks result in relative errors of less than 1%. Residual connections always improve relative errors for the same number of training iterations. Also, we observe that Fourier encoding features aligned with the device geometry do improve the rate of convergence, albeit higher-order harmonics are not necessary. Finally, we demonstrate our approach on a ten-dimensional problem with parameterized geometry.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Satellite-based Quantum Information Networks: Use cases, Architecture, and Roadmap

Laurent de Forges de Parny (1), Olivier Alibart (2), Julien Debaud (3), Sacha Gressani (3), Alek Lagarrigue (2,1,4), Anthony Martin (2), Alexandre Metrat (3), Matteo Schiavon (5), Tess Troisi (2,1), Eleni Diamanti (5), Patrick Gélard (4), Erik Kerstel (3), Sébastien Tanzilli (2), Mathias Van Den Bossche (1) ( (1) Thales Alenia Space, (2) Université Côte d'Azur, (3) Université Grenoble Alpes, (4) Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales, (5) Sorbonne Université )
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Complex Networks#Cores#Mat#Integral#Network Topology#Neural Networks
arxiv.org

Influence maximization under limited network information: Seeding high-degree neighbors

The diffusion of information, norms, and practices across a social network can be initiated by compelling a small number of seed individuals to adopt first. Strategies proposed in previous work either assume full network information or large degree of control over what information is collected. However, privacy settings on the Internet and high non-response in surveys often severely limit available connectivity information. Here we propose a seeding strategy for scenarios with limited network information: Only the degrees and connections of some random nodes are known. This new strategy is a modification of "random neighbor sampling" and seeds the highest-degree neighbors of randomly selected nodes. In simulations of a linear threshold model on a range of synthetic and real-world networks, we find that this new strategy outperforms other seeding strategies, including high-degree seeding and clustered seeding.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Predictive Beamforming for Integrated Sensing and Communication in Vehicular Networks: A Deep Learning Approach

The implementation of integrated sensing and communication (ISAC) highly depends on the effective beamforming design exploiting accurate instantaneous channel state information (ICSI). However, channel tracking in ISAC requires large amount of training overhead and prohibitively large computational complexity. To address this problem, in this paper, we focus on ISAC-assisted vehicular networks and exploit a deep learning approach to implicitly learn the features of historical channels and directly predict the beamforming matrix for the next time slot to maximize the average achievable sum-rate of system, thus bypassing the need of explicit channel tracking for reducing the system signaling overhead. To this end, a general sum-rate maximization problem with Cramer-Rao lower bounds-based sensing constraints is first formulated for the considered ISAC system. Then, a historical channels-based convolutional long short-term memory network is designed for predictive beamforming that can exploit the spatial and temporal dependencies of communication channels to further improve the learning performance. Finally, simulation results show that the proposed method can satisfy the requirement of sensing performance, while its achievable sum-rate can approach the upper bound obtained by a genie-aided scheme with perfect ICSI available.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Vital Node Identification in Complex Networks Using a Machine Learning-Based Approach

Vital node identification is the problem of finding nodes of highest importance in complex networks. This problem has crucial applications in various contexts such as viral marketing or controlling the propagation of virus or rumours in real-world networks. Existing approaches for vital node identification mainly focus on capturing the importance of a node through a mathematical expression which directly relates structural properties of the node to its vitality. Although these heuristic approaches have achieved good performance in practice, they have weak adaptability, and their performance is limited to specific settings and certain dynamics. Inspired by the power of machine learning models for efficiently capturing different types of patterns and relations, we propose a machine learning-based, data driven approach for vital node identification. The main idea is to train the model with a small portion of the graph, say 0.5% of the nodes, and do the prediction on the rest of the nodes. The ground-truth vitality for the train data is computed by simulating the SIR diffusion method starting from the train nodes. We use collective feature engineering where each node in the network is represented by incorporating elements of its connectivity, degree and extended coreness. Several machine learning models are trained on the node representations, but the best results are achieved by a Support Vector Regression machine with RBF kernel. The empirical results confirms that the proposed model outperforms state-of-the-art models on a selection of datasets, while it also shows more adaptability to changes in the dynamics parameters.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

CodeGen-Test: An Automatic Code Generation Model Integrating Program Test Information

Automatic code generation is to generate the program code according to the given natural language description. The current mainstream approach uses neural networks to encode natural language descriptions, and output abstract syntax trees (AST) at the decoder, then convert the AST into program code. While the generated code largely conforms to specific syntax rules, two problems are still ignored. One is missing program testing, an essential step in the process of complete code implementation; the other is only focusing on the syntax compliance of the generated code, while ignoring the more important program functional requirements. The paper proposes a CodeGen-Test model, which adds program testing steps and incorporates program testing information to iteratively generate code that meets the functional requirements of the program, thereby improving the quality of code generation. At the same time, the paper proposes a new evaluation metric, test accuracy (Test-Acc), which represents the proportion of passing program test in generated code. Different from the previous evaluation metric, which only evaluates the quality of code generation from the perspective of character similarity, the Test-Acc can evaluate the quality of code generation from the Program functions. Moreover, the paper evaluates the CodeGen-test model on a python data set "hearthstone legend". The experimental results show the proposed method can effectively improve the quality of generated code. Compared with the existing optimal model, CodeGen-Test model improves the Bleu value by 0.2%, Rouge-L value by 0.3% and Test-Acc by 6%.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Improving the Sample-Complexity of Deep Classification Networks with Invariant Integration

Leveraging prior knowledge on intraclass variance due to transformations is a powerful method to improve the sample complexity of deep neural networks. This makes them applicable to practically important use-cases where training data is scarce. Rather than being learned, this knowledge can be embedded by enforcing invariance to those transformations. Invariance can be imposed using group-equivariant convolutions followed by a pooling operation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Closing the Management Gap for Satellite-Integrated Community Networks: A Hierarchical Approach to Self-Maintenance

Community networks (CNs) have become an important paradigm for providing essential Internet connectivity in unserved and underserved areas across the world. However, an indispensable part for CNs is network management, where responsive and autonomous maintenance is much needed. With the technological advancement in telecommunications networks, a classical satellite-dependent CN is envisioned to be transformed into a satellite-integrated CN (SICN), which will embrace significant autonomy, intelligence, and scalability in network management. This article discusses the machine-learning (ML) based hierarchical approach to enabling autonomous self-maintenance for SICNs. The approach is split into the anomaly identification and anomaly mitigation phases, where the related ML methods, data collection means, deployment options, and mitigation schemes are presented. With the case study, we discuss a typical scenario using satellite and fixed connections as backhaul options and show the effectiveness \hl{and performance improvements} of the proposed approach \hl{with recurrent neural network and ensemble methods.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Random walk informed community detection reveals heterogeneities in large networks

Random walks on networks are widely used to model stochastic processes such as search strategies, transportation problems or disease propagation. A prominent biological example of search by random walkers on a network is the guiding of naive T cells by the lymphatic conduits network in the lymph node. Motivated by this case study, we propose a general framework to find network heterogeneities, which we define as connectivity patterns that affect the random walk. We propose to characterize and measure these heterogeneities by i) ranking nodes and ii) detecting communities in a way that is interpretable in terms of random walk, moreover, we propose iii) an approximation to accurately and efficiently compute these quantities on large networks. The ranking parameter we propose is the probability of presence field, and the community detection method adapts previously defined diffusion coordinates. In addition, we propose an interactive data visualization platform to follow the dynamics of the random walks and their characteristics on our datasets, and a ready-to-use pipeline for other datasets upon download. We first showcase the properties of our method on toy models. We highlight this way the efficiency of our methods at contrasting two highly similar networks (identical degree distribution, same number of nodes). Moreover, we show numerically that the ranking and communities defined in this way are not redundant with any other classical methods (centralities, global mean first passage, louvain, node2vec). We then use our methods to characterize the lymph node conduits network. We show that the lymph node conduits network appears homogeneous and therefore has a global structure that promotes a uniform exploration of space by T-cells.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
Law.com

How Information Governance Impacts the E-Discovery Process

As data volumes and sources continue to expand and proliferate, a robust information governance model and process is a vital underpinning of an efficient e-discovery process. As data volumes and sources continue to expand and proliferate, a robust information governance model and process is a vital underpinning of an efficient e-discovery process. Information governance, generally, provides a framework of policies and procedures by which organizations manage their information and data. Since the core of e-discovery includes the identification, preservation, and collection of an organization’s data, it follows that the two areas could not be more intertwined and dependent on one another.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

5G Network on Wings: A Deep Reinforcement Learning Approach to UAV-based Integrated Access and Backhaul

Fast and reliable wireless communication has become a critical demand in human life. When natural disasters strike, providing ubiquitous connectivity becomes challenging by using traditional wireless networks. In this context, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) based aerial networks offer a promising alternative for fast, flexible, and reliable wireless communications in mission-critical (MC) scenarios. Due to the unique characteristics such as mobility, flexible deployment, and rapid reconfiguration, drones can readily change location dynamically to provide on-demand communications to users on the ground in emergency scenarios. As a result, the usage of UAV base stations (UAV-BSs) has been considered as an appropriate approach for providing rapid connection in MC scenarios. In this paper, we study how to control a UAV-BS in both static and dynamic environments. We investigate a situation in which a macro BS is destroyed as a result of a natural disaster and a UAV-BS is deployed using integrated access and backhaul (IAB) technology to provide coverage for users in the disaster area. We present a data collection system, signaling procedures and machine learning applications for this use case. A deep reinforcement learning algorithm is developed to jointly optimize the tilt of the access and backhaul antennas of the UAV-BS as well as its three-dimensional placement. Evaluation results show that the proposed algorithm can autonomously navigate and configure the UAV-BS to satisfactorily serve the MC users on the ground.
TECHNOLOGY
ArchDaily

The Value of Integrated BIM Project Information

For many design teams, logging into multiple applications a day to access BIM information is the norm. Yet the information contained in each of these applications tends to be siloed, making it difficult for project teams to make informed decisions, collaborate, and share information. Most design and engineering firms utilize...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Explaining reaction coordinates of alanine dipeptide isomerization obtained from deep neural networks using Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI)

A method for obtaining appropriate reaction coordinates is required to identify transition states distinguishing product and reactant in complex molecular systems. Recently, abundant research has been devoted to obtaining reaction coordinates using artificial neural networks from deep learning literature, where many collective variables are typically utilized in the input layer. However, it is difficult to explain the details of which collective variables contribute to the predicted reaction coordinates owing to the complexity of the nonlinear functions in deep neural networks. To overcome this limitation, we used Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI) methods of the Local Interpretable Model-agnostic Explanation (LIME) and the game theory-based framework known as Shapley Additive exPlanations (SHAP). We demonstrated that XAI enables us to obtain the degree of contribution of each collective variable to reaction coordinates that is determined by nonlinear regressions with deep learning for the committor of the alanine dipeptide isomerization in vacuum. In particular, both LIME and SHAP provide important features to the predicted reaction coordinates, which are characterized by appropriate dihedral angles consistent with those previously reported from the committor test analysis. The present study offers an AI-aided framework to explain the appropriate reaction coordinates, which acquires considerable significance when the number of degrees of freedom increases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Noise correction of large deviations with anomalous scaling

We present a path integral calculation of the probability distribution associated with the time-integrated moments of the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that includes the Gaussian prefactor in addition to the dominant path or instanton term obtained in the low-noise limit. The instanton term was obtained recently [D. Nickelsen, H. Touchette, Phys. Rev. Lett. 121, 090602 (2018)] and shows that the large deviations of the time-integrated moments are anomalous in the sense that the logarithm of their distribution scales nonlinearly with the integration time. The Gaussian prefactor gives a correction to the low-noise approximation and leads us to define an instanton variance giving some insights as to how anomalous large deviations are created in time. The results are compared with simulations based on importance sampling, extending our previous results based on direct Monte Carlo simulations. We conclude by explaining why many of the standard analytical and numerical methods of large deviation theory fail in the case of anomalous large deviations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Robust Multi-Objective Bayesian Optimization Under Input Noise

Bayesian optimization (BO) is a sample-efficient approach for tuning design parameters to optimize expensive-to-evaluate, black-box performance metrics. In many manufacturing processes, the design parameters are subject to random input noise, resulting in a product that is often less performant than expected. Although BO methods have been proposed for optimizing a single objective under input noise, no existing method addresses the practical scenario where there are multiple objectives that are sensitive to input perturbations. In this work, we propose the first multi-objective BO method that is robust to input noise. We formalize our goal as optimizing the multivariate value-at-risk (MVaR), a risk measure of the uncertain objectives. Since directly optimizing MVaR is computationally infeasible in many settings, we propose a scalable, theoretically-grounded approach for optimizing MVaR using random scalarizations. Empirically, we find that our approach significantly outperforms alternative methods and efficiently identifies optimal robust designs that will satisfy specifications across multiple metrics with high probability.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy