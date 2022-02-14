ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shear-induced mixing of granular materials featuring broad granule size distributions

By Joyjit Chattoraj, Nguyen Hoang Huy, Saurabh Aggarwal, Mohamed Salahuddin Habibullah, Farzam Farbiz
 2 days ago

Granular flows during a shear-induced mixing process are studied using Discrete Element Methods. The aim is to understand the underlying elementary mechanisms of transition from unmixed to mixed phases for a granular material featuring a broad distribution of particles, which we investigate systematically by...

nanowerk.com

Beyond scifi: Manipulating liquid metals without contact

(Nanowerk News) In a landmark discovery, FLEET University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers have realised the non-contact manipulation of liquid metal. The metals can be controlled to move in any direction, and manipulated into unique, levitated shapes such as loops and squares by using a small voltage and a magnet. The...
Characterization of a continuous muon source for the Muon-Induced X-ray Emission (MIXE) Technique

Sayani Biswas, Lars Gerchow, Hubertus Luetkens, Thomas Prokscha, Aldo Antognini, Niklaus Berger, Thomas Elias Cocolios, Rugard Dressler, Paul Indelicato, Klaus Jungmann, Klaus Kirch, Andreas Knecht, Angela Papa, Randolf Pohl, Maxim Pospelov, Elisa Rapisarda, Peter Reiter, Narongrit Ritjoho, Stephanie Roccia, Nathal Severijns, Alexander Skawran, Stergiani Marina Vogiatzi, Frederik Wauters, Lorenz Willmann, Alex Amato.
Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
Molecular dynamics study of shear-induced long-range correlations in simple fluids

We investigate long-range correlations (LRCs) induced by shear flow using the molecular dynamics (MD) simulation. We observe the LRCs by comparing the MD results with the linearized fluctuating hydrodynamics (LFH). We find that the MD result has large finite-size effects, and it prevents the occurrence of LRCs in small systems. We examine the finite-size effects using a sufficiently large system consisting of more than ten million particles, and verify the existence of shear-induced LRCs without ambiguity. Furthermore, we show that MD result is quantitatively consistent with the LFH solution for the large system. As we reduce the system size $L$ or increase the shear rate $\dot{\gamma}$, the hydrodynamic description gradually breaks down in the long-wavelength region. We define a characteristic wavenumber $k^{\rm vio}$ associated with the breakdown and find the nontrivial scaling relations $k^{\rm vio} \propto L^{-\omega}$ and $k^{\rm vio} \propto \dot{\gamma}$, where $\omega$ is an exponent depending on $\dot{\gamma}$. These relations enable us to estimate the finite-size effects in a larger-size simulation from a smaller system.
Remnant granular delay by Creative Intent on sale at 50% OFF

Plugin Boutique has announced an exclusive sale on the Remnant creative granular delay effect plugin by Creative Intent, offering 50% off for a limited time. Remnant is designed for experimenting with echos of sonic fragments through dense soundscapes and sharp glitches. Remnant fills an analogue tape-inspired delay line with its...
Effect of size distribution, skewness and roughness on the optical properties of colloidal plasmonic nanoparticles

It is a generally accepted idea that the particle size distribution strongly affects the optical spectra of colloidal plasmonic nanoparticles. It is often quoted as one of the main reasons while explaining the mismatch between the theoretical and experimental optical spectra of such nanoparticles. In this work, these aspects are critically analyzed by means of a bottom up statistical approach that considers variables such as mean, standard deviation and skewness of the nanoparticle size distribution independently from one another. By assuming normal and log-normal distributions of the particle size, the effect of the statistical parameters on the Mie analytical optical spectra of colloidal nanoparticles was studied. The effect of morphology was also studied numerically in order to understand to what extent it can play a role. It is our finding that the particle polydispersity, skewness and surface morphology in fact only weakly impact the optical spectra. While, the selection of suitable optical constants with regard to the crystallinity of the nanoparticles is a far more influential factor for correctly predicting both the plasmon band position and the plasmon bandwidth in theoretical simulations of the optical spectra. It is shown that the mean particle size can be correctly estimated directly from the plasmon band position, as it is the mean that determines the resonance wavelength. The standard deviation can on the other hand be estimated from the intensity distribution data obtained from dynamic light scattering experiments. The results reported herein clear the ambiguity around particle size distribution and optical response of colloidal plasmonic nanoparticles.
Robust Linear Regression for General Feature Distribution

We investigate robust linear regression where data may be contaminated by an oblivious adversary, i.e., an adversary than may know the data distribution but is otherwise oblivious to the realizations of the data samples. This model has been previously analyzed under strong assumptions. Concretely, $\textbf{(i)}$ all previous works assume that the covariance matrix of the features is positive definite; and $\textbf{(ii)}$ most of them assume that the features are centered (i.e. zero mean). Additionally, all previous works make additional restrictive assumption, e.g., assuming that the features are Gaussian or that the corruptions are symmetrically distributed.
Random Feature Amplification: Feature Learning and Generalization in Neural Networks

In this work, we provide a characterization of the feature-learning process in two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent on the logistic loss following random initialization. We consider data with binary labels that are generated by an XOR-like function of the input features. We permit a constant fraction of the training labels to be corrupted by an adversary. We show that, although linear classifiers are no better than random guessing for the distribution we consider, two-layer ReLU networks trained by gradient descent achieve generalization error close to the label noise rate, refuting the conjecture of Malach and Shalev-Shwartz that 'deeper is better only when shallow is good'. We develop a novel proof technique that shows that at initialization, the vast majority of neurons function as random features that are only weakly correlated with useful features, and the gradient descent dynamics 'amplify' these weak, random features to strong, useful features.
Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
Hatchery-induced transition of the effective size in a Pareto population

It seems paradoxical to have observed the absence of reduced effective population sizes $N_{\mathrm{e}}$ under marine hatchery practices. This paper studies the Ryman-Laikre, or two-demographic-component, model of the hatchery impact related to inbreeding in a population with power-law family-size distribution, where hatchery inputs are represented by a Dirac delta function. By examining the asymptotic (i.e. large-population limit) behavior of the normalized sizes (or weights) of families of the mixture population, I derive the distribution properties of the average weight of families (i.e. the sum of the squared weights, $Y$) over the population existing at any given time. The reciprocal of the average weight $Y$ gives the effective number of families (or reproducing lineages) in the population, $N_{\mathrm{e}}=1/Y$. When the specific production in the hatchery (i.e. the number of offspring per broodstock) is low, the most probable value of $N_{\mathrm{e}}$ is close to the lower bound of the $N_{\mathrm{e}}$-distribution. When the specific hatchery-production is increased to a critical value with fixed mixing proportion of hatchery fish, a discontinuous transition takes place, so that the most probable $N_{\mathrm{e}}$ jumps to the upper extreme of the distribution. This hatchery-induced transition is attributed to the breaking of reciprocal symmetry, i.e. the fact that the typical value of $Y$ and its reciprocal (the typical $N_{\mathrm{e}}$) do not vary with the population size in opposite ways. At a high specific hatchery-production, the symmetry breaking disappears.
Design Principles and Physical Properties of Two-Dimensional Heterostructured Borides

Principles of design to create dynamically stable transition metal, lanthanide, and actinide based low-dimensional borides are presented. A charge transfer analysis of donor metal atoms to electron deficient honeycombed B lattices allows to predict complex covalent heterostructures hosting Dirac states. The applicable guidelines are supported with the analysis of phonon spectra computed with first-principles calculations to demonstrate the physical stability of nanometer-thick heterostructures. Similar or dissimilar layered borides can be stacked on top of each other in a layer-by-layer fashion creating an interface that can be fundamentally different from the individual layers, opening a rich playground to explore novel physical properties and new materials. Functionalities such as multiple Dirac states, highly dispersive electronic bands, and decoupled acoustic-optical phonon are studied. The combination of appealing electronic properties and physical realization make of predicted layered borides promising materials to integrate a new generation of two-dimensional materials.
The co-evolution of molecular hydrogen and the grain size distribution in an isolated galaxy

Understanding the evolution of dust and molecular hydrogen (H$_2$) is a critical aspect of galaxy evolution, as they affect star formation and the spectral energy distribution of galaxies. We use the $N$-body/smoothed-particle-hydrodynamics code {\sc Gadget-4} to compute the evolution of dust and H$_2$ in a suite of numerical simulations of an isolated Milky-Way-like galaxy. The evolution of the full grain size distribution (GSD) is solved by sampling the grain size on a logarithmically spaced grid with 30 bins. The evolution of a primordial chemistry network with twelve species is solved consistently with the hydrodynamic evolution of the system, including star formation, metal and energy ejections from stars into the interstellar medium through supernova feedback and stellar winds. The formation model for H$_2$ considers the GSD and photo-dissociation through the UV radiation of young stars. We identify the processes needed for producing a sizeable amount of H$_2$, verify that the resulting star formation law in the later stages of galaxy evolution is consistent with observations of local spirals, and show that our model manages to produce a galactic molecular gas fraction in line with observations of Milky-Way-like galaxies. We stress the importance of the co-evolution of the GSD and H$_2$, as models assuming a fixed MRN shape for the GSD overestimate the production of H$_2$ in regimes where the dust abundance is dominated by large grains and underestimate it in the regime where the dust is dominated by small grains, both of which are realized in simulations of dust evolution.
Inner Skin Effects on Non-Hermitian Topological Fractals

Non-Hermitian (NH) crystals, quasicrystals and amorphous network with only open boundary condition feature skin effect, displaying accumulation of a macroscopic number of states near one of its specific interfaces (edge, surface, hinge or corner, for example) with vacuum. In this regard fractals, by virtue of manifesting self-similarity, resulting in inner boundaries in the interior of the system harbor a novel phenomenon, the \emph{inner skin effect} (ISE), in which the skin effect appears at inner boundaries of the fractal lattice with periodic boundary condition. We showcase this observation by implementing paradigmatic models for NH insulators and superconductors on representative planar Sierpinski carpet fractals, accommodating both first- and second-order ISEs at inner edges and corners, respectively, for charged and neutral Majorana fermions. Furthermore, over extended parameter regimes ISEs are tied with nontrivial bulk topological invariants, thereby yielding intrinsic ISEs. With the recent success in engineering NH topological phases on highly tunable metamaterial platforms, such as photonic and phononic lattices, as well as topolectric circuits, the proposed ISEs can be observed experimentally at least on periodic fractal metamaterials.
Contrasting pseudo-criticality in the classical two-dimensional Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: zero-temperature phase transition versus finite-temperature crossover

Tensor-network methods are used to perform a comparative study of the two-dimensional classical Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models. We demonstrate that uniform matrix product states (MPS) with explicit $\mathrm{SO}(3)$ symmetry can probe correlation lengths up to $\mathcal{O}(10^3)$ sites accurately, and we study the scaling of entanglement entropy and universal features of MPS entanglement spectra. For the Heisenberg model, we find no signs of a finite-temperature phase transition, supporting the scenario of asymptotic freedom. For the $\mathrm{RP}^2$ model we observe an abrupt onset of scaling behaviour, consistent with hints of a finite-temperature phase transition reported in previous studies. A careful analysis of the softening of the correlation length divergence, the scaling of the entanglement entropy and the MPS entanglement spectra shows that our results are inconsistent with true criticality, but are rather in agreement with the scenario of a crossover to a pseudo-critical region which exhibits strong signatures of nematic quasi-long-range order at length scales below the true correlation length. Our results reveal a fundamental difference in scaling behaviour between the Heisenberg and $\mathrm{RP}^2$ models: Whereas the emergence of scaling in the former shifts to zero temperature if the bond dimension is increased, it occurs at a finite bond-dimension independent crossover temperature in the latter.
Two-dimensional crystals on adhesive substrates subjected to uniform transverse pressure

In this work we consider bubbles that can form spontaneously when a two-dimensional (2D) crystal is transferred to a substrate with gases or liquids trapped at the crystal-substrate interface. The underlying mechanics may be described by a thin sheet on an adhesive substrate with the trapped fluid applying uniform transverse pressure. What makes this apparently simple problem complex is the rich interplay among geometry, interface, elasticity and instability. Particularly, extensive small-scale experiments have shown that the 2D crystal surrounding a bubble can adhere to and, meanwhile, slide on the substrate. The radially inward sliding causes hoop compression to the 2D crystal which may exploit wrinkling instabilities to relax or partially relax the compression. We present a theoretical model to understand the complex behaviors of even a linearly elastic 2D crystal due to the combination of nonlinear geometry, adhesion, sliding, and wrinkling in bubble systems. We show that this understanding not only successfully predicts the geometry of a spontaneous bubble but also reveals the strain-coupled physics of 2D crystals, e.g., the pseudomagnetic fields in graphene bubbles.
Theoretical Investigation of Structural, Electronic Properties and Half-Metallic Ferromagnetism in Ti doped CaS

In this research paper, we investigated the structural, electronic, and magnetic features of titanium atom substituting calciumatom in rock salt structure of CaS to explore the new dilute magnetic semiconductor compounds. The calculations are carried out using the full potential linearized augmented plane wave (FP-LAPW) method based on spin-polarized density functional theory, implemented in WIEN2k code. The generalized gradient approximation and Tran-Balaha modified Becke-Johnson exchange potential. The stability of Ti doped CaS in ferromagnetic state is provided by the total energy released from the optimized structures and defect formation energies. The classical model of Heisenberg is employed to estimate Curie temperature of these compounds. It is found that the room temperature ferromagnetism is achieved at low concentrations. The studied materials exhibit half metallic ferromagnetic demeanor. The half metallic gaps (GHM) are the extremely significant factors to consider for spintronic applications. The insertion of impurity significantly decreased the value of GHM due the broadening of 3d Ti states in the gap of the minority spin. Furthermore, to evaluate the effects of the exchange splitting process, the pd exchange splitting and the exchange constants are predicted.
Exploiting deterministic algorithms to perform global sensitivity analysis for continuous-time Markov chain compartmental models with application to epidemiology

Henri Mermoz Kouye (INRAE, MaIAGE, AIRSEA), Gildas Mazo (INRAE, MaIAGE), Clémentine Prieur (UGA, CNRS, Grenoble INP, AIRSEA), Elisabeta Vergu (INRAE, MaIAGE) In this paper, we develop an approach of global sensitivity analysis for compartmental models based on continuous-time Markov chains. We propose to measure the sensitivity of quantities of interest by representing the Markov chain as a deterministic function of the uncertain parameters and a random variable with known distribution modeling intrinsic randomness. This representation is exact and does not rely on meta-modeling. An application to a SARS-CoV-2 epidemic model is included to illustrate the practical impact of our approach.
Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
$\texttt{matryoshka}$ II: Accelerating Effective Field Theory Analyses of the Galaxy Power Spectrum

In this paper we present an extension to the $\texttt{matryoshka}$ suite of neural network based emulators. The new editions have been developed to accelerate EFTofLSS analyses of galaxy power spectrum multipoles in redshift space. They are collectively referred to as the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$. We test the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ at the power spectrum level and achieve a prediction accuracy of better than 1\% with BOSS-like bias parameters and counterterms on scales $0.001\ h\ \mathrm{Mpc}^{-1} \leq k \leq 0.19\ h\ \mathrm{Mpc}^{-1}$. We also run a series of mock full shape analyses to test the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ at the inference level. Through these mock analyses we verify that the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ recovers the true cosmology within $1\sigma$ at several redshifts ($z=[0.38,0.51,0.61]$), and with several noise levels (the most stringent of which being a Gaussian covariance associated with a volume of $5000^3 \ \mathrm{Mpc}^3 \ h^{-3}$). We compare mock inference results from the $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ to those obtained with a fully analytic EFTofLSS model and again find no significant bias, whilst speeding up the inference by three orders of magnitude. The $\texttt{EFTEMU}$ is publicly available as part of the $\texttt{matryoshka}$ $\texttt{Python}$ package this https URL.
The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
