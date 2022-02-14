ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effects of disorder on polaritonic and dark states in a cavity using the disordered Tavis-Cummings model

By Tarun Gera, K. L. Sebastian
 2 days ago

We consider molecules confined to a microcavity whose dimensions are such that an excitation of the molecule is nearly resonant with a cavity mode. We investigate the situation where the excitation energies of the molecules are randomly distributed with a mean value of $\epsilon_a$ and variance $\sigma$. For this case, we...

IN THIS ARTICLE
