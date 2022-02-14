ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Topological Quadrupole Phase in Two-dimensional C2N

By Z. H. Li, P. Zhou, Q. H. Yan, X. Y. Peng, Z. S. Ma, L. Z. Sun
 2 days ago

Quadrupole phase, as a novel high-order topological phase, exhibits nontrivial gapless states at the boundaries whose dimension is lower than bulk by two. However, this phase has not been observed experimentally in two-dimensional (2D) materials up to...

Deep inelastic collision of two-dimensional anisotropic dipolar condensate solitons

The possibility of generating stable anisotropic solitons in dipolar Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs) leads to a different scenario not possible in a nondipolar BEC with contact interaction. We study the statics and dynamics of anisotropic bright solitons in quasi-two-dimensional BECs consisting of polarized dipolar atoms.We study the collision dynamics of two such solitons at different velocities for different angles between the polarization and collision directions. The collision is found to be quasi elastic at large velocities. At small velocities the collision is inelastic leading to the formation of a coalesced soliton in an excited scissors mode, monopole mode or quadrupole mode. Also, at small velocities, after collision, a large change of direction of motion of the solitons is possible. The investigation is performed through a numerical solution of the underlying mean-field Gross-Pitaevskii equation.
CHEMISTRY
Switchable Topological Phase Transition and Novel Nonlinear Optical Properties in ReC2H Monolayer

Extensive investigations on topological phase transition (TPT) in three-dimensional compounds have been done. whereas, rare in two-dimensional systems, let alone noncentrosymmetric materials. In this work, based on first-principles calculations, we explore an inversion symmetry broken structural ReC2H monolayer. We reveal that it undergoes two TPTs, namely from normal insulator to Z2 topological insulator and back to normal insulator, at the critical biaxial strain of 2.3% and 7.8%, respectively. The band inversion occurs at the generic momentum in the first TPT, while at high symmetric K point in the second one. Usually, band inversion is identified by the exchange in the components or irreducible representations of the wavefunctions. These quantities can be easily obtained in theoretical calculation but hard to be detected in experimental techniques like Angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. It is well known that nonlinear optical (NLO) response is very sensitive to the components and symmetries of the engaged bands, which also incorporates information of band topology. Therefore, we study the shift current, one of the widely explored NLO responses in noncentrosymmetric systems, during the two TPTs. We find that in both cases band inversion leads to the sign change of shift vectors around the momenta where the bandgap closes and reopens. Whereas the shift current, as the overall contribution of shift vectors weighted by the absorption rate in the whole Brillouin zone, may keep its direction. This work offers insight that a scrutinized examination is highly demanded in utilizing shift current to detect TPT.
PHYSICS
Intrinsic structure perspective for MIPS interfaces in two dimensional systems of Active Brownian Particles

Suspensions of Active Brownian Particles (ABP) undergo motility induced phase separation (MIPS) over a wide range of mean density and activity strength [1], even in the absence of an explicit attraction. Negative values of the mechanical surface tension have been reported, from the total forces across the interface, while the stable fluctuations of the interfacial line would be interpreted as a positive capillary surface tension [2], while in equilibrium liquid surfaces these two magnitudes are equal. We present here the analysis of 2D-ABP interfaces in terms of the intrinsic density and force profiles, calculated with the particle distance to the instantaneous interfacial line. Our results provide a new insight in the origin of the MIPS from the local rectification of the random active force on the particles near the interface. As it had been pointed, that effect acts as an external potential [3] that produces a pressure gradient across the interface, so that the mechanical surface tension of the MIPS cannot be described as that of equilibrium coexisting phases; but our analysis shows that most of that effect comes from the tightly caged particles at the dense (inner) side of the MIPS interface, rather than from the free moving particles at the outer side that collide with the dense cluster. Moreover, a clear correlation appears between the decay of the hexatic order parameter at the dense slab and the end of the MIPS as the strength of the active force is lowered. We test that with the strong active forces required for MIPS, the interfacial structure and properties are very similar for ABP with purely repulsive (WCA-LJ model truncated at its minimum) and when the interaction includes a range of the LJ attractive force.
SCIENCE
Two-dimensional ferroelectricity induced by octahedral rotation distortion in perovskite oxides

Two-dimensional (2D) ferroelectricity has attracted extensive attention since its discovery in the monolayers of van der Waals materials. Here we show that 2D ferroelectricity induced by octahedral rotation distortion is widely present in the perovskite bilayer system through first-principles calculations. The perovskite tolerance factor plays a crucial role in the lattice dynamics and ground-state structure of the perovskite monolayers and bilayers, thus providing an important indicator for screening this hybrid improper ferroelectricity. Generally, the ferroelectric switching via an orthorhombic twin state has the lowest energy barrier. Epitaxial strain can effectively tune the ferroelectric polarization and ferroelectric switching by changing the amplitude of octahedral rotation and tilt distortion. The increasing compressive strain causes a polar to nonpolar phase transition by suppressing the tilt distortion. The cooperative effect of octahedral distortion at the interface with the substrate can reduce the energy barrier of the reversing rotation mode and can even change the lowest-energy ferroelectric switching path.
PHYSICS
Interaction Enabled Fractonic Higher-Order Topological Phases

In this work, we present a collection of three-dimensional higher-order symmetry protected topological phases (HOSPTs) with gapless hinge modes that exist only in strongly interacting systems subject to subsystem symmetry constraints. We use a coupled wire construction to generate three families of microscopic lattice models: insulators with helical hinge modes, superconductors with chiral Majorana hinge modes, and fractionalized insulators with helical hinge modes that carry fractional charge. In particular, these HOSPTs do not require spatial symmetry protection, but are instead protected by subsystem symmetries, and support "fractonic" quasiparticle excitations that move within only a low-dimensional sub-manifold of the system. We analyze the anomaly structure for the boundary theory and the entanglement Hamiltonian, and show that the side surfaces of these HOSPTs, despite being partially gapped, exhibit symmetry anomalies, and can only be realized as the boundary of three-dimensional HOSPT phases.
MATHEMATICS
Electron Spectrum Topology and Giant Density-of-States Singularities in Cubic Lattices

The topology of isoenergetic surfaces in reciprocal space for simple (sc), body-centered (bcc), and face-centered (fcc) cubic lattices is investigated in detail in the tight-binding approximation, taking into account the transfer integrals between the nearest and next neighbors $t$ and $t'$. It is shown that, for values $\tau = t'/t = \tau_\ast$ corresponding to a change in the topology of surfaces, lines and surfaces of $\mathbf k$-van Hove points can be formed. With a small deviation of $\tau$ from these singular values, the spectrum in the vicinity of the van Hove line (surface) is replaced by a weak dependence on $\mathbf k$ in the vicinity of several van Hove points that have a giant mass proportional to $|\tau - \tau_ \ast|^{-1}$. Singular contributions to the density of states near peculiar $\tau$ values are considered; analytical expressions for the density of states being obtained in terms of elliptic integrals. It is shown that in a number of cases the maximum value of the density of states is achieved at energies corresponding not to $\mathbf{k}$-points on the Brillouin zone edges, but to its internal points in highly symmetrical directions. The corresponding contributions to electron and magnetic properties are treated, in particular, in application to weak itinerant magnets.
SCIENCE
Topological Control of Liquid-Metal-Dealloyed Structures

The past few years have witnessed the rapid development of liquid metal dealloying to fabricate nano-/meso-scale porous and composite structures with ultra-high interfacial area for diverse materials applications. However, this method currently has two important limitations. First, it produces bicontinuous structures with high-genus topologies for a limited range of alloy compositions. Second, structures have a large ligament size due to substantial coarsening during dealloying at high temperature. Here we demonstrate computationally and experimentally that those limitations can be overcome by adding to the metallic melt an element that promotes high-genus topologies by limiting the leakage of the immiscible element during dealloying. We further interpret this finding by showing that bulk diffusive transport of the immiscible element in the liquid melt strongly influences the evolution of the solid fraction and topology of the structure during dealloying. The results shed light on fundamental differences in liquid metal and electrochemical dealloying and establish a new approach to produce liquid-metal-dealloyed structures with desired size and topologies.
CHEMISTRY
Asymptotic Growth and Decay of Two-Dimensional Symmetric Plasmas

We study the large time behavior of classical solutions to the two-dimensional Vlasov-Poisson (VP) and relativistic Vlasov-Poisson (RVP) systems launched by radially-symmetric initial data with compact support. In particular, we prove that particle positions and momenta grow unbounded as $t \to \infty$ and obtain sharp rates on the maximal values of these quantities on the support of the distribution function for each system. Furthermore, we establish nearly sharp rates of decay for the associated electric field, as well as upper and lower bounds on the decay rate of the charge density in the large time limit. We prove that, unlike (VP) in higher dimensions, smooth solutions do not scatter to their free-streaming profiles as $t \to \infty$ because nonlinear, long-range field interactions dominate the behavior of characteristics due to the exchange of energy from the potential to the kinetic term. In this way, the system "forgets" any previous configuration of particles.
PHYSICS
Science
Unsupervised topological learning approach of crystal nucleation in pure Tantalum

Nucleation phenomena commonly observed in our every day life are of fundamental, technological and societal importance in many areas, but some of their most intimate mechanisms remain however to be unraveled. Crystal nucleation, the early stages where the liquid-to-solid transition occurs upon undercooling, initiates at the atomic level on nanometer length and sub-picoseconds time scales and involves complex multidimensional mechanisms with local symmetry breaking that can hardly be observed experimentally in the very details. To reveal their structural features in simulations without a priori, an unsupervised learning approach founded on topological descriptors loaned from persistent homology concepts is proposed. Applied here to a monatomic metal, namely Tantalum (Ta), it shows that both translational and orientational ordering always come into play simultaneously when homogeneous nucleation starts in regions with low five-fold symmetry.
PHYSICS
Identification of topological phases using classically-optimized variational quantum eigensolver

Variational quantum eigensolver (VQE) is regarded as a promising candidate of hybrid quantum-classical algorithm for the near-term quantum computers. Meanwhile, VQE is confronted with a challenge that statistical error associated with the measurement as well as systematic error could significantly hamper the optimization. To circumvent this issue, we propose classically-optimized VQE (co-VQE), where the whole process of the optimization is efficiently conducted on a classical computer. The efficacy of the method is guaranteed by the observation that quantum circuits with a constant (or logarithmic) depth are classically tractable via simulations of local subsystems. In co-VQE, we only use quantum computers to measure nonlocal quantities after the parameters are optimized. As proof-of-concepts, we present numerical experiments on quantum spin models with topological phases. After the optimization, we identify the topological phases by nonlocal order parameters as well as unsupervised machine learning on inner products between quantum states. The proposed method maximizes the advantage of using quantum computers while avoiding strenuous optimization on noisy quantum devices. Furthermore, in terms of quantum machine learning, our study shows an intriguing approach that employs quantum computers to generate data of quantum systems while using classical computers for the learning process.
COMPUTERS
Computational analysis of interface evolution and droplet pinch-off mechanism in two-phase liquid flow through T-junction microfluidic system

This work has explored interface evolution and pinch-off mechanism of the droplet formation in two-phase flow through cross-flow microfluidic device. The two-dimensional mathematical model equations have been solved using the finite element method under the squeezing regime ($Ca_c < 10^{-2}$) for wide range of flow rates ($Qr = 0.1 - 10$) and fixed contact angle ($\theta=135^o$). The droplet formation process has been classified into various instantaneous stages as initial, filling, squeezing, pinch-off and stable droplet through microscopic visualization of interface evolution in phase profiles. The dynamics of interface, and point pressure in both phases is further gained and discussed. Maximum pressure in the continuous phase varied linearly with Qr. The droplet pinch-off mechanism has been thoroughly elucidated by determining the local radius of the curvature ($R_{c,min}$) and neck width (2r) during the squeezing and pinch-off stages. At the pinch-off point, both $R_{c,min}$ and 2r are non-linearly related to Qr. Further, the topological dynamics of interface has been explored by analyzing the Laplace pressure ($p_{\text{L}}$), acting on the interface curvature, evaluated using (a) pressure sensors in both phases, (b) local radius of curvature, and (c) minimum radius of curvature. The insights obtained from the present work can reliably be used in designing the model and prototypes of microfluidic devices for generating monodispersed droplets in emulsions, and the droplet breakup mechanism would help accurate prediction of the pinch-off moment. The proposed knowledge provides detailed insights of the interface evolution and droplet pinch-off to a precision of 10 $\mu$s and resolution of 10 $\mu$m, equivalent to experimental flow visualization with a high-speed ($10^{5}$ fps) and high-resolution (10 $\mu$m pixel size) camera.
SCIENCE
Nonequilibrium topological spin textures in momentum space

Nonequilibrium quantum dynamics of many-body systems is the frontier of condensed matter physics; recent advances in various time-resolved spectroscopic techniques continue to reveal rich phenomena. Angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy (ARPES) as one powerful technique can resolve electronic energy, momentum, and spin along the time axis after excitation. However, dynamics of spin textures in momentum space remains mostly unexplored. Here we demonstrate theoretically that the photoexcited surface state of genuine or magnetically doped topological insulators shows novel topological spin textures, i.e., tornado-like patterns, in the spin-resolved ARPES. We systematically reveal its origin as a unique nonequilibrium photoinduced topological winding phenomenon. As all intrinsic and extrinsic topological helicity factors of both material and light are embedded in a robust and delicate manner, the tornado patterns not only allow a remarkable tomography of such important system information, but also enable various unique dichroic topological switchings of the momentum-space spin texture. These results open a new direction of nonequilibrium topological spin states in quantum materials.
SCIENCE
Topological and Quantum Stability of Low-Dimensional Crystalline Lattices with Multiple Nonequivalent Sublattices

Topological and quantum stability of low-dimensional crystalline carbon lattices with multiple non-equivalent sublattices is theoretically analyzed and simulated by multilevel approach. It is demonstrated that non-equivalent sublattices cause symmetry breakdown caused by uncompensated internal structural stress. The Topology Conservation Theorem is introduced, formulated and proved. It is shown that the lack of perfect filling of planar 2D active crystalline space by structural units may cause the formation of i) Structure waves of either variable or constant wave length or rotational periods; ii) Nanotubes or rolls; iii) Saddle structures; iv) Formation of aperiodic ensembles of irregular asymmetric atomic clusters of different nature; v) Stabilization of 2D lattices by aromatic resonance, correlation effects, or van-der-Waals interactions with substrates. For infinite superperiodic structural waves the quasiparticle approach is used to introduce the effect of quantum instability with periodicity breakdown caused by lattice restructurizing. In contrast with regular free-standing infinite structural waves, both perfect finite-sized, or stabilized structural waves can exist and can be synthesized. It is shown that for complex low-dimensional lattices which prone to breakdown the translation invariance (TI), complete active space of normal coordinates cannot be reduced to a subspace of TI normal coordinates. As a result, for low-dimensional crystals constrained TI subspace structural minimization may artificially return a regular point at potential energy surface as either a global/local minimum/maximum. It is proved that for such lattices phonon dispersion cannot be used as solid and final proof of their stability. A flowchart algorithm of structural analysis of low-dimensional crystals is proposed and proved to be a powerful tool for theoretical design of advanced complex nanomaterials.
MATHEMATICS
Many-body topology of non-Hermitian systems

Non-Hermiticity gives rise to unique topological phases that have no counterparts in Hermitian systems and are intrinsic to non-Hermitian systems. Such intrinsic non-Hermitian topological phases appear even in one dimension while no topological phases appear in one-dimensional Hermitian systems. Despite the recent considerable interest, the intrinsic non-Hermitian topological phases have been mainly investigated in noninteracting systems described by band theory. It has been unclear whether they survive or reduce in the presence of many-body interactions. Here, we demonstrate that the intrinsic non-Hermitian topological phases in one dimension survive even in the presence of many-body interactions. We formulate a many-body topological invariant by the winding of the complex-valued many-body spectrum in terms of a U (1) gauge field (magnetic flux). As an illustrative example, we investigate the interacting Hatano-Nelson model and find a unique topological phase and skin effect induced by many-body interactions.
SCIENCE
Topological Authentication Technique In Topologically Asymmetric Cryptosystem

Making topological authentication from theory to practical application is an important and challenging task. More and more researchers pay attention on coming quantum computation, privacy data protection, lattices and cryptography. Research show the advantages of topological authentications through graph operations, various matrices, graph colorings and graph labelings are: related with two or more different mathematical areas, be not pictures, there are huge number of colorings and labelings, rooted on modern mathematics, diversity of asymmetric ciphers, simplicity and convenience, easily created, irreversibility, computational security, provable security, and so on. Topological authentications based on various graph homomorphisms, degree-sequence homomorphisms, graph-set homomorphisms. Randomly topological coding and topological authentications are based on Hanzi authentication, randomly adding-edge-removing operation, randomly leaf-adding algorithms, graph random increasing techniques, operation graphic lattice and dynamic networked models and their spanning trees and maximum leaf spanning trees. Realization of topological authentication is an important topic, we study: number-based strings generated from colored graphs, particular graphs (complete graphs, trees, planar graphs), some methods of generating public-keys. some techniques of topologically asymmetric cryptosystem are: W-type matching labelings, dual-type labelings, reciprocal-type labelings, topological homomorphisms, indexed colorings, graphic lattices, degree-sequence lattices, every-zero Cds-matrix groups of degree-sequences, every-zero graphic groups, graphic lattices having coloring closure property, self-similar networked lattices.
COMPUTERS
The topology of Calabi-Yau threefolds

We ask about the simply connected compact smooth 6-manifolds which can support structures of Calabi-Yau threefolds. In particular, we study the interesting case of Calabi-Yau threefolds $X$ with second betti number 3. We have a cup-product cubic form on the second integral cohomology, a linear form given by the second Chern class, and the integral middle cohomology, and if the homology is torsion free this information determines precisely the diffeomorphism class of the underlying 6-manifold by a result of Wall. For simplicity, we assume that the cubic form defines a smooth real elliptic curve whose Hessian is also smooth. Under a further relatively mild assumption that there are no non-movable surfaces $E$ on $X$ with $1 \le E^3 \le 9$, we prove that the real elliptic curve must have two connected components rather than one, and that the Kähler cone is contained in the open positive cone on the bounded component; we show moreover that the second Chern class is also positive on this open cone. Using Wall's result, for any given third Betti number we therefore have an abundance of examples of smooth 6-manifolds which support no Calabi-Yau structures, both in the cases when the cubic defines a real elliptic curve with one or two connected components.
MATHEMATICS
Pressure-induced concomitant topological and metal-insulator quantum phase transitions in Ce$_3$Pd$_3$Bi$_4$

The electronic property and magnetic susceptibility of Ce$_3$Pd$_3$Bi$_4$ were systemically investigated from 18 K to 290 K for varying values of cell-volume using dynamic mean-field theory coupled with density functional theory. By extrapolating to zero temperature, the ground state of Ce$_3$Pd$_3$Bi$_4$ at ambient pressure is found to be a correlated semimetal due to insufficient hybridization. Upon applying pressure, the hybridization strength increases and a crossover to Kondo insulator is observed at finite temperatures. The characteristic temperature signaling the formation of Kondo singlet, as well as the characteristic temperature associated with $f$-electron delocalization-localization change, simultaneously vanishes around a critical volume of 0.992$V_0$, suggesting that such metal-insulator transition is possibly associated with a quantum critical point. Finally, the Wilson's loop calculations indicate that the Kondo insulating side is topologically trivial, thus a topological transition also occurs across the quantum critical point.
SCIENCE
$\it COD:$ An Algorithm for Shape Reconstruction of Transiting Celestial Bodies through Topological Optimization

We introduce a novel algorithm, $\textit{COD}$ -- Compact Opacity Distribution, for shape reconstruction of a celestial body that has been observed to occult a star, using the photometric time-series observations of the occultation. $\textit{COD}$ finds a solution to the light-curve inversion problem for an optically thick occulter having an approximately convex shape, together with an estimate of its size, impact parameter and velocity, relative to the occulted star. The algorithm is based on an optimization scheme that uses topological constraints and an objective function for the geometry of the occulter. The constraints of the problem follow linear relations, which enable the use of linear programming optimization as the mathematical framework. Multiple tests of the algorithm were performed, all of which resulted in high correlations between the simulated and obtained shapes of the occulting objects, with errors within $5\%$ in their projected velocities and horizontal sizes, and within $0.1$ in their impact parameters. These tests include a video of a solar eclipse by Phobos, as seen by NASA's Curiosity rover, which was collapsed into its corresponding light curve and reconstructed afterwards. We applied $\textit{COD}$ to the mysterious case of VVV-WIT-08 -- a single deep occultation ($\sim 96 \%$) of a giant star lasting for over 200 days. The analysis, which did not assume any specific shape of the occulter, suggested an object with a projected opacity distribution resembling an ellipse with an eccentricity of $\sim 0.5$, tilted at $\sim 30$ degrees relative to the direction of motion, with a semi-minor axis similar to the stellar radius.
SCIENCE
Topological nature of higher-order hinge states revealed by spin transport

One-dimensional (1D) gapless hinge states are predicated in the three-dimensional (3D) higher-order topological insulators and topological semimetals, because of the higher-order bulk-boundary correspondence. Nevertheless, the topologically protected property of the hinge states is still not demonstrated so far, because it is not accessible by conventional methods, such as spectroscopy experiments and quantum oscillations. Here, we reveal the topological nature of hinge states in the higher-order topological semimetal Cd3As2 nanoplate through spin potentiometric measurements. The results of current induced spin polarization indicate that the spin-momentum locking of the higher-order hinge state is similar to that of the quantum spin Hall state, showing the helical characteristics. The spin-polarized hinge states are robust up to room temperature and can nonlocally diffuse a long distance larger than 5 {\mu}m, further indicating their immunity protected by topology. Our work deepens the understanding of transport properties of the higher-order topological materials and should be valuable for future electronic and spintronic applications.
SCIENCE

