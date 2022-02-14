ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$Ab$ $initio$ study of magnetic tunnel junctions based on half-metallic and spin-gapless semiconducting Heusler compounds: Reconfigurable diode and inverse TMR effect for magnetic memory and logic applications

By T. Aull, E. Şaşıoğlu, I. Mertig
 2 days ago

Magnetic tunnel junctions (MTJs) have attracted strong research interest within the last decades due to their potential use as non-volatile memory such as MRAM as well as for magnetic logic applications. Half-metallic magnets (HMMs) have been suggested as ideal electrode materials for MTJs to achieve an extremely large tunnel magnetoresistance (TMR)...

A Magnetoelectric Memory Device Based on Pseudo-Magnetization

We propose a new type of magnetoelectric memory device that stores magnetic easy-axis information or pseudo-magnetization, rather than a definite magnetization direction, in piezoelectric/ferromagnetic (PE/FM) heterostructures. Theoretically, we show how a PE/FM combination can lead to non-volatility in pseudo-magnetization exhibiting ferroelectric-like behavior. The pseudo-magnetization can be manipulated by extremely low voltages especially when the FM is a low-barrier nanomagnet. Using a circuit model benchmarked against experiments, we determine the switching energy, delay, switching probability and retention time of the envisioned 1T/1C memory device in terms of magnetic and circuit parameters and discuss its thermal stability in terms of a key parameter called back-voltage vm which is an electrical measure of the strain-induced magnetic field. Taking advantage of ferromagnetic resonance (FMR) measurements, we experimentally extract values for vm in CoFeB films and circular nano-magnets deposited on Pb(Mg1/3Nb2/3)0.7Ti0.3O3 (PMN-PT) which agree well with the theoretical values. Our experimental findings indeed indicate the feasibility of the proposed novel device and confirm the assumed parameters in our modeling effort.
COMPUTERS
Ab initio approach for thermodynamic surface phases with full consideration of anharmonic effects -- the example of hydrogen at Si(100)

A reliable description of surfaces structures in a reactive environment is crucial to understand materials functions. We present a first-principles theory of replica-exchange grand-canonical-ensemble molecular dynamics (REGC-MD) and apply it to evaluate phase equilibria of surfaces in reactive gas-phase environment. We identify the different surface phases and locate phase boundaries including triple and critical points. The approach is demonstrated by addressing open questions for the Si(100) surface in contact with a hydrogen atmosphere. In the range from 300 to 1 000 K, we find 25 distinct thermodynamically stable surface phases, for which we also provide microscopic descriptions. Most of the identified phases, including few order-disorder phase transitions, have not yet been observed experimentally. The REGC-MD-derived phase diagram shows significant, qualitative differences to the description by the state-of-the-art "ab initio atomistic thermodynamics" approach.
CHEMISTRY
Ab initio calculations of spin-nonconserving exciton-phonon scattering in monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides

We investigate the spin-nonconserving relaxation channel of excitons by their couplings with phonons in two-dimensional transition metal dichalcogenides using $\textit{ab initio}$ approaches. Combining $\text{GW}$-Bethe-Salpeter equation method and density functional perturbation theory, we calculate the electron-phonon and exciton-phonon coupling matrix elements for the spin-flip scattering in monolayer WSe$_{\text{2}}$, and further analyze the microscopic mechanisms influencing these scattering strengths. We find that phonons could produce effective in-plane magnetic fields which flip spin of excitons, giving rise to relaxation channels complimentary to the spin-conserving relaxation. Finally, we calculate temperature-dependent spin-flip exciton-phonon relaxation times. Our method and analysis can be generalized to study other two-dimensional materials and would stimulate experimental measurements of spin-flip exciton relaxation dynamics.
PHYSICS
Theoretical Study on Anisotropic Magnetoresistance Effects of Arbitrary Directions of Current and Magnetization for Ferromagnets: Application to Transverse Anisotropic Magnetoresistance Effect

We develop a theory of the anisotropic magnetoresistance (AMR) effects of arbitrary directions of current and magnetization for ferromagnets. Here, we use the electron scattering theory with the $s$--$s$ and $s$--$d$ scattering processes, where $s$ is the conduction electron state and $d$ is the localized d states. The resistivity due to electron scattering is expressed by the probability density of the d states of the current direction. The d states are numerically obtained by applying the exact diagonalization method to the Hamiltonian of the d states with the exchange field, crystal field, and spin--orbit interaction. Using the theory, we investigate the transverse AMR (TAMR) effect for strong ferromagnets with a crystal field of cubic or tetragonal symmetry. The cubic systems exhibit the fourfold symmetric TAMR effect, whereas the tetragonal systems show the twofold and fourfold symmetric TAMR effect. On the basis of the above results, we also comment on the experimental results of the TAMR effect for Fe$_4$N.
PHYSICS
Coulomb correlations and magnetic properties of L1$_0$ FeCo: a DFT+DMFT study

We consider electronic correlation effects and their impact on magnetic properties of tetragonally distorted chemically ordered FeCo alloy (L1$_0$ structure) being a promising candidate to rare-earth-free permanent magnets. We employ a state-of-the-art method combining the density functional (DFT) and dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT). According to our results, the predicted Curie temperature reduces with increase of lattice parameters ratio $c/a$ and reaches nearly 850~K at ${c/a=1.22}$. For all considered $c/a$ from 1 to $\sqrt{2}$ we find well-localized magnetic moments on Fe sites, which are formed due to strong correlations originating from Hund's coupling. At the same time, magnetism of Co sites is more itinerant with a much less lifetime of local magnetic moments. However, these short-lived local moments are also formed due to Hund's exchange. Electronic states at Fe sites are characterized by non-quasiparticle form of self-energies, while the ones for Co sites are found to have a Fermi-liquid-like shape with quasiparticle mass enhancement factor ${m^*/m\sim 1.4}$, corresponding to moderately correlated metal. The strong electron correlations on Fe sites leading to Hund's metal behaviour can be explained by peculiarities of density of states, which has pronounced peaks near the Fermi level, while weaker many-body effects on Co sites can be caused by stronger deviation from half-filling of their $3d$ states. The obtained momentum dependence of magnetic susceptibility suggests that the ferromagnetic ordering is the most favourable one except for the near vicinity of the fcc structure and the magnetic exchange is expected to be of RKKY-type.
PHYSICS
Spin-Phonon Relaxation in Magnetic Molecules: Theory, Predictions and Insights

Magnetic molecules have played a central role in the development of magnetism and coordination chemistry and their study keeps leading innovation in cutting-edge scientific fields such as magnetic resonance, magnetism, spintronics, and quantum technologies. Crucially, a long spin lifetime well above cryogenic temperature is a stringent requirement for all these applications. In this chapter we review the foundations of spin relaxation theory and provide a detailed overview of first-principles strategies applied to the problem of spin-phonon relaxation in magnetic molecules. Firstly, we present a rigorous formalism of spin-phonon relaxation based on open quantum systems theory. These results are then used to derive classical phenomenological relations based on the Debye model. Finally, we provide a prescription of how to map the relaxation formalism onto existing electronic structure methods to obtain a quantitative picture of spin-phonon relaxation. Examples from the literature, including both transition metals and lanthanides compounds, will be discussed in order to illustrate how Direct, Orbach and Raman relaxation mechanisms can affect spin dynamics for this class of compounds.
PHYSICS
Dynamics of Multi-Domains in Ferroelectric Tunnel Junction

The Discovery of giant tunnel electroresistance (TER) in Ferroelectric Tunnel Junction (FTJ) paves a futuristic possibility of utilizing the FTJ as a bistable resistive device with an enormously high ON/OFF ratio. In the last 20 years, numerous studies have reported that the formation of multidomain in ferroelectric material is an inevitable process to minimize the total system energy. Recent studies based on phase-field simulations have demonstrated that domain nucleation/motion substantially alters the electrostatics of a ferroelectric material. However, the impact of domain dynamics on quantum transport in FTJ remains elusive. This paper presents a comprehensive study of multidomain dynamics in a ferroelectric tunnel junction. Analysis of this article is twofold; firstly, we study the impact of domain dynamics on electrostatics in an FTJ. Subsequently, the obtained electrostatics is used to study the variations in tunneling current, and TER originated from multidomain dynamics. We show that ON/OFF current density and TER vary locally in the ferroelectric region. Furthermore, the device's electrostatics and quantum transport exhibit an oscillatory nature due to periodic domain texture. ON/OFF current density shows a sine/cosine distribution in ferroelectric, and approximately one-decade local variation in current density is observed. These local fluctuations in current density cause oscillations in the device's ON/OFF ratio. Optimization techniques to achieve a uniform and maximum TER are also discussed. A 2D analytical and explicit model is derived by solving coupled 2D Poisson's equation and Landau-Ginzburg equation. The model incorporates the switching and nucleation of domains by minimizing net ferroelectric energy (depolarization+free+gradient energy density). Furthermore, the impact of the bottom insulator layer on ferroelectric's gradient energy is also studied.
SCIENCE
Triple-meron crystal in high-spin Kitaev magnets

Spin textures with nontrivial topology hold great promise in future spintronics applications since they are robust against local deformations. The meron, as one of such spin textures, is widely believed to appear in pairs due to its topological equivalence to a half skyrmion. Motivated by recent progresses in high-spin Kitaev magnets, here we investigate numerically a classical Kitaev-$\Gamma$ model with a single-ion anisotropy. An exotic spin texture including three merons is discovered. Such a state features a peculiar property with an odd number of merons in one magnetic unit cell and it can induce the topological Hall effect.Therefore, these merons cannot be dissociated from skyrmions as reported in the literature and a general mechanism for such a deconfinement phenomenon calls for further studies. Our work demonstrates that high-spin Kitaev magnets can host robust unconventional spin textures and thus they offer a versatile platform not only for exploring exotic states in spintronics but also for understanding the deconfinement mechanism in the condensed-matter physics and the field theory.
CHEMISTRY
Magnetism of QCD matter and pion mass from tensor-type spin polarization and anomalous magnetic moment of quarks

We investigate the magnetism of QCD matter and pion mass under magnetic field considering the contribution from the tensor-type spin polarization and the anomalous magnetic moment (AMM) of quarks. It is found that the tensor-type spin polarization (TSP) induces the magnetic catalysis of chiral condensate and diamagnetism (negative magnetic susceptibility) of quark matter at low temperature, both neutral and charged pion masses increase quickly with magnetic field in the case of TSP. The anomalous magnetic moment (AMM) of quarks induces magnetic inhibition and a magnetic dependent AMM causes inverse magnetic catalysis at finite temperature, and the neutral pion mass decreases with magnetic field while the charged pion mass shows nonmonotonic behavior with the magnetic field, which is qualitatively in agreement with lattice result. However, the magnetic susceptibility is positive at low temperature with AMM. In the current framework, our results show the irreconcilable contradiction between the diamagnetism and inverse magnetic catalysis.
PHYSICS
Partition of free energy for a Brownian quantum oscillator: Effect of dissipation and magnetic field

Recently, the quantum counterpart of energy equipartition theorem has drawn considerable attention. Motivated by this, we formulate and investigate an analogous statement for the free energy of a quantum oscillator linearly coupled to a passive heat bath consisting of an infinite number of independent harmonic oscillators. We explicitly demonstrate that the free energy of the Brownian oscillator can be expressed in the form $F(T) = \langle f(\omega,T) \rangle $ where $f(\omega,T)$ is the free energy of an individual bath oscillator. The overall averaging process involves two distinct averages: the first one is over the canonical ensemble for the bath oscillators, whereas the second one signifies averaging over the entire bath spectrum of frequencies from zero to infinity. The latter is performed over a relevant probability distribution function $\mathcal{P}(\omega)$ which can be derived from the knowledge of the generalized susceptibility encountered in linear response theory. The effect of different dissipation mechanisms is also exhibited. We find two remarkable consequences of our results. First, the quantum counterpart of energy equipartition theorem follows naturally from our analysis. The second corollary we obtain is a natural derivation of the third law of thermodynamics for open quantum systems. Finally, we generalize the formalism to three spatial dimensions in the presence of an external magnetic field.
PHYSICS
Chern Number Tunable Quantum Anomalous Hall Effect in Monolayer Transitional Metal Oxides via Manipulating Magnetization Orientation

Although much effort has been made to explore quantum anomalous Hall effect (QAHE) in both theory and experiment, the QAHE systems with tunable Chern numbers are yet limited. Here, we theoretically propose that NiAsO$_3$ and PdSbO$_3$, monolayer transitional metal oxides, can realize QAHE with tunable Chern numbers via manipulating their magnetization orientations. When the magnetization lies in the \textit{x-y} plane and all mirror symmetries are broken, the low-Chern-number (i.e., $\mathcal{C}=\pm1$) phase emerges. When the magnetization exhibits non-zero \textit{z}-direction component, the system enters the high-Chern-number (i.e., $\mathcal{C}=\pm3$) phase, even in the presence of canted magnetization. The global band gap can approach the room-temperature energy scale in monolayer PdSbO$_3$ (23.4 meV), when the magnetization is aligned to \textit{z}-direction. By using Wannier-based tight-binding model, we establish the phase diagram of magnetization induced topological phase transition. Our work provides a high-temperature QAHE system with tunable Chern number for the practical electronic application.
PHYSICS
A combined inelastic neutron scattering and \textit{ab initio} lattice dynamics study of FeSi

The phonon renormalization across the semiconductor-to-metal crossover in FeSi is investigated by inelastic neutron scattering combined with \textit{ab-initio} lattice dynamical calculations. A significant part of reciprocal space with a particular focus on the 110$-$001 scattering plane is mapped by the time-of-flight inelastic neutron scattering data taken below and above the crossover. Individual momentum values are investigated in more detail as a function of temperature. The data reveal that the anomalous phonon softening upon metallization is not exclusive to the high symmetry $R$ and $\Gamma$ points. Several other phonon modes around the $R$-point as well as the phonon modes at the $M$ and $X$ points of the Brillouin zone exhibit anomalous phonon softening with magnitudes comparable to that observed at the $R$-point. The momentum dependence of the phonon softening is reproduced by the lattice dynamical calculation based on the density functional perturbation theory. We discuss our findings with respect to the nature of the semiconductor-to-metal crossover in FeSi, for which different microscopic origins have been proposed, i.e., lattice thermal disorder and electronic correlation effects.
PHYSICS
Magnetization dynamics affected by phonon pumping

Richard Schlitz, Luise Siegl, Takuma Sato, Weichao Yu, Gerrit E. W. Bauer, Hans Huebl, Sebastian T. B. Goennenwein. "Pumping" of phonons by a dynamic magnetization promises to extend the range and functionality of magnonic devices. We explore the impact of phonon pumping on room-temperature ferromagnetic resonance (FMR) spectra of bilayers of thin yttrium iron garnet (YIG) films on thick gadolinium gallium garnet substrates over a wide frequency range. At low frequencies the Kittel mode hybridizes coherently with standing ultrasound waves of a bulk acoustic resonator to form magnon polarons that induce rapid oscillations of the magnetic susceptibility, as reported before. At higher frequencies, the phonon resonances overlap, merging into a conventional FMR line, but with an increased line width. The frequency dependence of the increased line broadening follows the predictions from phonon pumping theory in the thick substrate limit. In addition, we find substantial magnon-phonon coupling of a perpendicular standing spin wave (PSSW) mode. This evidences the importance of the mode overlap between the acoustic and magnetic modes, and provides a route towards engineering the magnetoelastic mode coupling.
PHYSICS
Magnetic field-temperature phase diagrams for multiple-$Q$ magnetic orderings: Exact steepest decent approach to long-range interacting spin systems

Multiple-$Q$ magnetic orderings represent magnetic textures composed of superpositions of multiple spin density waves or spin spirals, as represented by skyrmion crystals and hedgehog lattices. Such magnetic orderings have been observed in various magnetic materials in recent years, and attracted enormous attention, especially from the viewpoint of topology and emergent electromagnetic fields originating from noncoplanar magnetic structures. Although they often exhibit successive phase transitions among different multiple-$Q$ states while changing temperature and an external magnetic field, it is not straightforward to elucidate the phase diagrams, mainly due to the lack of concise theoretical tools as well as appropriate microscopic models. Here, we provide a theoretical framework for a class of effective spin models with long-range magnetic interactions mediated by conduction electrons in magnetic metals. Our framework is based on the steepest decent method with a set of self-consistent equations that leads to exact solutions in the thermodynamic limit, and has many advantages over existing methods such as biased variational calculations and numerical Monte Carlo simulations. Applying the framework to the models with instabilities toward triple- and hextuple-$Q$ magnetic orderings, we find that interesting reentrant phase transitions where the multiple-$Q$ phases appear only at finite temperature and/or nonzero magnetic field. Furthermore, we show that the multiple-$Q$ states can be topologically-nontrivial stacked skyrmion crystals or hedgehog lattices, which exhibit large net spin scalar chirality associated with nonzero skyrmion number. The results demonstrate that our framework could be a versatile tool for studying magnetic and topological phase transitions and related quantum phenomena in actual magnetic metals hosting multiple-$Q$ magnetic orderings.
SCIENCE
Anomalous magnetic interference of cross-type Josephson junctions exposed to oblique magnetic fields

Gauge-invariant phase difference and critical currents of cross-type Josephson junctions with thin and narrow superconducting strips exposed to three-dimensional magnetic fields are theoretically investigated. When a sandwich-type Josephson junction in the xy plane is exposed to parallel magnetic fields Hx and Hy, the phase difference linearly depends on the spatial coordinates, x and y, and the critical currents exhibit the standard Fraunhofer-type magnetic interference. The perpendicular field Hz, on the other hand, nonlinearly modulates the distribution of the phase difference and the critical currents as the functions of the oblique field exhibit anomalous magnetic interference. We obtain simple analytical expressions for critical currents of small cross-type junctions by neglecting the effects of self-field and trapped vortices. The resulting dc critical currents show anomalous and diverse interference patterns depending on the parallel and perpendicular magnetic fields.
SCIENCE
Semi-metallicity and electron-hole liquid in two-dimensional C and BN based compounds

Insulating-metallic transition mediated by substitutional atoms is predicted in a series of two-dimensional carbon-based structures. Introducing Si atoms in selected sites of tetrahexcarbon [Carbon 137 (2018) 266] according to rational chemical rules, metallicity by trivial band inversion without band gap opening is induced. Additional substitution of remaining C atoms by BN dimers introduces no changes in the metallic properties. A series of isomorphous two-dimensional materials with isoelectronic structures derived by exchanging group IV elements exhibiting various band gaps is obtained. Dynamical stability is verified with phonon analysis and beyond the harmonic approximation with molecular dynamics up to room temperature. The semi-metallic compounds have well-nested pockets of carriers and are good candidates for the formation of an excitonic insulator.
CHEMISTRY
Selective measurement of longitudinal electron spin relaxation time $T_1$ of Ce$^{3+}$ ions in YAG lattice: Resonant spin inertia

Electron spin oriented along an external magnetic field is subject to longitudinal spin relaxation with characteristic time $T_1$. The corresponding decay is nonoscillating, so one cannot readily ascribe $T_1$ to a certain $g$ factor. This becomes a problem when several electronic states with different $g$ factors are present in the system, e.g. electrons and holes. We solve this problem by optically pumping spin polarization and then selectively depolarizing it using a radio frequency (rf) field. By modulating the rf field one can observe the retarded modulation of spin polarization which depends on the relation between the modulation period and $T_1$. Using this selective spin inertia method, we unveil the strong anisotropy of $T_1$ for rare-earth Ce$^{3+}$ ions in a YAG crystal at low temperatures and low magnetic fields. We also show that the large spread of Larmor frequencies within the electron ensemble in this system is not static, but results from the fluctuations of internal magnetic fields on a timescale much shorter than $T_1$.
PHYSICS
Landau parameters and entrainment matrix of cold stellar matter: effect of the symmetry energy and strong magnetic fields

Nuclear matter properties based on a relativistic approach suitable for the description of multi-component systems are calculated. We use a set of nuclear relativistic mean-field models that satisfy acceptable nuclear matter properties and neutron star observations. The effects of the density dependence of the symmetry energy and of the Landau quantization due to the presence of a strong external magnetic field are discussed. Properties such as the proton fraction, the Landau mass, Landau parameters and entrainment matrix, the adiabatic index and speed of sound are calculated for cold $\beta$-equilibrium matter. A large dispersion on the calculated properties is obtained at two to three times saturation density $\rho_0 $. The proton Landau mass can be as low as one third of the vacuum nucleon mass at 2-3$~\rho_0 $. Similar effects are obtained for the Landau parameters, in particular, the ones involving protons, where the relative dispersion of $F^0_{pp}$ and $F^1_{pp}$ is as high as 30\% to 50\% at 2-3$~\rho_0 $. These parameters are particularly sensitive to the symmetry energy. The effect of the magnetic field on the nuclear properties is small for fields as high as 10$^{18}$G except for a small range of densities just above the crust-core transition. Tables with the EoS, and the parameters, are provided in the Supplementary Material section.
ASTRONOMY
Spin stiffness, spectral weight, and Landau damping of magnons in metallic spiral magnets

We analyze the properties of magnons in metallic electron systems with spiral magnetic order. Our analysis is based on the random phase approximation for the susceptibilities of tight binding electrons with a local Hubbard interaction in two or three dimensions. We identify three magnon branches from poles in the susceptibilities, one associated with in-plane, the other two associated with out-of-plane fluctuations of the spiral order parameter. We derive general expressions for the spin stiffnesses and the spectral weights of the magnon modes, from which also the magnon velocities can be obtained. Moreover, we determine the size of the decay rates of the magnons due to Landau damping. While the decay rate of the in-plane mode is of the order of its excitation energy, the decay rate of the out-of-plane mode is smaller so that these modes are asymptotically stable excitations even in the presence of Landau damping.
CHEMISTRY

