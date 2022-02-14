$Ab$ $initio$ study of magnetic tunnel junctions based on half-metallic and spin-gapless semiconducting Heusler compounds: Reconfigurable diode and inverse TMR effect for magnetic memory and logic applications

We consider electronic correlation effects and their impact on magnetic properties of tetragonally distorted chemically ordered FeCo alloy (L1$_0$ structure) being a promising candidate to rare-earth-free permanent magnets. We employ a state-of-the-art method combining the density functional (DFT) and dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT). According to our results, the predicted Curie temperature reduces with increase of lattice parameters ratio $c/a$ and reaches nearly 850~K at ${c/a=1.22}$. For all considered $c/a$ from 1 to $\sqrt{2}$ we find well-localized magnetic moments on Fe sites, which are formed due to strong correlations originating from Hund's coupling. At the same time, magnetism of Co sites is more itinerant with a much less lifetime of local magnetic moments. However, these short-lived local moments are also formed due to Hund's exchange. Electronic states at Fe sites are characterized by non-quasiparticle form of self-energies, while the ones for Co sites are found to have a Fermi-liquid-like shape with quasiparticle mass enhancement factor ${m^*/m\sim 1.4}$, corresponding to moderately correlated metal. The strong electron correlations on Fe sites leading to Hund's metal behaviour can be explained by peculiarities of density of states, which has pronounced peaks near the Fermi level, while weaker many-body effects on Co sites can be caused by stronger deviation from half-filling of their $3d$ states. The obtained momentum dependence of magnetic susceptibility suggests that the ferromagnetic ordering is the most favourable one except for the near vicinity of the fcc structure and the magnetic exchange is expected to be of RKKY-type.

