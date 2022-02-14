ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minimum Action Method for Nonequilibrium Phase Transitions

By Ruben Zakine, Eric Vanden-Eijnden
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

First-order nonequilibrium phase transitions are challenging to analyze because they occur via activated processes through transition states that are not saddle points on a free energy landscape -- rather, no such landscape exists when the system's dynamics is not in detailed-balance. In...

