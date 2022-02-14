ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Deterministic Covalent Organic Functionalization of Monolayer Graphene with 1,3-Dipolar Cycloaddition Via High Resolution Surface Engineering

By Luca Basta, Federica Bianco, Aldo Moscardini, Filippo Fabbri, Luca Bellucci, Valentina Tozzini, Stefan Heun, Stefano Veronesi
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Luca Basta, Federica Bianco, Aldo Moscardini, Filippo Fabbri, Luca Bellucci, Valentina Tozzini, Stefan Heun, Stefano Veronesi. Spatially-resolved organic functionalization of monolayer graphene is successfully achieved by combining low-energy electron beam irradiation with 1,3-dipolar cycloaddition of azomethine ylide. Indeed, the modification of the graphene honeycomb lattice...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Towards a portable high-resolution muon detector based on Resistive Plate Chambers

S. Basnet, E. Cortina Gil, P. Demin, R.M.I.D. Gamage, A. Giammanco, R. Karnam, M. Moussawi, A. Samalan, M. Tytgat. The use of conventional imaging techniques becomes problematic when faced with challenging logistics and confined environments. In particular, such scenarios are not unusual in the field of archaeological and mining explorations as well as for nuclear waste characterization. For these applications, even the use of muography is complicated since the detectors have to be deployed in difficult areas with limited room for instrumentation, e.g., narrow tunnels. To address this limitation, we have developed a portable muon detector (muoscope) based on glass Resistive Plate Chambers (RPC) with an active area of 16 $\times$ 16 cm$^{2}$. The specific design goals taken into consideration while developing our first prototype are portability, robustness, autonomy, versatility, safety and low cost. To help further improve our design goals, we are currently studying the possibility to switch the sensitive units from strips in the old prototype to pixels for the new one However, for performing high resolution muography, the number of readout units per layer will also need to increase significantly, leading to increase in the overall cost and power consumption of the muoscope. To mitigate these issues, we are developing a novel 2D multiplexing algorithm for reading out several pixels with a single electronic channel. In this article, we give an overview of the detector development, focusing mainly on the design goals and the choice of detector technology. Furthermore, we present the details of the expected changes in the new prototype as well as a simulated 2D multiplexing study based on general principles.
ENGINEERING
electropages.com

Researchers demonstrate scalable single-molecule sensors

Researchers have recently demonstrated a full-scale integrated circuit that can detect individual molecules. What challenges does individual molecular detection face, what did the researchers demonstrate, and where could this technology be used?. What challenges does molecular detection face?. When it comes to molecular science, the ingeniousness of researchers cannot go...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Atomistic Engineering of Phonons in Functional Oxide Heterostructures

Engineering of phonons, i.e., collective lattice vibrations in crystals, is essential for manipulating physical properties of materials such as thermal transport, electron-phonon interaction, confinement of lattice vibration, and optical polarization. Most approaches to phonon-engineering have been largely limited to the high-quality heterostructures of typical semiconductors. Yet, artificial engineering of phonons in a variety of materials with functional properties, such as complex oxides, will yield unprecedented applications of coherent tunable phonons in future quantum acoustic devices. In this study, we demonstrate artificial engineering of phonons in the atomic-scale SrRuO3/SrTiO3 superlattices, wherein tunable phonon modes were observed via confocal Raman spectroscopy. In particular, the coherent superlattices led to the backfolding of acoustic phonon dispersion, resulting in zone-folded acoustic phonons in the THz frequency domain. We could further fine-tune the frequencies from 1 to 2 THz via atomic-scale precision thickness control. In addition, we observed a polar optical phonon originating from the local inversion symmetry breaking in the artificial oxide superlattices, exhibiting emergent functionality. Our approach of atomic-scale heterostructuring of complex oxides will vastly expand material systems for quantum acoustic devices, especially with the viability of functionality integration.
Knowridge Science Report

Cornell researchers reveal cause of key sodium-ion battery flaw

Scientists have uncovered the source of a persistent problem limiting the durability of sodium-ion batteries. This provides manufacturers with new strategies for powering the 21st century. Sodium-ion batteries are a promising technology for electric vehicles, the energy grid and other applications because they are made from abundant materials that are...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Crucial Superabsorption Breakthrough Unlocks Key to Next-Generation Quantum Batteries

Researchers at the University of Adelaide and their overseas partners have taken a key step in making quantum batteries a reality. They have successfully proved the concept of superabsorption, a crucial idea underpinning quantum batteries. “Quantum batteries, which use quantum mechanical principles to enhance their capabilities, require less charging time...
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

New anti-HIV antibody function discovered: Tethering of viral particles at the surface of cells

Teams at the Institut Pasteur, CNRS, Vaccine Research Institute (VRI) and Université de Paris have discovered a new function of anti-HIV-1 antibodies by applying cutting-edge microscopy techniques to in vitro viral cultures. The scientists found that certain antibodies already known for effectively targeting HIV-1 envelope (Env) protein can prevent infected cells from releasing viral particles, thus halting viral spread. The antibodies are Y-shaped, enabling them to attach themselves between the infected cell and viral particles or directly between viral particles. This chain composed of antibodies and viral particles prevents viral spread. These findings demonstrate that these powerful antibodies exhibit different antiviral activities in addition to neutralization. The study is published in the February 2, 2022 issue of Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Laminating organic photovoltaics onto curved surfaces

(Nanowerk News) Heat-shrinkable technology developed by a RIKEN team could allow solar cells and touch sensors to be attached to objects whose shapes make them challenging to laminate (Advanced Materials, "Developing the nondevelopable: Creating curved-surface electronics from nonstretchable devices"). Recent studies have indicated that curved solar-cell panels capture sunlight more...
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

Ponderomotive coupling of waves to sea surface currents via horizontal density gradients

The mathematical models and numerical simulations reported here are motivated by satellite observations of horizontal sea surface fluid motions that are closely coordinated with the vertical motion of waves or, after an approximation, an envelope of rapidly oscillating waves. This coordination of fluid movements with wave envelopes tends to occur when strong horizontal buoyancy gradients are present. The nonlinear models of this coordinated movement presented here may provide future opportunities for the optimal design of satellite imagery that could simultaneously capture the dynamics of both waves and currents directly.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Deep inelastic collision of two-dimensional anisotropic dipolar condensate solitons

The possibility of generating stable anisotropic solitons in dipolar Bose-Einstein condensates (BECs) leads to a different scenario not possible in a nondipolar BEC with contact interaction. We study the statics and dynamics of anisotropic bright solitons in quasi-two-dimensional BECs consisting of polarized dipolar atoms.We study the collision dynamics of two such solitons at different velocities for different angles between the polarization and collision directions. The collision is found to be quasi elastic at large velocities. At small velocities the collision is inelastic leading to the formation of a coalesced soliton in an excited scissors mode, monopole mode or quadrupole mode. Also, at small velocities, after collision, a large change of direction of motion of the solitons is possible. The investigation is performed through a numerical solution of the underlying mean-field Gross-Pitaevskii equation.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Self-organized Kagome-lattice in a metal-organic monolayer

Nesrine Shaiek, Hassan Denawi, Mathieu Koudia, Roland Hayn, Steffen Schäfer, Isabelle Berbezier, Chokri Lamine, Olivier Siri, Abdelwaheb Akremi, Mathieu Abel. We report on the successful on-surface synthesis of metal-organic covalent coordination networks with a dense Kagome lattice of metallic centers. In the case of Mn centers ab-initio calculations show that the adsorbed monolayer on Ag(111) has all the characteristic features of a strictly two-dimensional (2D) ferromagnetic Kagome metal. Tetrahydroxyquinone (THQ) and metal atoms (M=Cu or Mn) are co-deposited on the Ag(111) substrate to build well-ordered 2D lattices M$_3$C$_6$O$_6$. The surface is studied by scanning tunneling microscopy (STM), low energy electron diffraction (LEED) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) to optimize the growth conditions like fluxes and temperatures. The details of the atomic, electronic and magnetic structures are clarified by density functional theory (DFT) calculations. XPS and DFT reveal a Cu$^+$ charge state and no local magnetic moments for the Cu-organic network. For the Mn-organic network, we find the charge state Mn$^{2+}$ and a local spin S=5/2. Charge transfer stabilizes the Cu$^+$ and Mn$^{2+}$ charge states. We find two different modifications of the M$_3$C$_6$O$_6$ lattice. DFT calculations which neglect the small spin-orbit coupling show a Dirac point, i.e. a band crossing with linear electron dispersion at the K-point of the Brillouin zone. This Dirac point is at the Fermi level if there is no charge transfer but drops by 100 meV if electron doping of Cu$_3$C$_6$O$_6$ on Ag(111) surface is acknowledged. We predict the magnetic couplings of an isolated M$_3$C$_6$O$_6$ monolayer to be short range and antiferromagnetic leading to high frustration at the Kagome lattice and a tendency towards a spin-liquid ground state. In the case of hole transfer from the substrates ferromagnetic ordering is introduced, making M$_3$C$_6$O$_6$ an interesting candidate for the quantum anomalous Hall effect.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Chern Number Tunable Quantum Anomalous Hall Effect in Monolayer Transitional Metal Oxides via Manipulating Magnetization Orientation

Although much effort has been made to explore quantum anomalous Hall effect (QAHE) in both theory and experiment, the QAHE systems with tunable Chern numbers are yet limited. Here, we theoretically propose that NiAsO$_3$ and PdSbO$_3$, monolayer transitional metal oxides, can realize QAHE with tunable Chern numbers via manipulating their magnetization orientations. When the magnetization lies in the \textit{x-y} plane and all mirror symmetries are broken, the low-Chern-number (i.e., $\mathcal{C}=\pm1$) phase emerges. When the magnetization exhibits non-zero \textit{z}-direction component, the system enters the high-Chern-number (i.e., $\mathcal{C}=\pm3$) phase, even in the presence of canted magnetization. The global band gap can approach the room-temperature energy scale in monolayer PdSbO$_3$ (23.4 meV), when the magnetization is aligned to \textit{z}-direction. By using Wannier-based tight-binding model, we establish the phase diagram of magnetization induced topological phase transition. Our work provides a high-temperature QAHE system with tunable Chern number for the practical electronic application.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

High Spatial and Temporal Resolution NIR-IIb Gastrointestinal Imaging in Mice

Chao Mi, Ming Guan, Xun Zhang, Liu Yang, Sitong Wu, Zhichao Yang, Zhiyong Guo, Jiayan Liao, Jiajia Zhou, Dayong Jin, Xiaocong Yuan. Conventional biomedical imaging modalities, including endoscopy, X-rays, and magnetic resonance, are invasive and cannot provide sufficient spatial and temporal resolutions for regular imaging of gastrointestinal (GI) tract to guide prognosis and therapy of GI diseases. Here we report a non-invasive method for optical imaging of GI tract. It is based on a new type of lanthanide-doped nanocrystal with near-infrared (NIR) excitation at 980 nm and second NIR window (NIR-IIb) (1500~1700 nm) fluorescence emission at around 1530 nm. The rational design and controlled synthesis of nanocrystals with high brightness have led to an absolute quantum yield (QY) up to 48.6%. Further benefitting from the minimized scattering through the NIR-IIb window, we enhanced the spatial resolution by 3 times compared with the other NIR-IIa (1000~1500 nm) contract agents for GI tract imaging. The approach also led to a high temporal resolution of 8 frames per second, so that the moment of mice intestinal peristalsis happened in one minute can be captured. Furthermore, with a light-sheet imaging system, we demonstrated a three-dimensional (3D) imaging of the stereoscopic structure of the GI tract. Moreover, we successfully translate these advances to diagnose inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in a pre-clinical model of mice colitis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Single nanosized graphene/TiOx multi-shells on TiO2 core via rapid-concomitant reaction pathway on metal oxide/polymer interface

A novel design has been proposed for a facile and rapid build-up of highly tailorable nanostructured multishells on metal oxide particles (graphene/TiOx@TiO2) under a dry inert atmosphere to maximize the visible-light photocatalytic performance. We also thoroughly and systematically investigated the as-prepared nanostructured particle surface and the mechanisms of the extraordinary in-situ graphene growth on the TiOx@TiO2 nanoparticles achieved by a rapid-concomitant reaction in the metal oxide (TiO2)/polymer (polymethyl methacrylate) interface under microwave irradiation. The as-prepared composite materials are also found to perform a better photocatalytic activity in comparison to the traditional synthesis pathway for degradation of organic pollutants under visible light, associated with the synergetic effects of homo-/hetero-junction on TiO2.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Optically-induced magnetization switching in NiCo2O4 thin films using ultrafast lasers

Recently, all-optical magnetization control has been garnering considerable attention in realizing next-generation ultrafast magnetic information devices. Here, employing a magneto-optical Kerr effect (MOKE) microscope, we observed the laser-induced magnetization switching of ferrimagnetic oxide NiCo2O4 (NCO) epitaxial thin films with perpendicular magnetic anisotropy, where the sample was pumped at 1030-nm laser pulses, and magnetic domain images were acquired via the MOKE microscope with a white light emitting diode. Laser pulses irradiated an NCO thin film at various temperatures from 300 K to 400 K while altering the parameters of pulse interval, fluence, and the number of pulses with the absence of the external magnetic field. We observed accumulative all-optical switching at 380 K and above. Our observation of oxide NCO thin films facilitates the realization of chemically stable magnetization switching using ultrafast lasers, and without applying a magnetic field.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Trinomials and Deterministic Complexity Limits for Real Solving

Consider a univariate polynomial f in Z[x] with degree d, exactly t monomial terms, and coefficients in {-H,...,H}. Solving f over the reals, R, in polynomial-time can be defined as counting the exact number of real roots of f and then finding (for each such root z) an approximation w of logarithmic height (log(dH))^{O(1)} such that the Newton iterates of w have error decaying at a rate of O((1/2)^{2^i}). Solving efficiently in this sense, using (log(dH))^{O(1)} deterministic bit operations, is arguably the most honest formulation of solving a polynomial equation over R in time polynomial in the input size. Unfortunately, deterministic algorithms this fast are known only for t=2, unknown for t=3, and provably impossible for t=4. (One can of course resort to older techniques with complexity (d\log H)^{O(1)} for t>=4.)
MATHEMATICS
aibusiness.com

Stacked quantum dots enable ultra-high resolution image sensing

Korean researchers have developed a new type of color image sensor using vertically stacked quantum dots – which use less area per pixel than conventional image sensors, allowing for much higher integration. Scientists from Chung-An University developed the pixel structure. Their findings suggest it holds sizable durability and could...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Laser-patterned submicron Bi2Se3-WS2 pixels with tunable circular polarization at room temperature

Zachariah Hennighausen, Darshana Wickramaratne, Kathleen M. McCreary, Bethany M. Hudak, Todd Brintlinger, Hsun-Jen Chuang, Mehmet A. Noyan, Berend T. Jonker, Rhonda M. Stroud, Olaf M. vant Erve. Characterizing and manipulating the circular polarization of light is central to numerous emerging technologies, including spintronics and quantum computing. Separately, monolayer tungsten disulfide...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Engineering Interlayer Hybridization in Energy Space via Dipolar Overlayers

The interlayer hybridization (IH) of van der Waals (vdW) materials is thought to be mostly associated with the unignorable interlayer overlaps of wavefunctions ($t$) in real space. Here, we develop a more fundamental understanding of IH by introducing a new physical quantity, the IH admixture ratio ${\alpha}$. Consequently, an exotic strategy of IH engineering in energy space can be proposed, i.e., instead of changing t as commonly used, ${\alpha}$ can be effectively tuned in energy space by changing the onsite energy difference ($2{\Delta}$) between neighboring-layer states. In practice, this is feasible via reshaping the electrostatic potential of the surface by deposing a dipolar overlayer, e.g., crystalline ice. Our first-principles calculations unveil that IH engineering via adjusting $2{\Delta}$ can greatly tune interlayer optical transitions in transition-metal dichalcogenide bilayers, switch different types of Dirac surface states in Bi$_2$Se$_3$ thin films, and control magnetic phase transition of charge density waves in 1H/1T-TaS$_2$ bilayers, opening new opportunities to govern the fundamental optoelectronic, topological, and magnetic properties of vdW systems beyond the traditional interlayer-distance or twisting engineering.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Two-dimensional crystals on adhesive substrates subjected to uniform transverse pressure

In this work we consider bubbles that can form spontaneously when a two-dimensional (2D) crystal is transferred to a substrate with gases or liquids trapped at the crystal-substrate interface. The underlying mechanics may be described by a thin sheet on an adhesive substrate with the trapped fluid applying uniform transverse pressure. What makes this apparently simple problem complex is the rich interplay among geometry, interface, elasticity and instability. Particularly, extensive small-scale experiments have shown that the 2D crystal surrounding a bubble can adhere to and, meanwhile, slide on the substrate. The radially inward sliding causes hoop compression to the 2D crystal which may exploit wrinkling instabilities to relax or partially relax the compression. We present a theoretical model to understand the complex behaviors of even a linearly elastic 2D crystal due to the combination of nonlinear geometry, adhesion, sliding, and wrinkling in bubble systems. We show that this understanding not only successfully predicts the geometry of a spontaneous bubble but also reveals the strain-coupled physics of 2D crystals, e.g., the pseudomagnetic fields in graphene bubbles.
PHYSICS

