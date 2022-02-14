Counter-intuitive Ferroelectric Property And Non-negligible Orbital Magnetic Moment In Cr/Cu Based Perovskite Metal-Organic Frameworks

In this paper, we present the calculation of the density of states (DOS) and the residual density of states (RDOS) for two unconventional superconductors strontium-doped lanthanum cuprate $La_{2-x}Sr_xCuO_4$, which is a high-temperature superconductor (HTSC) with singlet pairing, and strontium ruthenate $Sr_2RuO_4$, with a triplet pairing in the Fermi surface $\gamma$-sheet. The calculations were carried out in the framework of the tight-binding (TB) approach with first neighbors interaction in the presence of nonmagnetic pair breaking disorder, using the experimental values for $\Delta_0$ and other TB parameters taken from ARPES data. For the case of the singlet HTSC such as $La_{2-x}Sr_xCuO_4$, DOS and residual RDOS in Born and Unitary limits can be treated numerically with a dimensionless disorder parameter $\zeta_{singlet}$ which happens to be one order of magnitude smaller as to compare with a $\zeta_{triplet}$ in the case of quasi-nodal pairing in the FS $\gamma$-sheet for the triplet $Sr_2RuO_4$. We demonstrate that the unitary limit persists in the calculation of both DOS and residual RDOS for the $\gamma$-sheet of triplet $Sr_2RuO_4$, showing the formalism for the calculation of the residual RDOS in the TB case for both symmetry groups of the order parameter (OP) and compare our theoretical results with several experimental data and theoretical reports found in the scientific literature. Finally, we show that for the highest values of dimensionless disorder parameter $\zeta_{singlet}$ and the majority values of $\zeta_{triplet}$ both compounds are mostly dwelling in the unitary limit.

SCIENCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO