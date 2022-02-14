ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Counter-intuitive Ferroelectric Property And Non-negligible Orbital Magnetic Moment In Cr/Cu Based Perovskite Metal-Organic Frameworks

By Kunihiro Yananose, Jaejun Yu
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) possess a hybrid nature, combining the inorganic properties from the metal ions and the organic properties from the molecular linkers. Stroppa, \textit{et al.}, showed that the perovskite-type MOF [C(NH$_2$)$_3$]M[(HCOO)$_3$] (M = Cr, Cu) exhibits the magneto-electric coupled multiferroicity...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Self-organized Kagome-lattice in a metal-organic monolayer

Nesrine Shaiek, Hassan Denawi, Mathieu Koudia, Roland Hayn, Steffen Schäfer, Isabelle Berbezier, Chokri Lamine, Olivier Siri, Abdelwaheb Akremi, Mathieu Abel. We report on the successful on-surface synthesis of metal-organic covalent coordination networks with a dense Kagome lattice of metallic centers. In the case of Mn centers ab-initio calculations show that the adsorbed monolayer on Ag(111) has all the characteristic features of a strictly two-dimensional (2D) ferromagnetic Kagome metal. Tetrahydroxyquinone (THQ) and metal atoms (M=Cu or Mn) are co-deposited on the Ag(111) substrate to build well-ordered 2D lattices M$_3$C$_6$O$_6$. The surface is studied by scanning tunneling microscopy (STM), low energy electron diffraction (LEED) and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) to optimize the growth conditions like fluxes and temperatures. The details of the atomic, electronic and magnetic structures are clarified by density functional theory (DFT) calculations. XPS and DFT reveal a Cu$^+$ charge state and no local magnetic moments for the Cu-organic network. For the Mn-organic network, we find the charge state Mn$^{2+}$ and a local spin S=5/2. Charge transfer stabilizes the Cu$^+$ and Mn$^{2+}$ charge states. We find two different modifications of the M$_3$C$_6$O$_6$ lattice. DFT calculations which neglect the small spin-orbit coupling show a Dirac point, i.e. a band crossing with linear electron dispersion at the K-point of the Brillouin zone. This Dirac point is at the Fermi level if there is no charge transfer but drops by 100 meV if electron doping of Cu$_3$C$_6$O$_6$ on Ag(111) surface is acknowledged. We predict the magnetic couplings of an isolated M$_3$C$_6$O$_6$ monolayer to be short range and antiferromagnetic leading to high frustration at the Kagome lattice and a tendency towards a spin-liquid ground state. In the case of hole transfer from the substrates ferromagnetic ordering is introduced, making M$_3$C$_6$O$_6$ an interesting candidate for the quantum anomalous Hall effect.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Flexible Divergence Elimination Method for Calculating Lepton Magnetic Moments in Quantum Electrodynamics

A precise calculation of the lepton anomalous magnetic moments (AMM) requires an evaluation of the quantum electrodynamics (QED) Feynman diagrams up to five independent loops. The complicated structure of ultraviolet (UV), infrared (IR) and mixed divergences in the corresponding integrals makes it difficult to calculate these high-order contributions in reasonable computer time frame.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Coulomb correlations and magnetic properties of L1$_0$ FeCo: a DFT+DMFT study

We consider electronic correlation effects and their impact on magnetic properties of tetragonally distorted chemically ordered FeCo alloy (L1$_0$ structure) being a promising candidate to rare-earth-free permanent magnets. We employ a state-of-the-art method combining the density functional (DFT) and dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT). According to our results, the predicted Curie temperature reduces with increase of lattice parameters ratio $c/a$ and reaches nearly 850~K at ${c/a=1.22}$. For all considered $c/a$ from 1 to $\sqrt{2}$ we find well-localized magnetic moments on Fe sites, which are formed due to strong correlations originating from Hund's coupling. At the same time, magnetism of Co sites is more itinerant with a much less lifetime of local magnetic moments. However, these short-lived local moments are also formed due to Hund's exchange. Electronic states at Fe sites are characterized by non-quasiparticle form of self-energies, while the ones for Co sites are found to have a Fermi-liquid-like shape with quasiparticle mass enhancement factor ${m^*/m\sim 1.4}$, corresponding to moderately correlated metal. The strong electron correlations on Fe sites leading to Hund's metal behaviour can be explained by peculiarities of density of states, which has pronounced peaks near the Fermi level, while weaker many-body effects on Co sites can be caused by stronger deviation from half-filling of their $3d$ states. The obtained momentum dependence of magnetic susceptibility suggests that the ferromagnetic ordering is the most favourable one except for the near vicinity of the fcc structure and the magnetic exchange is expected to be of RKKY-type.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Non-diagonal disorder enhanced topological properties of graphene with laser irradiation

Laser irradiation, as a versatile tool to tune topological properties of electronic systems, is under intensive studies. Experimentally, laser irradiation induced anomalous Hall effect in graphene has been observed (McIver et al., Nat. Phys. 16, 38 (2020)). Disorder is ubiquitous in real materials, and it has been shown that diagonal disorders, i.e., onsite disorder, can enhance topological properties of time-periodically driven quantum materials (Titum et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 114, 056801 (2015)). Here, we investigate circularly polarized laser irradiated graphene with non-diagonal disorders, i.e., disordered tunneling, and find that disorder can induce nontrivial topological properties, characterized by Bott index and the real-space Chern number. Moreover, we show that one can turn on the laser irradiation non-adiabatically to drive the disordered graphene into non-trivial topological phase. It is a scheme which is especially interesting for experimental implementations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Electric and Magnetic Properties of Higher-Spin Kondo-Heisenberg Models at Strong Coupling

We study higher-spin ($S \geq 1$) generalization of the one-dimensional Kondo-Heisenberg model, in which the local spin-$S$ moments of the Kondo lattice model interact with each other via the antiferromagnetic Heisenberg interaction ($J_{\text{H}}$), by analytical and numerical methods. The strong-coupling (i.e., large Kondo-coupling) expansion maps out an insulating phase at half-filling whose magnetic correlation depends on the parity of $2S$ as well as a ferromagnetic metallic phase which dominates the strong-coupling region at generic fillings. Then, we carried out the Density-Matrix Renormalization Group (DMRG) simulations for $S=1$ to closely investigate the phase structure at large but finite Kondo coupling. At half-filling, the Kondo coupling and $J_{\text{H}}$ do not compete and the insulating spin-gapless phase is stable, while the competition of the two leads to a stepwise collapse of the strong-coupling ferromagnetism via an intervening dimerized insulating phase with power-law spin correlation at quarter-filling.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Tight-Binding non-magnetic disorder DOS and residual DOS revisited for Unconventional Superconductors

In this paper, we present the calculation of the density of states (DOS) and the residual density of states (RDOS) for two unconventional superconductors strontium-doped lanthanum cuprate $La_{2-x}Sr_xCuO_4$, which is a high-temperature superconductor (HTSC) with singlet pairing, and strontium ruthenate $Sr_2RuO_4$, with a triplet pairing in the Fermi surface $\gamma$-sheet. The calculations were carried out in the framework of the tight-binding (TB) approach with first neighbors interaction in the presence of nonmagnetic pair breaking disorder, using the experimental values for $\Delta_0$ and other TB parameters taken from ARPES data. For the case of the singlet HTSC such as $La_{2-x}Sr_xCuO_4$, DOS and residual RDOS in Born and Unitary limits can be treated numerically with a dimensionless disorder parameter $\zeta_{singlet}$ which happens to be one order of magnitude smaller as to compare with a $\zeta_{triplet}$ in the case of quasi-nodal pairing in the FS $\gamma$-sheet for the triplet $Sr_2RuO_4$. We demonstrate that the unitary limit persists in the calculation of both DOS and residual RDOS for the $\gamma$-sheet of triplet $Sr_2RuO_4$, showing the formalism for the calculation of the residual RDOS in the TB case for both symmetry groups of the order parameter (OP) and compare our theoretical results with several experimental data and theoretical reports found in the scientific literature. Finally, we show that for the highest values of dimensionless disorder parameter $\zeta_{singlet}$ and the majority values of $\zeta_{triplet}$ both compounds are mostly dwelling in the unitary limit.
SCIENCE
techxplore.com

Making metal–halide perovskites useful in planar devices through a new hybrid structure

Metal halide perovskites (MHPs) are a class of materials with promising properties for semiconductor applications, such as thin-film transistors (TFTs). In particular, tin (Sn)-based MHPs could be an environmentally benign alternative to lead-based ones, which are toxic. However, some critical issues need to be resolved before Sn-based MHPs can be leveraged in planar semiconductor devices.
CHEMISTRY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Chern Number Tunable Quantum Anomalous Hall Effect in Monolayer Transitional Metal Oxides via Manipulating Magnetization Orientation

Although much effort has been made to explore quantum anomalous Hall effect (QAHE) in both theory and experiment, the QAHE systems with tunable Chern numbers are yet limited. Here, we theoretically propose that NiAsO$_3$ and PdSbO$_3$, monolayer transitional metal oxides, can realize QAHE with tunable Chern numbers via manipulating their magnetization orientations. When the magnetization lies in the \textit{x-y} plane and all mirror symmetries are broken, the low-Chern-number (i.e., $\mathcal{C}=\pm1$) phase emerges. When the magnetization exhibits non-zero \textit{z}-direction component, the system enters the high-Chern-number (i.e., $\mathcal{C}=\pm3$) phase, even in the presence of canted magnetization. The global band gap can approach the room-temperature energy scale in monolayer PdSbO$_3$ (23.4 meV), when the magnetization is aligned to \textit{z}-direction. By using Wannier-based tight-binding model, we establish the phase diagram of magnetization induced topological phase transition. Our work provides a high-temperature QAHE system with tunable Chern number for the practical electronic application.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generalization of the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert equation by multi-body contributions to Gilbert damping for non-collinear magnets

We propose a systematic and sequential expansion of the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert equation utilizing the dependence of the Gilbert damping tensor on the angle between magnetic moments, which arises from multi-body scattering processes. The tensor consists of a damping-like term and a correction to the gyromagnetic ratio. Based on electronic structure theory, both terms are shown to depend on e.g. the scalar, anisotropic, vector-chiral and scalar-chiral products of magnetic moments: $\vec{e}_i\cdot\vec{e}_j$, $(\vec{n}_{ij}\cdot\vec{e}_i)(\vec{n}_{ij}\cdot\vec{e}_j)$, $\vec{n}_{ij}\cdot(\vec{e}_i\times\vec{e}_j)$, $(\vec{e}_i\cdot\vec{e}_j)^2$, $\vec{e}_i\cdot(\vec{e}_j\times\vec{e}_k)$..., where some terms are subjected to the spin-orbit field $\vec{n}_{ij}$ in first and second order. We explore the magnitude of the different contributions using both the Alexander-Anderson model and time-dependent density functional theory in magnetic adatoms and dimers deposited on Au(111) surface.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Semi-metallicity and electron-hole liquid in two-dimensional C and BN based compounds

Insulating-metallic transition mediated by substitutional atoms is predicted in a series of two-dimensional carbon-based structures. Introducing Si atoms in selected sites of tetrahexcarbon [Carbon 137 (2018) 266] according to rational chemical rules, metallicity by trivial band inversion without band gap opening is induced. Additional substitution of remaining C atoms by BN dimers introduces no changes in the metallic properties. A series of isomorphous two-dimensional materials with isoelectronic structures derived by exchanging group IV elements exhibiting various band gaps is obtained. Dynamical stability is verified with phonon analysis and beyond the harmonic approximation with molecular dynamics up to room temperature. The semi-metallic compounds have well-nested pockets of carriers and are good candidates for the formation of an excitonic insulator.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

A Magnetoelectric Memory Device Based on Pseudo-Magnetization

We propose a new type of magnetoelectric memory device that stores magnetic easy-axis information or pseudo-magnetization, rather than a definite magnetization direction, in piezoelectric/ferromagnetic (PE/FM) heterostructures. Theoretically, we show how a PE/FM combination can lead to non-volatility in pseudo-magnetization exhibiting ferroelectric-like behavior. The pseudo-magnetization can be manipulated by extremely low voltages especially when the FM is a low-barrier nanomagnet. Using a circuit model benchmarked against experiments, we determine the switching energy, delay, switching probability and retention time of the envisioned 1T/1C memory device in terms of magnetic and circuit parameters and discuss its thermal stability in terms of a key parameter called back-voltage vm which is an electrical measure of the strain-induced magnetic field. Taking advantage of ferromagnetic resonance (FMR) measurements, we experimentally extract values for vm in CoFeB films and circular nano-magnets deposited on Pb(Mg1/3Nb2/3)0.7Ti0.3O3 (PMN-PT) which agree well with the theoretical values. Our experimental findings indeed indicate the feasibility of the proposed novel device and confirm the assumed parameters in our modeling effort.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Magnetism of QCD matter and pion mass from tensor-type spin polarization and anomalous magnetic moment of quarks

We investigate the magnetism of QCD matter and pion mass under magnetic field considering the contribution from the tensor-type spin polarization and the anomalous magnetic moment (AMM) of quarks. It is found that the tensor-type spin polarization (TSP) induces the magnetic catalysis of chiral condensate and diamagnetism (negative magnetic susceptibility) of quark matter at low temperature, both neutral and charged pion masses increase quickly with magnetic field in the case of TSP. The anomalous magnetic moment (AMM) of quarks induces magnetic inhibition and a magnetic dependent AMM causes inverse magnetic catalysis at finite temperature, and the neutral pion mass decreases with magnetic field while the charged pion mass shows nonmonotonic behavior with the magnetic field, which is qualitatively in agreement with lattice result. However, the magnetic susceptibility is positive at low temperature with AMM. In the current framework, our results show the irreconcilable contradiction between the diamagnetism and inverse magnetic catalysis.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Unconventional dual 1D-2D quantum spin liquid revealed by $ab$ $initio$ studies on organic solids family

Organic solids host various electronic phases. Especially, a milestone compound of organic solid, $\beta'$-$X$[Pd(dmit)$_2$]$_2$ with $X$=EtMe$_3$Sb shows quantum spin-liquid (QSL) properties suggesting a novel state of matter. However, nature of the QSL has been largely unknown. Here, we computationally study five compounds comprehensively with different $X$ using 2D $ab$ $initio$ Hamiltonians and correctly reproduce experimental phase diagram with antiferromagnetic order for $X$=Me$_4$P, Me$_4$As, Me$_4$Sb, Et$_2$Me$_2$As and a QSL for $X$=EtMe$_3$Sb without adjustable parameters. We find that the QSL for $X$=EtMe$_3$Sb exhibits 1D nature characterized by algebraic decay of spin correlation along one direction, while exponential decay in the other direction, indicating dimensional reduction from 2D to 1D. The 1D nature indeed accounts for the experimental specific heat, thermal conductivity and magnetic susceptibility. The identified QSL, however, preserves 2D nature as well consistently with spin fractionalization into spinon with Dirac-like gapless excitations and reveals unprecedented duality bridging the 1D and 2D QSLs.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Cooperative effect of electrons spin polarization in a hybrid nanostructure of a magnetic thin film with adsorbed chiral molecules studied with non-spin-polarized scanning tunneling microscopy

Nguyen T. N. Ha, L. Rasabathina, O. Hellwig, A. Sharma, G. Salvan, S. Yochelis, Y. Paltiel, L.T. Baczewski, C. Tegenkamp. Polyalanine molecules (PA) with an {\alpha}-helix conformation gathered recently a lot of interest as the propagation of electrons through the chiral backbone structure comes along with spin polarization of the transmitted electrons. By means of scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy at ambient conditions, PA molecules adsorbed on surfaces of epitaxial magnetic Al2O3/Pt/Au/Co/Au nanostructures with perpendicular anisotropy were studied. Thereby, a correlation between the PA molecules ordering at the surface with the electron tunneling across this hybrid system as a function of the substrate magnetization orientation as well as the coverage density and helicity of the was observed. The highest spin polarization values, P, were found for well-ordered self-assembled monolayers and with a defined chemical coupling of the molecules to the magnetic substrate surface, showing that the current induced spin selectivity is a cooperative effect. Thereby, P deduced from the electron transmission along unoccupied molecular orbitals of the helical molecules is larger as compared to values derived from the occupied molecular orbitals. Apparently, the larger orbital overlap is resulting in a higher electron mobility yielding a higher P value. By switching the magnetization direction of the Co-layer, it was demonstrated that the non-spin-polarized STM can be used to study chiral molecules with a sub-molecular resolution, to detect properties of buried magnetic layers and to detect the spin polarization of the molecules from the change of the magnetoresistance of such hybrid structures.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Two-dimensional ferroelectricity induced by octahedral rotation distortion in perovskite oxides

Two-dimensional (2D) ferroelectricity has attracted extensive attention since its discovery in the monolayers of van der Waals materials. Here we show that 2D ferroelectricity induced by octahedral rotation distortion is widely present in the perovskite bilayer system through first-principles calculations. The perovskite tolerance factor plays a crucial role in the lattice dynamics and ground-state structure of the perovskite monolayers and bilayers, thus providing an important indicator for screening this hybrid improper ferroelectricity. Generally, the ferroelectric switching via an orthorhombic twin state has the lowest energy barrier. Epitaxial strain can effectively tune the ferroelectric polarization and ferroelectric switching by changing the amplitude of octahedral rotation and tilt distortion. The increasing compressive strain causes a polar to nonpolar phase transition by suppressing the tilt distortion. The cooperative effect of octahedral distortion at the interface with the substrate can reduce the energy barrier of the reversing rotation mode and can even change the lowest-energy ferroelectric switching path.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

DFT+$U$ within the framework of linear combination of numerical atomic orbitals

We present a formulation and implementation of the DFT+\textit{U} method within the framework of linear combination of numerical atomic orbitals (NAO). Our implementation not only enables single-point total energy and electronic-structure calculations but also provides access to atomic forces and stresses, hence allowing for full structure relaxations of periodic systems. Furthermore, our implementation allows one to deal with non-collinear spin texture, with the spin-orbit coupling (SOC) effect treated self-consistently. The key aspect behind our implementation is a suitable definition of the correlated subspace when multiple atomic orbitals with the same angular momentum are used, and this is addressed via the "Mulliken charge projector" constructed in terms of the first (most localized) atomic orbital within the $d/f$ angular momentum channel. The important Hubbard $U$ and Hund $J$ parameters can be estimated from a screened Coulomb potential of the Yukawa type, with the screening parameter either chosen semi-empirically or determined from the Thomas-Fermi screening model. Benchmark calculations are performed for four late transition metal monoxide bulk systems, i.e., MnO, FeO, CoO, and NiO, and for the 5$d$-electron compounds IrO$_2$. For the former type of systems, we check the performance of our DFT+$U$ implementation for calculating band gaps, magnetic moments, electronic band structures, as well as forces and stresses; for the latter, the efficacy of our DFT+$U$+SOC implementation is assessed. Systematic comparisons with available experimental results, and especially with the results from other implementation schemes are carried out, which demonstrate the validity of our NAO-based DFT+$U$ formalism and implementation.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Atomistic Models of Amorphous Metal-Organic Frameworks

There is an increasing interest in the amorphous states of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) and porous coordination polymers, which can be produced by pressure-induced amorphization, temperature-induced amorphization, melt-quenching, ball-milling, irradiation, etc. They can exhibit useful physical and chemical properties, distinct from those achievable in the crystalline states, along with greater ease of processing, and intrinsic advantages over crystals and powders, such as high transparency and mechanical robustness. However, these amorphous states are particularly challenging to characterize, and the determination of their framework structure at the microscopic scale is difficult, with only indirect structural information available from diffraction experiments. In this Perspective, we review and compare the existing methodologies available for the determination of microscopic models of amorphous MOFs, based on both experimental data and simulation methods. In particular, the atomistic models that can be obtained using Reverse Monte Carlo (RMC) methods, Continuous Random Networks (CRN), classical and \emph{ab initio} molecular dynamics, reactive force fields, and simulated assembly/polymerization algorithms.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Layer-dependent Raman spectroscopy and electronic applications of wide-bandgap 2D semiconductor \b{eta}-ZrNCl

In recent years, two-dimensional (2D) layered semiconductors have received much attention for their potential in next-generation electronics and optoelectronics. Wide-bandgap 2D semiconductors are especially important in blue and ultraviolet wavelength region, while there are very few 2D materials in this region. Here, monolayer \b{eta}-type zirconium nitride chloride (\b{eta}-ZrNCl) is isolated for the first time, which is an air-stable layered material with a bandgap of ~3.0 eV in bulk. Systematical investigation of layer-dependent Raman scattering of ZrNCl from monolayer, bilayer, to bulk reveals a blue shift of its out-of-plane A1g peak at ~189 cm-1. Importantly, this A1g peak is absent in monolayer, suggesting that it is a fingerprint to quickly identify monolayer and for the thickness determination of 2D ZrNCl. The back-gate field-effect transistor based on few-layer ZrNCl shows a high on/off ratio of 108. These results suggest the potential of 2D \b{eta}-ZrNCl for electronic applications.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Unusual electrical and magnetic properties in layered EuZn2As2

Eu-based compounds often exhibit unusual magnetism, which is critical for nontrivial topological properties seen in materials such as EuCd2As2. We investigate the structure and physical properties of EuZn2As2 through measurements of the electrical resistivity, Hall effect, magnetization, and neutron diffraction. Our data show that EuZn2As2 orders antiferromagnetically with an A-type spin configuration below TN = 19 K. Surprisingly, there is strong evidence for dominant ferromagnetic fluctuations above TN, as reflected by positive Curie-Weiss temperature and extremely large negative magnetoresistance (MR) between TN and Tfl » 200 K. Furthermore, the angle dependence of the MRab indicates field-induced spin reorientation from the ab-plane to a direction approximately 45° from the ab plane. Compared to EuCd2As2, the doubled TN and Tfl make EuZn2As2 a better platform for exploring topological properties in both magnetic fluctuation (TN < T < Tfl) and ordered (T < TN) regimes.
PHYSICS

