Stability of the replica-symmetric solution in the off-diagonally-disordered Bose-Hubbard model

By Anna M. Piekarska, Tadeusz K. Kopeć
 2 days ago

We study a disordered system of interacting bosons described by the Bose-Hubbard Hamiltonian with random tunneling amplitudes. We derive the condition for the stability of the replica-symmetric solution for this model. Following the scheme of de Almeida...

IN THIS ARTICLE
