Science

Stochastic Thermodynamics in a Non-Markovian Dynamical System

By Cillian Cockrell, Ian J Ford
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

The developing field of stochastic thermodynamics extends concepts of macroscopic thermodynamics such as entropy production and work to the microscopic level of individual trajectories taken by a system through phase space. The scheme involves coupling the system to...

arxiv.org

r-bloggers.com

SEM Stochastic Simulation and Optimal Control

Andrea Luciani is a Technical Advisor for the Directorate General for Economics, Statistics and Research at the Bank of Italy, and co-author of the bimets package. In this post, I show how to analyze the forecast error for a Structural Equation Model (SEM) by means of a stochastic simulation, and how to perform optimal control. In my previous post, I presented an approach to estimating and simulating SEMs in R which focused on R tools that allow users to forecast advanced simultaneous equations models having linear restrictions on coefficients, error autocorrelation on residuals, and conditional equation evaluation. I described how simulating these econometric models often requires using iterative algorithms in ways that are well beyond what the ts(), lm() and predict() functions were designed to do and worked through a forecasting exercise of a Klein model by using the deterministic simulation procedure available into the bimets package.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

New Penalized Stochastic Gradient Methods for Linearly Constrained Strongly Convex Optimization

For minimizing a strongly convex objective function subject to linear inequality constraints, we consider a penalty approach that allows one to utilize stochastic methods for problems with a large number of constraints and/or objective function terms. We provide upper bounds on the distance between the solutions to the original constrained problem and the penalty reformulations, guaranteeing the convergence of the proposed approach. We give a nested accelerated stochastic gradient method and propose a novel way for updating the smoothness parameter of the penalty function and the step-size. The proposed algorithm requires at most $\tilde O(1/\sqrt{\epsilon})$ expected stochastic gradient iterations to produce a solution within an expected distance of $\epsilon$ to the optimal solution of the original problem, which is the best complexity for this problem class to the best of our knowledge. We also show how to query an approximate dual solution after stochastically solving the penalty reformulations, leading to results on the convergence of the duality gap. Moreover, the nested structure of the algorithm and upper bounds on the distance to the optimal solutions allows one to safely eliminate constraints that are inactive at an optimal solution throughout the algorithm, which leads to improved complexity results. Finally, we present computational results that demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of our algorithm.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Score-based Generative Modeling of Graphs via the System of Stochastic Differential Equations

Generating graph-structured data requires learning the underlying distribution of graphs. Yet, this is a challenging problem, and the previous graph generative methods either fail to capture the permutation-invariance property of graphs or cannot sufficiently model the complex dependency between nodes and edges, which is crucial for generating real-world graphs such as molecules. To overcome such limitations, we propose a novel score-based generative model for graphs with a continuous-time framework. Specifically, we propose a new graph diffusion process that models the joint distribution of the nodes and edges through a system of stochastic differential equations (SDEs). Then, we derive novel score matching objectives tailored for the proposed diffusion process to estimate the gradient of the joint log-density with respect to each component, and introduce a new solver for the system of SDEs to efficiently sample from the reverse diffusion process. We validate our graph generation method on diverse datasets, on which it either achieves significantly superior or competitive performance to the baselines. Further analysis shows that our method is able to generate molecules that lie close to the training distribution yet do not violate the chemical valency rule, demonstrating the effectiveness of the system of SDEs in modeling the node-edge relationships.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Two-dimensional Functional Minerals for Sustainable Optics

Ziyang Huang, Tianshu Lan, Lixin Dai, Xueting Zhao, Zhongyue Wang, Zehao Zhang, Bing Li, Jialiang Li, Jingao Liu, Baofu Ding, Andre K. Geim, Hui-Ming Cheng, Bilu Liu. Optical device is a key component in our lives and organic liquid crystals are nowadays widely used to reduce human imprint. However, this technology still suffers from relatively high costs, toxicity and other environmental impacts, and cannot fully meet the demand of future sustainable society. Here we describe an alternative approach to colour-tuneable optical devices, which is based on sustainable inorganic liquid crystals derived from two-dimensional mineral materials abundant in nature. The prototypical two-dimensional mineral of vermiculite is massively produced by a green method, possessing size-to-thickness ratios of >103, in-plane magnetisation of >10 emu g-1, and an optical bandgap of >3 eV. These characteristics endow two-dimensional vermiculite with sensitive magneto-birefringence response, which is several orders of magnitude larger than organic counterparts, as well as capability of broad-spectrum modulation. Our finding consequently permits the fabrication of various chromic devices with low or even zero-energy consumption, which can be used for sustainable optics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Koopman von Neumann mechanics and the Koopman representation: A perspective on solving nonlinear dynamical systems with quantum computers

A number of recent studies have proposed that linear representations are appropriate for solving nonlinear dynamical systems with quantum computers, which fundamentally act linearly on a wave function in a Hilbert space. Linear representations, such as the Koopman representation and Koopman von Neumann mechanics, have regained attention from the dynamical-systems research community. Here, we aim to present a unified theoretical framework, currently missing in the literature, with which one can compare and relate existing methods, their conceptual basis, and their representations. We also aim to show that, despite the fact that quantum simulation of nonlinear classical systems may be possible with such linear representations, a necessary projection into a feasible finite-dimensional space will in practice eventually induce numerical artifacts which can be hard to eliminate or even control. As a result a practical, reliable and accurate way to use quantum computation for solving general nonlinear dynamical systems is still an open problem.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Impact of Dissipation on Universal Fluctuation Dynamics in Open Quantum Systems

Recent experimental and theoretical works have uncovered nontrivial quantum dynamics due to external dissipation. Using an exact numerical method and a renormalization-group-based analytical technique, we theoretically elucidate that dissipation drastically alters universal particle-number-fluctuation dynamics related to surface-roughness growth in non-interacting fermions and bosons. In a system under dephasing that causes loss of spatial coherence, we find that a universality class of surface-roughness dynamics changes from the ballistic class to a class with the Edwards-Wilkinson scaling exponents and an unconventional scaling function. On the other hand, in a system under dissipation with in- and out-flow of particles that breaks particle-number conservation, the universal dynamics is lost.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Projection-free Algorithm for Constrained Stochastic Multi-level Composition Optimization

We propose a projection-free conditional gradient-type algorithm for smooth stochastic multi-level composition optimization, where the objective function is a nested composition of $T$ functions and the constraint set is a closed convex set. Our algorithm assumes access to noisy evaluations of the functions and their gradients, through a stochastic first-order oracle satisfying certain standard unbiasedness and second moment assumptions. We show that the number of calls to the stochastic first-order oracle and the linear-minimization oracle required by the proposed algorithm, to obtain an $\epsilon$-stationary solution, are of order $\mathcal{O}_T(\epsilon^{-2})$ and $\mathcal{O}_T(\epsilon^{-3})$ respectively, where $\mathcal{O}_T$ hides constants in $T$. Notably, the dependence of these complexity bounds on $\epsilon$ and $T$ are separate in the sense that changing one does not impact the dependence of the bounds on the other. Moreover, our algorithm is parameter-free and does not require any (increasing) order of mini-batches to converge unlike the common practice in the analysis of stochastic conditional gradient-type algorithms.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Ergodic descriptors of nonergodic stochastic processes

The stochastic processes underlying the growth and stability of biological and psychological systems reveal themselves when far from equilibrium. Far from equilibrium, nonergodicity reigns. Nonergodicity implies that the average outcome for a group/ensemble (i.e., of representative organisms/minds) is not necessarily a reliable estimate of the average outcome for an individual over time. However, the scientific interest in causal inference suggests that we somehow aim at stable estimates of the cause that will generalize to new individuals in the long run. Therefore, the valid analysis must extract an ergodic stationary measure from fluctuating physiological data. So the challenge is to extract statistical estimates that may describe or quantify some of this nonergodicity (i.e., of the raw measured data) without themselves (i.e., the estimates) being nonergodic. We show that traditional linear statistics such as the standard deviation (SD), coefficient of variation (CV), and root mean square (RMS) can show nonstationarity, violating the ergodic assumption. Time series of statistics addressing sequential structure and its potential nonlinearity: fractality and multifractality, change in a time-independent way and fulfill the ergodic assumption. Complementing traditional linear indices with fractal and multifractal indices would empower the study of stochastic far-from-equilibrium biological and psychological dynamics.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

First-passage Brownian functionals with stochastic resetting

We study the statistical properties of first-passage time functionals of a one dimensional Brownian motion in the presence of stochastic resetting. A first-passage functional is defined as $V=\int_0^{t_f} Z[x(\tau)]$ where $t_f$ is the first-passage time of a reset Brownian process $x(\tau)$, i.e., the first time the process crosses zero. In here, the particle is reset to $x_R>0$ at a constant rate $r$ starting from $x_0>0$ and we focus on the following functionals: (i) local time $T_{loc} = \int _0^{t_f}d \tau ~ \delta (x-x_R)$, (ii) residence time $T_{res} = \int _0^{t_f} d \tau ~\theta (x-x_R)$, and (iii) functionals of the form $A_n = \int _{0}^{t_f} d \tau [x(\tau)]^n $ with $n >-2$. For first two functionals, we analytically derive the exact expressions for the moments and distributions. Interestingly, the residence time moments reach minima at some optimal resetting rates. A similar phenomena is also observed for the moments of the functional $A_n$. Finally, we show that the distribution of $A_n$ for large $A_n$ decays exponentially as $\sim \text{exp}\left( -A_n/a_n\right)$ for all values of $n$ and the corresponding decay length $a_n$ is also estimated. In particular, exact distribution for the first passage time under resetting (which corresponds to the $n=0$ case) is derived and shown to be exponential at large time limit in accordance with the generic observation. This behavioural drift from the underlying process can be understood as a ramification due to the resetting mechanism which curtails the undesired long Brownian first passage trajectories and leads to an accelerated completion. We confirm our results to high precision by numerical simulations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Data-Driven Stochastic Optimal Control using Linear Transfer Operators

We provide a data-driven framework for optimal control of a continuous-time stochastic dynamical system. The proposed framework relies on the linear operator theory involving linear Perron-Frobenius (P-F) and Koopman operators. Our first results involving the P-F operator provide a convex formulation to the optimal control problem in the dual space of densities. This convex formulation of the stochastic optimal control problem leads to an infinite-dimensional convex program. The finite-dimensional approximation of the convex program is obtained using a data-driven approximation of the P-F operator. Our second results demonstrate the use of the Koopman operator, which is dual to the P-F operator, for the stochastic optimal control design. We show that the Hamilton Jacobi Bellman (HJB) equation can be expressed using the Koopman operator. We provide an iterative procedure along the lines of a popular policy iteration algorithm based on the data-driven approximation of the Koopman operator for solving the HJB equation. The two formulations, namely the convex formulation involving P-F operator and Koopman based formulation using HJB equation, can be viewed as dual to each other where the duality follows due to the dual nature of P-F and Koopman operators. Finally, we present several numerical examples to demonstrate the efficacy of the developed framework.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Stochastic linear optimization never overfits with quadratically-bounded losses on general data

This work shows that a diverse collection of linear optimization methods, when run on general data, fail to overfit, despite lacking any explicit constraints or regularization: with high probability, their trajectories stay near the curve of optimal constrained solutions over the population distribution. This analysis is powered by an elementary but flexible proof scheme which can handle many settings, summarized as follows. Firstly, the data can be general: unlike other implicit bias works, it need not satisfy large margin or other structural conditions, and moreover can arrive sequentially IID, sequentially following a Markov chain, as a batch, and lastly it can have heavy tails. Secondly, while the main analysis is for mirror descent, rates are also provided for the Temporal-Difference fixed-point method from reinforcement learning; all prior high probability analyses in these settings required bounded iterates, bounded updates, bounded noise, or some equivalent. Thirdly, the losses are general, and for instance the logistic and squared losses can be handled simultaneously, unlike other implicit bias works. In all of these settings, not only is low population error guaranteed with high probability, but moreover low sample complexity is guaranteed so long as there exists any low-complexity near-optimal solution, even if the global problem structure and in particular global optima have high complexity.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Impact of Parameter Sparsity on Stochastic Gradient MCMC Methods for Bayesian Deep Learning

Bayesian methods hold significant promise for improving the uncertainty quantification ability and robustness of deep neural network models. Recent research has seen the investigation of a number of approximate Bayesian inference methods for deep neural networks, building on both the variational Bayesian and Markov chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) frameworks. A fundamental issue with MCMC methods is that the improvements they enable are obtained at the expense of increased computation time and model storage costs. In this paper, we investigate the potential of sparse network structures to flexibly trade-off model storage costs and inference run time against predictive performance and uncertainty quantification ability. We use stochastic gradient MCMC methods as the core Bayesian inference method and consider a variety of approaches for selecting sparse network structures. Surprisingly, our results show that certain classes of randomly selected substructures can perform as well as substructures derived from state-of-the-art iterative pruning methods while drastically reducing model training times.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Stochastic Multi-Dimensional Deconvolution

Seismic datasets contain valuable information that originate from areas of interest in the subsurface; such seismic reflections are however inevitably contaminated by other events created by waves reverberating in the overburden. Multi-Dimensional Deconvolution (MDD) is a powerful technique used at various stages of the seismic processing sequence to create ideal datasets deprived of such overburden effects. Whilst the underlying forward problem is well defined for a single source, a successful inversion of the MDD equations requires availability of a large number of sources alongside prior information introduced in the form of physical preconditioners (e.g., reciprocity). In this work, we reinterpret the cost function of time-domain MDD as a finite-sum functional, and solve the associated inverse problem by means of stochastic gradient descent algorithms, where gradients are computed using a small subset of randomly selected sources. Through synthetic and field data examples, the proposed method is shown to converge more stably than the conventional approach based on full gradients. Stochastic MDD represents a novel, efficient, and robust strategy to deconvolve seismic wavefields in a multi-dimensional fashion.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Many-body topology of non-Hermitian systems

Non-Hermiticity gives rise to unique topological phases that have no counterparts in Hermitian systems and are intrinsic to non-Hermitian systems. Such intrinsic non-Hermitian topological phases appear even in one dimension while no topological phases appear in one-dimensional Hermitian systems. Despite the recent considerable interest, the intrinsic non-Hermitian topological phases have been mainly investigated in noninteracting systems described by band theory. It has been unclear whether they survive or reduce in the presence of many-body interactions. Here, we demonstrate that the intrinsic non-Hermitian topological phases in one dimension survive even in the presence of many-body interactions. We formulate a many-body topological invariant by the winding of the complex-valued many-body spectrum in terms of a U (1) gauge field (magnetic flux). As an illustrative example, we investigate the interacting Hatano-Nelson model and find a unique topological phase and skin effect induced by many-body interactions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

An efficient implementation of graph-based invariant set algorithm for constrained nonlinear dynamical systems

The graph-based invariant set (GIS) algorithm is a promising set-based technique for computing the largest (with respect to inclusion) control invariant set of general discrete-time nonlinear dynamical systems. However, like other invariant set algorithms for nonlinear systems, the GIS algorithm may require a lot of resources when computing the control invariant set. This limits its applicability to higher dimensional systems. In this work, we present an improved and efficient implementation of the GIS algorithm for general discrete-time controlled nonlinear systems. We first identify the bottlenecks through extensive analysis, and then provide remedial procedures to improve the implementation of the GIS algorithm. Specifically, we developed an adaptive subdivision scheme using a supervised machine learning-based algorithm to reduce the cell growth rate and parallelize the graph construction step. We extensively demonstrate the performance of the improved GIS algorithm using a numerical example and compare the result to that of the standard GIS algorithm. The results show that the adaptive subdivision and the parallelization improved the speed of the algorithm by about 8x and 3x respectively, that of the standard GIS algorithm.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

On Almost Sure Convergence Rates of Stochastic Gradient Methods

The vast majority of convergence rates analysis for stochastic gradient methods in the literature focus on convergence in expectation, whereas trajectory-wise almost sure convergence is clearly important to ensure that any instantiation of the stochastic algorithms would converge with probability one. Here we provide a unified almost sure convergence rates analysis for stochastic gradient descent (SGD), stochastic heavy-ball (SHB), and stochastic Nesterov's accelerated gradient (SNAG) methods. We show, for the first time, that the almost sure convergence rates obtained for these stochastic gradient methods on strongly convex functions, are arbitrarily close to their optimal convergence rates possible. For non-convex objective functions, we not only show that a weighted average of the squared gradient norms converges to zero almost surely, but also the last iterates of the algorithms. We further provide last-iterate almost sure convergence rates analysis for stochastic gradient methods on weakly convex smooth functions, in contrast with most existing results in the literature that only provide convergence in expectation for a weighted average of the iterates.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Universal aspects of droplet spreading dynamics in Newtonian and non-Newtonian Fluids

Droplet impacts are common in many applications such as coating, spraying, or printing; understanding how droplets spread after impact is thus of utmost importance. Such impacts may occur with different velocities on a variety of substrates. The fluids may also be non-Newtonian and thus possess different rheological properties. How the different properties such as surface roughness and wettability, droplet viscosity and rheology as well as interfacial properties affect the spreading dynamics of the droplets and the eventual drop size after impact are unresolved questions. Most recent work focuses on the maximum spreading diameter after impact and uses scaling laws to predict this. In this paper we show that a proper rescaling of the spreading dynamics with the maximum radius attained by the drop, and the impact velocity leads to a unique single and thus universal curve for the variation of diameter versus time. The validity of this universal functional shape is validated for different liquids with different rheological properties as well as substrates with different wettabilities. This universal function agrees with a recent model that proposes a closed set of differential equations for the spreading dynamics of droplets.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Learning by Doing: Controlling a Dynamical System using Causality, Control, and Reinforcement Learning

Sebastian Weichwald, Søren Wengel Mogensen, Tabitha Edith Lee, Dominik Baumann, Oliver Kroemer, Isabelle Guyon, Sebastian Trimpe, Jonas Peters, Niklas Pfister. Questions in causality, control, and reinforcement learning go beyond the classical machine learning task of prediction under i.i.d. observations. Instead, these fields consider the problem of learning how to actively perturb a system to achieve a certain effect on a response variable. Arguably, they have complementary views on the problem: In control, one usually aims to first identify the system by excitation strategies to then apply model-based design techniques to control the system. In (non-model-based) reinforcement learning, one directly optimizes a reward. In causality, one focus is on identifiability of causal structure. We believe that combining the different views might create synergies and this competition is meant as a first step toward such synergies. The participants had access to observational and (offline) interventional data generated by dynamical systems. Track CHEM considers an open-loop problem in which a single impulse at the beginning of the dynamics can be set, while Track ROBO considers a closed-loop problem in which control variables can be set at each time step. The goal in both tracks is to infer controls that drive the system to a desired state. Code is open-sourced ( this https URL ) to reproduce the winning solutions of the competition and to facilitate trying out new methods on the competition tasks.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Ab initio approach for thermodynamic surface phases with full consideration of anharmonic effects -- the example of hydrogen at Si(100)

A reliable description of surfaces structures in a reactive environment is crucial to understand materials functions. We present a first-principles theory of replica-exchange grand-canonical-ensemble molecular dynamics (REGC-MD) and apply it to evaluate phase equilibria of surfaces in reactive gas-phase environment. We identify the different surface phases and locate phase boundaries including triple and critical points. The approach is demonstrated by addressing open questions for the Si(100) surface in contact with a hydrogen atmosphere. In the range from 300 to 1 000 K, we find 25 distinct thermodynamically stable surface phases, for which we also provide microscopic descriptions. Most of the identified phases, including few order-disorder phase transitions, have not yet been observed experimentally. The REGC-MD-derived phase diagram shows significant, qualitative differences to the description by the state-of-the-art "ab initio atomistic thermodynamics" approach.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Diffusion-mediated surface reactions and stochastic resetting

In this paper, we investigate the effects of stochastic resetting on diffusion in $\R^d\backslash \calU$, where $\calU$ is a bounded obstacle with a partially absorbing surface $\partial \calU$. We begin by considering a Robin boundary condition with a constant reactivity $\kappa_0$, and show how previous results are recovered in the limits $\kappa_0\rightarrow 0,\infty$. We then generalize the Robin boundary condition to a more general probabilistic model of diffusion-mediated surface reactions using an encounter-based approach. The latter considers the joint probability density or propagator $P(\x,\ell,t|\x_0)$ for the pair $(\X_t,\ell_t)$ in the case of a perfectly reflecting surface, where $\X_t$ and $\ell_t$ denote the particle position and local time, respectively. The local time determines the amount of time that a Brownian particle spends in a neighborhood of the boundary. The effects of surface reactions are then incorporated via an appropriate stopping condition for the boundary local time. We construct the boundary value problem (BVP) satisfied by the propagator in the presence of resetting, and use this to derive implicit equations for the marginal density of particle position and the survival probability. Finally, we show how to explicitly solve these equations in the case of a spherically symmetric surface using separation of variables. A major result of our analysis is that, although resetting is not governed by a renewal process, the survival probability with resetting can be expressed in terms of the survival probability without resetting, and can thus be calculated explicitly. This allows us to explore the dependence of the MFPT on the resetting rate $r$ and the type of surface reactions.
CHEMISTRY

