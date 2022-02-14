ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Molecular origin of driving-dependent friction in fluids

By Matthias Post, Steffen Wolf, Gerhard Stock
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

The friction coefficient of fluids may become a function of the velocity at increased external driving. This non-Newtonian behavior is of general theoretical interest as well as of great practical importance, e.g., for the design of lubricants. While the effect has been observed in large-scale atomistic simulations...

arxiv.org



nanowerk.com

Beyond scifi: Manipulating liquid metals without contact

(Nanowerk News) In a landmark discovery, FLEET University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers have realised the non-contact manipulation of liquid metal. The metals can be controlled to move in any direction, and manipulated into unique, levitated shapes such as loops and squares by using a small voltage and a magnet. The...
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Quantum-inspired classical algorithm for molecular vibronic spectra

Molecular vibronic spectra is an essential property of molecules, which is an important tool to analyze chemical components and study molecular structures. Computing molecular vibronic spectra has been a challenging task, and its best-known classical algorithm scales combinatorially in the system size. Recently, a quantum simulator, specifically Gaussian boson sampling, has been proposed to generate the spectra efficiently. Thus, molecular vibronic spectra is a candidate of tasks for which a quantum device provides a computational advantage. In this work, we propose a quantum-inspired classical algorithm for molecular vibronic spectra. We find an exact solution of the Fourier components of molecular vibronic spectra at zero temperature using the positive $P$-representation method. Thus, we can obtain the molecular vibronic spectra exactly by the inverse Fourier transformation for the solution for a given resolution. We also show that the same method applies to a finite temperature case. Therefore, computing molecular vibronic spectra, which can be mapped to a Gaussian boson sampling, does not require a quantum device. We then generalize the method beyond the Gaussian framework and find that the Fourier components are written as a loop hafnian, the exact computation of which is known to be \#P-hard. It presents an interesting theoretical separation between non-Gaussian boson sampling and Gaussian boson sampling. Meanwhile, since running an actual boson sampling circuit would incur an $1/\text{poly}(N)$ additive error for $N$ samples, we also study the possibility of achieving the same accuracy using a classical algorithm. Interestingly, when there is no squeezing in the process, one may use Gurvits's algorithm to compute the Fourier components within an additive error. We finally provide possible approaches to approximate the Fourier components and discuss their limitations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The interplay between compact and molecular structures in tetraquarks

Due to the cluster reducibility of multiquark operators, a strong interplay exists in tetraquarks between the compact structure, resulting from the direct confining forces acting on quarks and gluons, and the molecular structure, dominated by the mesonic clusters. This issue is studied within an effective field theory approach, where the compact tetraquark is treated as an elementary particle. The key ingredient of the analysis is provided by the primary coupling constant of the compact tetraquark to the two mesonic clusters. Under the influence of this coupling, an initially formed compact tetraquark bound state evolves towards a new structure, where a molecular configuration is also present. In the strong-coupling limit, the evolution may end with a shallow bound state of the molecular type. The strong-coupling regime is also favored by the large-$N_c$ properties of QCD. The interplay between compact and molecular structures may provide a natural explanation of the existence of many shallow bound states.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Direct Molecular Conformation Generation

Jinhua Zhu, Yingce Xia, Chang Liu, Lijun Wu, Shufang Xie, Tong Wang, Yusong Wang, Wengang Zhou, Tao Qin, Houqiang Li, Tie-Yan Liu. Molecular conformation generation aims to generate three-dimensional coordinates of all the atoms in a molecule and is an important task in bioinformatics and pharmacology. Previous distance-based methods first predict interatomic distances and then generate conformations based on them, which could result in conflicting distances. In this work, we propose a method that directly predicts the coordinates of atoms. We design a dedicated loss function for conformation generation, which is invariant to roto-translation of coordinates of conformations and permutation of symmetric atoms in molecules. We further design a backbone model that stacks multiple blocks, where each block refines the conformation generated by its preceding block. Our method achieves state-of-the-art results on four public benchmarks: on small-scale GEOM-QM9 and GEOM-Drugs which have $200$K training data, we can improve the previous best matching score by $3.5\%$ and $28.9\%$; on large-scale GEOM-QM9 and GEOM-Drugs which have millions of training data, those two improvements are $47.1\%$ and $36.3\%$. This shows the effectiveness of our method and the great potential of the direct approach. Our code is released at \url{this https URL}.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fluids#Driving#Friction#Molecular Dynamics#Microscopic#Non Markovian
arxiv.org

Target-aware Molecular Graph Generation

Generating molecules with desired biological activities has attracted growing attention in drug discovery. Previous molecular generation models are designed as chemocentric methods that hardly consider the drug-target interaction, limiting their practical applications. In this paper, we aim to generate molecular drugs in a target-aware manner that bridges biological activity and molecular design. To solve this problem, we compile a benchmark dataset from several publicly available datasets and build baselines in a unified framework. Building on the recent advantages of flow-based molecular generation models, we propose SiamFlow, which forces the flow to fit the distribution of target sequence embeddings in latent space. Specifically, we employ an alignment loss and a uniform loss to bring target sequence embeddings and drug graph embeddings into agreements while avoiding collapse. Furthermore, we formulate the alignment into a one-to-many problem by learning spaces of target sequence embeddings. Experiments quantitatively show that our proposed method learns meaningful representations in the latent space toward the target-aware molecular graph generation and provides an alternative approach to bridge biology and chemistry in drug discovery.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Deciphering stellar chorus: apollinaire, a Python 3 module for Bayesian peakbagging in helio- and asteroseismology

Since the asteroseismic revolution, availability of efficient and reliable methods to extract stellar-oscillation mode parameters has been one of the keystone of modern stellar physics. In the helio- and asteroseismology fields, these methods are usually referred as peakbagging. We introduce in this paper the apollinaire module, a new Python 3 open-source Markov Chains Monte Carlo (MCMC) framework dedicated to peakbagging. The theoretical framework necessary to understand MCMC peakbagging methods for integrated helio- and asteroseismic observations are extensively described. In particular, we present the models that are used to compute the posterior probability in a peakbagging framework. A description of the apollinaire module is then provided. We explain how the module enables stellar background, p-mode global pattern and individual-mode parameters extraction. By taking into account instrumental particularities, stellar inclination angle, rotational splittings, and asymmetries, the module allows fitting a large variety of p-mode models suited for solar as well as stellar data analysis with different instruments. After having been validated through a Monte Carlo fitting trial on synthetic data, the module is benchmarked by comparing its outputs with results obtained with other peakbagging codes. An analysis of the PSD of 89 one-year subseries of GOLF observations is performed. Six stars are also selected from the Kepler LEGACY sample in order to demonstrate the code abilities on asteroseismic data. The parameters we extract with apollinaire are in good agreement with those presented in the literature and demonstrate the precision and reliability of the module.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent: Unified Theory and New Efficient Methods

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent (SGDA) is one of the most prominent algorithms for solving min-max optimization and variational inequalities problems (VIP) appearing in various machine learning tasks. The success of the method led to several advanced extensions of the classical SGDA, including variants with arbitrary sampling, variance reduction, coordinate randomization, and distributed variants with compression, which were extensively studied in the literature, especially during the last few years. In this paper, we propose a unified convergence analysis that covers a large variety of stochastic gradient descent-ascent methods, which so far have required different intuitions, have different applications and have been developed separately in various communities. A key to our unified framework is a parametric assumption on the stochastic estimates. Via our general theoretical framework, we either recover the sharpest known rates for the known special cases or tighten them. Moreover, to illustrate the flexibility of our approach we develop several new variants of SGDA such as a new variance-reduced method (L-SVRGDA), new distributed methods with compression (QSGDA, DIANA-SGDA, VR-DIANA-SGDA), and a new method with coordinate randomization (SEGA-SGDA). Although variants of the new methods are known for solving minimization problems, they were never considered or analyzed for solving min-max problems and VIPs. We also demonstrate the most important properties of the new methods through extensive numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Numerical simulation of the coalescence-induced polymeric droplet jumping on superhydrophobic surfaces

Self-propelled jumping of two polymeric droplets on superhydrophobic surfaces is investigated by three-dimensional direct numerical simulations. Two identical droplets of a viscoelastic fluid slide, meet and coalesce on a surface with contact angle 180 degrees. The droplets are modelled by the Giesekus constitutive equation, introducing both viscoelasticity and a shear-thinning effects. The Cahn-Hilliard Phase-Field method is used to capture the droplet interface. The simulations capture the spontaneous coalescence and jumping of the droplets. The effect of elasticity and shear-thinning on the coalescence and jumping is investigated at capillary-inertial and viscous regimes. The results reveal that the elasticity of the droplet changes the known capillary-inertial velocity scaling of the Newtonian drops at large Ohnesorge numbers; the resulting viscoelastic droplet jumps from the surface at larger Ohnesorge numbers than a Newtonian drop, when elasticity gives rise to visible shape oscillations of the merged droplet. The numerical results show that polymer chains are stretched during the coalescence and prior to the departure of two drops, and the resulting elastic stresses at the interface induce the jumping of the liquid out of the surface. This study shows that viscoelasticity, typical of many biological and industrial applications, affects the droplet behaviour on superhydrophobic and self-cleaning surfaces.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Ordered domains in sheared dense suspensions: the link to viscosity and the disruptive effect of friction

Monodisperse suspensions of Brownian colloidal spheres crystallize at high densities, and ordering under shear has been observed at densities below the crystallization threshold. We perform large-scale simulations of a model suspension containing over $10^5$ particles to quantitatively study the ordering under shear and to investigate its link to the rheological properties of the suspension. We find that at high rates, for $Pe>1$, the shear flow induces an ordering transition that significantly decreases the measured viscosity. This ordering is analyzed in terms of the development of layering and planar order, and we determine that particles are packed into hexagonal crystal layers (with numerous defects) that slide past each other. By computing local $\psi_6$ and $\psi_4$ order parameters, we determine that the defects correspond to chains of particles in a square-like lattice. We compute the individual particle contributions to the stress tensor and discover that the largest contributors to the shear stress are primarily located in these lower density, defect regions. The defect structure enables the formation of compressed chains of particles to resist the shear, but these chains are transient and short-lived. The inclusion of a contact friction force allows the stress-bearing structures to grow into a system-spanning network, thereby disrupting the order and drastically increasing the suspension viscosity.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The effect of inter-particle hydrodynamic and magnetic interactions in a magnetorheological fluid

A magnetorheological fluid, which consists of magnetic particles suspended in a viscous fluid, flows freely with well-dispersed particles in a the absence of a magnetic field, but particle aggregation results in flow cessation when a field is applied. The mechanism of dynamical arrest is examined by analysing interactions between magnetic particles in a magnetic field subject to a shear flow. An isolated spherical magnetic particle undergoes a transition between a rotating state at low magnetic field and a static orientation at high magnetic field. The effect of interactions for spherical dipolar and polarisable particles with static orientation is examined for a dilute viscous suspension. There are magnetic interactions due to the magnetic field disturbance at one particle caused by the dipole moment of another, hydrodynamic interactions due to the antisymmetric force moment of a non-rotating particle in a shear flow, and a modification of the magnetic field due to the particle magnetic moment density. When there is a concentration variation, the torque balance condition results in a disturbance to the orientation of the particle magnetic moment. The net force and the drift velocity due to these disturbances is calculated, and the collective motion generated is equivalent to an anisotropic diffusion process. When the magnetic field is in the flow plane, the diffusion coefficients in the two directions perpendicular to the field direction are negative, implying that concentration fluctuations are unstable in these directions. This instability could initiate field-induced dynamical arrest in a magnetorheological fluid.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Fluid inertia and the scallop theorem

In Stokes flow, Purcell's scallop theorem forbids objects with time-reversible (reciprocal) swimming strokes from moving. In the presence of inertia, this restriction is eased and reciprocally deforming bodies can swim. Recent work has investigated a simple model swimmer, an asymmetric spherical dimer of oscillating length, in a variety of contexts. Analytical, numerical, and experimental studies have shown a dense (i.e. inertial) dimer swims in Stokes flow. Similarly, numerical study shows a dimer in fluid of intermediate Reynolds number (Re = 1-1000) swims in a direction that varies depending on the degree of fluid inertia. Here, we introduce a general model for the inertial flow produced by an oscillating dimer at small amplitudes. We find the model's predictions match those of the dense Stokes swimmers in the appropriate limit, and that the behavior in inertial fluid is consistent with previous numerical analysis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Identifying Friction in a Nonlinear Chaotic System Using a Universal Adaptive Stabilizer

This paper proposes a friction model parameter identification routine that can work with highly nonlinear and chaotic systems. The chosen system for this study is a passively-actuated tilted Furuta pendulum, which is known to have a highly non linear and coupled model. The pendulum is tilted to ensure the existence of a stable equilibrium configuration for all its degrees of freedom, and the link weights are the only external forces applied to the system. A nonlinear analytical model of the pendulum is derived, and a continuous friction model considering static friction, dynamic friction, viscous friction, and the stribeck effect is selected from the literature. A high-gain Universal Adaptive Stabilizer (UAS) observer is designed to identify friction model parameters using joint angle measurements. The methodology is tested in simulation and validated on an experimental setup. Despite the high nonlinearity of the system, the methodology is proven to converge to the exact parameter values, in simulation, and to yield qualitative parameter magnitudes in experiments where the goodness of fit was around 85\% on average. The discrepancy between the simulation and the experimental results is attributed to the limitations of the friction model. The main advantage of the proposed method is the significant reduction in computational needs and the time required relative to conventional optimization-based identification routines. The proposed approach yielded more than 99\% reduction in the estimation time while being considerably more accurate than the optimization approach in every test performed. One more advantage is that the approach can be easily adapted to fit other models to experimental data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Weirdly flowing water finally has an explanation: 'quantum friction'

How quantum friction explains water’s strange flows in carbon nanotubes, and the latest from the Nature Briefing. You have full access to this article via your institution. Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode:. 00:53 A theory for water’s baffling behaviour in carbon nanotubes.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Two-dimensional Functional Minerals for Sustainable Optics

Ziyang Huang, Tianshu Lan, Lixin Dai, Xueting Zhao, Zhongyue Wang, Zehao Zhang, Bing Li, Jialiang Li, Jingao Liu, Baofu Ding, Andre K. Geim, Hui-Ming Cheng, Bilu Liu. Optical device is a key component in our lives and organic liquid crystals are nowadays widely used to reduce human imprint. However, this technology still suffers from relatively high costs, toxicity and other environmental impacts, and cannot fully meet the demand of future sustainable society. Here we describe an alternative approach to colour-tuneable optical devices, which is based on sustainable inorganic liquid crystals derived from two-dimensional mineral materials abundant in nature. The prototypical two-dimensional mineral of vermiculite is massively produced by a green method, possessing size-to-thickness ratios of >103, in-plane magnetisation of >10 emu g-1, and an optical bandgap of >3 eV. These characteristics endow two-dimensional vermiculite with sensitive magneto-birefringence response, which is several orders of magnitude larger than organic counterparts, as well as capability of broad-spectrum modulation. Our finding consequently permits the fabrication of various chromic devices with low or even zero-energy consumption, which can be used for sustainable optics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Exact Penalty Algorithm of Strong Convertible Nonconvex Optimization

This paper defines a strong convertible nonconvex(SCN) function for solving the unconstrained optimization problems with the nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) function. First, many examples of SCN function are given, where the SCN functions are nonconvex or nonsmooth. Second, the operational properties of the SCN functions are proved, including addition, multiplication, compound operations and so on. Third, the SCN forms of some special functions common in machine learning and engineering applications are presented respectively where these SCN function optimization problems can be transformed into minmax problems with a convex and concave objective function. Fourth,a minmax optimization problem of SCN function and its penalty function are defined. The optimization condition,exactness and stability of the minmax optimization problem are proved. Finally, an algorithm of penalty function to solve the minmax optimization problem and its convergence are given. This paper provides an efficient technique for solving unconstrained nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) optimization problems to avoid using subdifferentiation or smoothing techniques.
MATHEMATICS
nanowerk.com

'Quantum friction' slows water flow through carbon nanotubes, resolving long-standing fluid dynamics mystery

(Nanowerk News) For 15 years, scientists have been baffled by the mysterious way water flows through the tiny passages of carbon nanotubes — pipes with walls that can be just one atom thick. The streams have confounded all theories of fluid dynamics; paradoxically, fluid passes more easily through narrower nanotubes, and in all nanotubes it moves with almost no friction. What friction there is has also defied explanation.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Constraining Brans-Dicke cosmology with the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey

The Brans-Dicke (BD) theory is the simplest Scalar-Tensor theory of gravity, which can be considered as a candidate of modified Einstein's theory of general relativity. In this work, we forecast the constraints on BD theory in the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey with a magnitude limit $\sim 23$ AB mag for point-source 5$\sigma$ detection. We generate mock data based on the zCOSMOS catalog and consider the observational and instrumental effects of the CSST spectroscopic survey. We predicate galaxy power spectra in the BD theory from $z=0$ to 1.5, and the galaxy bias and other systematical parameters are also included. The Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) technique is employed to find the best-fits and probability distributions of the cosmological and systematical parameters. A Brans-Dicke parameter $\zeta$ is introduced, which satisfies $\zeta=\ln \left(1+\frac{1}{\omega}\right)$. We find that the CSST spectroscopic galaxy clustering survey can give $|\zeta|<10^{-2}$, or equivalently $|\omega|>\mathcal{O}(10^2)$ and $|\dot{G}/G|<10^{-13}$, under the assumption $\zeta = 0$. These constraints are almost at the same order of magnitude compared to the joint constraints using the current cosmic microwave background (CMB), baryon acoustic oscillations (BAO), and Type Ia supernova (SN Ia) data, indicating that the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey would be powerful to constrain the BD theory and other modified gravity theories.
ASTRONOMY

