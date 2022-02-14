ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growth of p-doped 2D-MoS$_2$ on metal oxides from spatial atomic layer deposition

By André Maas, Kissan Mistry, Stephan Sleziona, Abdullah H. Alshehri, Hatameh Asgarimoghaddam, Kevin Musselman, Marika Schleberger
 2 days ago

André Maas, Kissan Mistry, Stephan Sleziona, Abdullah H. Alshehri, Hatameh Asgarimoghaddam, Kevin Musselman, Marika Schleberger. In this letter we report on the synthesis of monolayers of MoS$_2$ via chemical vapor deposition directly on thin films of Al$_2$O$_3$ grown by spatial atomic layer deposition. The synthesized monolayers are characterized by atomic...

