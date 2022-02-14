ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Influence of solvent polarization and non-uniform ionic size on electrokinetic transport in a nanochannel

By Jun-Sik Sin, Nam-Hyok Kim, Chol-Ho Kim, Yong-Man Jang
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

In this paper, we study the electroosmotic transport in a nanofluidic channel by using a mean-field theory accounting for non-uniform size effect and solvent polarization effect. We witness that in the presence of the given zeta potential, an enhancement of...

arxiv.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
