ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Managing Vehicle Lifecycles in High-Mileage Scenarios

By Chris Brown
automotive-fleet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to football, vehicle shortages, and supply chain interruptions, “The best defense is a strong offense,” says Jim Liverseed, fleet manager for Tennant Company, a manufacturer of cleaning machines and equipment and specialty floor coatings. Liverseed manages about 1,000 units across North America, consisting of...

www.automotive-fleet.com

Comments / 0

Related
automotive-fleet.com

Q&A: Enterprise Fleet Management Discusses Vehicle Shortage

Now a few years into the COVID-19 pandemic, fleet managers are still trying to acquire the vehicles they need to do their jobs as essential workers. Angie Lauer, assistant VP of Vehicle Acquisition for Enterprise Fleet Management, answered Work Truck’s burning questions about how the company is dealing with the vehicle and chip shortage, as well as the advice she has for fleet managers to stay prepared.
CARS
Fauquier Times-Democrat

More vehicles now eligible for ‘high mileage’ tax break

Vehicles kept in Fauquier County no longer need to exceed 100,000 miles to qualify for the ‘high mileage’ property tax break program. Effective Jan. 1, eligibility now starts at 10,000 miles for the 2022 model year, increasing to 165,000 miles for vehicles made from 2003 to 2008. Documentation...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
WISH-TV

Auto body shop manager: High demand, supply-chain woes slow vehicle repairs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Indianapolis auto body and services shops saw an uptick in clientele after this week’s winter storm, but they’re warning some drivers may wait a while to get back on the road due to a backlog. The PPG Collision Repair Center garage just west...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Commissioner of Revenue Offers High Mileage Week

The Newport News Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is holding its second High Mileage Week February 14 -18. Newport News taxpayers with vehicles model year 2008 or newer with mileage of 150,000 or higher may be eligible for a high mileage reduction on their assessment. The following vehicles are eligible: cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, motor homes, mobile homes, trailers, boats, boat motors, and aircraft owned by Newport News taxpayers. Vehicles must be owned as of January 1, 2022. To apply, visit the Commissioner of the Revenue’s website. Residents will be asked to provide documentation from an automotive business where the mileage has been recorded during an oil change, maintenance or state inspection, or a mileage log where the mileage has been recorded. The documents must be dated prior to March 1st of each year; if vehicles qualify, owners will be granted the high mileage reduction to the assessed value. For more information, contact the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Personal Property Department at 757-926-8657 or pp@nnva.gov. You can also stop by or schedule an appointment for their City Hall (2400 Washington Ave.) or Denbigh (12912 Jefferson Ave.) offices to speak with a representative and apply in-person.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Lifecycle#Tennant Company
wflx.com

Shortage of vehicles has buyers frustrated by high costs

From empty sales lots and showrooms, depending on where you go to buy a new vehicle you might find there is little to no inventory. The shortage of new cars, truck and SUVs continue to push prices upward. Edward Lynch's passion for cars started way before his race car driving...
BUSINESS
Tech Times

Long Island Insurance for High Tech Electric Vehicles

We asked auto insurance expert Laura Adams MBA to clarify the rules on Long Island based auto insurance for new brand electric cars. This is what she had to say. Those wondering about the intricacies of car and vehicle insurance in Long Island are right to be concerned. The rules are a little complex when compared to other areas. If you don't know the rules for your local area, how can you go about avoiding hefty fines or even a jail term?
CARS
ngtnews.com

Volvo VNL Day Cab Trucks Integrate Allison Regional Haul Series Transmission

Allison Transmission’s Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series (RHS) fully automatic transmission has been integrated into Volvo’s heavy-duty VNL trucks and is currently available to order. The first production orders for 3414 RHS equipped VNL trucks have been built for regional haul, food and beverage, and distribution customers. The...
CARS
automotive-fleet.com

Daimler Truck Pursues Integrated Ecosystem and Charging Infrastructure to Prepare for e-Mobility

Stuttgart/Wörth am Rhein, Germany – Daimler Truck is pursuing the development of an integrated ecosystem, including comprehensive consultancy services and suitable charging infrastructure, to create the best possible way to welcome its truck customers to the world of e-mobility. Together with the Netze BW Sparte Dienstleistungen as the project principal and as part of this strategy, Daimler Truck is setting up a demonstration charging park for electric trucks at its Wörth am Rhein site in close proximity to its Application Information Center (BIC). In this way, truck customers can experience charging stations and charging concepts from different manufacturers in real-time operation with various technologies and also work with the experts on site to develop a charging solution that is suitable for their specific application.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports: Least Satisfying SUVs Worth Avoiding and What to Buy Instead

SUVs have a hard job to do, and Consumer Reports is here to find out which ones didn’t satisfy buyers. By utilizing car owners’ responses to the Annual Auto Survey, Consumer Reports can see which vehicles delivered on reliability and owner satisfaction and which ones didn’t. That gives us the list of least satisfying SUVs heading into the new year. What are some better options for buyers? Check out the suggestions offered from Consumer reports that got better reliability scores and praise from buyers.
BUYING CARS
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley cracking down hard on $3.6 billion dealer markups

Jim Farley isn't having it. During the automaker's earnings call Thursday night, the Ford CEO reiterated his commitment to eliminate the "unreasonable markups" some dealers have been charging amid the shortage of new vehicles. Ford's head of sales, Andrew Frick, had previously sent a letter to dealers in January warning...
BUSINESS
BALittle

Important Recall for Kia and Hyundai Drivers

Are you one of almost a half-million owners who run the risk of your car catching on fire? Hyundai and Kia owners are being urged to keep their vehicles outside, away from buildings, over concerns that a short circuit in the antilock brake system could cause an engine compartment fire .
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For CVT With Discrete Gear Ratios For Hybrid Vehicles

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with discrete gear ratios for hybrid vehicles, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on November 12th, 2020, published on February 1st, 2022, and assigned serial number 11236825B1. The Ford Authority Take. While this Ford patent...
CARS
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
automotive-fleet.com

Cummins Developing Engine Platforms to Run on Alternative Fuels

Cummins is pursuing a “fuel-agnostic” strategy to provide lower-carbon, alternative-fuel internal combustion engines in a way that makes it easier for fleets to meet sustainability goals on the path to full zero-emission drivetrains. The company’s B, L and X-Series engine portfolios for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles will see...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Most Fuel-Efficient Pickup Trucks On The Market: Diesel Edition

Buying a new truck can be a daunting task, but trying to find a fuel-efficient pickup truck can be even worse. Using the information from the U.S. Department of Energy and the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, which trucks made the list? For example, there are four diesel truck options and three gasoline truck options to get started.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy