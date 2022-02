Photo by Dave Warner – Joe Morotti a strengths developer with Daneli Partners addresses students during a session at Little Falls High School in 2021. The Little Falls City School District strives to inspire and empower our students to reach their full academic, physical and emotional potential in a safe and supportive environment. In the fall of 2021, the Little Falls City School District became part of the Connected Community Schools initiative which has prospered, providing support to students, faculty, and staff, engaging several students and families, linking to services and supports, and ensuring that the student’s basic needs are being met so they can simply engage and be successful in their education.

LITTLE FALLS, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO