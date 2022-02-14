Susan Lucci undergoes emergency heart surgery

Susan Lucci is opening up about her heart disease battle as she urges women to listen to their bodies. The All My Children actress, 75, opened up on Good Morning America Monday about her recent emergency heart procedure, which was the second of its type she's had to undergo. Lucci explained to Amy Robach that she first started experiencing "shortness of breath," which was then joined by discomfort around her ribcage and back.

