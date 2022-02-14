ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susan Lucci undergoes emergency heart surgery

Watauga Democrat
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Lucci had to have emergency hear surgery after noticing a recurring pain in...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Soap Opera Digest

AMC Alum Susan Lucci Reveals Health Scare

Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) appeared on GOOD MORNING AMERICA and revealed that she recently underwent an emergency heart procedure after experiencing shortness of breath and discomfort in her ribcage and back. At the hospital, tests revealed that the actress had significant blockage in one of her arteries due to plaque build-up, which required a stent placement surgery. This was not the first cardiac scare Lucci has survived; she suffered a near-fatal heart attack three years ago. Check out Lucci’s GMA interview here.
Popculture

Susan Lucci, 'All My Children' Star, Opens up About Recent Heart Procedure

Susan Lucci is opening up about her heart disease battle as she urges women to listen to their bodies. The All My Children actress, 75, opened up on Good Morning America Monday about her recent emergency heart procedure, which was the second of its type she's had to undergo. Lucci explained to Amy Robach that she first started experiencing "shortness of breath," which was then joined by discomfort around her ribcage and back.
