Stability of line-node semimetals with strong Coulomb interactions and properties of the symmetry-broken state

By Carlos Naya, Tommaso Bertolini, Johan Carlström
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We employ diagrammatic Monte Carlo simulations to establish criteria for the stability of line-node semimetals in the presence of Coulomb interactions. Our results indicate a phase transition to a chiral insulating state that occurs at...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Asymptotic stability of precessing domain walls for the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert equation in a nanowire with Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction

We consider a ferromagnetic nanowire and we focus on an asymptotic regime where the Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction is taken into account. First we prove a dimension reduction result via $\Gamma$-convergence that determines a limit functional $E$ defined for maps $m:\mathbb{R}\to \mathbb{S}^2$ in the direction $e_1$ of the nanowire. The energy functional $E$ is invariant under translations in $e_1$ and rotations about the axis $e_1$. We fully classify the critical points of finite energy $E$ when a transition between $-e_1$ and $e_1$ is imposed; these transition layers are called (static) domain walls. The evolution of a domain wall by the Landau-Lifshitz-Gilbert equation associated to $E$ under the effect of an applied magnetic field $h(t)e_1$ depending on the time variable $t$ gives rise to the so-called precessing domain wall. Our main result proves the asymptotic stability of precessing domain walls for small $h$ in $L^\infty([0, +\infty))$ and small $H^1(\mathbb{R})$ perturbations of the static domain wall, up to a gauge which is intrinsic to invariances of the functional $E$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Microfluidic osmotic compression of a charge-stabilized colloidal dispersion: Equation of state and collective diffusion coefficient

We show, using a model coupling mass transport and liquid theory calculations for a charge-stabilized colloidal dispersion, that diffusion significantly limits measurement times of its Equation Of State (EOS), osmotic pressure vs composition, using the osmotic compression technique. Following this result, we present a microfluidic chip allowing one to measure the entire EOS of a charged dispersion at the nanoliter scale in a few hours. We also show that time-resolved analyses of relaxation to equilibrium in this microfluidic experiment lead to direct estimates of the collective diffusion coefficient of the dispersion in Donnan equilibrium with a salt reservoir.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Spin-triplet superconductivity in Weyl nodal-line semimetals

Tian Shang, Sudeep K. Ghosh, Michael Smidman, Dariusz Jakub Gawryluk, Christopher Baines, An Wang, Wu Xie, Ye Chen, Mukkattu O. Ajeesh, Michael Nicklas, Ekaterina Pomjakushina, Marisa Medarde, Ming Shi, James F. Annett, Huiqiu Yuan, Jorge Quintanilla, Toni Shiroka. Topological semimetals are three dimensional materials with symmetry-protected massless bulk excitations. As...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Coulomb correlations and magnetic properties of L1$_0$ FeCo: a DFT+DMFT study

We consider electronic correlation effects and their impact on magnetic properties of tetragonally distorted chemically ordered FeCo alloy (L1$_0$ structure) being a promising candidate to rare-earth-free permanent magnets. We employ a state-of-the-art method combining the density functional (DFT) and dynamical mean-field theory (DMFT). According to our results, the predicted Curie temperature reduces with increase of lattice parameters ratio $c/a$ and reaches nearly 850~K at ${c/a=1.22}$. For all considered $c/a$ from 1 to $\sqrt{2}$ we find well-localized magnetic moments on Fe sites, which are formed due to strong correlations originating from Hund's coupling. At the same time, magnetism of Co sites is more itinerant with a much less lifetime of local magnetic moments. However, these short-lived local moments are also formed due to Hund's exchange. Electronic states at Fe sites are characterized by non-quasiparticle form of self-energies, while the ones for Co sites are found to have a Fermi-liquid-like shape with quasiparticle mass enhancement factor ${m^*/m\sim 1.4}$, corresponding to moderately correlated metal. The strong electron correlations on Fe sites leading to Hund's metal behaviour can be explained by peculiarities of density of states, which has pronounced peaks near the Fermi level, while weaker many-body effects on Co sites can be caused by stronger deviation from half-filling of their $3d$ states. The obtained momentum dependence of magnetic susceptibility suggests that the ferromagnetic ordering is the most favourable one except for the near vicinity of the fcc structure and the magnetic exchange is expected to be of RKKY-type.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Photo-excitation measurement of Tan's contact for a strongly interacting Fermi gas

We derive theoretically an exact relation between Tan's universal contact and the photo-excitation rate of a strongly interacting Fermi gas, in the case of optically transferring fermionic pairs to a more tightly bound molecular state. Our deviation generalizes the relation between Tan's contact and the closed-channel molecular fraction found earlier by Werner, Tarruell and Castin in Eur. Phys. J. B \textbf{68}, 401 (2009). We use the relation to understand the recent low-temperature photo-excitation measurement in a strongly interacting $^{6}$Li Fermi gas {[}Liu \textit{et al.}, arXiv:1903.12321{]} and show that there is a reasonable agreement between theory and experiment close to the unitary limit. We propose that our relation can be applied to accurately measure Tan's contact coefficient at finite temperature in future experiments.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

A Group-Equivariant Autoencoder for Identifying Spontaneously Broken Symmetries in the Ising Model

We introduce the group-equivariant autoencoder (GE-autoencoder) -- a novel deep neural network method that locates phase boundaries in the Ising universality class by determining which symmetries of the Hamiltonian are broken at each temperature. The encoder network of the GE-autoencoder models the order parameter observable associated with the phase transition. The parameters of the GE-autoencoder are constrained such that the encoder is invariant to the subgroup of symmetries that never break; this results in a dramatic reduction in the number of free parameters such that the GE-autoencoder size is independent of the system size. The loss function of the GE-autoencoder includes regularization terms that enforce equivariance to the remaining quotient group of symmetries. We test the GE-autoencoder method on the 2D classical ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic Ising models, finding that the GE-autoencoder (1) accurately determines which symmetries are broken at each temperature, and (2) estimates the critical temperature with greater accuracy and time-efficiency than a symmetry-agnostic autoencoder, once finite-size scaling analysis is taken into account.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

General linear stability properties of monoclinal shallow waves

We analyze the linear stability of monoclinal traveling waves on a constant incline, which connect uniform flowing regions of differing depths. The classical shallow-water equations are employed, subject to a general resistive drag term. This approach incorporates many flow rheologies into a single setting and enables us to investigate the features that set different systems apart. We derive simple formulae for the onset of linear instability, the corresponding linear growth rates and related properties including the existence of monoclinal waves, development of shocks and whether instability is initially triggered up- or downstream of the wave front. Also included within our framework is the presence of shear in the flow velocity profile, which is often neglected in depth-averaged studies. We find that it can significantly modify the threshold for instability. Constant corrections to the governing equations to account for sheared profiles via a 'momentum shape factor' act to stabilize traveling waves. More general correction terms are found to have a nontrivial and potentially important quantitative effect on the properties explored. Finally, we have investigated the spatial properties of the dominant (fastest growing) linear modes. We derive equations for their amplitude and frequency and find that both features can become severely amplified near the front of the traveling wave. For flood waves that propagate into a dry downstream region, this amplification is unbounded in the limit of high disturbance frequency. We show that the rate of divergence is a function of the spatial dependence of the wave depth profile at the front, which may be determined straightforwardly from the drag law.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fate of higher-order topological insulator under Coulomb interaction

In this article, we study the influence of long-range Coulomb interaction on three-dimensional second-order topological insulator (TI) by renormalization group theory. We find that both the analysis method and conclusion in the recent Letter Phys. Rev. Lett. 127, 176001 (2021) are unreliable. There are two problems in this Letter. Firstly, the characteristic described by the RG flows $m\rightarrow\infty$ and $D\rightarrow0$ can not be used as the criterion for transition from second-order TI to TI, since this characteristic could be essentially not induced by Coulomb interaction but only results from the trivial power counting contribution of fermion action. Indeed, this characteristic is satisfied even for free second-order TI. Second, the flow of $B$ is not paid attention, which is very important and should be seriously studied. In this article, we analyze carefully the corrections for the flows of the model parameters induced by Coulomb interaction. We find that the sign of $m$ changes but the sign of $B$ holds if the initial Coulomb strength is large enough, while the sign of $m$ holds but the sign of $B$ changes if the initial Coulomb strength takes small values. These results indicates that the second-order TI is unstable to trivial band insulator not only under strong Coulomb interaction but also under weak Coulomb interaction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Analysis of Voltage Stability in Terms of Interactions of Q(U)-Characteristic Control in Distribution Grids

As the amount of volatile, renewable energy sources in power distribution grids is increasing, the stability of the latter is a vital aspect for grid operators. Within the STABEEL project, the authors develop rules on how to parametrize the reactive power control of distributed energy resources to increase the performance while guaranteeing stability. The work focuses on distribution grids with a high penetration of distributed energy resources equipped with Q(U)-characteristic. This contribution is based on the stability assessment of previous work and introduces a new approach to stability utilizing the circle criterion. With the aim of extending existing technical guidelines, stability assessment methods are applied to various distribution grids - including those from the SimBench project. Herein, distributed energy resources can be modelled as detailed control loops or as derived approximations based on technical guidelines.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Landau parameters and entrainment matrix of cold stellar matter: effect of the symmetry energy and strong magnetic fields

Nuclear matter properties based on a relativistic approach suitable for the description of multi-component systems are calculated. We use a set of nuclear relativistic mean-field models that satisfy acceptable nuclear matter properties and neutron star observations. The effects of the density dependence of the symmetry energy and of the Landau quantization due to the presence of a strong external magnetic field are discussed. Properties such as the proton fraction, the Landau mass, Landau parameters and entrainment matrix, the adiabatic index and speed of sound are calculated for cold $\beta$-equilibrium matter. A large dispersion on the calculated properties is obtained at two to three times saturation density $\rho_0 $. The proton Landau mass can be as low as one third of the vacuum nucleon mass at 2-3$~\rho_0 $. Similar effects are obtained for the Landau parameters, in particular, the ones involving protons, where the relative dispersion of $F^0_{pp}$ and $F^1_{pp}$ is as high as 30\% to 50\% at 2-3$~\rho_0 $. These parameters are particularly sensitive to the symmetry energy. The effect of the magnetic field on the nuclear properties is small for fields as high as 10$^{18}$G except for a small range of densities just above the crust-core transition. Tables with the EoS, and the parameters, are provided in the Supplementary Material section.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Full rotational symmetry from reflections or rotational symmetries in finitely many subspaces

Two related questions are discussed. The first is when reflection symmetry in a finite set of $i$-dimensional subspaces, $i\in \{1,\dots,n-1\}$, implies full rotational symmetry, i.e., the closure of the group generated by the reflections equals $O(n)$. For $i=n-1$, this has essentially been solved by Burchard, Chambers, and Dranovski, but new results are obtained for $i\in \{1,\dots,n-2\}$. The second question, to which an essentially complete answer is given, is when (full) rotational symmetry with respect to a finite set of $i$-dimensional subspaces, $i\in \{1,\dots,n-2\}$, implies full rotational symmetry, i.e., the closure of the group generated by all the rotations about each of the subspaces equals $SO(n)$. The latter result also shows that a closed set in $\mathbb{R}^n$ that is invariant under rotations about more than one axis must be a union of spheres with their centers at the origin.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Beyond symmetry in generalized Petersen graphs

A graph is a core or unretractive if all its endomorphisms are automorphisms. Well-known examples of cores include the Petersen graph and the graph of the dodecahedron -- both generalized Petersen graphs. We characterize the generalized Petersen graphs that are cores. A simple characterization of endomorphism-transitive generalized Petersen graphs follows. This extends the characterization of vertex-transitive generalized Petersen graphs due to Frucht, Graver, and Watkins and solves a problem of Fan and Xie.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Unravelling the stability, electronic and physical properties in bulk and (001)-surfacesof newlysynthesized Ti2ZnX (X=C, N)MAX phases

MAX phase family has been extended by the addition of late transition metals at the A-site with the expectation of diverse functional properties, such as magnetism and catalysis. Here, we present our systematic density functional investigation on the phase stability and physical properties of newly synthesized Ti2ZnX (X = C, N) phasesin comparison with conventional Ti2AlX (X = C, N).Due to smaller size of N as compared to C, the unit cell dimensionis reduced when C atoms are replaced by N atoms atthe X-site. The thermodynamic, mechanical and dynamical stabilities are validatedby estimating the formation energies, elastic constants and phonon dispersions, respectively. The elastic properties of Ti2ZnN are nearly isotropic while those of Ti2ZnC are completely anisotropic. To understand the thin-film characteristicsin Ti2ZnX, the surface properties with (001)-terminated slabs are investigated. Both Ti2ZnX bulk and (001)-surfaces exhibit metal-like electronic structure. There is a strong covalent bonding between Ti-X and Ti-Zn atoms.Additional states are generated at the Fermi level (EF) due to the unusual d-pstates hybridization between Ti and Zn atoms.The anisotropy in chemical bonding is confirmed by the cleavage energy difference between Ti-X and Ti-Zn atoms. Here,Ti(X)-001 and Zn-001 terminations are stable surfaces, however, in terms of chemical potentials, Zn-001 termination is the most favorable.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Interaction between interface and massive states in multivalley topological heterostructures

Gauthier Krizman, Badih A. Assaf, Milan Orlita, Guenther Bauer, Gunther Springholz, Robson Ferreira, Louis-Anne de Vaulchier, Yves Guldner. Topological interface states in multivalley systems are studied to unravel their valley sensitivity. For this purpose, multivalley IV-VI topological crystalline insulator (TCI) heterostructures are explored using magneto-optical Landau level spectroscopy up to 34 teslas. We characterize the topological interface states emerging from the distinct L-valleys in Pb1-xSnxSe multi quantum wells grown along the [111] direction. It is shown that the shape of the 2D Fermi surfaces of topological interface states residing at the TCI/trivial insulator interfaces are strongly affected by the valley anisotropy of topologically trivial Pb1-yEuySe barriers. This phenomenon is shown to be due to the deep penetration of the topological interface states into the barriers. For the valleys tilted with respect to the confinement direction, a significant interaction between topological states and the conventional massive quantum well states is observed, evidenced by the resulting large anti-crossings between Landau levels. These are theoretically well-described by a k.p model that takes into account tilt and anisotropy of the valleys in two dimensions. Therefore, our work provides a precise characterization of the topological interface state valley splitting, as well as an accurate determination of the anisotropy of their Dirac cone dispersion.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Identifying strongly correlated groups of sections in a large motorway network

In a motorway network, correlations between the different links, i.e. between the parts of (different) motorways, are of considerable interest. Knowledge of fluxes and velocities on individual motorways is not sufficient, rather, their correlations determine or reflect, respectively, the functionality of and the dynamics on the network as a whole. These correlations are time dependent as the dynamics on the network is highly non-stationary, as it strongly varies during the day and over the week. Correlations are indispensable to detect risks of failure in a traffic network. Discovery of alternative routes less correlated with the vulnerable ones helps to make the traffic network robust and to avoid a collapse. Hence, the identification of, especially, groups of strongly correlated road sections is needed. To this end, we employ an optimized $k$-means clustering method. A major ingredient is the spectral information of certain correlation matrices in which the leading collective motion of the network has been removed. We identify strongly correlated groups of sections in the large motorway network of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany. The groups classify the motorway sections in terms of spectral and geographic features as well as of traffic phases during different time periods. The representation and visualization of the groups on the real topology, i.e. on the road map, provides new results on the dynamics on the motorway network. Our approach is very general and can also be applied to other correlated complex systems.
TRAFFIC
arxiv.org

Design Principles and Physical Properties of Two-Dimensional Heterostructured Borides

Principles of design to create dynamically stable transition metal, lanthanide, and actinide based low-dimensional borides are presented. A charge transfer analysis of donor metal atoms to electron deficient honeycombed B lattices allows to predict complex covalent heterostructures hosting Dirac states. The applicable guidelines are supported with the analysis of phonon spectra computed with first-principles calculations to demonstrate the physical stability of nanometer-thick heterostructures. Similar or dissimilar layered borides can be stacked on top of each other in a layer-by-layer fashion creating an interface that can be fundamentally different from the individual layers, opening a rich playground to explore novel physical properties and new materials. Functionalities such as multiple Dirac states, highly dispersive electronic bands, and decoupled acoustic-optical phonon are studied. The combination of appealing electronic properties and physical realization make of predicted layered borides promising materials to integrate a new generation of two-dimensional materials.
DESIGN
arxiv.org

Accuracy of Restricted Boltzmann Machines for the one-dimensional $J_1-J_2$ Heisenberg model

Neural networks have been recently proposed as variational wave functions for quantum many-body systems [G. Carleo and M. Troyer, Science 355, 602 (2017)]. In this work, we focus on a specific architecture, known as Restricted Boltzmann Machine (RBM), and analyse its accuracy for the spin-1/2 $J_1-J_2$ antiferromagnetic Heisenberg model in one spatial dimension. The ground state of this model has a non-trivial sign structure, especially for $J_2/J_1>0.5$, forcing us to work with complex-valued RBMs. Two variational Ansätze are discussed: one defined through a fully complex RBM, and one in which two different real-valued networks are used to approximate modulus and phase of the wave function. In both cases, translational invariance is imposed by considering linear combinations of RBMs, giving access also to the lowest-energy excitations at fixed momentum $k$. We perform a systematic study on small clusters to evaluate the accuracy of these wave functions in comparison to exact results, providing evidence for the supremacy of the fully complex RBM. Our calculations show that this kind of Ansätze is very flexible and describes both gapless and gapped ground states, also capturing the incommensurate spin-spin correlations and low-energy spectrum for $J_2/J_1>0.5$. The RBM results are also compared to the ones obtained with Gutzwiller-projected fermionic states, often employed to describe quantum spin models [F. Ferrari, A. Parola, S. Sorella and F. Becca, Phys. Rev. B 97, 235103 (2018)]. Contrary to the latter class of variational states, the fully-connected structure of RBMs hampers the transferability of the wave function from small to large clusters, implying an increase of the computational cost with the system size.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Asymptotics of Cointegration Tests for High-Dimensional VAR($k$)

The paper studies non-stationary high-dimensional vector autoregressions of order $k$, VAR($k$). Additional deterministic terms such as trend or seasonality are allowed. The number of time periods, $T$, and number of coordinates, $N$, are assumed to be large and of the same order. Under such regime the first-order asymptotics of the Johansen likelihood ratio (LR), Pillai-Barlett, and Hotelling-Lawley tests for cointegration is derived: Test statistics converge to non-random integrals. For more refined analysis, the paper proposes and analyzes a modification of the Johansen test. The new test for the absence of cointegration converges to the partial sum of the Airy$_1$ point process. Supporting Monte Carlo simulations indicate that the same behavior persists universally in many situations beyond our theorems.
MARKETS

