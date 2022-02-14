ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Photoinduced 120-degree spin order in the Kondo-lattice model on a triangular lattice

By Takashi Inoue, Masahito Mochizuki
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We theoretically predict the emergence of 120-degree spin order as a nonequilibrium steady state in the photodriven Kondo-lattice model on a triangular lattice. In the system away from the half filling with ferromagnetic ground state, the photoexcitation of conduction electrons and the photoinduced renormalization...

arxiv.org

Related
arxiv.org

Efficient learning of hidden state LTI state space models of unknown order

The aim of this paper is to address two related estimation problems arising in the setup of hidden state linear time invariant (LTI) state space systems when the dimension of the hidden state is unknown. Namely, the estimation of any finite number of the system's Markov parameters and the estimation of a minimal realization for the system, both from the partial observation of a single trajectory. For both problems, we provide statistical guarantees in the form of various estimation error upper bounds, $\rank$ recovery conditions, and sample complexity estimates.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Waveform inversion via reduced order modeling

We introduce a novel approach to waveform inversion, based on a data driven reduced order model (ROM) of the wave operator. The presentation is for the acoustic wave equation, but the approach can be extended to elastic or electromagnetic waves. The data are time resolved measurements of the pressure wave at the sensors in an active array, which probe the unknown medium with pulses and measure the generated waves. The ROM depends nonlinearly on the data but it can be constructed from them using numerical linear algebra methods. We show that the ROM can be used for the inverse problem of velocity estimation. While the full-waveform inversion approach of {nonlinear least-squares} data fitting is challenging without low frequency information, due to multiple minima of the objective function, the minimization of the ROM misfit function has a better behavior, even for a poor initial guess. In fact, the ROM misfit function is demonstrably a convex function for low-dimensional parametrizations of the unknown velocity. We give the construction of the ROM, introduce the inversion approach based on the ROM misfit and assess its performance with numerical simulations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

The exact solution of the Axial Next-Nearest-Neighbor Ising model on width 2 spin chains

Using the transfer matrix method for Axial Next-Nearest Neighbor Ising model without an external field on a closed chain of spins of width 2 in the direction of interaction of only nearest neighbors and length L in the direction of interaction of nearest neighbors and next nearest neighbors, we found exact values of the partition function in a finite strip of length L , free energy, internal energy per node, heat capacity in a finite strip of length L and in the thermodynamic limit. The entire spectrum of the 16x16 transfer matrix and the structure of all transfer matrix eigenvectors are found. The problem of finding the spectrum of the transfer matrix is reduced to finding the spectrum of two matrixes of size 8x8. The characteristic polynomial of the first matrix is decomposed into two linear polynomials of multiplicity two and two square trinomials. The characteristic polynomial of the second matrix is decomposed into two polynomials of the fourth degree, the roots of which are found by the Ferrari method. The free energy in the thermodynamic limit has a very simple form and is expressed in terms of the logarithm of the root of the quadratic equation. Two theorems on the physical characteristics of the ANNNI model in a finite closed strip of length L and in the thermodynamic limit are formulated and proved. An example of calculation is given for some values of the model parameters in the thermodynamic limit, heat capacity graphs are plotted. A comparative analysis of the heat capacity for the double-stranded ANNNI model and the ANNNI model on the entire flat lattice is given. The closest connection and similarity of the physical characteristics of the two-chain model and the model on the entire flat lattice is shown.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Electric and Magnetic Properties of Higher-Spin Kondo-Heisenberg Models at Strong Coupling

We study higher-spin ($S \geq 1$) generalization of the one-dimensional Kondo-Heisenberg model, in which the local spin-$S$ moments of the Kondo lattice model interact with each other via the antiferromagnetic Heisenberg interaction ($J_{\text{H}}$), by analytical and numerical methods. The strong-coupling (i.e., large Kondo-coupling) expansion maps out an insulating phase at half-filling whose magnetic correlation depends on the parity of $2S$ as well as a ferromagnetic metallic phase which dominates the strong-coupling region at generic fillings. Then, we carried out the Density-Matrix Renormalization Group (DMRG) simulations for $S=1$ to closely investigate the phase structure at large but finite Kondo coupling. At half-filling, the Kondo coupling and $J_{\text{H}}$ do not compete and the insulating spin-gapless phase is stable, while the competition of the two leads to a stepwise collapse of the strong-coupling ferromagnetism via an intervening dimerized insulating phase with power-law spin correlation at quarter-filling.
SCIENCE
#Lattice#Spins#Noncollinear Magnetisms
arxiv.org

A many-body Green's function approach to lattice thermal transport

Recent progress in understanding thermal transport in complex crystals has highlighted the prominent role of heat conduction mediated by interband tunneling processes, which emerge between overlapping phonon bands (i.e. with energy differences smaller than their broadenings). These processes have recently been described in different ways, relying on the Wigner or Green-Kubo formalism, leading to apparently different results which question the definition of the heat-current operator. Here, we implement a full quantum approach based on the Kubo formula, elucidating analogies and differences with the recently introduced Wigner or Green-Kubo formulations, and extending the description of thermal transport to the overdamped regime of atomic vibrations, where the phonon quasiparticle picture breaks down. We rely on first-principles calculations on complex crystals with ultralow conductivity to compare numerically the thermal conductivity obtained within the aforementioned approaches, showing that at least in the quasiparticle regime the differences are negligible for practical applications.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Estimating flow fields with Reduced Order Models of Centrifugal Pumps

The estimation of fluid flows inside a centrifugal pump in realtime is a challenging task that cannot be achieved with long-established methods like CFD due to their computational demands. We use a projection-based reduced order model (ROM) instead. Based on this ROM, a realtime observer can be devised that estimates the temporally and spatially resolved velocity and pressure fields inside the pump. The entire fluid-solid domain is treated as a fluid in order to be able to consider moving rigid bodies in the reduction method. A greedy algorithm is introduced for finding suitable and as few measurement locations as possible. Robust observability is ensured with an extended Kalman filter, which is based on a time-variant observability matrix obtained from the nonlinear velocity ROM. We present the results of the velocity and pressure ROMs based on a unsteady Reynolds-averaged Navier-Stokes CFD simulation of a 2D centrifugal model pump, as well as the results for the extended Kalman filter.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Electronic structure and spin-lattice relaxation in superconducting vortex states on the kagome lattice near van Hove filling

Starting from a tight-binding model on the kagome lattice near the van Hove filling, the superconducting (SC) properties are investigated self-consistently using the Bogoliubov-de Gennes equation with the consideration of the inequivalent third-neighbor (TN) bonds. Near the van Hove filling, the most favorable SC pairings are found to derive from the electrons belonging to the same sublattice sites, including the on-site $s$-wave and the spin-singlet/triplet TN pairings. The inequivalent TN bonds will result in multiple SC components with different orbital angular momentums (OAM) for the TN SC pairings. While the density of states (DOS) and the temperature ($T$) dependence of the spin-lattice relaxation rate ($T^{-1}_{1}$) exhibit distinct line shapes in the SC state for the three cases, a peak structure in the $T$ dependence of $T^{-1}_{1}$ can be found for both cases just below $T_{c}$ as a result of the van Hove singularity, even though the SC gap has nodes. The effects of magnetic vortices on the low energy excitations and on the $T$ dependence of $T^{-1}_{1}$ with the implications of the results are also discussed for both cases.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Local breaking of the spin degeneracy in the vortex states of Ising superconductors: Induced antiphase ferromagnetic order

Ising spin-orbital coupling is usually easy to identify in the Ising superconductors via an in-plane critical field enhancement, but we show that the Ising spin-orbital coupling also manifests in the vortex physics for perpendicular magnetic fields. By self-consistently solving the Bogoliubov-de Gennes equations of a model Hamiltonian built on the honeycomb lattice with the Ising spin-orbital coupling pertinent to the transition metal dichalcogenides, we numerically investigate the local breaking of the spin and sublattice degeneracies in the presence of a perpendicular magnetic field. It is revealed that the ferromagnetic orders are induced inside the vortex core region by the Ising spin-orbital coupling. The induced magnetic orders are antiphase in terms of their opposite polarizations inside the two nearest-neighbor vortices with one of the two polarizations coming dominantly from one sublattice sites, implying the local breaking of the spin and sublattice degeneracies. The finite-energy peaks of the local-density-of-states for spin-up and spin-down in-gap states are split and shifted oppositely by the Ising spin-orbital coupling, and the relative shifts of them on sublattices $A$ and $B$ are also of opposite algebraic sign. The calculated results and the proposed scenario may not only serve as experimental signatures for identifying the Ising spin-orbital coupling in the Ising superconductors, but also be prospective in manipulation of electron spins in motion through the orbital effect in the superconducting vortex states.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Improving Computational Complexity in Statistical Models with Second-Order Information

It is known that when the statistical models are singular, i.e., the Fisher information matrix at the true parameter is degenerate, the fixed step-size gradient descent algorithm takes polynomial number of steps in terms of the sample size $n$ to converge to a final statistical radius around the true parameter, which can be unsatisfactory for the application. To further improve that computational complexity, we consider the utilization of the second-order information in the design of optimization algorithms. Specifically, we study the normalized gradient descent (NormGD) algorithm for solving parameter estimation in parametric statistical models, which is a variant of gradient descent algorithm whose step size is scaled by the maximum eigenvalue of the Hessian matrix of the empirical loss function of statistical models. When the population loss function, i.e., the limit of the empirical loss function when $n$ goes to infinity, is homogeneous in all directions, we demonstrate that the NormGD iterates reach a final statistical radius around the true parameter after a logarithmic number of iterations in terms of $n$. Therefore, for fixed dimension $d$, the NormGD algorithm achieves the optimal overall computational complexity $\mathcal{O}(n)$ to reach the final statistical radius. This computational complexity is cheaper than that of the fixed step-size gradient descent algorithm, which is of the order $\mathcal{O}(n^{\tau})$ for some $\tau > 1$, to reach the same statistical radius. We illustrate our general theory under two statistical models: generalized linear models and mixture models, and experimental results support our prediction with general theory.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Topological and Quantum Stability of Low-Dimensional Crystalline Lattices with Multiple Nonequivalent Sublattices

Topological and quantum stability of low-dimensional crystalline carbon lattices with multiple non-equivalent sublattices is theoretically analyzed and simulated by multilevel approach. It is demonstrated that non-equivalent sublattices cause symmetry breakdown caused by uncompensated internal structural stress. The Topology Conservation Theorem is introduced, formulated and proved. It is shown that the lack of perfect filling of planar 2D active crystalline space by structural units may cause the formation of i) Structure waves of either variable or constant wave length or rotational periods; ii) Nanotubes or rolls; iii) Saddle structures; iv) Formation of aperiodic ensembles of irregular asymmetric atomic clusters of different nature; v) Stabilization of 2D lattices by aromatic resonance, correlation effects, or van-der-Waals interactions with substrates. For infinite superperiodic structural waves the quasiparticle approach is used to introduce the effect of quantum instability with periodicity breakdown caused by lattice restructurizing. In contrast with regular free-standing infinite structural waves, both perfect finite-sized, or stabilized structural waves can exist and can be synthesized. It is shown that for complex low-dimensional lattices which prone to breakdown the translation invariance (TI), complete active space of normal coordinates cannot be reduced to a subspace of TI normal coordinates. As a result, for low-dimensional crystals constrained TI subspace structural minimization may artificially return a regular point at potential energy surface as either a global/local minimum/maximum. It is proved that for such lattices phonon dispersion cannot be used as solid and final proof of their stability. A flowchart algorithm of structural analysis of low-dimensional crystals is proposed and proved to be a powerful tool for theoretical design of advanced complex nanomaterials.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Moments and multiplets in moiré materials: A pseudo-fermion functional renormalization group for spin-valley models

The observation of strongly-correlated states in moiré systems has renewed the conceptual interest in magnetic systems with higher SU(4) spin symmetry, e.g. to describe Mott insulators where the local moments are coupled spin-valley degrees of freedom. Here, we discuss a numerical renormalization group scheme to explore the formation of spin-valley ordered and unconventional spin-valley liquid states at zero temperature based on a pseudo-fermion representation. Our generalization of the conventional pseudo-fermion functional renormalization group approach for $\mathfrak{su}$(2) spins is capable of treating diagonal and off-diagonal couplings of generic spin-valley exchange Hamiltonians in the self-conjugate representation of the $\mathfrak{su}$(4) algebra. To achieve proper numerical efficiency, we derive a number of symmetry constraints on the flow equations that significantly limit the number of ordinary differential equations to be solved. As an example system, we investigate a diagonal SU(2)$_{\textrm{spin}}$ $\otimes$ U(1)$_{\textrm{valley}}$ model on the triangular lattice which exhibits a rich phase diagram of spin and valley ordered phases.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Sequential Learning of the Topological Ordering for the Linear Non-Gaussian Acyclic Model with Parametric Noise

Causal discovery, the learning of causality in a data mining scenario, has been of strong scientific and theoretical interest as a starting point to identify "what causes what?" Contingent on assumptions, it is sometimes possible to identify an exact causal Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG), as opposed to a Markov equivalence class of graphs that gives ambiguity of causal directions. The focus of this paper is on one such case: a linear structural equation model with non-Gaussian noise, a model known as the Linear Non-Gaussian Acyclic Model (LiNGAM). Given a specified parametric noise model, we develop a novel sequential approach to estimate the causal ordering of a DAG. At each step of the procedure, only simple likelihood ratio scores are calculated on regression residuals to decide the next node to append to the current partial ordering. Under mild assumptions, the population version of our procedure provably identifies a true ordering of the underlying causal DAG. We provide extensive numerical evidence to demonstrate that our sequential procedure is scalable to cases with possibly thousands of nodes and works well for high-dimensional data. We also conduct an application to a single-cell gene expression dataset to demonstrate our estimation procedure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Ising spin ladder with trimer rungs and next-nearest-neighbor coupling. Frustration in physics and agent models

The extended model of two-leg Ising spin ladder with trimer rungs and next nearest neighbor interaction (NNN) in an external magnetic field is studied using the transfer matrix and linear renormalization group methods. In the standard version (with the same only NN interactions in both legs) such a ladder exhibits very interesting behavior - a frustration driven extremely sharp phase crossover at finite temperature which resembles a phase transition, impossible in one dimension. It is shown that in all considered cases with different interactions in each leg (assymetric ladder), with NNN interactions and in the presence of small external field such a crossover takes place when the point at which the effective interleg coupling vanishes coincides with the point at which the interleg correlation function exhibits an inflection point accompanied by the specific heat maximum. A hypothesis is formulated that to describe an abrupt change in political view of the people it is not necessary to resort to a concept of a phase transition, controversial for social systems. In some cases, this phenomenon can be understood as a phase crossover triggered by the level of frustration. The source of this frustration is proposed as an internal conflict between two areas of attitudes of the society members, personal and economic, which are shaped by personality traits possibly modified by life experience.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Clean quantum point contacts in an InAs quantum well grown on a lattice-mismatched InP substrate

Connie L. Hsueh, Praveen Sriram, Tiantian Wang, Candice Thomas, Geoffrey Gardner, Marc A. Kastner, Michael J. Manfra, David Goldhaber-Gordon. Strong spin-orbit coupling, the resulting large $g$-factor, and small effective mass make InAs an attractive material platform for inducing topological superconductivity. The surface Fermi level pinning in the conduction band enables highly transparent ohmic contact without excessive doping. We investigate electrostatically-defined quantum point contacts (QPCs) in deep-well InAs 2DEGs. Despite the 3.3\% lattice mismatch between the InAs quantum well and the InP substrate, we report clean QPCs with up to eight pronounced quantized conductance plateaus at zero magnetic field. Source-drain DC bias spectroscopy reveals a harmonic confinement potential with a nearly $5$ meV subband spacing. We find a many-body exchange interaction enhancement for the out-of-plane $g$-factor $|g_{\perp}^*| = 27 \pm 1$, whereas the in-plane $g$-factor is isotropic $|g^*_{x}| = |g^*_{y}| = 12 \pm 2$, close to the bulk value for InAs.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Magnetic field-temperature phase diagrams for multiple-$Q$ magnetic orderings: Exact steepest decent approach to long-range interacting spin systems

Multiple-$Q$ magnetic orderings represent magnetic textures composed of superpositions of multiple spin density waves or spin spirals, as represented by skyrmion crystals and hedgehog lattices. Such magnetic orderings have been observed in various magnetic materials in recent years, and attracted enormous attention, especially from the viewpoint of topology and emergent electromagnetic fields originating from noncoplanar magnetic structures. Although they often exhibit successive phase transitions among different multiple-$Q$ states while changing temperature and an external magnetic field, it is not straightforward to elucidate the phase diagrams, mainly due to the lack of concise theoretical tools as well as appropriate microscopic models. Here, we provide a theoretical framework for a class of effective spin models with long-range magnetic interactions mediated by conduction electrons in magnetic metals. Our framework is based on the steepest decent method with a set of self-consistent equations that leads to exact solutions in the thermodynamic limit, and has many advantages over existing methods such as biased variational calculations and numerical Monte Carlo simulations. Applying the framework to the models with instabilities toward triple- and hextuple-$Q$ magnetic orderings, we find that interesting reentrant phase transitions where the multiple-$Q$ phases appear only at finite temperature and/or nonzero magnetic field. Furthermore, we show that the multiple-$Q$ states can be topologically-nontrivial stacked skyrmion crystals or hedgehog lattices, which exhibit large net spin scalar chirality associated with nonzero skyrmion number. The results demonstrate that our framework could be a versatile tool for studying magnetic and topological phase transitions and related quantum phenomena in actual magnetic metals hosting multiple-$Q$ magnetic orderings.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Electron Spectrum Topology and Giant Density-of-States Singularities in Cubic Lattices

The topology of isoenergetic surfaces in reciprocal space for simple (sc), body-centered (bcc), and face-centered (fcc) cubic lattices is investigated in detail in the tight-binding approximation, taking into account the transfer integrals between the nearest and next neighbors $t$ and $t'$. It is shown that, for values $\tau = t'/t = \tau_\ast$ corresponding to a change in the topology of surfaces, lines and surfaces of $\mathbf k$-van Hove points can be formed. With a small deviation of $\tau$ from these singular values, the spectrum in the vicinity of the van Hove line (surface) is replaced by a weak dependence on $\mathbf k$ in the vicinity of several van Hove points that have a giant mass proportional to $|\tau - \tau_ \ast|^{-1}$. Singular contributions to the density of states near peculiar $\tau$ values are considered; analytical expressions for the density of states being obtained in terms of elliptic integrals. It is shown that in a number of cases the maximum value of the density of states is achieved at energies corresponding not to $\mathbf{k}$-points on the Brillouin zone edges, but to its internal points in highly symmetrical directions. The corresponding contributions to electron and magnetic properties are treated, in particular, in application to weak itinerant magnets.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dynamical Quantum Phase Transitions in Strongly Correlated Two-Dimensional Spin Lattices Following a Quench

Dynamical quantum phase transitions are at the forefront of current efforts to understand quantum matter out of equilibrium. Except for a few exactly solvable models, predictions of these critical phenomena typically rely on advanced numerical methods. However, those approaches are mostly restricted to one dimension, making investigations of two-dimensional systems highly challenging. Here, we present evidence of dynamical quantum phase transitions in strongly correlated spin lattices in two dimensions. To this end, we apply our recently developed cumulant method [Phys. Rev. X 11, 041018 (2021)] to determine the zeros of the Loschmidt amplitude in the complex plane of time and predict the crossing points of the thermodynamic lines of zeros with the real-time axis, where dynamical quantum phase transitions occur. We find the critical times of a two-dimensional quantum Ising lattice and the Heisenberg model with ferromagnetic or antiferromagnetic couplings. We also show how dynamical quantum phase transitions can be predicted by measuring the initial energy fluctuations, for example, in quantum simulators or other engineered quantum systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Proposal for asymmetric photoemission and tunneling spectroscopies in Fermi-Hubbard model on triangular optical lattices

Recent realization of well-controlled triangular optical lattices loaded with ultracold Fermions and the more advanced techniques to probe it pave the way for studying frustrated Fermi-Hubbard physics. Here, we theoretically predict asymmetric photoemission and tunneling spectroscopies for a lightly hole-doped and electron-doped triangular Mott antiferromagnet, and reveal two distinct types of magnetic polarons: a \emph{lightly} renormalized quasiparticle with the same momentum as the spin background and a \emph{heavily} renormalized quasiparticle with a shifted momentum and a nearly flat band, using both analytical and unbiased numerical methods. We propose these theoretical findings to be verified in frustrated optical lattices and Moiré superlattices by probing various observables including the spectral function, the density of states, the energy dispersion and the quasiparticle weight. Moreover, we reveal the asymmetric response of the spin background against charge doping, demonstrating that the interplay between the local spin and charge degrees of freedom plays a vital role in doped triangular Mott antiferromagnets.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Reduced order modeling with Barlow Twins self-supervised learning: Navigating the space between linear and nonlinear solution manifolds

We propose a unified data-driven reduced order model (ROM) that bridges the performance gap between linear and nonlinear manifold approaches. Deep learning ROM (DL-ROM) using deep-convolutional autoencoders (DC-AE) has been shown to capture nonlinear solution manifolds but fails to perform adequately when linear subspace approaches such as proper orthogonal decomposition (POD) would be optimal. Besides, most DL-ROM models rely on convolutional layers, which might limit its application to only a structured mesh. The proposed framework in this study relies on the combination of an autoencoder (AE) and Barlow Twins (BT) self-supervised learning, where BT maximizes the information content of the embedding with the latent space through a joint embedding architecture. Through a series of benchmark problems of natural convection in porous media, BT-AE performs better than the previous DL-ROM framework by providing comparable results to POD-based approaches for problems where the solution lies within a linear subspace as well as DL-ROM autoencoder-based techniques where the solution lies on a nonlinear manifold; consequently, bridges the gap between linear and nonlinear reduced manifolds. Furthermore, this BT-AE framework can operate on unstructured meshes, which provides flexibility in its application to standard numerical solvers, on-site measurements, experimental data, or a combination of these sources.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Exact finite-size scaling for the random-matrix representation of bond percolation on square lattice

We report on the exact treatment of a random-matrix representation of bond percolation model on a square lattice in two dimensions with occupation probability $p$. The percolation problem is mapped onto a random complex matrix composed of two random real-valued matrices of elements $+1$ and $-1$ with probability $p$ and $1-p$, respectively. We find that the onset of percolation transition can be detected by the emergence of power-law divergences due to the coalescence of the first two extreme eigenvalues in the thermodynamic limit. We develop a universal finite-size scaling law that fully characterizes the scaling behavior of the extreme eigenvalue's fluctuation in terms of a set of universal scaling exponents and amplitudes. We make use of the relative entropy as an index of the disparity between two distributions of the first and second-largest extreme eigenvalues, to show that its minimum underlies the scaling framework. Our study may provide an inroad for developing new methods and algorithms with diverse applications in machine learning, complex systems, and statistical physics.
MATHEMATICS

