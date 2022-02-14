Tunable Excitons in Rhombohedral Trilayer Graphene

It is shown using the method of molecular dynamics that the motion of carbon nanoparticles (rectangular graphene flakes, spherical fullerenes of size $L<10$ nm) on the surface of a thermalized graphene sheet lying on a flat substrate can be described as the motion of particles in a viscous medium with a constant coefficient of friction, the value of which depends on the temperature and particle size. It has been shown that there are two types of effective friction: diffusion and ballistic. In ballistic regime of motion (at velocities $v>100$ m/s), deceleration occurs due to the interaction of moving nanoparticles with thermal out-of-plane bending vibrations of a graphene sheet. Because of this, with the increasing temperature, the coefficient of friction monotonically increases. In the diffusion regime of motion (at $v<10$ m/s), friction arises due to the need for the particle to overcome local energy barriers, therefore it decreases with increasing emperature. The difference between ballistic and diffusion friction is most pronounced at low temperatures, since the mobility of nanoparticles in the ballistic regime of motion decreases with increasing temperature, while in the diffusion regime it monotonously increases. It is shown that the presence of a normal force pressing the nanoparticle to the substrate leads to an increases in its friction with the substrate.

CHEMISTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO