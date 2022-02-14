ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Tunable Excitons in Rhombohedral Trilayer Graphene

By M. F. C. Martins Quintela, N. M. R. Peres
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Trilayer graphene is receiving an increasing level of attention due to its stacking--dependent magnetoelectric and optoelectric properties, and its more robust ferromagnetism relative to monolayer and bilayer variants. Additionally, rhombohedral stacked trilayer graphene presents the possibility of easily opening...

arxiv.org

