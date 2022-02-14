ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Exact Dynamical Correlations of Hard-Core Anyons in One-Dimensional Lattices

By Qing-Wei Wang
 2 days ago

We study the dynamical properties of hard-core anyons in one-dimensional lattices. We present a general method to calculate exactly the dynamical correlations such as the Green's function, its spectral function and the out-of-time-ordered correlators (OTOCs),...

#Correlations#Green#The Anyonic Statistics#Otocs#Quantum Gases#Statistical Mechanics
