Recipes

[GAOS Show 2022] CanCooker Companion

By Andrew D
AllOutdoor.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you think when you see a crowd of people gathering to sample food at a trade show? I don’t know about you, but my mind goes two places… At the GAOS Show 2022, there were dozens of people swarming the CanCooker Companion booth to get a piece of andouille...

www.alloutdoor.com

SFGate

Spicy cashew shrimp is a 30-minute recipe with a flavor-bomb sauce

Inside this 30-minute spicy shrimp bowl recipe are two mini recipes - a clever, flavor-bomb of a sauce and a quick spiced-nut technique. I've committed both to memory and have since carried them over to other dishes. I love when I find little gems - a nugget of wisdom on...
RECIPES
fox2detroit.com

Chef Bobby's beef sliders

INGREDIENTS 8 tbsp. butter, divided 1 large onion, thinly sliced 1 ounce of Good Cognac 2 sprigs, plus 1/4 teaspoon fresh thyme Kosher salt Freshly ground black pepper 16 slider buns, halved 2 lb. Your Choice of Sliced Seared Beef Tenderloin , Skirt Steak or Shaved top round 20 slices provolone cheese 1/4 tsp. garlic powder 1 tbsp. clove garlic, minced 1 1/2 c. low-sodium beef broth 1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce 2 Fresh sprigs of Rosemary DIRECTIONS 1. Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add onion and thyme sprigs and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 15 minutes deglaze onions with cognac and lean back so you don’t catch fire!!!. Discard thyme. 2. Place bottom halves of slider buns on a large baking sheet and top with roast beef, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, and slider bun tops. 3. Melt 2 tablespoons butter and brush on top of buns. Sprinkle with garlic powder, coarse salt, and parsley and bake until cheese is melty and sliders are warmed through, 10 to 15 minutes. 4. Meanwhile, make au jus: Add remaining 1 tablespoon butter to same skillet and melt over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute, then add beef broth, Worcestershire, Rosemary and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Simmer until slightly reduced, 10 minutes. 5. Serve sliders with au jus for dipping.
RECIPES
New Jersey 101.5

How to make Sicilian rice balls (Arancini)

There are more and more places making and selling arancini. There are even food trucks dedicated to only selling those, in a wide variety of filling. The original and traditional is made with ground meat, diced carrots, diced onions and peas in a thick tomato paste sauce. We made those last week and the reviews were good!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Okonomiyaki

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Okonomiyaki is a savory Japanese cabbage pancake that has its origins in Osaka street food. It usually consists of shredded cabbage, yam, eggs, flour, and dashi (bonito stock). The pancake is griddled until golden-brown, then finished with a combination of toppings.
RECIPES
staradvertiser.com

This chess pie captures that homey feeling

In the decade I spent working in restaurant kitchens, I rarely felt an emotional connection with the food I was cooking. This feeling of distance from the food I encountered here in the United States began almost as soon as I arrived from Nigeria as a young college student. Very few dishes I ate growing up were reflected in the dining hall food served in my university. When I moved to Atlanta in 2006, Edna Lewis, the great American chef and cookbook author, had just died. At the two restaurants where I worked, I started making Lewis’ recipes, and began seeing in my own two hands the food that transported me home.
RECIPES
olivemagazine.com

Rabbit stew

Make this comforting rabbit stew, then check out our beef stew with dumplings, lamb and Guinness stew, white bean stew and more stew recipes. Recipe tip: To make this even easier, if you can’t get rabbit legs then swap for eight skin-on chicken thighs – just spend a few more minutes browning the skin of the chicken before continuing with the recipe.
RECIPES
Mental_Floss

What Is Imitation Crab Made Of?

Like Beyond Meat and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, the name imitation crab better describes what the product isn't rather than what it is. When the ingredient appears in dishes like California rolls and crab rangoon, its true identity is rarely advertised. So, if imitation crab isn't crab, what is it made of, exactly?
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Instant Pot New England Fish Chowder

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This Instant Pot New England fish chowder is a healthy-ish riff on the classic creamy soup. Here, cod is gently poached with potatoes, corn, and leeks in a milk broth. With a generous topping of crispy bacon to finish this chowder, you won’t even miss the cream.
RECIPES
The Daily South

Why Southerners Love the Simplicity of Classic Salmon Patties

Salmon patties (aka salmon cakes or croquettes) are one of the quickest and easiest things we can whip up from pantry staples. Simple and straightforward without being boring, salmon patties require minimal prep and can be on the table in minutes. The sizzling golden brown cakes are crisp on the outside and tender on the inside when served hot from the skillet, but they're not half bad at room temperature, and can hit the spot when pulled straight from the fridge for a quick high-protein nosh. Some of us grew up eating salmon patties for school-night suppers or weekend breakfasts with biscuits or grits, and still consider them top-notch comfort food.
RECIPES
Food Network

Am I Supposed to Use Salted or Unsalted Butter in Baking?

Jessie Sheehan is a baker and cookbook author. Butter adds richness, tenderness, structure and flavor to baked treats. But should you use salted or unsalted butter? Although you might typically keep salted on hand for spreading on toast (one of life’s great pleasures: a thick slice of toast with salted butter . . .), it’s not the best for baking. We get into the science of why, plus what to do when you’re in a pinch and all you’ve got is salted butter (but those chocolate chip cookies can’t wait!).
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

Instant Pot Beef Stew Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) A comforting dinner that's easy, doesn't break the bank, and the whole family is sure to love? Sign us up, Beef stew is our ideal meal on a chilly night, combining tender beef with perfectly cooked veggies and thick, rich broth. Using a budget-friendly cut of meat, it's an affordable dish that tastes even better the next day.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Air Fryer Scallops

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve never cooked scallops at home, this briny, lemon-scented recipe is the perfect introduction. After whisking together the citrusy dill marinade, the air fryer does all the work for you — meaning dinner is on the table in less than 30 minutes. Here’s how to make easy air fryer scallops.
RECIPES
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES

