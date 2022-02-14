ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Individual-based and continuum models of phenotypically heterogeneous growing cell populations

By Fiona R Macfarlane, Xinran Ruan, Tommaso Lorenzi
 2 days ago

Existing studies comparing individual-based models of growing cell populations and their continuum counterparts have mainly focused on homogeneous populations, in which all cells have the same phenotypic characteristics. However, significant intercellular phenotypic variability is commonly observed in cellular systems. Therefore, we develop here an individual-based model for the growth of phenotypically...

Vector-borne diseases with non-stationary vector populations: the case of growing and decaying populations

Since the last century, deterministic compartmental models have emerged as powerful tools to predict and control epidemic outbreaks, in many cases helping to mitigate their impacts. A key quantity for these models is the so-called Basic Reproduction Number, that measures the number of secondary infections produced by an initial infected individual in a fully susceptible population. Some methods have been developed to allow the direct computation of this quantity provided that some conditions are fulfilled, such that the model has a pre-pandemic disease-free equilibrium state. This condition is only fulfilled when the populations are stationary. In the case of vector-borne diseases, this implies that the vector birth and death rates need to be balanced, what is not fulfilled in many realistic cases in which the vector population grow or decrease. Here we develop a vector-borne epidemic model with growing and decaying vector populations and study the conditions under which the standard methods to compute $R_0$ work and discuss an alternative when they fail. We also show that growing vector populations produce a delay in the epidemic dynamics when compared to the case of the stationary vector population. Finally, we discuss the conditions under which the model can be reduced to the SIR model with fewer compartments and parameters, which helps in solving the problem of parameter unidentifiability of many vector-borne epidemic models.
SCIENCE
Hidden Heterogeneity: When to Choose Similarity-Based Calibration

Trustworthy classifiers are essential to the adoption of machine learning predictions in many real-world settings. The predicted probability of possible outcomes can inform high-stakes decision making, particularly when assessing the expected value of alternative decisions or the risk of bad outcomes. These decisions require well calibrated probabilities, not just the correct prediction of the most likely class. Black-box classifier calibration methods can improve the reliability of a classifier's output without requiring retraining. However, these methods are unable to detect subpopulations where calibration could improve prediction accuracy. Such subpopulations are said to exhibit "hidden heterogeneity" (HH), because the original classifier did not detect them. The paper proposes a quantitative measure for HH. It also introduces two similarity-weighted calibration methods that can address HH by adapting locally to each test item: SWC weights the calibration set by similarity to the test item, and SWC-HH explicitly incorporates hidden heterogeneity to filter the calibration set. Experiments show that the improvements in calibration achieved by similarity-based calibration methods correlate with the amount of HH present and, given sufficient calibration data, generally exceed calibration achieved by global methods. HH can therefore serve as a useful diagnostic tool for identifying when local calibration methods are needed.
COMPUTERS
MBCT: Tree-Based Feature-Aware Binning for Individual Uncertainty Calibration

Most machine learning classifiers only concern classification accuracy, while certain applications (such as medical diagnosis, meteorological forecasting, and computation advertising) require the model to predict the true probability, known as a calibrated estimate. In previous work, researchers have developed several calibration methods to post-process the outputs of a predictor to obtain calibrated values, such as binning and scaling methods. Compared with scaling, binning methods are shown to have distribution-free theoretical guarantees, which motivates us to prefer binning methods for calibration. However, we notice that existing binning methods have several drawbacks: (a) the binning scheme only considers the original prediction values, thus limiting the calibration performance; and (b) the binning approach is non-individual, mapping multiple samples in a bin to the same value, and thus is not suitable for order-sensitive applications. In this paper, we propose a feature-aware binning framework, called Multiple Boosting Calibration Trees (MBCT), along with a multi-view calibration loss to tackle the above issues. Our MBCT optimizes the binning scheme by the tree structures of features, and adopts a linear function in a tree node to achieve individual calibration. Our MBCT is non-monotonic, and has the potential to improve order accuracy, due to its learnable binning scheme and the individual calibration. We conduct comprehensive experiments on three datasets in different fields. Results show that our method outperforms all competing models in terms of both calibration error and order accuracy. We also conduct simulation experiments, justifying that the proposed multi-view calibration loss is a better metric in modeling calibration error.
COMPUTERS
Riemannian Score-Based Generative Modeling

Score-based generative models (SGMs) are a novel class of generative models demonstrating remarkable empirical performance. One uses a diffusion to add progressively Gaussian noise to the data, while the generative model is a "denoising" process obtained by approximating the time-reversal of this "noising" diffusion. However, current SGMs make the underlying assumption that the data is supported on a Euclidean manifold with flat geometry. This prevents the use of these models for applications in robotics, geoscience or protein modeling which rely on distributions defined on Riemannian manifolds. To overcome this issue, we introduce Riemannian Score-based Generative Models (RSGMs) which extend current SGMs to the setting of compact Riemannian manifolds. We illustrate our approach with earth and climate science data and show how RSGMs can be accelerated by solving a Schrödinger bridge problem on manifolds.
SCIENCE
#Modelling#Continuum#The Cell#Evolution#Population Density
Reward-Respecting Subtasks for Model-Based Reinforcement Learning

Richard S. Sutton, Marlos C. Machado, G. Zacharias Holland, David Szepesvari Finbarr Timbers, Brian Tanner, Adam White. To achieve the ambitious goals of artificial intelligence, reinforcement learning must include planning with a model of the world that is abstract in state and time. Deep learning has made progress in state abstraction, but, although the theory of time abstraction has been extensively developed based on the options framework, in practice options have rarely been used in planning. One reason for this is that the space of possible options is immense and the methods previously proposed for option discovery do not take into account how the option models will be used in planning. Options are typically discovered by posing subsidiary tasks such as reaching a bottleneck state, or maximizing a sensory signal other than the reward. Each subtask is solved to produce an option, and then a model of the option is learned and made available to the planning process. The subtasks proposed in most previous work ignore the reward on the original problem, whereas we propose subtasks that use the original reward plus a bonus based on a feature of the state at the time the option stops. We show that options and option models obtained from such reward-respecting subtasks are much more likely to be useful in planning and can be learned online and off-policy using existing learning algorithms. Reward respecting subtasks strongly constrain the space of options and thereby also provide a partial solution to the problem of option discovery. Finally, we show how the algorithms for learning values, policies, options, and models can be unified using general value functions.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
From populations to cells, long COVID coming into focus

Studies published this week have introduced a consensus-based definition of long COVID-19 in children and young persons, narrowing its prevalence estimates, which have been wildly divergent. Long COVID rates for adults are still unclear, but a recent meta-analysis estimated that between one third and two thirds of adult COVID-19 patients who had severe acute disease develop symptoms of long COVID.
SCIENCE
A macro modelling continuum approach with embedded discontinuities for the assessment of masonry arch bridges under earthquake loading

The paper presents an effective macro-modelling approach, utilising an anisotropic material model with embedded discontinuities, for masonry arches and bridges under cyclic loading, including dynamic actions induced by earthquakes. Realistic numerical simulations of masonry arch bridges under static and dynamic loading require accurate models representing the anionotropic nature of masonry and material nonlinearity due to opening and closure of tensile cracks and shear sliding along mortar joints. The proposed 3D modelling approach allows for masonry bond via simple calibration, and enables the representation of tensile cracking, crushing and shear damage in the brickwork. A two-scale representation is adopted, where 3D continuum elements at the structural scale are linked to embedded nonlinear interfaces representing the meso-structure of the material. The potential and accuracy of the proposed approach are shown in numerical examples and comparisons against physical experiments on masonry arches and bridges under static and dynamic loading.
CONSTRUCTION
AdaPrompt: Adaptive Model Training for Prompt-based NLP

Prompt-based learning, with its capability to tackle zero-shot and few-shot NLP tasks, has gained much attention in community. The main idea is to bridge the gap between NLP downstream tasks and language modeling (LM), by mapping these tasks into natural language prompts, which are then filled by pre-trained language models (PLMs). However, for prompt learning, there are still two salient gaps between NLP tasks and pretraining. First, prompt information is not necessarily sufficiently present during LM pretraining. Second, task-specific data are not necessarily well represented during pretraining. We address these two issues by proposing AdaPrompt, adaptively retrieving external data for continual pretraining of PLMs by making use of both task and prompt characteristics. In addition, we make use of knowledge in Natural Language Inference models for deriving adaptive verbalizers. Experimental results on five NLP benchmarks show that AdaPrompt can improve over standard PLMs in few-shot settings. In addition, in zero-shot settings, our method outperforms standard prompt-based methods by up to 26.35\% relative error reduction.
COMPUTERS
Science
Grid-based methods for chemistry modelling on a quantum computer

We explore grid-based techniques for simulating multi-electron dynamics using a quantum computer, an approach sometimes called first quantized chemistry. Using a split-operator Fourier transform (SO-FT) method on exactly-emulated quantum computers with up to 36 qubits, we model the dynamics of 2D and 3D atoms with single and paired particles interacting via the Coulomb potential. The grid-based method enables direct visualisation of quantum dynamics, including the behaviour of bound states, electron ionization by an applied electric field, and electron-electron scattering. We exploit ancilla-qubit measurements for iterative phase estimation, state preparation and for implementing complex (absorbing) potentials. Ancilla-based methods for obtaining observables such as binding energies are found to be far more efficient and robust than direct sampling. We also introduce an augmented split-operator (ASO) method where the usual kinetic and potential operators are supplemented by a core-stabilisation operator that dramatically improves wavepacket propagation near a Coulomb singularity. Overall, the grid-based method scales well in terms of the quantum processor's size and execution time; we extrapolate the resource requirements for accurate modelling of classically-intractable systems from our numerical results, and we describe suitable quantum architectures. We conclude by noting that the approach should be successful in far broader settings, from high energy physics to financial portfolio modelling.
CHEMISTRY
Deep learning and differential equations for modeling changes in individual-level latent dynamics between observation periods

When modeling longitudinal biomedical data, often dimensionality reduction as well as dynamic modeling in the resulting latent representation is needed. This can be achieved by artificial neural networks for dimension reduction, and differential equations for dynamic modeling of individual-level trajectories. However, such approaches so far assume that parameters of individual-level dynamics are constant throughout the observation period. Motivated by an application from psychological resilience research, we propose an extension where different sets of differential equation parameters are allowed for observation sub-periods. Still, estimation for intra-individual sub-periods is coupled for being able to fit the model also with a relatively small dataset. We subsequently derive prediction targets from individual dynamic models of resilience in the application. These serve as interpretable resilience-related outcomes, to be predicted from characteristics of individuals, measured at baseline and a follow-up time point, and selecting a small set of important predictors. Our approach is seen to successfully identify individual-level parameters of dynamic models that allows us to stably select predictors, i.e., resilience factors. Furthermore, we can identify those characteristics of individuals that are the most promising for updates at follow-up, which might inform future study design. This underlines the usefulness of our proposed deep dynamic modeling approach with changes in parameters between observation sub-periods.
SCIENCE
An Atomistic-based Finite Deformation Continuum Membrane Model for Monolayer Transition Metal Dichalcogenides

A finite-deformation crystal-elasticity membrane model for Transition Metal Dichalcogenide (TMD) monolayers is presented. Monolayer TMDs are multi-atom-thick two-dimensional (2D) crystalline membranes having atoms arranged in three parallel surfaces. In the present formulation, the deformed configuration of a TMD-membrane is represented through the deformation map of its middle surface and two stretches normal to the middle surface. Crystal-elasticity based kinematic rules are employed to express the deformed bond lengths and bond angles of TMDs in terms of the continuum strains. The continuum hyper-elastic strain energy of the TMD membrane is formulated from its inter-atomic potential. The relative shifts between two simple lattices of TMDs are also considered in the constitutive relation. A smooth finite element framework using B-splines is developed to numerically implement the present continuum membrane model. The proposed model generalizes the crystal-elasticity-based membrane theory of purely 2D membranes, such as graphene, to the multi-atom-thick TMD crystalline membranes. The significance of relative shifts and two normal stretches are demonstrated through numerical results. The proposed atomistic-based continuum model accurately matches the material moduli, complex post-buckling deformations, and the equilibrium energies predicted by the purely atomistic simulations. It also accurately reproduces the experimental results for large-area TMD samples containing tens of millions of atoms.
MATHEMATICS
Towards machine learning for microscopic mechanisms: a formula search for crystal structure stability based on atomic properties

Machine Learning (ML) techniques are revolutionizing the way to perform efficient materials modeling. Nevertheless, not all the ML approaches allow for the understanding of microscopic mechanisms at play in different phenomena. To address the latter aspect, we propose a combinatorial machine-learning approach to obtain physical formulas based on simple and easily-accessible ingredients, such as atomic properties. The latter are used to build materials features that are finally employed, through Linear Regression, to predict the energetic stability of semiconducting binary compounds with respect to zincblende and rocksalt crystal structures. The adopted models are trained using dataset built from first-principles calculations. Our results show that already one-dimensional (1D) formulas well describe the energetics; a simple grid-search optimization of the automatically-obtained 1D-formulas enhances the prediction performances at a very small computational cost. In addition, our approach allows to highlight the role of the different atomic properties involved in the formulas. The computed formulas clearly indicate that "spatial" atomic properties (i.e. radii indicating maximum probability densities for $s,p,d$ electronic shells) drive the stabilization of one crystal structure with respect to the other, suggesting the major relevance of the radius associated to the $p$-shell of the cation species.
COMPUTERS
Phenotyping with Positive Unlabelled Learning for Genome-Wide Association Studies

Identifying phenotypes plays an important role in furthering our understanding of disease biology through practical applications within healthcare and the life sciences. The challenge of dealing with the complexities and noise within electronic health records (EHRs) has motivated applications of machine learning in phenotypic discovery. While recent research has focused on finding predictive subtypes for clinical decision support, here we instead focus on the noise that results in phenotypic misclassification, which can reduce a phenotypes ability to detect associations in genome-wide association studies (GWAS). We show that by combining anchor learning and transformer architectures into our proposed model, AnchorBERT, we are able to detect genomic associations only previously found in large consortium studies with 5$\times$ more cases. When reducing the number of controls available by 50\%, we find our model is able to maintain 40\% more significant genomic associations from the GWAS catalog compared to standard phenotype definitions. \keywords{Phenotyping \and Machine Learning \and Semi-Supervised \and Genetic Association Studies \and Biological Discovery}
SCIENCE
Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
HII regions in CALIFA survey: II. The relation between their physical properties and galaxy evolution

C. Espinosa-Ponce, S. F. Sánchez, C. Morisset, J. K. Barrera-Ballesteros, L. Galbany, R. García-Benito, E. A. D. Lacerda, D. Mast. We present in here the exploration of the physical properties of the sample of HII regions and aggregations of the last HII regions catalog of the CALIFA survey. This sample comprises the optical spectroscopic properties of more than ~26,000 ionized regions corresponding to 924 galaxies from the Integral Field Spectroscopy data, including the flux intensity and equivalent widths and the properties of their underlying stellar population. In the current study we derive a set of physical quantities for all these regions based on those properties, including (i) the fraction of young stars; (ii) the ionization strength (using six different estimations); (iii) the oxygen abundance (using 25 different calibrators); (iv) the nitrogen and nitrogen-to-oxygen abundance; (v) the dust extinction and (vi) the electron density. Using this dataset we explore how the loci in the classical diagnostic diagrams are connected with those quantities, the radial distributions of these parameters, and the inter-relations between themselves and with the properties of the underlying stellar populations. We conclude that many properties of the HII regions are tightly related to the galactic stellar evolution at the location where those regions are observed. Those properties are modulated only as a second-order effect by the properties of the ionizing stars and the ionized nebulae that do not depend on the astrophysical context in which they are formed. Our results highlight the importance of HII regions to explore the chemical evolution in galaxies, clarifying which of their properties can be used as proxies of that evolution.
ASTRONOMY
Equilibrium Fluctuations in Mean-field Disordered Models

Mean-field models of glasses that present a random first order transition exhibit highly non-trivial fluctuations. Building on previous studies that focused on the critical scaling regime, we here obtain a fully quantitative framework for all equilibrium conditions. By means of the replica method we evaluate Gaussian fluctuations of the overlaps around the thermodynamic limit, decomposing them in thermal fluctuations inside each state and heterogeneous fluctuations between different states. We first test and compare our analytical results with numerical simulation results for the $p$-spin spherical model and the random orthogonal model, and then analyze the random Lorentz gas. In all cases, a strong quantitative agreement is obtained. Our analysis thus provides a robust scheme for identifying the key finite-size (or finite-dimensional) corrections to the mean-field treatment of these paradigmatic glass models, and opens the way for later identifying instantonic corrections.
SCIENCE
Ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons: from the two-temperature model to the time-dependent Boltzmann equation

The advent of pump-probe spectroscopy techniques paved the way to the exploration of the ultrafast dynamics of electrons and phonons in crystalline solids. Following photo-absorption of a pump pulse and the initial electronic thermalization, the dynamics of electronic and vibrational degrees of freedom is dominated by electron-phonon and phonon-phonon scattering processes.The two-temperature model (TTM) and its generalizations -- as, e.g., the non-thermal lattice model (NLM) -- provide valuable tools to describe these phenomena and the ensuing coupled electron-phonon dynamics over timescales ranging between few hundreds of femtoseconds and tens of picoseconds. While more sophisticated theoretical approaches are nowadays available, the conceptual and computational simplicity of the TTM makes it the method of choice to model thermalization processes in pump-probe spectroscopy, and it keeps being widely applied in both experimental and theoretical studies. In the domain of ab-initio methods, the time-dependent Boltzmann equation (TDBE) ameliorates many of the shortcomings of the TTM and it enables a realistic and parameter-free description of ultrafast phenomena with full momentum resolution. After a pedagogical introduction to the TTM and TDBE, in this manuscript we review their application to the description of ultrafast process in solid-state physics and materials science as well as their theoretical foundation.
PHYSICS
Impact of the X ray edge singularity on detection of relic neutrinos in the PTOLEMY project

Direct detection of relic neutrinos in a beta-decay experiment is an ambitious goal, which has for a long time been beyond the reach of available technology. One of the toughest practical difficulties that such an experiment has to overcome is that it needs to deal with a large amount of radioactive material in such a way as to not compromise the energy resolution required for the separation of useful events from the massive beta-decay background. The PTOLEMY project offers an innovative approach to this problem based on deposition of radioactive material on graphene. While such an approach is expected to resolve the main difficulty, new challenges arise from the proximity of the beta decayers to a solid state system. In this work, we focus on the effect of the shakeup of the graphene electron system due to a beta-decay event. We calculate the distortion of the relic neutrino peaks as resulting from such a shakeup, analyse the impact of the distortion on the visibility of neutrino capture events and discuss what technological solutions could be used to improve the visibility of neutrino capture events.
SCIENCE
Theoretical Investigation of Structural, Electronic Properties and Half-Metallic Ferromagnetism in Ti doped CaS

In this research paper, we investigated the structural, electronic, and magnetic features of titanium atom substituting calciumatom in rock salt structure of CaS to explore the new dilute magnetic semiconductor compounds. The calculations are carried out using the full potential linearized augmented plane wave (FP-LAPW) method based on spin-polarized density functional theory, implemented in WIEN2k code. The generalized gradient approximation and Tran-Balaha modified Becke-Johnson exchange potential. The stability of Ti doped CaS in ferromagnetic state is provided by the total energy released from the optimized structures and defect formation energies. The classical model of Heisenberg is employed to estimate Curie temperature of these compounds. It is found that the room temperature ferromagnetism is achieved at low concentrations. The studied materials exhibit half metallic ferromagnetic demeanor. The half metallic gaps (GHM) are the extremely significant factors to consider for spintronic applications. The insertion of impurity significantly decreased the value of GHM due the broadening of 3d Ti states in the gap of the minority spin. Furthermore, to evaluate the effects of the exchange splitting process, the pd exchange splitting and the exchange constants are predicted.
PHYSICS
Deciphering stellar chorus: apollinaire, a Python 3 module for Bayesian peakbagging in helio- and asteroseismology

Since the asteroseismic revolution, availability of efficient and reliable methods to extract stellar-oscillation mode parameters has been one of the keystone of modern stellar physics. In the helio- and asteroseismology fields, these methods are usually referred as peakbagging. We introduce in this paper the apollinaire module, a new Python 3 open-source Markov Chains Monte Carlo (MCMC) framework dedicated to peakbagging. The theoretical framework necessary to understand MCMC peakbagging methods for integrated helio- and asteroseismic observations are extensively described. In particular, we present the models that are used to compute the posterior probability in a peakbagging framework. A description of the apollinaire module is then provided. We explain how the module enables stellar background, p-mode global pattern and individual-mode parameters extraction. By taking into account instrumental particularities, stellar inclination angle, rotational splittings, and asymmetries, the module allows fitting a large variety of p-mode models suited for solar as well as stellar data analysis with different instruments. After having been validated through a Monte Carlo fitting trial on synthetic data, the module is benchmarked by comparing its outputs with results obtained with other peakbagging codes. An analysis of the PSD of 89 one-year subseries of GOLF observations is performed. Six stars are also selected from the Kepler LEGACY sample in order to demonstrate the code abilities on asteroseismic data. The parameters we extract with apollinaire are in good agreement with those presented in the literature and demonstrate the precision and reliability of the module.
COMPUTERS

