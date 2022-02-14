ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

A single-point Reshetnyak's theorem

By Ilmari Kangasniemi, Jani Onninen
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We prove a single-value version of Reshetnyak's theorem. Namely, if a non-constant map $f \in W^{1,n}_{\text{loc}}(\Omega, \mathbb{R}^n)$ from a domain $\Omega \subset \mathbb{R}^n$ satisfies the estimate $\lvert Df(x) \rvert^n \leq K J_f(x) + \Sigma(x) \lvert f(x) - y_0...

Limit theorems for multifractal products of random fields

This paper investigates asymptotic properties of multifractal products of random fields. The obtained limit theorems provide sufficient conditions for the convergence of cumulative fields in the spaces $L_q.$ New results on the rate of convergence of cumulative fields are presented. Simple unified conditions for the limit theorems and the calculation of the Rényi function are given. They are less restrictive than those in the known one-dimensional results. The developed methodology is also applied to multidimensional multifractal measures. Finally, a new class of examples of geometric $\varphi$-sub-Gaussian random fields is presented. In this case, the general assumptions have a simple form and can be expressed in terms of covariance functions only.
MATHEMATICS
Sharp regularity of the Hartman-Grobman theorem in $C^0$ linearization

The classical Hartman-Grobman theorem states the existence of a $C^0$ topological conjugacy between the nonlinear system and its linear part. It is proved in the previous literature that the equivalent function $H$ and its inverse $G=H^{-1}$ are both Hölder continuous. Questions: is it possible to improve the regularity? Is...
MATHEMATICS
Exact Penalty Algorithm of Strong Convertible Nonconvex Optimization

This paper defines a strong convertible nonconvex(SCN) function for solving the unconstrained optimization problems with the nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) function. First, many examples of SCN function are given, where the SCN functions are nonconvex or nonsmooth. Second, the operational properties of the SCN functions are proved, including addition, multiplication, compound operations and so on. Third, the SCN forms of some special functions common in machine learning and engineering applications are presented respectively where these SCN function optimization problems can be transformed into minmax problems with a convex and concave objective function. Fourth,a minmax optimization problem of SCN function and its penalty function are defined. The optimization condition,exactness and stability of the minmax optimization problem are proved. Finally, an algorithm of penalty function to solve the minmax optimization problem and its convergence are given. This paper provides an efficient technique for solving unconstrained nonconvex or nonsmooth(nondifferentiable) optimization problems to avoid using subdifferentiation or smoothing techniques.
MATHEMATICS
Lochs-type theorems beyond positive entropy

Lochs' theorem and its generalizations are conversion theorems that relate the number of digits determined in one expansion of a real number as a function of the number of digits given in some other expansion. In its original version, Lochs' theorem related decimal expansions with continued fraction expansions. Such conversion results can also be stated for sequences of interval partitions under suitable assumptions, with results holding almost everywhere, or in measure, involving the entropy. This is the viewpoint we develop here. In order to deal with sequences of partitions beyond positive entropy, this paper introduces the notion of log-balanced sequences of partitions, together with their weight functions. These are sequences of interval partitions such that the logarithms of the measures of their intervals at each depth are roughly the same. We then state Lochs-type theorems which work even in the case of zero entropy, in particular for several important log-balanced sequences of partitions of a number-theoretic nature.
MATHEMATICS
On the metric theory of approximations by reduced fractions: a quantitative Koukoulopoulos-Maynard theorem

Let $\psi: \mathbb{N} \to [0,1/2]$ be given. The Duffin-Schaeffer conjecture, recently resolved by Koukoulopoulos and Maynard, asserts that for almost all reals $\alpha$ there are infinitely many coprime solutions $(p,q)$ to the inequality $|\alpha - p/q| < \psi(q)/q$, provided that the series $\sum_{q=1}^\infty \varphi(q) \psi(q) / q$ is divergent. In the present paper, we establish a quantitative version of this result, by showing that for almost all $\alpha$ the number of coprime solutions $(p,q)$, subject to $q \leq Q$, is of asymptotic order $\sum_{q=1}^Q 2 \varphi(q) \psi(q) / q$. The proof relies on the method of GCD graphs as invented by Koukoulopoulos and Maynard, together with a refined overlap estimate coming from sieve theory, and number-theoretic input on the "anatomy of integers". The key phenomenon is that the system of approximation sets exhibits "asymptotic independence on average" as the total mass of the set system increases.
MATHEMATICS
Half-space theorems for $1$-surfaces of $\mathbb{H}^3$

In this paper we investigate the intersection problem for $1$-surfaces immersed in a complete Riemannian three-manifold $P$ with Ricci curvature bounded from below by $-2$. We first prove a Frankel's type theorem for $1$-surfaces with bounded curvature immersed in $P$ when $\text{\rm Ric}_{P} > -2$. In this setting we also give a criterion for deciding whether a complete $1$-surface is proper. A splitting result is established when the distance between the $1$-surfaces is realized, even if $\text{\rm Ric}_{P} \geq -2$. In the hyperbolic space $\mathbb{H}^3$ we show strong half-space theorems for the classes of complete $1$-surfaces with bounded curvature, parabolic $1$-surfaces, and stochastically complete $H$-surfaces with $H<1$. As a by-product of our techniques a Maximum Principle at Infinity is given for $1$-surfaces in $\mathbb{H}^3.$
MATHEMATICS
Fluid inertia and the scallop theorem

In Stokes flow, Purcell's scallop theorem forbids objects with time-reversible (reciprocal) swimming strokes from moving. In the presence of inertia, this restriction is eased and reciprocally deforming bodies can swim. Recent work has investigated a simple model swimmer, an asymmetric spherical dimer of oscillating length, in a variety of contexts. Analytical, numerical, and experimental studies have shown a dense (i.e. inertial) dimer swims in Stokes flow. Similarly, numerical study shows a dimer in fluid of intermediate Reynolds number (Re = 1-1000) swims in a direction that varies depending on the degree of fluid inertia. Here, we introduce a general model for the inertial flow produced by an oscillating dimer at small amplitudes. We find the model's predictions match those of the dense Stokes swimmers in the appropriate limit, and that the behavior in inertial fluid is consistent with previous numerical analysis.
SCIENCE
Formalization of a Stochastic Approximation Theorem

Stochastic approximation algorithms are iterative procedures which are used to approximate a target value in an environment where the target is unknown and direct observations are corrupted by noise. These algorithms are useful, for instance, for root-finding and function minimization when the target function or model is not directly known. Originally introduced in a 1951 paper by Robbins and Monro, the field of Stochastic approximation has grown enormously and has come to influence application domains from adaptive signal processing to artificial intelligence. As an example, the Stochastic Gradient Descent algorithm which is ubiquitous in various subdomains of Machine Learning is based on stochastic approximation theory. In this paper, we give a formal proof (in the Coq proof assistant) of a general convergence theorem due to Aryeh Dvoretzky, which implies the convergence of important classical methods such as the Robbins-Monro and the Kiefer-Wolfowitz algorithms. In the process, we build a comprehensive Coq library of measure-theoretic probability theory and stochastic processes.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Large Deviation Estimates of Selberg's Central Limit Theorem and Applications

For $V\sim \alpha \log\log T$ with $0<\alpha<2$, we prove \[ \frac{1}{T}\text{meas}\{t\in [T,2T]: \log|\zeta(1/2+ {\rm i} t)|>V\}\ll \frac{1}{\sqrt{\log\log T}} e^{-V^2/\log\log T}. \] This improves prior results of Soundararajan and of Harper on the large deviations of Selberg's Central Limit Theorem in that range, without the use of the Riemann hypothesis. The result implies the sharp upper bound for the fractional moments of the Riemann zeta function proved by Heap, Radziwiłł and Soundararajan. It also shows a new upper bound for the maximum of the zeta function on short intervals of length $(\log T)^\theta$, $0<\theta <3$, that is expected to be sharp for $\theta > 0$. Finally, it yields a sharp upper bound (to order one) for the moments on short intervals, below and above the freezing transition. The proof is an adaptation of the recursive scheme introduced by Bourgade, Radziwiłł and one of the authors to prove fine asymptotics for the maximum on intervals of length $1$.
MATHEMATICS
Central Limit Theorems for Semidiscrete Wasserstein Distances

We prove a Central Limit Theorem for the empirical optimal transport cost, $\sqrt{\frac{nm}{n+m}}\{\mathcal{T}_c(P_n,Q_m)-\mathcal{T}_c(P,Q)\}$, in the semi discrete case, i.e when the distribution $P$ is supported in $N$ points, but without assumptions on $Q$. We show that the asymptotic distribution is the supremun of a centered Gaussian process, which is Gaussian under some additional conditions on the probability $Q$ and on the cost. Such results imply the central limit theorem for the $p$-Wassertein distance, for $p\geq 1$. This means that, for fixed $N$, the curse of dimensionality is avoided. To better understand the influence of such $N$, we provide bounds of $E|\mathcal{W}_1(P,Q_m)-\mathcal{W}_1(P,Q)|$ depending on $m$ and $N$. Finally, the semidiscrete framework provides a control on the second derivative of the dual formulation, which yields the first central limit theorem for the optimal transport potentials. The results are supported by simulations that help to visualize the given limits and bounds. We analyse also the cases where classical bootstrap works.
SCIENCE
Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent: Unified Theory and New Efficient Methods

Stochastic Gradient Descent-Ascent (SGDA) is one of the most prominent algorithms for solving min-max optimization and variational inequalities problems (VIP) appearing in various machine learning tasks. The success of the method led to several advanced extensions of the classical SGDA, including variants with arbitrary sampling, variance reduction, coordinate randomization, and distributed variants with compression, which were extensively studied in the literature, especially during the last few years. In this paper, we propose a unified convergence analysis that covers a large variety of stochastic gradient descent-ascent methods, which so far have required different intuitions, have different applications and have been developed separately in various communities. A key to our unified framework is a parametric assumption on the stochastic estimates. Via our general theoretical framework, we either recover the sharpest known rates for the known special cases or tighten them. Moreover, to illustrate the flexibility of our approach we develop several new variants of SGDA such as a new variance-reduced method (L-SVRGDA), new distributed methods with compression (QSGDA, DIANA-SGDA, VR-DIANA-SGDA), and a new method with coordinate randomization (SEGA-SGDA). Although variants of the new methods are known for solving minimization problems, they were never considered or analyzed for solving min-max problems and VIPs. We also demonstrate the most important properties of the new methods through extensive numerical experiments.
MATHEMATICS
Robust Sylvester-Gallai type theorem for quadratic polynomials

In this work, we extend the robust version of the Sylvester-Gallai theorem, obtained by Barak, Dvir, Wigderson and Yehudayoff, and by Dvir, Saraf and Wigderson, to the case of quadratic polynomials. Specifically, we prove that if $\mathcal{Q}\subset \mathbb{C}[x_1.\ldots,x_n]$ is a finite set, $|\mathcal{Q}|=m$, of irreducible quadratic polynomials that satisfy the following condition:
MATHEMATICS
Multiphoton Quantum van Cittert-Zernike Theorem

Recent progress on quantum state engineering has enabled the preparation of quantum photonic systems comprising multiple interacting particles. Interestingly, multiphoton quantum systems can host many complex forms of interference and scattering processes that are essential to perform operations that are intractable on classical systems. However, the control of quantum multiphoton systems represents one of the most important challenges in the field of quantum optics. Here, we unveil new mechanisms to control nonclassical coherence of multiphoton systems, these interactions are described through the quantum version of the van Cittert-Zernike theorem. More specifically, we demonstrate that it is possible to exploit scattering and interference effects in a propagating multiphoton system to control its quantum properties of coherence. Furthermore, we show that the implementation of conditional measurements enables the preparation of multiphoton systems with attenuated quantum statistics below the shot-noise limit. We believe that the multiphoton quantum van Cittert-Zernike theorem will have important implications for describing the evolution of the properties of quantum coherence of many-body bosonic systems.
PHYSICS
$μ$-hybrid Inflation, Gravitino Dark Matter and Stochastic Gravitational Wave Background from Cosmic Strings

We present a successful realization of supersymmetric $\mu$-hybrid inflation model based on a gauged $U(1)_{B-L}$ extension of the minimal supersymmetric standard model, with the soft supersymmetry breaking terms are playing an important role. Successful non-thermal leptogenesis with gravitino dark matter yields a reheat temperature in the range $2 \times 10^{7} \lesssim T_R \lesssim 5 \times 10^{9}$ GeV. This corresponds to the predictions $2 \times 10^{-18} \lesssim r\lesssim 4 \times 10^{-13}$ for the tensor to scalar ratio, and $-2 \times 10^{-6} \lesssim dn_s/d\ln k \lesssim -5 \times 10^{-11}$ for the running of the scalar spectral index. The $B-L$ breaking scale is estimated as $ 6 \times 10^{14}\lesssim M/ \text{GeV}\lesssim 10^{16}$, calculated at the central value of the scalar spectral index, $n_s =0.9655$, reported by Planck 2018. Finally, in a grand unified theory setup the dimensionless string tension parameter associated with the metastable strings is in the range $ 10^{-9} \lesssim G\mu_\text{cs} \lesssim 10^{-6}$ corresponding to a stochastic gravitational wave background lying within the 2$\sigma$ bound of the recent NANOGrav 12.5-yr data.
BUSINESS
Control and stabilization of geometrically exact beams

We study well-posedness, stabilization and control problems involving freely vibrating beams that may undergo motions of large magnitude -- i.e. large displacements of the reference line and large rotations of the cross sections. Such beams, shearable and very flexible, are often called geometrically exact beams and are especially needed in modern highly flexible light-weight structures, where one cannot neglect these large motions. We view these beams from two perspectives. The first perspective is one in which the beam is described in terms of the position of its reference line and the orientation of its cross sections (expressed in some fixed coordinate system). This is the generally encountered model, due to Eric Reissner and Juan C. Simo. Of second order in time and space, it is a quasilinear system of six equations. The second perspective is one in which the beam is rather described by intrinsic variables -- velocities and strains or internal forces and moments -- which are moreover expressed in a moving coordinate system attached to the beam. This system, proposed in its most general form by Dewey H. Hodges, consists of twice as many equations, but is of first order in time and space, hyperbolic and only semilinear (quadratic). From the definition of the state of the latter model, one can see that both perspectives are linked by a nonlinear transformation. The questions of well-posedness, stabilization and control are addressed for beams governed by the intrinsic model, while by using the transformation we also prove that the existence and uniqueness of a classical solution to the intrinsic model implies that of a classical solution to the model written in terms of positions and rotations. In particular, this enables us to deduce corresponding results for the latter model. We also also address these questions for networks of beams attached to each other by means of rigid joints.
SCIENCE
A Statistical Learning View of Simple Kriging

In the Big Data era, with the ubiquity of geolocation sensors in particular, massive datasets exhibiting a possibly complex spatial dependence structure are becoming increasingly available. In this context, the standard probabilistic theory of statistical learning does not apply directly and guarantees of the generalization capacity of predictive rules learned from such data are left to establish. We analyze here the simple Kriging task, the flagship problem in Geostatistics: the values of a square integrable random field $X=\{X_s\}_{s\in S}$, $S\subset \mathbb{R}^2$, with unknown covariance structure are to be predicted with minimum quadratic risk, based upon observing a single realization of the spatial process at a finite number of locations $s_1,\; \ldots,\; s_n$ in $S$. Despite the connection of this minimization problem with kernel ridge regression, establishing the generalization capacity of empirical risk minimizers is far from straightforward, due to the non i.i.d. nature of the spatial data $X_{s_1},\; \ldots,\; X_{s_n}$ involved. In this article, nonasymptotic bounds of order $O_{\mathbb{P}}(1/n)$ are proved for the excess risk of a plug-in predictive rule mimicking the true minimizer in the case of isotropic stationary Gaussian processes observed at locations forming a regular grid. These theoretical results, as well as the role played by the technical conditions required to establish them, are illustrated by various numerical experiments and hopefully pave the way for further developments in statistical learning based on spatial data.
MATHEMATICS
The Lieb-Schultz-Mattis Theorem: A Topological Point of View

We review the Lieb-Schultz-Mattis theorem and its variants, which are no-go theorems that state that a quantum many-body system with certain conditions cannot have a locally-unique gapped ground state. We restrict ourselves to one-dimensional quantum spin systems and discuss both the generalized Lieb-Schultz-Mattis theorem for models with U(1) symmetry and the extended Lieb-Schultz-Mattis theorem for models with discrete symmetry. We also discuss the implication of the same arguments to systems on the infinite cylinder, both with the periodic boundary conditions and with the spiral boundary conditions.
PHYSICS
Can a spin chain relate combinatorics to number theory?

The Motzkin spin chain is a spin-$1$ frustration-free model introduced by Shor & Movassagh. The ground state is constructed by mapping of random walks on upper half of the square lattice to spin configurations. It has unusually large entanglement entropy [quantum fluctuations]. We simplify the model by removing one of the local equivalence moves of the Motzkin paths. The system becomes integrable [similar to the XXX spin chain]. We call it free Motzkin chain. From the point of view of quantum integrability, the model is special since its $R$-matrix does not have crossing-unitarity. We solve the periodic free Motzkin chain by generalized functional Bethe Ansatz method. We construct a $T-Q$ relation with an additional parameter to formulate the energy spectrum. This new parameter is related to the roots of unity and can be described by the Möbius function of the number theory. We observe further patterns of the number theory.
MATHEMATICS
The Blazar sequence and its Physical Understanding

Introduced in 1998 to attempt a first unified view of the broad-band emission properties of blazars, the blazar sequence has been extensively used in the past 25 years to guide observations as well as physical interpretation of the overall emission from these galaxies. In this review, we describe the evolution of the sequence along with the tremendous advances in the observational field, in particular in the gamma-ray band. A new version of the sequence built on TeV-detected objects is also presented. Two extreme classes of objects (MeV and hard-TeV blazars) are included in the discussion, given their relevance for future observatories. Finally, the current physical understanding at the base of the sequence is presented along with the major criticisms to the blazar sequence.
ASTRONOMY
Purity of thermal mixed quantum states

We develop a formula to evaluate the purity of a series of thermal equilibrium states that can be calculated in numerical experiments without knowing the exact form of the quantum state {\it a priori}. Canonical typicality guarantees that there are numerous microscopically different expressions of such states, which we call thermal mixed quantum (TMQ) states. Suppose that we construct a TMQ state by a mixture of $N_\mathrm{samp}$ independent pure states. The weight of each pure state is given by its norm, and the partition function is given by the average of the norms. To qualify how efficiently the mixture is done, we introduce a quantum statistical quantity called "normalized fluctuation of partition function (NFPF)". For smaller NFPF, the TMQ state is closer to the equally weighted mixture of pure states, which means higher efficiency, requiring a smaller $N_\mathrm{samp}$. The largest NFPF is realized in the Gibbs state with purity-zero and exponentially large $N_\mathrm{samp}$, while the smallest NFPF is given for thermal pure quantum state with purity-1 and $N_\mathrm{samp}=1$. The purity is formulated using solely the NFPF and roughly gives $N_\mathrm{samp}^{-1}$. Our analytical results are numerically tested and confirmed by the two random sampling methods built on matrix-product-state-based wave functions.
PHYSICS

