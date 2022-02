Flyers fans, soak it in while you can. One of the best players— if not the best— in franchise history could be playing his last few games at the Wells Fargo Center. Claude Giroux, who is on an expiring deal, is 34-years-old and is probably the most attractive trade asset on a team stuck in the mud in the standings right now, sounds like he is preparing to waive his no-movement clause ahead of the March 21st NHL trade deadline.

