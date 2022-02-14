ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Enrichment of Jupiter's atmosphere by late planetesimal bombardment

By Sho Shibata, Ravit Helled
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

Jupiter's atmosphere is enriched with heavy elements by a factor of about 3 compared to proto-solar. The origin of this enrichment and whether it represent the bulk composition of the planetary envelope remain unknown. Internal structure models of Jupiter suggest that its envelope is...

arxiv.org

