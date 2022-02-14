Two-thirds law for pairwise velocity and origin of critical MOND acceleration from distributions of density, velocity, and acceleration in dark matter flow

We analyze the velocity anisotropy of stars in real and energy space for a sample of Milky Way-like galaxies in the TNG50 simulation. We employ different selection criteria, including spatial, kinematic and metallicity cuts, and make three halo classes ($\mathcal{A}$-$\mathcal{C}$) which show mild-to-strong sensitivity to different selections. The above classes cover 48%, 16% and 36% of halos, respectively. We analyze the $\beta$ radial profiles and divide them into either monotonically increasing radial profiles or ones with peaks and troughs. We demonstrate that halos with monotonically increasing $\beta$ profiles are mostly from class $\mathcal{A}$, whilst those with peaks/troughs are part of classes $\mathcal{B}$-$\mathcal{C}$. This means that care must be taken as the observationally reported peaks/troughs might be a consequence of different selection criteria. We infer the anisotropy parameter $\beta$ energy space and compare that against the $\beta$ radial profile. It is seen that 65% of halos with very mild sensitivity to different selections in real space, are those for which the $\beta$ radial and energy profiles are closely related. Consequently, we propose that comparing the $\beta$ radial and energy profiles might be a novel way to examine the sensitivity to different selection criteria and thus examining the robustness of the anisotropy parameter in tracing stellar kinematics. We compare simulated $\beta$ radial profiles against various isolated and extended observations and demonstrate that, in most cases, the model diversity is comparable with the error bars from different observations, meaning that the TNG50 models are in good overall agreement with observations.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO