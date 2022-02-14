ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two-thirds law for pairwise velocity and origin of critical MOND acceleration from distributions of density, velocity, and acceleration in dark matter flow

By Zhijie Xu
 2 days ago

A halo-based non-projection approach is proposed to study scale/redshift dependence of distributions (PDF) in dark matter flow. All particles are divided into halo and out-of-halo particles such that PDF can be studied separately. Without projecting particle fields onto grid, scale dependence is analyzed by counting all pairs on different scales $r$....

