ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Effect of Enriched Accreted Matter on the Development of Novae

By Yael Hillman, Maya Gerbi
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

The development of a nova eruption is well known to be determined by the white dwarf (WD) mass and the rate at which it accretes mass from its donor. One of the advancements in this field is the understanding that the occurrence of...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
earth.com

Astronomers have found a planet that could support life

A new study led by University College London (UCL) has recently identified a ring of planetary debris with moon-size structures orbiting a white dwarf star located 117 light years away from the Earth. The scientists believe that these 65 evenly spaced clouds of planetary debris that are orbiting the white dwarf every 25 hours could be kept in such a precise arrangement by a nearby planet located in the “habitable zone” of the star, where the temperature may be right for water and thus life to exist. This is the first time that a potentially life-supporting planet has been found orbiting a white dwarf.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
The Independent

Earth’s water existed long before the planet did, asteroid study suggests

Water molecules on Earth may have originated long before the planet formed, according to a new study.The research found that the chemical signature of water from one of the Solar System’s oldest meteorites matched those found on present-day Earth.Several studies in the past have shown that water molecules were crucial for the origin and sustenance of life on the planet and scientists have long sought to understand how the Earth got its water resources.Researchers have extensively predicted the origin and chemistry of water’s constituent Hydrogen (H) and Oxygen (O) atoms and their variant forms or isotopes in the Solar System’s...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System's building blocks

Just over 12 months ago, we were sitting at Woomera, in the Australian outback, waiting for a streak of light in the sky to testify that the Hayabusa2 spacecraft had returned from its voyage to collect a little piece of a near-Earth asteroid called Ryugu. Unfortunately for us, it was cloudy in Woomera that day and we didn’t see the spacecraft come in. But that was the only imperfection we saw in the return. We found and retrieved Hayabusa2, brought it back to Woomera, cleaned and examined it. ...
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

New planet detected around Proxima Centauri, closest star our solar system

A team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT) in Chile have found evidence of another planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System. This candidate planet is the third detected in the system and the lightest yet discovered orbiting this star. At just a quarter of Earth's mass, the planet is also one of the lightest exoplanets ever found.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Team confirms existence of new Earth Trojan asteroid

An International team of astronomers led by researcher Toni Santana-Ros from the University of Alicante and the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona (ICCUB) has confirmed the existence of the second Earth Trojan asteroid known to date, the 2020 XL5, after a decade of search. The results of the study have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enrichment#Accretion#Wd#Mnras#Stellar Astrophysics
scitechdaily.com

Unusual Team Finds Gigantic Planet Hidden in Plain Sight – Much Closer to Earth Than Others Like It

A UC Riverside astronomer and a group of eagle-eyed citizen scientists have discovered a giant gas planet hidden from view by typical stargazing tools. The planet, TOI-2180 b, has the same diameter as Jupiter, but is nearly three times more massive. Researchers also believe it contains 105 times the mass of Earth in elements heavier than helium and hydrogen. Nothing quite like it exists in our solar system.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Mysteriously High Fraction of Dead Galaxies Found in Ancient Galactic City – Unlike All Other Known Protoclusters

Why cluster’s galaxies are unlike those in all the other known protoclusters is a mystery, says UC Riverside-led team. An international team of astronomers led by researchers at the University of California, Riverside, has discovered an unusual massive cluster of young galaxies forming in the early universe. The newly discovered growing galactic metropolis, named MAGAZ3NE J095924+022537, is a newborn galaxy cluster, or protocluster, consisting of at least 38 member galaxies, and is about 11.8 billion light-years away from Earth.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

New planet found in closest planetary system to ours

Scientists have found a new planet in our closest neighbouring planetary system.The new alien world, named Proxima d, is the third found in the system. It is also one of the lightest exoplanets ever found, with just a quarter of the mass of the Earth.The planet orbits around Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our own Sun. It is a relatively short four light-years away.The first of its planets, named Proxima b, caused a stir when it was discovered in 2016. As well as being near to us, that Earth-sized planet was especially exciting because it could potentially be...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

New Largest Comet Ever Observed “Wings its way” Toward the Interior Solar System

Astronomers officially hailed Bernardinelli-Bernstein as the biggest comet ever observed, hitting a new record after it was identified in 2021. According to recent observations, the 85-mile-wide comet is winging its way toward the interior of the solar system, but will remain outside Saturn's orbit. At the time the comet was...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
dailygalaxy.com

“Three Supermassive Monsters” –At the Core of One of the Largest Galaxies in the Universe (Weekend Feature)

Massive galaxies like our Milky Way and Andromeda typically consist of hundreds of billions of stars and host a single, central black hole with a mass of several million up to several 100 million solar masses at their centers. In 2019, an international research team led by scientists from Göttingen and Potsdam proved for the first time that the irregular galaxy NGC 6240, the Starfish Galaxy, contains three supermassive black holes, the remnant of mergers between three smaller galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

An 85-Mile-Wide Comet Is Officially The Largest Comet Ever Observed

The Bernardinelli-Bernstein comet, identified in 2021, is officially the biggest comet ever observed. The new record, reported on the preprint website arXiv and now accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters, bumps the Hale-Bopp comet from the top spot. Hale-Bopp was discovered in 1995 and became visible to the naked eye in 1996; it was about 46 miles (74 kilometers) across. Bernardinelli-Bernstein, also known as comet 2014 UN271, has now been calculated to be about 85 miles (137 km) across.
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

Researchers Confirm They've Spotted Biggest Comet Ever

Somewhere out there amongst the stars floats the Bernardinelli-Bernstein Comet, the biggest such object researchers have ever set their eyes on. The behemoth—which has an official name of C/2014 UN271—is the subject of a new study that has been accepted for publication in Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters. As researchers put it, the comet is roughly 85 miles in diameter, or roughly 15 Mount Everest's smashed together. At that size, the Bernardinelli-Bernstein Comet is nearly twice as big as the Hale-Bopp Comet, the previous record holder.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

Astronomers Discover New Planet Orbiting Sun’s Closest Star

A team of astronomers using the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT) in Chile have found evidence of another planet orbiting Proxima Centauri, the closest star to our Solar System. Proxima Centauri is located over four light-years away. The newly discovered planet, named Proxima d, orbits Proxima Centauri...
ASTRONOMY
Science News

These are the first visible-light images of Venus’ surface captured from space

Though the planet’s rocky body is concealed beneath a thick veil of clouds, telescopes aboard NASA’s Parker Solar Probe managed to capture the first visible-light images of the surface taken from space, researchers report in the Feb. 16 Geophysical Research Letters. “We’ve never actually seen the surface through...
ASTRONOMY
llnl.gov

Where on Earth did the water come from?

Earth’s supply of water is incredibly important for its ability to sustain life, but where did that water come from? Was it present when Earth formed or was it delivered later by meteorites or comets from outer space?. The source of Earth’s water has been a longstanding debate and...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Probing Plasma Physics with Spectral Index Maps of Accreting Black Holes on Event Horizon Scales

The Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) collaboration has produced the first resolved images of M87*, the supermassive black hole at the centre of the elliptical galaxy M87. As both technology and analysis pipelines improve, it will soon become possible to produce spectral index maps of black hole accretion flows on event horizon scales. In this work, we predict spectral index maps of both M87* and Sgr A* by applying the general relativistic radiative transfer (GRRT) code {\sc ipole} to a suite of general relativistic magnetohydrodynamic (GRMHD) simulations. We analytically explore how the spectral index increases with increasing magnetic field strength, electron temperature, and optical depth. Consequently, spectral index maps grow more negative with increasing radius in almost all models, since all of these quantities tend to be maximized near the event horizon. Additionally, photon ring geodesics exhibit more positive spectral indices, since they sample the innermost regions of the accretion flow with the most extreme plasma conditions. Spectral index maps are sensitive to highly uncertain plasma heating prescriptions (the electron temperature and distribution function). However, if our understanding of these aspects of plasma physics can be tightened, even the spatially unresolved spectral index around 230 GHz can be used to discriminate between models. In particular, Standard and Normal Evolution (SANE) flows tend to exhibit more negative spectral indices than Magnetically Arrested Disk (MAD) flows due to differences in the characteristic magnetic field strength and temperature of emitting plasma.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy