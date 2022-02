U.S. oil is set to be added to the world’s most important crude benchmark from the middle of next year. Crude from Midland, Texas, will be added to Dated Brent for June 2023 cargoes, its publisher S&P Global Platts said in a proposal on Monday. It follows a 12-month period in which one plan to reform the North Sea oil benchmark was quashed aftermarket uproar, and in which one of the biggest oil traders in the world voiced concerns about what it called “regular dislocations” in prices.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 23 HOURS AGO