ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Kinematics of Luminous Blue Variables in the Large Magellanic Cloud

By Mojgan Aghakhanloo, Nathan Smith, Jennifer Andrews, Knut Olsen, Gurtina Besla, Yumi Choi
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

We study the kinematics of luminous blue variables (LBVs) in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC). Using high-resolution spectra, we measure the systemic radial velocities for a sample of 16 LBVs and LBV candidates. In order to measure the net motion of LBVs compared to their local environments, we subtract the projected...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

A Tracking System is now Scanning the Entire sky Every 24 Hours Looking for Dangerous Asteroids

As evidenced by a recent Netflix movie, dangerous asteroids can come from anywhere. So there was an obvious weakness in our asteroid defense system when only one of the hemispheres was covered by telescopes that constantly scan the sky. That was the case until recently, with the expansion of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) system into the southern hemisphere.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

“Three Supermassive Monsters” –At the Core of One of the Largest Galaxies in the Universe (Weekend Feature)

Massive galaxies like our Milky Way and Andromeda typically consist of hundreds of billions of stars and host a single, central black hole with a mass of several million up to several 100 million solar masses at their centers. In 2019, an international research team led by scientists from Göttingen and Potsdam proved for the first time that the irregular galaxy NGC 6240, the Starfish Galaxy, contains three supermassive black holes, the remnant of mergers between three smaller galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Stellar feedback in M83 as observed with MUSE -- I. Overview, an unprecedented view of the stellar and gas kinematics and evidence of outflowing gas

Lorenza Della Bruna, Angela Adamo, Philippe Amram, Erik Rosolowsky, Christopher Usher, Mattia Sirressi, Andreas Schruba, Eric Emsellem, Adam Leroy, Arjan Bik, William P. Blair, Anna F. McLeod, Göran Östlin, Florent Renaud, Carmelle Robert, Laurie Rousseau-Nepton, Linda J. Smith. We present a large VLT/MUSE mosaic (3.8 x 3.8 kpc)...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

SDSS-IV MaNGA : spatial resolved properties of kinematically misaligned galaxies

Haitong Xu, Yanmei Chen, Yong Shi, Yuren Zhou, Dmitry Bizyaev, Min Bao, Minje Beom, José G. Fernández-Trincado, Xiao Cao. We select 456 galaxies with kinematically misaligned gas and stellar components from 9546 parent galaxies in MaNGA, and classify them into 72 star-forming galaxies, 142 green-valley galaxies and 242 quiescent galaxies. Comparing the spatial resolved properties of the misaligned galaxies with control samples closely match in the D$_n$4000 and stellar velocity dispersion, we find that: (1) the misaligned galaxies have lower values in $V_{\rm gas}/{\sigma}_{\rm gas}$ and $V_{\rm star}/{\sigma}_{\rm star}$ (the ratio between ordered to random motion of gas and stellar components) across the entire galaxies than their control samples; (2) the star-forming and green-valley misaligned galaxies have enhanced central concentrated star formation than their control galaxies. The difference in stellar population between quiescent misaligned galaxies and control samples is small; (3) gas-phase metallicity of the green valley and quiescent misaligned galaxies are lower than the control samples. For the star forming misaligned galaxies, the difference in metallicity between the misaligned galaxies and their control samples strongly depends on how we select the control samples. All these observational results suggest external gas accretion influences the evolution of star forming and green valley galaxies, not only in kinematics/morphologies, but also in stellar populations. However, the quiescent misaligned galaxies have survived from different formation mechanisms.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinematics#Large Magellanic Cloud#Luminous#Lbv#Lmc#Rsg#R81#Dor#Stellar Astrophysics
arxiv.org

Energetic nuclear transients in luminous and ultraluminous infrared galaxies

T. M. Reynolds, S. Mattila, E. Kankare, A. Efstathiou, E. Kool, S. Ryder, L. Peña-Moñino, M. A. Pérez-Torres. We present our findings on the occurrence of energetic nuclear transients in luminous and ultraluminous infrared galaxies (U/LIRGs). We used mid-infrared (IR) data from the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) satellite and its NEOWISE survey to detect luminous and smoothly evolving transients in a sample of 215 U/LIRGs. Three new transients are reported, all with $\Delta L > 10^{43}$ erg s$^{-1}$, in addition to two known transients. We performed radiative transfer model fitting of their host galaxies to investigate their starburst properties and the contribution of an active galactic nucleus (AGN) to their luminosities. All the hosts are part of major galaxy mergers and have to have a significant contribution from an AGN. We characterised the transients through measurements of their luminosities and resulting energetics, all between 10$^{50.9}$ erg and 10$^{52.2}$ erg. The IR emission of the transients was found to be consistent with re-radiation by hot dust of emission at shorter wavelengths originating from an accretion event onto the supermassive black hole (SMBH). The corresponding transient rate of (1.6-5.0)$\times$10$^{-3}$ / yr / galaxy is over an order of magnitude higher than the rate of large amplitude flares shown by AGN in the optical. We suggest that the observed transients are part of a dust-obscured population of tidal disruption events (TDEs) that have remained out of reach of optical or X-ray surveys due to large column densities of obscuring dust and gas. The observed rate of events is significantly higher than the TDE rates within relatively dust-free galaxies. This can be expected in U/LIRG hosts undergoing a major galaxy merger with increased stellar densities in the nuclear regions due to recent starburst episodes. Future searches for such transients and multi-wavelength follow-up of their evolution is required to constrain their rate and nature.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Validation and Improvement of the Pan-STARRS Photometric Calibration with the Stellar Color Regression Method

As one of the best ground-based photometric dataset, Pan-STARRS1 (PS1) has been widely used as the reference to calibrate other surveys. In this work, we present an independent validation and re-calibration of the PS1 photometry using spectroscopic data from the LAMOST DR7 and photometric data from the corrected Gaia EDR3 with the Stellar Color Regression (SCR) method. Using per band typically a total of 1.5 million LAMOST-PS1-Gaia stars as standards, we show that the PS1 photometric calibration precisions in the $grizy$ filters are around $4\sim 5$ mmag when averaged over $20'$ regions. However, significant large- and small-scale spatial variation of magnitude offset, up to over 1 per cent, probably caused by the calibration errors in the PS1, are found for all the $grizy$ filters. The calibration errors in different filters are un-correlated, and are slightly larger for the $g$ and $y$ filters. We also detect moderate magnitude-dependent errors (0.005, 0.005, 0.005, 0.004, 0.003 mag per magnitude in the 14 -- 17 magnitude range for the $grizy$ filters, respectively) in the PS1 photometry by comparing with the Gaia EDR3 and other catalogs. The errors are likely caused by the systematic uncertainties in the PSF magnitudes. We provide two-dimensional maps to correct for such magnitude offsets in the LAMOST footprint at different spatial resolutions from $20'$ to $160'$. The results demonstrate the power of the SCR method in improving the calibration precision of wide-field surveys when combined with the LAMOST spectroscopy and Gaia photometry.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Forward and Back: Kinematics of the Palomar 5 Tidal Tails

Pete B. Kuzma, Annette M. N. Ferguson, Anna Lisa Varri, Michael J. Irwin, Edouard J. Bernard, Eline Tolstoy, Jorge Peñarrubia, Daniel B. Zucker. The tidal tails of Palomar 5 (Pal 5) have been the focus of many spectroscopic studies in an attempt to identify individual stars lying along the stream and characterise their kinematics. The well-studied trailing tail has been explored out to a distance of 15^\text{o} from the cluster centre, while less than four degrees have been examined along the leading tail. In this paper, we present results of a spectroscopic study of two fields along the leading tail that we have observed with the AAOmega spectrograph on the Anglo-Australian telescope. One of these fields lies roughly 7^\text{o} along the leading tail, beyond what has been previously been explored spectroscopically. Combining our measurements of kinematics and line strengths with Pan-STARRS1 photometric data and Gaia EDR3 astrometry, we adopt a probabilistic approach to identify 16 stars with high probability of belonging to the Pal 5 stream. Eight of these stars lie in the outermost field and their sky positions confirm the presence of ``fanning'' in the leading arm. We also revisit previously-published radial velocity studies and incorporate Gaia EDR3 astrometry to remove interloping field stars. With a final sample of 109 {\it bona fide} Pal 5 cluster and tidal stream stars, we characterise the 3D kinematics along the the full extent of the system. We provide this catalogue for future modeling work.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The radio dichotomy of active galactic nuclei

The question of radio dichotomy in the active galactic nuclei (AGNs) is still in debate even it has been proposed for more than forty years. In order to solve the old riddle, we collect a sample of AGNs with optical $B$ band and radio 6cm wavelength data to analyze the radio loudness ${\rm log}R$.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Waves in weakly ionised solar plasmas

Here we study the nature and characteristics of waves propagating in partially ionised plasmas in the weakly ionised limit, typical for the lower part of the solar atmosphere. The framework in which the properties of waves are discussed depends on the relative magnitude of collisions between particles, but also on the relative magnitude of the collisional frequencies compared to the gyro-frequency of charged particles. Our investigation shows that the weakly ionised solar atmospheric plasma can divided into two regions and this division occurs, roughly, at the base of the chromosphere. In the solar photosphere the plasma is non-magnetised and the dynamics can described within the three-fluid framework where acoustic waves associated to each species can propagate. Due to the very high concentration of neutrals, the neutral sound waves propagates with no damping, while for the other two modes the damping rate is determined by collisions with neutrals. The ion and electron-related acoustic modes propagate with a cut-off determined by the collisional frequency of these species with neutrals. In the weakly ionised chromosphere only electrons are magnetised, however, the strong coupling of charged particles reduces the working framework to a two-fluid model. The disassociation of charged particles creates electric currents that can influence the characteristic of waves. The propagation properties of waves with respect to the angle of propagation are studied with the help of polar diagrams.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Revisiting the evolved hypergiants in the Magellanic Clouds

The massive stars that survive the phase of red supergiants (RSGs) spend the rest of their life in extremity. Their unstable atmospheres facilitate the formation and episodic ejection of shells that alter the stellar appearance and surroundings. In the present study, we revise the evolutionary state of eight hypergiants in the Magellanic Clouds, four of early-A type and four of FG type, and complement the short list of the eruptive post-RSGs termed as yellow hypergiants (YHGs). We refine the outdated temperatures and luminosities of the stars by means of high-resolution spectroscopy with FEROS. The A-type stars are suggested to be in their early, post-main sequence phase, showing spectrophotometric characteristics of redward evolving supergiants. On the other hand, the FG-type stars manifest themselves through the enhanced atmospheric activity that is traced by emission filling in H$\alpha$ and the dynamical modulation of the low-excitation BaII line. Of these stars, the dusty HD269723 is suggested to have recently departed from a cool phase. We identify double-peaked emission in the FEROS data of HD269953 that emerges from an orbiting disk-hosting companion. The highlight of the study is an episode of enhanced mass loss of HD271182 that manifests as a dimming event in the lightcurve and renders the star "modest" analogue to $\rho$ Cas. The luminosity $\log(L/L_{\odot})= 5.6$ of HD271182 can serve as an updated threshold for the luminosity of stars exhibiting a post-RSG evolution in the Large Magellanic Cloud.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

METAL: The Metal Evolution, Transport, and Abundance in the Large Magellanic Cloud Hubble program. III. Interstellar Depletions, Dust-to-Metal, and Dust-to-Gas Ratios Versus Metallicity

J. Roman-Duval, E.B. Jenkins, K. Tchernyshyov, C.J.R. Clark, A. De Cia, K.D. Gordon, A. Hamanowicz, V. Lebouteiller, M. Rafelski, K. Sandstrom, J. Werk, P. Yanchulova Merica-Jones. The metallicity and gas density dependence of interstellar depletions, the dust-to-gas (D/G), and dust-to-metal (D/M) ratios have important implications for how accurately we can...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Hydrodynamical Evolution of Black-Hole Binaries Embedded in AGN Discs

Stellar-mass binary black holes (BBHs) embedded in active galactic nucleus (AGN) discs are possible progenitors of black-hole mergers detected in gravitational waves by LIGO/VIRGO. To better understand the hydrodynamical evolution of BBHs interacting with the disc gas, we perform a suite of high-resolution 2D simulations of binaries in local disc (shearing-box) models, considering various binary mass ratios, eccentricities and background disc properties. We use the $\gamma$-law equation of state and adopt a robust post-processing treatment to evaluate the mass accretion rate, torque and energy transfer rate on the binary to determine its long-term orbital evolution. We find that circular comparable-mass binaries contract, with an orbital decay rate of a few times the mass doubling rate. Eccentric binaries always experience eccentricity damping. Prograde binaries with higher eccentricities or smaller mass ratios generally have slower orbital decay rates, with some extreme cases exhibiting orbital expansion. The averaged binary mass accretion rate depends on the physical size of the accretor. The accretion flows are highly variable, and the dominant variability frequency is the apparent binary orbital frequency (in the rotating frame around the central massive BH) for circular binaries but gradually shifts to the radial epicyclic frequency as the binary eccentricity increases. Our findings demonstrate that the dynamics of BBHs embedded in AGN discs is quite different from that of isolated binaries in their own circumbinary discs. Furthermore, our results suggest that the hardening timescales of the binaries are much shorter than their migration timescales in the disc, for all reasonable binary and disc parameters.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

HII regions in CALIFA survey: II. The relation between their physical properties and galaxy evolution

C. Espinosa-Ponce, S. F. Sánchez, C. Morisset, J. K. Barrera-Ballesteros, L. Galbany, R. García-Benito, E. A. D. Lacerda, D. Mast. We present in here the exploration of the physical properties of the sample of HII regions and aggregations of the last HII regions catalog of the CALIFA survey. This sample comprises the optical spectroscopic properties of more than ~26,000 ionized regions corresponding to 924 galaxies from the Integral Field Spectroscopy data, including the flux intensity and equivalent widths and the properties of their underlying stellar population. In the current study we derive a set of physical quantities for all these regions based on those properties, including (i) the fraction of young stars; (ii) the ionization strength (using six different estimations); (iii) the oxygen abundance (using 25 different calibrators); (iv) the nitrogen and nitrogen-to-oxygen abundance; (v) the dust extinction and (vi) the electron density. Using this dataset we explore how the loci in the classical diagnostic diagrams are connected with those quantities, the radial distributions of these parameters, and the inter-relations between themselves and with the properties of the underlying stellar populations. We conclude that many properties of the HII regions are tightly related to the galactic stellar evolution at the location where those regions are observed. Those properties are modulated only as a second-order effect by the properties of the ionizing stars and the ionized nebulae that do not depend on the astrophysical context in which they are formed. Our results highlight the importance of HII regions to explore the chemical evolution in galaxies, clarifying which of their properties can be used as proxies of that evolution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Assessing the Influence of Input Magnetic Maps on Global Modeling of the Solar Wind and CME-driven Shock in the 2013 April 11 Event

In the past decade, significant efforts have been made in developing physics-based solar wind and coronal mass ejection (CME) models, which have been or are being transferred to national centers (e.g., SWPC, CCMC) to enable space weather predictive capability. However, the input data coverage for space weather forecasting is extremely limited. One major limitation is the solar magnetic field measurements, which are used to specify the inner boundary conditions of the global magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) models. In this study, using the Alfven wave solar model (AWSoM), we quantitatively assess the influence of the magnetic field map input (synoptic/diachronic vs. synchronic magnetic maps) on the global modeling of the solar wind and the CME-driven shock in the 2013 April 11 solar energetic particle (SEP) event. Our study shows that due to the inhomogeneous background solar wind and dynamical evolution of the CME, the CME-driven shock parameters change significantly both spatially and temporally as the CME propagates through the heliosphere. The input magnetic map has a great impact on the shock connectivity and shock properties in the global MHD simulation. Therefore this study illustrates the importance of taking into account the model uncertainty due to the imperfect magnetic field measurements when using the model to provide space weather predictions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Bending Waves in Velocity Space: a First Look at the THINGS sample

Detection of bending waves is a highly challenging task even in nearby disc galaxies due to their sub-kpc bending amplitudes. However, simulations show that the harmonic bending of a Milky Way like disc galaxy is associated with a harmonic fluctuation in the measured line of sight (los) velocities as well, and can be regarded as a kinematic signature of a manifested bending wave. Here, we look for similar kinematic signatures of bending waves in \HI discs, as they extend to much beyond the optical radii.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Blazar sequence and its Physical Understanding

Introduced in 1998 to attempt a first unified view of the broad-band emission properties of blazars, the blazar sequence has been extensively used in the past 25 years to guide observations as well as physical interpretation of the overall emission from these galaxies. In this review, we describe the evolution of the sequence along with the tremendous advances in the observational field, in particular in the gamma-ray band. A new version of the sequence built on TeV-detected objects is also presented. Two extreme classes of objects (MeV and hard-TeV blazars) are included in the discussion, given their relevance for future observatories. Finally, the current physical understanding at the base of the sequence is presented along with the major criticisms to the blazar sequence.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Noise correction of large deviations with anomalous scaling

We present a path integral calculation of the probability distribution associated with the time-integrated moments of the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck process that includes the Gaussian prefactor in addition to the dominant path or instanton term obtained in the low-noise limit. The instanton term was obtained recently [D. Nickelsen, H. Touchette, Phys. Rev. Lett. 121, 090602 (2018)] and shows that the large deviations of the time-integrated moments are anomalous in the sense that the logarithm of their distribution scales nonlinearly with the integration time. The Gaussian prefactor gives a correction to the low-noise approximation and leads us to define an instanton variance giving some insights as to how anomalous large deviations are created in time. The results are compared with simulations based on importance sampling, extending our previous results based on direct Monte Carlo simulations. We conclude by explaining why many of the standard analytical and numerical methods of large deviation theory fail in the case of anomalous large deviations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Constraining Brans-Dicke cosmology with the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey

The Brans-Dicke (BD) theory is the simplest Scalar-Tensor theory of gravity, which can be considered as a candidate of modified Einstein's theory of general relativity. In this work, we forecast the constraints on BD theory in the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey with a magnitude limit $\sim 23$ AB mag for point-source 5$\sigma$ detection. We generate mock data based on the zCOSMOS catalog and consider the observational and instrumental effects of the CSST spectroscopic survey. We predicate galaxy power spectra in the BD theory from $z=0$ to 1.5, and the galaxy bias and other systematical parameters are also included. The Markov Chain Monte Carlo (MCMC) technique is employed to find the best-fits and probability distributions of the cosmological and systematical parameters. A Brans-Dicke parameter $\zeta$ is introduced, which satisfies $\zeta=\ln \left(1+\frac{1}{\omega}\right)$. We find that the CSST spectroscopic galaxy clustering survey can give $|\zeta|<10^{-2}$, or equivalently $|\omega|>\mathcal{O}(10^2)$ and $|\dot{G}/G|<10^{-13}$, under the assumption $\zeta = 0$. These constraints are almost at the same order of magnitude compared to the joint constraints using the current cosmic microwave background (CMB), baryon acoustic oscillations (BAO), and Type Ia supernova (SN Ia) data, indicating that the CSST galaxy clustering spectroscopic survey would be powerful to constrain the BD theory and other modified gravity theories.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Evolution of density fluctuations in the Lemaître--Tolman--Bondi metric containing coupled dark energy

We consider inhomogeneous spherically symmetric models based on the Lemaître-Tolman-Bondi (LTB) metric, assuming as its source an interactive mixture of ordinary baryonic matter, cold dark matter and dark energy with a coupling term proportional to the addition of energy densities of both dark fluids. We reduce Einstein's field equations to a first order 7-dimensional autonomous dynamical system of evolution equations and algebraic constraints. We study in detail the evolution of the energy density and spatial curvature profiles along the phase space by means of two subspace projections: a three-dimensional projection associated with the solutions of the Friedman-Lema\^ıtre-Robertson-Walker metric (invariant subspace) and a four-dimensional projection describing the evolution of the inhomogeneous fluctuations. We also classify and study the critical points of the system in comparison with previous work on similar sources, as well as solving numerically the equations for initial energy density and curvature profiles that lead to a spherical bounce whose collapsing time we estimate appropriately.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

VLA detects CO(1-0) emission in the z=3.65 quasar SDSS J160705+533558

We present CO(1--0) observations of the high-redshift quasar SDSS J160705+533558 ($z=3.653$) using the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA). We detect CO emission associated with the quasar and at $\sim16.8\,\rm kpc$ projected distance from it, separated by $\sim800\,\rm km\,s^{-1}$ in velocity. The total molecular gas mass of this system is $\sim5\times10^{10}\,\rm M_{\odot}$. By comparing our CO detections with previous submillimetre (submm) observations of the source, an offset between the different emission components is revealed: the peak of the submm emission is offset from the quasar and from the CO companion detected in our VLA data. To explain our findings, we propose a scenario similar to that for the Antennae galaxies: SDSS J160705+533558 might be a merger system in which the quasar and the CO companion are the merging galaxies, whose interaction resulted in the formation of a dusty, star-forming overlap region between the galaxies that is dominant at the submm wavelengths.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy