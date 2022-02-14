ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Galactic halo magnetic fields and UHECR deflections

By Vasundhara Shaw, Arjen van Vliet, Andrew M. Taylor
arxiv.org
 2 days ago

In the first part of our study, we consider synchrotron emission from electrons in the Galactic halo region. Utilising a simple analytical expression for the non-thermal electron distribution and a toy magnetic field...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Universe Today

We Might Know Why Mars Lost its Magnetic Field

Mars is a parched planet ruled by global dust storms. It’s also a frigid world, where night-time winter temperatures fall to -140 C (-220 F) at the poles. But it wasn’t always a dry, barren, freezing, inhospitable wasteland. It used to be a warm, wet, almost inviting place, where liquid water flowed across the surface, filling up lakes, carving channels, and leaving sediment deltas.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Image: Hubble revisits a galactic oddball

The dwarf galaxy NGC 1705 featured in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope lies in the southern constellation Pictor, approximately 17 million light-years from Earth. NGC 1705 is a cosmic oddball—it is small, irregularly shaped, and has recently undergone a spate of star formation known as a starburst.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Team confirms existence of new Earth Trojan asteroid

An International team of astronomers led by researcher Toni Santana-Ros from the University of Alicante and the Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona (ICCUB) has confirmed the existence of the second Earth Trojan asteroid known to date, the 2020 XL5, after a decade of search. The results of the study have been published in the journal Nature Communications.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magnetic Fields#Galactic Halo#Uhecr
arxiv.org

Dimensional reduction and the generalized pion in a magnetic field within the NJL model

In this work, the mass of the neutral pion is investigated in the presence of background magnetic fields in the framework of the Nambu--Jona-Lasinio model. Taking into account the anisotropic four-fermion interactions, a tensor current arises in the magnetized QCD system, which forms an anomalous magnetic moment (AMM) coupling in the Dirac equation for the quarks. By solving the gap equations, we find that the sign of the dynamically generated AMM is opposite to the sign of the quark's charge and its magnitude is definitely smaller than the constituent mass. We construct two generalized Nambu-Goldstone pions, which emerge as combinations of the quantum fluctuations around the conventional scalar and the emergent tensor chiral condensates. We analytically demonstrate that the Goldstone nature has been spoiled by the dimensional reduction in the two-particle state and the corresponding decreasing mass of the lighter generalized pionic mode is a remnant of the infrared dynamics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Fabrication of Surface Ion Traps with Integrated Current Carrying Wires enabling High Magnetic Field Gradients

Martin Siegele-Brown, Seokjun Hong, Foni R. Lebrun-Gallagher, Samuel J. Hile, Sebastian Weidt, Winfried K. Hensinger. A major challenge for quantum computers is the scalable simultaneous execution of quantum gates. One approach to address this is the implementation of quantum gates based on static magnetic field gradients and global microwave fields. In this paper, we present the fabrication of surface ion traps with integrated copper current carrying wires embedded inside the substrate below the ion electrodes, capable of generating high magnetic field gradients. The copper layer's measured sheet resistance of 1.12 m$\Omega$/sq at room temperature is sufficiently low to incorporate complex designs, without excessive power dissipation at high currents causing a thermal runaway. At a temperature of 40 K the sheet resistance drops to 20.9 $\mu\Omega$/sq giving a lower limit for the residual resistance ratio of 100. Continuous currents of 13 A can be applied, resulting in a simulated magnetic field gradient of 144 T/m at the ion position, which is 125 $\mu$m from the trap surface for the particular anti-parallel wire pair in our design.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Harnessing strongest magnetic fields in universe could reveal elusive particle

Finding an elusive elementary particle is more viable than ever after an international team of scientists conducted the first experiment to explore magnetic monopoles using the Large Hadron Collider. Scientists from the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) and physicists from the University of Nottingham and Monopole and Exotics Detector...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Unusual dynamics of spin-1/2 antiferromagnets on the triangular lattice in magnetic field

We discuss theoretically dynamical properties of spin-$\frac12$ Heisenberg antiferromagnet on the triangular lattice in magnetic field $\bf H$. We use the recently proposed bond-operator theory taking into account all spin degrees of freedom in the magnetic unit cell containing three spins. This technique describes accurately short-range spin correlations and provides a quantitative description of elementary excitations which appear in other approaches as bound states of conventional low-energy quasiparticles (e.g., magnons). In quantitative agreement with previous numerical and analytical findings, we observe four phases with coplanar spin arrangements upon the field increasing. Among them are the fully saturated phase at $H>H_s$ and the collinear "up-up-down" (UUD) state at $H_1<H<H_2$ showing the magnetization plateau at 1/3 of its saturation value. We demonstrate that apart from magnons (spin-1 quasiparticles) there is a well-defined spin-0 elementary excitation in the UUD state whose spectrum lies below magnon branches. This mode originates from a high-energy quasiparticle at $H=0$. It produces anomalies in the longitudinal spin correlator whose spectral weights, however, are much smaller than spectral weights of magnons in the transverse spin correlator that hinders its experimental observation. At $H_2<H<H_s$, we obtain multiple short-wavelength spin excitations and a highly nontrivial field evolution of quasiparticles spectra which would be very difficult to find by any conventional analytical approach.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
APS Physics

Galactic Debris as a Dark Matter Identifier

Dynamic maps of 12 stellar streams trace paths that are determined by the distribution of mass in the Milky Way. When our Galaxy ensnares a neighboring globular cluster, the debris from that merger stretches into an arc called a stellar stream. Researchers are interested in measuring these streams, as it is hypothesized that their paths could be deflected by nearby dark matter. But observing stellar streams is difficult because their member stars are sparsely distributed against the bright foreground of the Milky Way’s disk. Now, Ting Li from the University of Toronto, Canada, and her colleagues have successfully mapped the orbits, velocities, and chemical compositions of 12 stellar streams within our Galactic halo, the largest number of streams that have been mapped simultaneously. The maps could provide new information about the mass budget of the Milky Way, the distribution of dark matter within our Galaxy, and the properties of dark matter itself.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Gravitational dynamics in Higgs inflation: Preinflation and preheating with an auxiliary field

The dynamics of both the preinflationary and the preheating epochs for a model consisting of a Higgs inflaton plus an additional auxiliary field are studied in full General Relativity. The minimally coupled auxiliary field allows for parametric-type resonances that successfully transfer energy from the inflaton condensate to particle excitations in both fields. Depending on the interaction strengths of the fields, the broad resonance periods lead to structure formation consisting of large under/over-densities, and possibly the formation of compact objects. Moreover, when confronting the same model to multi-field inhomogeneous preinflation, the onset of inflation is shown to be a robust outcome. At relatively large Higgs values, the non-minimal coupling acts as a stabilizer, protecting the dynamics of the inflaton, and significantly reducing the impact of perturbations in other fields and matter sectors. These investigations further confirm the robustness of Higgs inflation to multi-field inhomogeneous initial conditions, while putting in evidence the formation of complex structures during the reheating.
BUSINESS
arxiv.org

Anomalous magnetic interference of cross-type Josephson junctions exposed to oblique magnetic fields

Gauge-invariant phase difference and critical currents of cross-type Josephson junctions with thin and narrow superconducting strips exposed to three-dimensional magnetic fields are theoretically investigated. When a sandwich-type Josephson junction in the xy plane is exposed to parallel magnetic fields Hx and Hy, the phase difference linearly depends on the spatial coordinates, x and y, and the critical currents exhibit the standard Fraunhofer-type magnetic interference. The perpendicular field Hz, on the other hand, nonlinearly modulates the distribution of the phase difference and the critical currents as the functions of the oblique field exhibit anomalous magnetic interference. We obtain simple analytical expressions for critical currents of small cross-type junctions by neglecting the effects of self-field and trapped vortices. The resulting dc critical currents show anomalous and diverse interference patterns depending on the parallel and perpendicular magnetic fields.
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Satellite Data Reveals How Earth's Magnetic Field Produce Plasma Jets

The Earth's magnetic field protects us against solar wind and other space weather, but it isn't perfect. A new mechanism in Earth's space environment has been found by researchers, allowing solar particles to bypass the planet's initial line of defense. Interaction Between Earth's Magnetic Field and Supersonic Particles. When Earth's...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Partition of free energy for a Brownian quantum oscillator: Effect of dissipation and magnetic field

Recently, the quantum counterpart of energy equipartition theorem has drawn considerable attention. Motivated by this, we formulate and investigate an analogous statement for the free energy of a quantum oscillator linearly coupled to a passive heat bath consisting of an infinite number of independent harmonic oscillators. We explicitly demonstrate that the free energy of the Brownian oscillator can be expressed in the form $F(T) = \langle f(\omega,T) \rangle $ where $f(\omega,T)$ is the free energy of an individual bath oscillator. The overall averaging process involves two distinct averages: the first one is over the canonical ensemble for the bath oscillators, whereas the second one signifies averaging over the entire bath spectrum of frequencies from zero to infinity. The latter is performed over a relevant probability distribution function $\mathcal{P}(\omega)$ which can be derived from the knowledge of the generalized susceptibility encountered in linear response theory. The effect of different dissipation mechanisms is also exhibited. We find two remarkable consequences of our results. First, the quantum counterpart of energy equipartition theorem follows naturally from our analysis. The second corollary we obtain is a natural derivation of the third law of thermodynamics for open quantum systems. Finally, we generalize the formalism to three spatial dimensions in the presence of an external magnetic field.
PHYSICS
LiveScience

What is magnetism? Facts about magnetic fields and magnetic force

Magnetism is a force of nature produced by moving electric charges. Sometimes these motions are microscopic and inside of a material known as magnets. Magnets, or the magnetic fields created by moving electric charges, can attract or repel other magnets, and change the motion of other charged particles. A magnetic...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Vacuum Birefringence in a Supercritical Magnetic Field and a Subcritical Electric Field

Recent ultra-intense lasers of subcritical fields and proposed observations of the x-rays polarization from highly magnetized neutron stars of supercritical fields have attracted attention to vacuum birefringence, a unique feature of nonlinear electrodynamics. We propose a formulation of vacuum birefringence that incorporates the effects of the weaker electric field added to the extremely strong magnetic field. To do so, we first derive a closed analytical expression for the one-loop effective Lagrangian for the combined magnetic and electric fields by using an explicit formula of the one-loop effective Lagrangian for an arbitrarily strong magnetic field. We then employ the expression to derive the polarization and magnetization of the vacuum, from which the permittivity and permeability for weak probe fields are obtained. Finally, we find the refractive indices and the associated polarization vectors for the case of parallel magnetic and electric fields. The proposed formulation predicts that an electric field along the magnetic field reduces the birefringence and rotates the polarization vectors. Such effects should be taken into account for accurate polarimetry of the x-rays from magnetized neutron stars, which will prove the fundamental aspect of the strong field quantum electrodynamics (QED) and explore the extreme fields of astrophysical bodies.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Magnetic Field Evolution in the Crust of Neutron Stars: Crust Failure and Plastic Flow

The evolution of the magnetic field in neutron star crusts because of the Hall effect has received significant attention over the last two decades, which is strongly justified because of the dominance of this effect in highly magnetised neutron stars. However, the applicability of the Hall effect is based on the assumption that the crust does not fail and sustains its rigidity. This assumption can be violated for substantially strong magnetic fields. If this is the case, the evolution of the magnetic field is described by a different set of equations, which include the effects of a non-rigid crust. In this talk, after a brief review of the main characteristic of the Hall evolution, I will discuss the impact a plastic flow of the crust has on the magnetic field, studying axisymmetric models. Moreover, the way the crust fails impacts the overall evolution, with major differences appearing if the failure is local, intermediate or global. Quite remarkably, crustal failure and plasticity do not annul the Hall effect, and under certain circumstances they may even lead to a more dramatic evolution. I will discuss the impact of these effects in the context of neutron star timing behaviour, with special focus on timing noise, outbursts and glitches.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Dark Cosmic Filaments: The Magnetic Field in Milky Way “Bones”

Star formation in the Milky Way primarily occurs in long, dense filaments of gas and dust that stretch along the spiral arms. Dubbed “bones” because they delineate the galaxy’s densest skeletal spiral structures, these filaments are characterized by being at least fifty times longer than they are wide and having coherent internal motions along their lengths. While most of the key physical properties of these bones are known, what we know of their magnetic field properties is generally unconstrained. These fields can play a critical role either in supporting the gas and dust against gravitational collapse into new stars, or alternatively, in assisting the flow of mass along the bone into cores making new stars.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Landau parameters and entrainment matrix of cold stellar matter: effect of the symmetry energy and strong magnetic fields

Nuclear matter properties based on a relativistic approach suitable for the description of multi-component systems are calculated. We use a set of nuclear relativistic mean-field models that satisfy acceptable nuclear matter properties and neutron star observations. The effects of the density dependence of the symmetry energy and of the Landau quantization due to the presence of a strong external magnetic field are discussed. Properties such as the proton fraction, the Landau mass, Landau parameters and entrainment matrix, the adiabatic index and speed of sound are calculated for cold $\beta$-equilibrium matter. A large dispersion on the calculated properties is obtained at two to three times saturation density $\rho_0 $. The proton Landau mass can be as low as one third of the vacuum nucleon mass at 2-3$~\rho_0 $. Similar effects are obtained for the Landau parameters, in particular, the ones involving protons, where the relative dispersion of $F^0_{pp}$ and $F^1_{pp}$ is as high as 30\% to 50\% at 2-3$~\rho_0 $. These parameters are particularly sensitive to the symmetry energy. The effect of the magnetic field on the nuclear properties is small for fields as high as 10$^{18}$G except for a small range of densities just above the crust-core transition. Tables with the EoS, and the parameters, are provided in the Supplementary Material section.
ASTRONOMY
Science Focus

Could you protect astronauts from cosmic radiation by creating a magnetic field around their spaceship?

Dangerous energetic particles emitted by the Sun are mostly deflected by the Earth’s protective magnetic bubble, called the magnetosphere, or absorbed by the atmosphere. Astronauts outside this relatively safe environment, on the Moon or Mars, for example, would require some other means of protection if they are to avoid the harmful effects of this radiation.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

The Puzzling Story of Flare Inactive Ultra Fast Rotating M dwarfs. I. Exploring their Magnetic Fields

Stars which are rapidly rotating are expected to show high levels of activity according to the activity-rotation relation. However, previous TESS studies have found Ultra Fast Rotating (UFR) M dwarfs with periods less than one day displaying low levels of flaring activity. As a result, in this study, we utilise VLT/FORS2 spectropolarimetric data of ten M dwarf UFR stars between spectral types $\sim$M2 - M6 all with $P_{\rm rot} <$ 1, to detect the presence of a magnetic field. We divide our sample into rotation period bins of equal size, with one star having many more flares in the TESS lightcurve than the other. We also provide an analysis of the long-term variability within our sample using TESS lightcurves taken during Cycles 1 and 3 (up to three years apart). We identify 605 flares from our sample which have energies between 2.0$\times$10$^{31}$ and 5.4$\times$10$^{34}$ erg. Although we find no significance difference in the flare rate between the Cycles, two of our targets display changes in their lightcurve morphology, potentially caused by a difference in the spot distribution. Overall, we find five stars (50%) in our sample have a detectable magnetic field with strengths $\sim$1 - 2 kG. Of these five, four were the more flare active stars within the period bins with one being the less flare active star. It would appear the magnetic field strength may not be the answer to the lack of flaring activity and supersaturation or magnetic field configuration may play a role. However, it is clear the relationship between rotation and activity is more complex than a steady decrease over time.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy