Galactic halo magnetic fields and UHECR deflections

The evolution of the magnetic field in neutron star crusts because of the Hall effect has received significant attention over the last two decades, which is strongly justified because of the dominance of this effect in highly magnetised neutron stars. However, the applicability of the Hall effect is based on the assumption that the crust does not fail and sustains its rigidity. This assumption can be violated for substantially strong magnetic fields. If this is the case, the evolution of the magnetic field is described by a different set of equations, which include the effects of a non-rigid crust. In this talk, after a brief review of the main characteristic of the Hall evolution, I will discuss the impact a plastic flow of the crust has on the magnetic field, studying axisymmetric models. Moreover, the way the crust fails impacts the overall evolution, with major differences appearing if the failure is local, intermediate or global. Quite remarkably, crustal failure and plasticity do not annul the Hall effect, and under certain circumstances they may even lead to a more dramatic evolution. I will discuss the impact of these effects in the context of neutron star timing behaviour, with special focus on timing noise, outbursts and glitches.
