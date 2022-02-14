The Puzzling Story of Flare Inactive Ultra Fast Rotating M dwarfs. II. Searching for radial velocity variations

Extreme temperature contrasts between the day and nightside of ultra-hot Jupiters result in significantly asymmetric atmospheres, with a large expansion occurring over a small range of longitude around the terminator. Over the course of a transit, WASP-76b rotates by about 30 degree, changing the observable part of the atmosphere and invoking variations in the appearance of its constituents. As recently reported, this results in time-variable effects in the neutral iron signal, which are amplified by its possible condensation on the nightside. Here, we study the presence of molecular signals during a transit of WASP-76b observed with the CARMENES spectrograph and compare the contributions from this planet's morning and evening terminators. The results are somewhat puzzling, with formal detections of water vapor (5.5$\sigma$) and hydrogen cyanide (5.2$\sigma$) but at significantly different positions in the K$_p$-V$_{sys}$ diagram, with a blueshift of -14.3 $\pm$ 2.6 km/s and a redshift of $+$20.8 $^{+7.8}_{-3.9}$ km/s respectively, and a higher K$_p$ than expected. The H$_2$O signal also appears stronger later on in the transit, in contrast to that of HCN, which seems stronger early on. We tentatively explain this by silicate clouds forming and raining out on the nightside, partially removing oxygen from the upper atmosphere. For C/O values between 0.7 and 1, this leads to the formation of HCN at the morning limb. At the evening terminator, with the sequestered oxygen being returned to the gas phase due to evaporation, these C/O values lead to formation of H$_2$O instead of HCN. If confirmed, these results indicate that individual molecules trace different parts of the atmosphere, as well as nightside condensation, allowing spatial characterization. As these results are based on a single transit, we advocate that more data are needed to confirm them and further explore these scenarios.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO