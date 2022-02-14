ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Puzzling Story of Flare Inactive Ultra Fast Rotating M dwarfs. II. Searching for radial velocity variations

By Gavin Ramsay, Pasi Hakala, J. Gerry Doyle, Lauren Doyle, Stefano Bagnulo
 2 days ago

Gavin Ramsay (Armagh), Pasi Hakala (FINCA), J. Gerry Doyle (Armagh), Lauren Doyle (Warwick), Stefano Bagnulo (Armagh) Observations made using TESS revealed a sample of low mass stars which show a periodic modulation on a period $<0.2$~d. Surprisingly many of these Ultra Fast Rotating (UFR) stars showed no evidence of flare activity...

arxiv.org

Formation of ultra-massive carbon-oxygen white dwarfs from the merger of carbon-oxygen and helium white dwarf pairs

Ultra-massive white dwarfs (UMWDs) with masses larger than 1.05Msun are basically believed to harbour oxygen-neon (ONe) cores. Recently, Gaia data reveals an enhancement of UMWDs on Hertzsprung-Russell diagram (HRD), which indicates that extra cooling delay mechanism such as crystallization and elemental sedimentation may exist in the UMWDs. Further studies suggested that a portion of UMWDs should have experienced pretty long cooling delays, implying that they are carbon-oxygen (CO) WDs. However, the formation mechanism of these UMCOWDs is still under debate. In this work, we investigated whether the merges of massive CO WDs with helium WDs (He WDs) can evolve to UMCOWDs. By employing stellar evolution code MESA, we construct double WD merger remnants to investigate their final fates. We found that the post-merger evolution of the remnants are similar to R CrB stars. The helium burning of the He shell leads to the mass growing of the CO core at a rate from 2.0*10^-6 to 5.0*10^-6 Msun/yr . The final CO WD mass is influenced by the wind-mass-loss rate during the post-merger evolution, and cannot exceed about 1.2Msun. The remnants with core mass larger than 1.2Msun will experience surface carbon ignition, which may finally end their lives as ONe WDs. Current results implies that at least a portion of UMWDs which experience extra long cooling delay may stem from merging of CO WDs and He WDs.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Modeling Stellar Oscillations and Granulation in Radial Velocity Time Series: A Fourier-based Method

Tens of thousands of solar-like oscillating stars have been observed by space missions. Their photometric variability in the Fourier domain can be parameterized by a sum of two super-Lorentizian functions for granulation and a Gaussian-shaped power excess for oscillation. The photometric granulation/oscillation parameters scale with stellar parameters and they can also make predictions for corresponding parameters in radial velocity measurements. Based on scaling relations, we simulate realistic radial velocity time series and examine how the root-mean-square scatter of radial velocity measurements varies with stellar parameters and different observation strategies such as the length of integration time and gaps in the time series. Using stars with extensive spectroscopic observations from the spectrographs (SONG and HARPS), we measure the granulation amplitude and timescale from the power spectrum of the radial velocity time series. We compare these measurements with literature values based on Kepler photometry. We find that the granulation amplitude in radial velocity can be well predicted from the photometry and scaling relations. Both granulation timescales in radial velocity agree with those predicted from photometry for giants and sub-giants. However, for main-sequence stars, only one granulation timescale in radial velocity is in agreement with the photometric-based values, while the other timescale generally lies at lower frequencies compared to the result of photometry. In conclusion, we show the photometric scaling relations from Kepler photometry and the scaling relationship to Doppler observations can be very useful for predicting the photometric and radial velocity stellar variabilities due to stellar granulation and oscillation.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Searching for the origin of the Ehrenreich effect in ultra-hot Jupiters: Evidence for strong C/O gradients in the atmosphere of WASP-76b?

Extreme temperature contrasts between the day and nightside of ultra-hot Jupiters result in significantly asymmetric atmospheres, with a large expansion occurring over a small range of longitude around the terminator. Over the course of a transit, WASP-76b rotates by about 30 degree, changing the observable part of the atmosphere and invoking variations in the appearance of its constituents. As recently reported, this results in time-variable effects in the neutral iron signal, which are amplified by its possible condensation on the nightside. Here, we study the presence of molecular signals during a transit of WASP-76b observed with the CARMENES spectrograph and compare the contributions from this planet's morning and evening terminators. The results are somewhat puzzling, with formal detections of water vapor (5.5$\sigma$) and hydrogen cyanide (5.2$\sigma$) but at significantly different positions in the K$_p$-V$_{sys}$ diagram, with a blueshift of -14.3 $\pm$ 2.6 km/s and a redshift of $+$20.8 $^{+7.8}_{-3.9}$ km/s respectively, and a higher K$_p$ than expected. The H$_2$O signal also appears stronger later on in the transit, in contrast to that of HCN, which seems stronger early on. We tentatively explain this by silicate clouds forming and raining out on the nightside, partially removing oxygen from the upper atmosphere. For C/O values between 0.7 and 1, this leads to the formation of HCN at the morning limb. At the evening terminator, with the sequestered oxygen being returned to the gas phase due to evaporation, these C/O values lead to formation of H$_2$O instead of HCN. If confirmed, these results indicate that individual molecules trace different parts of the atmosphere, as well as nightside condensation, allowing spatial characterization. As these results are based on a single transit, we advocate that more data are needed to confirm them and further explore these scenarios.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Kinematics and Feedback in H II regions in the Dwarf Starburst Galaxy IC 10

Maren Cosens, Shelley A. Wright, Norman Murray, Lee Armus, Karin Sandstrom, Tuan Do, Kirsten Larson, Gregory Martinez, Sanchit Sabhlok, Andrey Vayner, James Wiley. We present a survey of the central region of the nearest starburst galaxy, IC 10, using the W. M. Keck Observatory Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI) at high spectral and spatial resolution. We map the central starburst of IC 10 to sample the kinematic and ionization properties of the individual star-forming regions. Using the low spectral resolution mode of KCWI we map the oxygen abundance and with the high spectral resolution mode we identify 46 individual H II regions. These H II regions have an average radius of 4.0 pc, star formation rate $\sim1.3\times10^{-4}$ M$_\odot$ yr$^{-1}$, and velocity dispersion $\sim$16 km s$^{-1}$. None of the H II regions appear to be virialized ($\rm \alpha_{vir}>>1$), and, on average, they show evidence of ongoing expansion. IC 10's H II regions are offset from the star forming region size-luminosity scaling relationships, as well as Larson's Law that relates size and velocity dispersion. We investigate the balance of inward and outward pressure, $\rm P_{in}$ and $\rm P_{out}$, finding $\rm P_{out}>P_{in}$ in 89% of H II regions, indicating feedback driven expansion even in these low mass H II regions. We find warm gas pressure ($\rm P_{gas}$) provides the dominant contribution to the outward pressure ($\rm P_{out}$). This counteracts the inward pressure which is dominated by turbulence in the surrounding gas rather than self-gravity. Five H II regions show evidence of outflows which are most likely supported by either stellar winds (2 regions) or champagne flows (3 regions). These observations provide new insights into the state of the star-forming regions in IC 10 and negative feedback from low mass clusters.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

The Effect of Adiabatic Compression on Dark Matter Halos and the Radial Acceleration Relation

We use a semi-empirical model to investigate the radial acceleration relation (RAR) in a cold dark matter (CDM) framework. Specifically, we build 80 model galaxies covering the same parameter space as the observed galaxies in the SPARC database, assigning them to dark matter halos using abundance matching and halo mass-concentration relations. We consider several abundance matching relations, finding some to be a better match to the kinematic data than others. We compute the unavoidable gravitational interactions between baryons and their dark matter halos, leading to an overall compression of the original NFW halos. Before halo compression, high-mass galaxies approximately lie on the observed RAR whereas low-mass galaxies display up-bending "hooks" at small radii due to DM cusps, making them deviate systematically from the observed relation. After halo compression, the initial NFW halos become more concentrated at small radii, making larger contributions to rotation curves. This increases the total accelerations, moving all model galaxies away from the observed relation. These systematic deviations suggest that the CDM model with abundance matching alone cannot explain the observed RAR. Further effects (e.g., feedback) would need to counteract the compression with precisely the right amount of halo expansion, even in high mass galaxies with deep potential wells where such effects are generally predicted to be negligible.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Disentangling the parameter space: The role of planet multiplicity in triggering dynamical instabilities on planetary systems around white dwarfs

Planets orbiting intermediate and low-mass stars are in jeopardy as their stellar hosts evolve to white dwarfs (WDs) because the dynamics of the planetary system changes due to the increase of the planet:star mass ratio after stellar mass-loss. In order to understand how the planet multiplicity affects the dynamical stability of post-main sequence (MS) systems, we perform thousands of N-body simulations involving planetary multiplicity as the variable and with a controlled physical and orbital parameter space: equal-mass planets; the same orbital spacing between adjacent planet's pairs; and orbits with small eccentricities and inclinations. We evolve the host star from the MS to the WD phase following the system dynamics for 10 Gyr. We find that the fraction of dynamically active simulations on the WD phase for two-planet systems is $10.2^{+1.2}_{-1.0}$-$25.2^{+2.5}_{-2.2}$ $\%$ and increases to $33.6^{+2.3}_{-2.2}$-$74.1^{+3.7}_{-4.6}$ $\%$ for the six-planet systems, where the ranges cover different ranges of initial orbital separations. Our simulations show that the more planets the system has, the more systems become unstable when the star becomes a WD, regardless of the planet masses and range of separations. Additional results evince that simulations with low-mass planets (1, 10 $\mathrm{M_\oplus}$) lose at most two planets, have a large fraction of systems undergoing orbit crossing without planet losses, and are dynamically active for Gyr time-scales on the WD's cooling track. On the other hand, systems with high-mass planets (100, 1000 $\mathrm{M_\oplus}$) lose up to five planets, preferably by ejections, and become unstable in the first few hundred Myr after the formation of the WD.
ASTRONOMY

